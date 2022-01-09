Wizards vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (19-20) play against the Orlando Magic (33-33) at Amway Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 9, 2022
Washington Wizards 37, Orlando Magic 47 (Q2 01:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Gary “𝗚𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘀” Harris
three first-half 3-pointers for @Gary Harris 🔥
📺: https://t.co/6EY6zSv2EZ pic.twitter.com/7ZnqwwY53h – 7:00 PM
Gary “𝗚𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘀” Harris
three first-half 3-pointers for @Gary Harris 🔥
📺: https://t.co/6EY6zSv2EZ pic.twitter.com/7ZnqwwY53h – 7:00 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gary harris is shooting 41% from 3 over the last 20 games. 3-for-5 tonight. gary harris back? – 7:00 PM
gary harris is shooting 41% from 3 over the last 20 games. 3-for-5 tonight. gary harris back? – 7:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Know Klay Thompson is getting all of the attention for his return tonight, and rightfully so. I am so excited to see him.
Also, Rui Hachimura just checked in for his first minutes of the season. Great to see him back. Missed the 1st half of the season due to personal reasons – 6:49 PM
Know Klay Thompson is getting all of the attention for his return tonight, and rightfully so. I am so excited to see him.
Also, Rui Hachimura just checked in for his first minutes of the season. Great to see him back. Missed the 1st half of the season due to personal reasons – 6:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has picked up his 3rd foul with 8:46 left in the 2nd quarter. No Harrell, no Bryant; not ideal. Should see more of Kuzma at the 5 and maybe some Greg Monroe as well. – 6:46 PM
Daniel Gafford has picked up his 3rd foul with 8:46 left in the 2nd quarter. No Harrell, no Bryant; not ideal. Should see more of Kuzma at the 5 and maybe some Greg Monroe as well. – 6:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura is about to check in for his second stint of the game, with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter. – 6:45 PM
Rui Hachimura is about to check in for his second stint of the game, with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter. – 6:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One player got a technical for this play and it wasn’t Davis Bertans 😂 pic.twitter.com/CyGJSHyLVe – 6:41 PM
One player got a technical for this play and it wasn’t Davis Bertans 😂 pic.twitter.com/CyGJSHyLVe – 6:41 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tuff finish, Big Chum
📺: https://t.co/6EY6zSv2EZ pic.twitter.com/uXaGib1Cnx – 6:37 PM
tuff finish, Big Chum
📺: https://t.co/6EY6zSv2EZ pic.twitter.com/uXaGib1Cnx – 6:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Magic lead the Wizards 26-20 after one.
Bradley Beal has 7p 3a and the Wiz are shooting 39.1% from the floor. Rui Hachimura saw about 5 mins — Unseld wants to break his time on court in shorter shifts in his debut – 6:37 PM
Magic lead the Wizards 26-20 after one.
Bradley Beal has 7p 3a and the Wiz are shooting 39.1% from the floor. Rui Hachimura saw about 5 mins — Unseld wants to break his time on court in shorter shifts in his debut – 6:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the first quarter, the Wizards trail the Magic 26-20. Washington held a 13-3 lead but was outscored 23-7 the remainder of the quarter. Bradley Beal has a team-high seven points and a team-high three assists. – 6:36 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the Wizards trail the Magic 26-20. Washington held a 13-3 lead but was outscored 23-7 the remainder of the quarter. Bradley Beal has a team-high seven points and a team-high three assists. – 6:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 26, Washington 20 pic.twitter.com/dfrq8MAf12 – 6:35 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 26, Washington 20 pic.twitter.com/dfrq8MAf12 – 6:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards led 13-3, but the Magic went on a 23-4 run and are up 26-20 at the end of the 1st. Beal leads the Wizards with 7 pts. – 6:35 PM
The Wizards led 13-3, but the Magic went on a 23-4 run and are up 26-20 at the end of the 1st. Beal leads the Wizards with 7 pts. – 6:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 26, Wizards 20. The Magic ended the quarter on a 14-3 run.
Chuma Okeke: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Terrence Ross: 6 points
Bradley Beal: 7 points, 3 assists
Daniel Gafford: 4 points, 4 rebounds – 6:35 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 26, Wizards 20. The Magic ended the quarter on a 14-3 run.
