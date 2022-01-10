Anthony Davis' recovery prognosis still good

At least Anthony Davis was spotted on the court before the game going through an individual workout, the first time he’s done so publicly since spraining a knee ligament against Minnesota on Dec. 17. Davis moved well on the injured leg despite wearing a bulky brace on the knee. Sources said the brace was merely precautionary and that the prognosis for Davis’ recovery is still good. The Lakers are scheduled to provide an update on Davis’ recovery as early as this weekend, though his return isn’t expected to closely follow.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel admits Anthony Davis has been “doing some shooting” but won’t give an official update on his status. – 12:12 AM
Frank Vogel admits Anthony Davis has been “doing some shooting” but won’t give an official update on his status. – 12:12 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Great news Laker Fans, Anthony Davis out here shooting around… pic.twitter.com/lOSI2NgYBT – 9:01 PM
Great news Laker Fans, Anthony Davis out here shooting around… pic.twitter.com/lOSI2NgYBT – 9:01 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/CD8uw2psGS – 11:02 AM
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/CD8uw2psGS – 11:02 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. yesterday:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 5 BLK
✅ 10-10 FT
Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis are the only players in the NBA this season to record multiple games with at least 25 points and five blocks.
The only other player to record even one such game is Jae’Sean Tate. pic.twitter.com/cWYsgsiM1k – 10:41 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. yesterday:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 5 BLK
✅ 10-10 FT
Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis are the only players in the NBA this season to record multiple games with at least 25 points and five blocks.
The only other player to record even one such game is Jae’Sean Tate. pic.twitter.com/cWYsgsiM1k – 10:41 AM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
#peltonmailbag returns from a holiday break to answer questions on how the Lakers can handle center when AD returns, the impact of health & safety absences on NBA stats and the Warriors’ FT shooting: es.pn/3q9v6bY (ESPN+) – 3:07 PM
#peltonmailbag returns from a holiday break to answer questions on how the Lakers can handle center when AD returns, the impact of health & safety absences on NBA stats and the Warriors’ FT shooting: es.pn/3q9v6bY (ESPN+) – 3:07 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Give new head coach Gerald Gillion a ton of credit. Took over a complete dumpster fire at Chicago State and just beat a good Cal Baptist team. Looks like a great hire by AD Elliott Charles. – 2:59 PM
Give new head coach Gerald Gillion a ton of credit. Took over a complete dumpster fire at Chicago State and just beat a good Cal Baptist team. Looks like a great hire by AD Elliott Charles. – 2:59 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said they won’t give any updates on Anthony Davis just yet. – 8:19 PM
Frank Vogel said they won’t give any updates on Anthony Davis just yet. – 8:19 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Under the Radar Trade Targets; Latest NBA News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/XCLUdOLotn – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Under the Radar Trade Targets; Latest NBA News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/XCLUdOLotn – 2:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Last night, @Matt Moore and I picked All-Stars in each conference, leaving out Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis. It’s time to get some new faces into the game this year.
denverstiffs.com/2022/1/7/22871… – 1:45 PM
Last night, @Matt Moore and I picked All-Stars in each conference, leaving out Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis. It’s time to get some new faces into the game this year.
denverstiffs.com/2022/1/7/22871… – 1:45 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Under the Radar Trade Targets; Latest NBA News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/nsVwY0jxNa – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Under the Radar Trade Targets; Latest NBA News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/nsVwY0jxNa – 11:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Under the Radar Trade Targets; Latest NBA News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/l1iLxVw5QZ – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Under the Radar Trade Targets; Latest NBA News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/l1iLxVw5QZ – 8:00 AM
More on this storyline
Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis out on the court, shooting with a knee brace. He was jumping rope a little earlier. pic.twitter.com/xmfdeCojoV -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 10, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis warming up with a bulky brace on his left knee. He sprained the MCL in his left knee just more than three weeks ago in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BD8rj4UclB -via Twitter @mcten / January 9, 2022
From the moment Anthony Davis heard the pop in his left knee Friday night, he said, he was in “limbo.” He didn’t know how serious the latest injury in a too-long line of injuries would be. After playing in just half the Lakers’ regular-season games last season, then getting hurt again in the playoffs, Davis had used his frustrating track record as fuel coming into this season. Now, here he was again. Hurt. “I was emotional,” he said. “I was just, like, everywhere.” -via The Athletic / December 20, 2021