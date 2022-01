Anthony Davis' recovery prognosis still good

From the moment Anthony Davis heard the pop in his left knee Friday night, he said, he was in “limbo.” He didn’t know how serious the latest injury in a too-long line of injuries would be. After playing in just half the Lakers’ regular-season games last season, then getting hurt again in the playoffs, Davis had used his frustrating track record as fuel coming into this season. Now, here he was again. Hurt. “I was emotional,” he said. “I was just, like, everywhere.” -via The Athletic / December 20, 2021