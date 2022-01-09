Timberwolves vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) play against the Houston Rockets (29-29) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 9, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 124, Houston Rockets 107 (Q4 06:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets on a 9-0 run, trail by 17 with 6:24 left. Finch going back to Towns, Russell. – 9:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch trying to get through this game without having to send the starters back in, but Houston has cut this to 17 with 6:24 to play. Another Houston spurt he might have to. – 9:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis warming up with a bulky brace on his left knee. He sprained the MCL in his left knee just more than three weeks ago in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BD8rj4UclB – 9:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🚨 NEW CAREER HIGH FOR @Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/Rya5WDrNYv – 9:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo with a DIME.
BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game pic.twitter.com/66wYOZ536f – 9:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
When I said the starters were sitting, failed to account for Eric Gordon getting some fourth quarter minutes. Daishen Nix checks in for him with 7:24 left. – 9:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Houston native Jarred Vanderbilt has tallied his second straight double-double (fifth career) with a career-high 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
The @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 124-98 with 8:15 left. – 9:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The 31 fast break points the Timberwolves scored in the season opener has been the second most Rockets have allowed. Wolves have 31 on the break with 8:40 left. Warriors scored 36. Their 64 paint points are third most, but 14 shy of the most the Rockets have allowed. – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets play again tomorrow. Starters all out to start the fourth quarter. Done for the night? – 8:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
can’t forget the stare down 👀 pic.twitter.com/3wVsBD3uKH – 8:55 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jae’Sean Tate has finally returned to the #Rockets bench with a little bandage (maybe some stitch work?) over his left eye. – 8:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DOUBLE CLUTCH DUNK @Jaylen Nowell 👀 pic.twitter.com/fyUehJuwBW – 8:53 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
SHEESH KJ 😳
What if he made this? pic.twitter.com/qIs8Y5CrhU – 8:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
UNSTOPPABLE.
@Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZcXuTL2sqY – 8:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of three quarters of play, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead Houston 111–88, the second-straight game and fourth time this season (36th time in team history) that the Wolves have scored 100+ points through three quarters. – 8:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Going into the fourth in H-Town.
Rockets: 88
Wolves: 111
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/NcVpiHkEuR – 8:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Timberwolves 111, Rockets 88 after 3. Towns with a season-high 37 in 29 minutes. Wood scored 17 of his 22 points in the third quarter. – 8:49 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets down 111-88 at the end of the third. Minnesota outscored Houston 36-34 in the quarter.
Good news: C-Wood much more aggressive, with 17 points in the quarter.
Bad news: KAT has a new season-high with 37 points. – 8:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
35 POINTS AND COUNTING FROM @Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar – 8:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 from Day One.
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/DvFry8CqQy – 8:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With 2:10 left in the third, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 99-82.
Towns has tallied 32 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists, his eighth 30+ point game of the season (86th career). – 8:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Also wrote a notebook today leading with Jarred Vanderbilt, who said it’s one of his goals to get 20 rebounds in a game: startribune.com/jarred-vanderb… – 8:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood gets the and-one bucket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wJ33l3CBQ8 – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
nothing you can do about it.
that man is just special.
@Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vUWrPxFJ7j – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The way the Rockets defend, they have to score like crazy to have a chance. To score that way, they have to hit 3s. They are 7 of 25 from deep. Gordon, Green, Porter a combined 2 of 15. Wolves by 24. – 8:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Absolutely not.
Big Mac ain’t having it. pic.twitter.com/637I6vUiib – 8:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Timberwolves average 45.4 points in the paint. They are up to 44 with 9 minutes left in the third quarter. – 8:27 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
let’s see that JC dunk again 😮
Second half action starts now! pic.twitter.com/MJ29T14xom – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Timberwolves average 13.4 fast break points per game. They scored 19 in the first half. The Rockets did sometimes get back enough to get a good look. – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ defensive woes come from lack of recognition and experience, not effort ift.tt/3tbXKuJ – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets expect backcourt at full strength Monday against 76ers ift.tt/3f3h5Gm – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards brings encouraging precedent for Rockets’ Jalen Green ift.tt/3q615tn – 8:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Whole squad’s here for #StarWars night! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5uAMlxlO00 – 8:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first half, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 75-54.
That was the second 75+ point first half of the season and sixth in team history.
Towns leads all with 22 points on 8-11 shooting. – 8:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT and DLo shooting a combined 7 of 10 from 3, 8 of 12 from 2 in the 1st half. 22 points for KAT, 19 for DLo.
