Bucks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Oubre’s playing 28mpg, I’d expect 5-7 of his mins to go to Cody Martin to bump him up to 30-32. Then tonight specifically with Giannis more McDaniels at SF, maybe 7-10 more mins to get him up to 25-28. That leaves at least 12-15 mins for Bouknight, or maybe Thor if they need size – 6:11 PM