Chuma Okeke: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Terrence Ross: 6 points
Bradley Beal: 7 points, 3 assists
Daniel Gafford: 4 points, 4 rebounds – 6:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
there goes T Ross floating again
📺: https://t.co/6EY6zSv2EZ pic.twitter.com/NAF2i93urk – 6:32 PM
there goes T Ross floating again
📺: https://t.co/6EY6zSv2EZ pic.twitter.com/NAF2i93urk – 6:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Welcome back, @Rui Hachimura!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/3qjHBJ07gr – 6:27 PM
Welcome back, @Rui Hachimura!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/3qjHBJ07gr – 6:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Rui Hachimura makes his season debut for the Washington Wizards 👀 pic.twitter.com/r9EJP6Fs26 – 6:23 PM
Rui Hachimura makes his season debut for the Washington Wizards 👀 pic.twitter.com/r9EJP6Fs26 – 6:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
take it yourself @Cole Anthony
📺: https://t.co/6EY6zSv2EZ pic.twitter.com/jbYMnqElis – 6:23 PM
take it yourself @Cole Anthony
📺: https://t.co/6EY6zSv2EZ pic.twitter.com/jbYMnqElis – 6:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Rui Hachimura is making his season debut tonight against the Magic. He just checked in. – 6:21 PM
Rui Hachimura is making his season debut tonight against the Magic. He just checked in. – 6:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura is making his season debut, checking into the game with 6:30 remaining in the first quarter. – 6:21 PM
Rui Hachimura is making his season debut, checking into the game with 6:30 remaining in the first quarter. – 6:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura’s getting ready to check in for the Wizards for the first time since June. Been a long road: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/01… – 6:20 PM
Rui Hachimura’s getting ready to check in for the Wizards for the first time since June. Been a long road: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/01… – 6:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff doing Gaff things 😤
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/rfIG3gS0DS – 6:20 PM
Gaff doing Gaff things 😤
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/rfIG3gS0DS – 6:20 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal likes Orlando I’d say. pic.twitter.com/tkgGHz8mo2 – 6:16 PM
Bradley Beal likes Orlando I’d say. pic.twitter.com/tkgGHz8mo2 – 6:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Robin Lopez, who has missed the last 5 games due to the health and safety protocol, is with the Magic on the bench. He is not playing tonight. – 6:16 PM
Robin Lopez, who has missed the last 5 games due to the health and safety protocol, is with the Magic on the bench. He is not playing tonight. – 6:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Repeating what I said a couple of games ago: Kyle Kuzma will be at his best playing on offense exactly the way he is tonight, which is looking to get to the bucket every chance, especially in transition, especially against transition size mismatches. That plays to his strengths. – 6:15 PM
Repeating what I said a couple of games ago: Kyle Kuzma will be at his best playing on offense exactly the way he is tonight, which is looking to get to the bucket every chance, especially in transition, especially against transition size mismatches. That plays to his strengths. – 6:15 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
We are going to read @Zach Lowe writing about Kuzma’s downhill scoring off a rebound and push soon. It jumps off the screen when I watch them on film. – 6:13 PM
We are going to read @Zach Lowe writing about Kuzma’s downhill scoring off a rebound and push soon. It jumps off the screen when I watch them on film. – 6:13 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Enjoyed previewing tonight’s @Orlando Magic vs. @Washington Wizards game with @Mackenzie Thirkill over on Facebook Live: https://t.co/aZGsBXcl5d pic.twitter.com/GlqTziRCF0 – 6:12 PM
Enjoyed previewing tonight’s @Orlando Magic vs. @Washington Wizards game with @Mackenzie Thirkill over on Facebook Live: https://t.co/aZGsBXcl5d pic.twitter.com/GlqTziRCF0 – 6:12 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,170 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:12 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,170 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:12 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Shoutout to brother @Chris Miller doing heavy lifting by doing the play by play call for tonight’s Wizards game on his 65th birthday – 6:11 PM
Shoutout to brother @Chris Miller doing heavy lifting by doing the play by play call for tonight’s Wizards game on his 65th birthday – 6:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
👋 @Marcin Gortat!
Always good to see a member of the #DCFamily! pic.twitter.com/oviRElGAnJ – 5:40 PM
👋 @Marcin Gortat!