Wolves rollin the Rockets 75 to 54 at half. – 8:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Timberwolves 75, Rockets 54 at half. Rockets have allowed an average of 69.7 points in the first half of their past seven home games. Towns and Russell have combined for 41 on 15 of 22 shooting. Wood, Green and Porter a combined 6 of 20. – 8:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves up 75-54 at the half. Towns 22, Russell 19. Vanderbilt with 10 and 6. Everything pretty much humming as it should against a bad Rockets team. – 8:07 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets defense is truly terrible. They have no rim protection at all. It’s just too easy to score inside on them. But they get torched in transition as well. So much improvement needed. – 8:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊
@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hUupj6FyOv – 8:06 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets allow the Wolves to score 75 points in the first half on 56 percent shooting. Good to see the team show some improvement after allowing 80 points on 60 percent shooting against the Mavs on Friday. Wolves by 21 at halftime – 8:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I wonder how many people outside of Minnesota 1. know who Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaylen Nowell are; and 2. know how good they’ve been this season.
Anyone who has watched knows. – 8:02 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
This is a now a 23-point game. The Rockets clearly want this to be an up and down game but the Wolves are simply outrunning Houston tonight..17 fastbreak points to the Rockets’ 6. – 8:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
too easy 🥶
@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YIE0A5Hq3c – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Timberwolves up to 15 fast break points. Rockets in the open court look like the guys that guide planes to the gate at the airport. – 8:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jarred Vanderbilt with 10 first-half points playing in front of friends and family in Houston today. – 7:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews was limping a bit at the time out. Christopher checks back in for him moments after he was subbed out. – 7:56 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Garrison Mathews has a slight limp heading back to Houston’s bench. – 7:53 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Christopher heads to the bench after an energetic spell Houston desperately needed. Looks sharp on both ends of the floor — might be checking back in soon though from the looks of it. – 7:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher, being a rookie, seems to be unaware that the game was over early. Working to keep Rockets in the game. – 7:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jaylen Nowell cooking is a beautiful sight 🐺 pic.twitter.com/nIXt8mY4cB – 7:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota has extended the lead to 50-33 with 7:38 left in the first half.
Russell is up to 10 points on 4-8 shooting, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
Nowell leads Wolves reserves with 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 5:51 of action. – 7:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tate’s spin move is just *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/OLRKRMq9Wg – 7:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves are rolling, up 17 on Houston right now. Continuing the effort from Friday night. – 7:47 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
K.J. Martin is still shooting around 32% from deep this season. If the Rockets want to get more looks out of their small ball group — with Martin operating as the big — that has to improve. Can be a deadly weapon. – 7:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Josh Okogie has some textbook defensive possessions this season. Like, extended possessions where he plays it perfectly — pressure, seamless switches, rotations, contests, quick hands. – 7:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
17 first quarter points from Ant last game, 18 first quarter points from KAT tonight.
DLo also had 27 last game on 11/12 shooting.
Wolves Big 3 is rolling lately.
The KAT + DLo + Ant 3-man lineup has the best 3-man net rating in the NBA outside of Utah this season (+14.7). – 7:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
yeah, this dude just did that.
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/FzLziIUOIA – 7:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Rockets 36-26.
Towns leads all with 18 points on 7-10 shooting, a season-high in the first, his 10th 10+ point first quarter of the season and his 14th career 18+ point first quarter, which is the most in team history. – 7:39 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Karl-Anthony Towns has 18 points in the first quarter. That’s going to be an issue. – 7:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Timberwolves 36, Rockets 26 after 1. Towns with 18 on 7 of 10 shooting. Rockets 3 of 12 on 3s. – 7:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns just having a day so far here in Houston. Timberwolves lead the Rockets 36-26 after one. Towns with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Russell with 8. – 7:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1️⃣ down in H-Town!
Rockets: 26
Wolves: 36
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/iTHs5I14dJ – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 WITH THE CIRCUS FINISH #SCTop10
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/3bcr601slZ – 7:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NBA’s best shooting big man.
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/VK3bm3iJVH – 7:35 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns is having his absolute way right now . Already up to 17 points in the first quarter. This could be a long night. – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets outscoring Towns 21-18. Other Wolves scoring, too, however. – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s a TOUGH finish, @Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VhSvsqvuKI – 7:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
H-Town Native @Jarred Vanderbilt showing out 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Mf6I6PEPnP – 7:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
too much space for 0
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/SbBYmVWevz – 7:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 15-10 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.
D’Angelo Russell has picked up where he left off on in OKC on Friday night as he’s up to 8 points on 3-4 shooting including 2-3 from deep.
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell – 7:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Knowing the Wolves would hide DLo on Tate, I was interested to see whether they’d put Vando on Porter Jr. or Green.
