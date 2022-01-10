Bucks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-16) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-19) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 10, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 17, Charlotte Hornets 18 (Q1 03:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks promptly miss their next five shots and the #Hornets go on an 8-0 run and Darvin Ham calls for time. Charlotte up 18-17 w/ 3:58 left in the first half. – 7:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The impact Giannis has on the game defensively even when he doesn’t touch the ball is incredible. Both Bridges and Hayward are constantly second guessing what they do as they’re worried he’s lurking – 7:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Right place at the right time 👌
Right place at the right time 👌
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Some #Hornets fans were not pleased with their team’s ball movement on that possession, which led to a #Bucks foul i.e. “Shoot it!” – 7:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Melo looks to be sitting in the middle of the Hornets zone, exactly where Giannis likes to get it. Looks like an adjustment from Saturday, Giannis was catching it in the middle too easily and Melo reads entry passes so well for deflections – 7:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton subs in for Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Bucks up 17-14. – 7:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Donte DiVincenzo is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks, in for Jordan Nwora. – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has passed David Wesley and Rudy Gay for 95th all-time on the NBA made three-pointers list. #Bucks – 7:19 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Floater from Khris Middleton gives the Bucks a 17-10 lead with 7:09 left in the first quarter and James Borrego takes a timeout.
Floater from Khris Middleton gives the Bucks a 17-10 lead with 7:09 left in the first quarter and James Borrego takes a timeout.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks start out 7-for-10 from the floor (3-for-6 from behind the three-point line) and Khris Middleton and Jordan Nwora have five points apiece.
#Bucks start out 7-for-10 from the floor (3-for-6 from behind the three-point line) and Khris Middleton and Jordan Nwora have five points apiece.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The other day, Giannis Antetokounmpo was talking about how hard he throws some passes and Gordon Hayward took one off the face. – 7:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has now tied Glenn Robinson for first on the #Bucks all-time games started list at 558. – 7:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Different officiating crew tonight for #Bucks – #Hornets. We’ll see if we can get through the first half in less than 2.5 hours. – 7:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Seth Curry won’t play for the Sixers tonight, but when asked about coaching him in Dallas Stephen Silas told a great story about the time he worked Seth out with Stephen Curry in Charlotte when Seth was still in high school pic.twitter.com/X7mJyl26DK – 7:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Drop a 😄 y’all. It’s almost tipoff time!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Milwaukee Bucks
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Drop a 😄 y’all. It’s almost tipoff time!
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby has tallied a double-double in 3 of his last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/iAzQAN5QB5 – 6:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
No change to the starting lineup for the #Bucks, with Jordan Nwora and Wesley Matthews partnering up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis. – 6:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Both Miles & Terry with the puffy coat drip 💧
Both Miles & Terry with the puffy coat drip 💧
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
FIRST FIVE. 🖐️
FIRST FIVE. 🖐️
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Oubre’s playing 28mpg, I’d expect 5-7 of his mins to go to Cody Martin to bump him up to 30-32. Then tonight specifically with Giannis more McDaniels at SF, maybe 7-10 more mins to get him up to 25-28. That leaves at least 12-15 mins for Bouknight, or maybe Thor if they need size – 6:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Rewind to Saturday night at the hive. Plenty to build on.
Rewind to Saturday night at the hive. Plenty to build on.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton flew in today for the #Bucks. He’s missed the last three games. pic.twitter.com/vrCqLhZbY2 – 5:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIL
Vernon Carey Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.
INJURY REPORT vs MIL
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance, Tomas Satoransky, Josh Hart return to team for Monday practice; Satoransky was forced to make Milwaukee-to-NOLA drive; Gary Clark maintains always-ready mentality: https://t.co/WsTbh4vF6G pic.twitter.com/gG45V811qs – 5:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels will get a bulk of the extra minutes with Kelly Oubre out tonight against Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/JH8QdD3fQb – 5:26 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Hornets will miss their Sixth Man of the Year candidate for the next few games. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/10/kel… – 5:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pregame availability with Coach JB starts now! 🎙 #MILvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BEHIND THE BURGERS! 🎬
BEHIND THE BURGERS! 🎬
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Mentoring makes a difference. See the full conversation with Coach Jenkins and Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzeron YouTube.
Mentoring makes a difference. See the full conversation with Coach Jenkins and Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzeron YouTube.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have transferred two-way players Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis back from the @greensboroswarm and both players will be available for tonight’s game vs. MIL.
OFFICIAL: We have transferred two-way players Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis back from the @greensboroswarm and both players will be available for tonight’s game vs. MIL.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sounds like a guy who deserves your #NBAAllStar votes! ⭐️🤩
Sounds like a guy who deserves your #NBAAllStar votes! ⭐️🤩
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say Kelly Oubre has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to out for tonight’s game vs. Bucks. – 4:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets Kelly Oubre has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Charlotte’s Kelly Oubre has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. – 4:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets G/F Kelly Oubre has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. MIL
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets G/F Kelly Oubre has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. MIL
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the #Wizards‘ past six games dating back to late December, Kyle Kuzma is averaging 27.0 points (on 53% shooting) and 13.0 rebounds.
Over the #Wizards‘ past six games dating back to late December, Kyle Kuzma is averaging 27.0 points (on 53% shooting) and 13.0 rebounds.
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Now that we’ve crossed the half-season mark, let’s do a Bucks roster review as aided thru Always Sunny gifs (thread) – 3:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: NBA Trade Season Heats Up; Bucks vs Nets Matchup. Join me and @Danny Leroux for our special trade deadline sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 3:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Chicago Bulls Pau Gasol scored a career-high 46 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 95-87 win over the Bucks.
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Chicago Bulls Pau Gasol scored a career-high 46 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 95-87 win over the Bucks.
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Since Ja Morant got hurt on November 26th, the Grizzlies have the best record in the NBA and have the best Net Rating by a huge margin:
Grizzlies (19-4): +13.1
Cavaliers (13-8): +9.4
Jazz (16-5): +8.9
Suns (14-6): +6.7
Mavs (12-11): +5.5
Bucks (14-8): +4.9
Since Ja Morant got hurt on November 26th, the Grizzlies have the best record in the NBA and have the best Net Rating by a huge margin:
Andre Iguodala @andre
Drop them $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin follow @CashApp to get this mil in bitcoin!! pic.twitter.com/kuBavqMNL4 – 2:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“The perfect point guard…You cannot ask for somebody better than Jrue.”
“The perfect point guard…You cannot ask for somebody better than Jrue.”
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Strap in your seatbelts 🍿👊
Strap in your seatbelts 🍿👊
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Which players under 25 would you build a team around? I asked 17 NBA executives for their answers. LaMelo Ball and Evan Mobley were voted ahead of Zion Williamson. More results from our poll below.
Story: Which players under 25 would you build a team around? I asked 17 NBA executives for their answers. LaMelo Ball and Evan Mobley were voted ahead of Zion Williamson. More results from our poll below.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris with the follow-through. 👌
Khris with the follow-through. 👌
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1986, Clyde Drexler had a triple-double in a loss to the Bucks, tying the @Portland Trail Blazers single-game record for steals:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 10 STL
✅ 9 REB
📅 On this day in 1986, Clyde Drexler had a triple-double in a loss to the Bucks, tying the @Portland Trail Blazers single-game record for steals:
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaMelo’s elite passing ability was on display in Charlotte’s victory vs. Milwaukee on Saturday. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/09/wat… – 1:00 PM