Always good to see a member of the #DCFamily! pic.twitter.com/oviRElGAnJ – 5:40 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
So a few things going on here.
1. Kuz drip
2. Davis Bertans baseline floaters (?)
3. Former Wizard Marcin Gortat catching up with Wizards assistant coach Landon Tatum pic.twitter.com/PPaxhTTB3n – 5:30 PM
So a few things going on here.
1. Kuz drip
2. Davis Bertans baseline floaters (?)
3. Former Wizard Marcin Gortat catching up with Wizards assistant coach Landon Tatum pic.twitter.com/PPaxhTTB3n – 5:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Workin’ on the weekend 💼
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/L3b951SayE – 5:24 PM
Workin’ on the weekend 💼
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/L3b951SayE – 5:24 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura warming up from the free throw line ahead of his season debut tonight vs. Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/y0q3qNpyjd – 5:12 PM
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura warming up from the free throw line ahead of his season debut tonight vs. Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/y0q3qNpyjd – 5:12 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura warming up for his season debut tonight against the Magic alongside Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/PenaIebXgl – 5:09 PM
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura warming up for his season debut tonight against the Magic alongside Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/PenaIebXgl – 5:09 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole Anthony over his last ten games:
21.0 PTS
5.0 REB
5.9 AST pic.twitter.com/JU1u4PkaQa – 5:09 PM
Cole Anthony over his last ten games:
21.0 PTS
5.0 REB
5.9 AST pic.twitter.com/JU1u4PkaQa – 5:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sunday hoops in an hour!
📍 Orlando
🎙 @1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 5:00 PM
Sunday hoops in an hour!
📍 Orlando
🎙 @1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 5:00 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Sunday, January 9th 2022. 😂
#KlayThompson #RuiHachimura pic.twitter.com/FnN3VsA5Kd – 4:54 PM
Sunday, January 9th 2022. 😂
#KlayThompson #RuiHachimura pic.twitter.com/FnN3VsA5Kd – 4:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rui Hachimura will be available tonight vs. Orlando, per Coach Unseld. #DCAboveAll – 4:50 PM
Rui Hachimura will be available tonight vs. Orlando, per Coach Unseld. #DCAboveAll – 4:50 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Davis Bertans will return tonight from his left foot sprain, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 4:50 PM
Davis Bertans will return tonight from his left foot sprain, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 4:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters against the Magic tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma & Daniel Gafford. – 4:50 PM
The Wizards’ starters against the Magic tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma & Daniel Gafford. – 4:50 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Montrezl Harrell is getting out of protocols but couldn’t get to Orlando in time for today’s game. Davis Bertans (foot sprain) is available.
Unseld is hopeful Thomas Bryant (ACL) will return next week. – 4:49 PM
Montrezl Harrell is getting out of protocols but couldn’t get to Orlando in time for today’s game. Davis Bertans (foot sprain) is available.
Unseld is hopeful Thomas Bryant (ACL) will return next week. – 4:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Montrezl Harrell just exited the protocols today and could not get to Orlando in time for tonight’s game, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Davis Bertans (sprained foot) is available to play, Unseld said. – 4:43 PM
Montrezl Harrell just exited the protocols today and could not get to Orlando in time for tonight’s game, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Davis Bertans (sprained foot) is available to play, Unseld said. – 4:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura is available and expects him to play. It would be his season debut. Hachimura has missed the first 39 G this season due to personal reasons.
Unseld Jr. had indicated Hachimura would debut on this road trip. Montrezl Harrell, meanwhile, is OUT. – 4:42 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura is available and expects him to play. It would be his season debut. Hachimura has missed the first 39 G this season due to personal reasons.
Unseld Jr. had indicated Hachimura would debut on this road trip. Montrezl Harrell, meanwhile, is OUT. – 4:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said Rui Hachimura is available to play today here in Orlando and Unseld added he expects Hachimura to play today. – 4:42 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said Rui Hachimura is available to play today here in Orlando and Unseld added he expects Hachimura to play today. – 4:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimuira is available for the Wizards today and Wes Unseld Jr. expects him to play. “It’s time.” – 4:41 PM
Rui Hachimuira is available for the Wizards today and Wes Unseld Jr. expects him to play. “It’s time.” – 4:41 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I’m in Boulder today to see Jabari Walker and his Colorado team take on Washington in a Pac-12 Conference matchup.