Who Vando guards is becoming the Wolves’ highest honor. He’s on Green tonight. – 7:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets not sending double teams at Towns as they did vs. Embiid. That did not work out so well in Philly so understandable to start this way. But Wolves hitting everything, anyway. – 7:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pat Beverley calls something out to Eric Gordon that had him laughing it up before the tip. – 7:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
They have some sort of Star Wars to-do at Toyota Center tonight. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch pointed out that it is the fourth on of these for his team this season. Yeah, yeah, they’ll try to use the fourth. – 7:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Patrick Beverley (Right Groin Soreness) and Leandro Bolmaro (Health and Safety Protocols) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/mgUoYhdAkD – 6:57 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the force is strong at Toyota Center tonight 🛸 pic.twitter.com/56ZUcjnhZl – 6:41 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs T’Wolves: Green, Gordon, Porter Jr, Tate, Wood
T’Wolves starters: Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Vanderbilt, Towns
And as expected, Pat Beverley is OUT w/ Right Groin Soreness – 6:35 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets to start Green, Gordon, KPJ, Tate and Wood vs. Minnesota. – 6:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Timberwolves: McDaniels, Vanderbilt, Anthony-Towns, Edwards, Russell. – 6:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Drip from a galaxy far, far away…
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/so2d0aLESF – 6:11 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Acting head coach Sean Sweeney confirms Luka is available for tonight’s game vs Chicago (630, BSSW). He missed the Houston game on Friday with a sprained right ankle. – 5:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sweeney about getting the win in Houston and the team drenching him with water afterward. pic.twitter.com/5WnBkpsMl0 – 5:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Rockets
Ant over 3.0 FT makes
– This should be an attack game
Wood over 3.0 FT makes
– Taken 13 last two games, Wolves/KAT foul a lot
Porter Jr. under 14.5 pts
– Think he gets the Vando treatment
DLo over 18.5 points
– Rollin with the hot hand – 5:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Patrick Beverely is “looking likely to be out” tonight against Houston – 5:33 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas said Garrison Mathews looked good this morning and expects him to be available tonight. – 5:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews who was questionable, is good to go for the Rockets. – 5:22 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says it seems like Garrison Mathews is available tonight – 5:21 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says Garrison Mathews should be good to go tonight. – 5:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Trevelin Queen out for the Rockets for personal reasons. Rockets hope he will be back tomorrow. – 5:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says he plans on having everyone back for the back-to-back. He doesn’t want to get anyone in the high 30s in terms of minutes.
Trevelin Queen is out tonight for personal reasons – Coach hopes to have him back tomorrow. – 5:18 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas says Trevelin Queen is out tonight for personal reasons but should be back tomorrow. – 5:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
PHL ➡️ IAH. Because who wouldn’t want to trade four days at home for a random one-off to Houston thanks to rescheduled games that were postponed due to too many players in protocols 🙃 – 4:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
😼😼😼
@Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tXzWCTBtWT – 4:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
NFC North has lowkey been as trash as the AFC East the last two decades.
It’s quite remarkable.
Total winning seasons from 2001-21:
Minnesota (9)
New York Jets (8)
Chicago, Miami (7)
Buffalo (6)
Detroit (4)
People like to dump on Cincinnati but the #Bengals have had 8. – 4:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Here’s the #Sixers injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. the #Rockets : pic.twitter.com/030Y12chd7 – 4:52 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans Davis Mills final stats: 263-394, 2664, 16 TD, 10 INT, 88.8 passer rating. His 66.8 comp. percentage is currently 3rd highest all-time by a rookie QB (min. 250 passes). Mac Jones is just ahead of him at 67.6 heading into his final start. Dak Prescott has top mark at 67.8. – 4:32 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
Seems like the timeout was more valuable there for Houston. Seemed like a very low probability challenge. – 3:58 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Being frustrated by the Houston Texans during the final week of the regular season was not at all something I had on the schedule. I was perfectly fine with not having to think about them at all. – 3:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Have to wonder to what degree Bol Bol’s game against HOU (career-high 11 points in 20 minutes) on New Year’s Day played in piquing Detroit’s interest. That was only the 2nd time all season he’s reached double-digits in minutes.
In last 3 seasons, Bol played 328 total minutes. – 3:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sunday night hoops! 🙌
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/WAYBeG9MAq – 3:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Latest #Rockets injury report for tonight vs T’Wolves: Armoni Brooks listed OUT (health & safety protocols). Mathews (ankle) remains questionable. Sengun (ankle) & Garuba (H&S protocols) remain OUT. – 2:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Update to the Rockets’ injury/status report today, per the NBA: guard Armoni Brooks listed out in health and safety protocols. Brooks returned on Friday after missing a week in health and safety protocols. – 2:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Armoni Brooks is back in Health and Safety protocols and will not play tonight against the Timberwolves, per the NBA’s injury report – 2:47 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored 42 points in a loss to the Bucks, starting a streak of 11 consecutive 35-point games.
The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Wilt Chamberlain (3x) and Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/HqBiIqFDES – 1:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over his last six games, Daniel Gafford’s 84.6 true shooting percentage leads the team and ranks second in the NBA in that time (min. 15 MPG).
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/3IZafnMGp1 – 1:30 PM