Walker is currently averaging 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season and is ranked No. 34 on the @basketbllnews 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/nQno30PHwV – 4:22 PM
I’m in Boulder today to see Jabari Walker and his Colorado team take on Washington in a Pac-12 Conference matchup.
Walker is currently averaging 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season and is ranked No. 34 on the @basketbllnews 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/nQno30PHwV – 4:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to the first five @chuma_okeke 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lBf3uIgE9s – 4:22 PM
welcome to the first five @chuma_okeke 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lBf3uIgE9s – 4:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. is out tonight vs. the Wizards due to a sore left hamstring. – 4:17 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. is out tonight vs. the Wizards due to a sore left hamstring. – 4:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Wendell Carter Jr. will miss his second straight game tonight vs Washington due to a sore left hamstring.
#MagicTogether – 4:15 PM
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Wendell Carter Jr. will miss his second straight game tonight vs Washington due to a sore left hamstring.
#MagicTogether – 4:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Shorts weather in Florida ☀️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Ej6PvabqzL – 4:11 PM
Shorts weather in Florida ☀️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Ej6PvabqzL – 4:11 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
New article out addressing a hot topic within the Washington Wizards fanbase.
Read it over and let me know your thoughts 🤔
#MayOh | https://t.co/wOXNRwRBR4 pic.twitter.com/btMlouazVh – 4:01 PM
New article out addressing a hot topic within the Washington Wizards fanbase.
Read it over and let me know your thoughts 🤔
#MayOh | https://t.co/wOXNRwRBR4 pic.twitter.com/btMlouazVh – 4:01 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Hearing that Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrel (health and safety protocol) will not return to the floor tonight against the Orlando Magic.
Looks like he’ll clear protocol for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 3:44 PM
Hearing that Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrel (health and safety protocol) will not return to the floor tonight against the Orlando Magic.
Looks like he’ll clear protocol for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 3:44 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Best running day of Antonio Gibson’s two seasons in Washington. Pressing the hole, putting a foot down and exploding. – 3:22 PM
Best running day of Antonio Gibson’s two seasons in Washington. Pressing the hole, putting a foot down and exploding. – 3:22 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will make his season debut tonight against the Orlando Magic, sources tell me. He’ll be coming off the bench.
Hachimura averaged 13.8 points on 47.8% shooting and 5.5 rebounds last season.
More from me: https://t.co/wOXNRwRBR4 pic.twitter.com/Mlo9DCEfbE – 3:03 PM
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will make his season debut tonight against the Orlando Magic, sources tell me. He’ll be coming off the bench.
Hachimura averaged 13.8 points on 47.8% shooting and 5.5 rebounds last season.
More from me: https://t.co/wOXNRwRBR4 pic.twitter.com/Mlo9DCEfbE – 3:03 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the one where T-Mac dropped a career-high 62 points against the Wizards 🤯
62 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
20-37 FG
17 FTM
5 3PM
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Al2vkyR5Ae – 2:20 PM
the one where T-Mac dropped a career-high 62 points against the Wizards 🤯
62 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
20-37 FG
17 FTM
5 3PM
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Al2vkyR5Ae – 2:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keep an eye on the point guards tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/No4UCKbKF3 – 2:00 PM
Keep an eye on the point guards tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/No4UCKbKF3 – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over his last six games, Daniel Gafford’s 84.6 true shooting percentage leads the team and ranks second in the NBA in that time (min. 15 MPG).
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/3IZafnMGp1 – 1:30 PM
Over his last six games, Daniel Gafford’s 84.6 true shooting percentage leads the team and ranks second in the NBA in that time (min. 15 MPG).
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/3IZafnMGp1 – 1:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Cole Anthony & his brand @CyiSoonthebrand partner with @EmpireInvite, will donate all proceeds to non-profit @Up2UsSports
“I couldn’t be more excited to give back to the city that has already given me so much.” –
@The_ColeAnthony
Details: sny.tv/articles/cole-… – 1:30 PM
From earlier: Cole Anthony & his brand @CyiSoonthebrand partner with @EmpireInvite, will donate all proceeds to non-profit @Up2UsSports
“I couldn’t be more excited to give back to the city that has already given me so much.” –
@The_ColeAnthony
Details: sny.tv/articles/cole-… – 1:30 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Grant Hill went 657 days between games for the @Orlando Magic. (Jan 16, 2003 – Nov 3, 2004).
Jonathan Isaac is at 526 days, hasn’t played since Aug. 2, 2020.
Markelle Fultz is at 368 days, hasn’t played since Jan 6, 2021.
It’s a shame what injuries has done to their careers. – 1:20 PM
Grant Hill went 657 days between games for the @Orlando Magic. (Jan 16, 2003 – Nov 3, 2004).
Jonathan Isaac is at 526 days, hasn’t played since Aug. 2, 2020.
Markelle Fultz is at 368 days, hasn’t played since Jan 6, 2021.
It’s a shame what injuries has done to their careers. – 1:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have listed Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) as questionable to play tonight vs. the Wizards. He did not play last night in a loss to the Pistons.
Robin Lopez (protocol), Carter-Williams, Fultz, Isaac, Moore and Suggs are also out. – 12:43 PM
The Magic have listed Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) as questionable to play tonight vs. the Wizards. He did not play last night in a loss to the Pistons.
Robin Lopez (protocol), Carter-Williams, Fultz, Isaac, Moore and Suggs are also out. – 12:43 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
On the second night of a back to back, here’s the Orlando Magic injury report — most notably, Wendell Carter Jr is QUESTIONABLE, he missed yesterday’s game. pic.twitter.com/IyXP2zwQy8 – 12:37 PM
On the second night of a back to back, here’s the Orlando Magic injury report — most notably, Wendell Carter Jr is QUESTIONABLE, he missed yesterday’s game. pic.twitter.com/IyXP2zwQy8 – 12:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s home game vs. the Wizards.
He missed last night’s loss to the Pistons because of the injury.
Robin Lopez has moved to return to competition reconditioning after being in the H&S protocols. pic.twitter.com/4XmCrXJ5Xl – 12:37 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s home game vs. the Wizards.
He missed last night’s loss to the Pistons because of the injury.
Robin Lopez has moved to return to competition reconditioning after being in the H&S protocols. pic.twitter.com/4XmCrXJ5Xl – 12:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Wendell Carter Jr. (left hamstring) is questionable for the @Orlando Magic’s home game against the @Washington Wizards tonight. pic.twitter.com/O9WBAl6fYN – 12:33 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. (left hamstring) is questionable for the @Orlando Magic’s home game against the @Washington Wizards tonight. pic.twitter.com/O9WBAl6fYN – 12:33 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Thomas Bryant. Windmill. Easy.
He’ll be back soon. They need him.
[@Thomas Bryant] pic.twitter.com/ENiZH1Z5xg – 12:15 PM
Thomas Bryant. Windmill. Easy.
He’ll be back soon. They need him.
[@Thomas Bryant] pic.twitter.com/ENiZH1Z5xg – 12:15 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The final @WagerTalk #NFL Ratchet play of the season is out there. Revenge is going to taste sweet for Ron Rivera’s Washington Football Team as he tries to drop the gavel on Joe Judge’s #GiantsPride
Get the FREE play here:
youtu.be/3RDwvtKuL6I – 12:11 PM
The final @WagerTalk #NFL Ratchet play of the season is out there. Revenge is going to taste sweet for Ron Rivera’s Washington Football Team as he tries to drop the gavel on Joe Judge’s #GiantsPride
Get the FREE play here:
youtu.be/3RDwvtKuL6I – 12:11 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1990, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson tied his franchise single-game record with 24 assists in a loss to the Suns.
This was one of 13 career games in which Johnson recorded at least 20 points and 20 assists, the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/eNKZe5Nu7L – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1990, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson tied his franchise single-game record with 24 assists in a loss to the Suns.
This was one of 13 career games in which Johnson recorded at least 20 points and 20 assists, the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/eNKZe5Nu7L – 12:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
“𝗪𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆.”
🎙️ Listen in as Dwane Casey, @SaddiqBey, and @Cory Joseph talk through last night’s win at home over the Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/UbBizlzQeM – 12:00 PM
“𝗪𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆.”
🎙️ Listen in as Dwane Casey, @SaddiqBey, and @Cory Joseph talk through last night’s win at home over the Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/UbBizlzQeM – 12:00 PM