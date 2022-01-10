Cavaliers vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-18) play against the Sacramento Kings (26-26) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 10, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 45, Sacramento Kings 38 (Q2 05:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Dr. Drapes' was in the building during tonight #Kings PreGame Live. Fun segment with @kennythomasnba and @morganragan as we tried to diagnose what's ailing the #Kings
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
K3VIN 👌
@Kevin Love has 14 points in the first half!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The new guy knows the drill 😏
The new guy knows the drill 😏
@Rajon Rondo ↗️ @Evan Mobley
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Neemias Queta is coming over the scorer’s table to check back into the game. – 10:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
hey Portugal, we know it's 3am over there but guess who checked in 👀🇵🇹
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
My goodness, #Cavs Cedi Osman hits a buzzer 3 to end the first quarter. Cavs lead 28-22.
Evan Mobley and Jarrett Aen each have 6 pts.
Also, the stats took away a rebound for Allen, so he has 9 rebounds. But he’s been super active. – 10:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Cavaliers lead the Kings 28-22 at the end of the first quarter. The Kings are 8 of 25 from the field. Their starters are 3 of 17. Cavs shooting 48%. – 10:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
1. A California Classic summer league game during COVID.
2. Kings vs Cavs regular season game. pic.twitter.com/hhRbvXWHTd – 10:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Metu drains another triple, but Kings give up a buzzer beater. 28-22 Cavs after 1Q. – 10:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield dunk. Kings are up to 19 in the first with 11 coming from the second unit. – 10:31 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Simons feels like he could become a Garland type player with a team of his own pretty reasonably – 10:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#JarrettAllen so far in the first quarter: 6 PTS | 9 REB | 1BLK
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/BNziBViPl7 – 10:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Caught them slackin’
@Cedi Osman | #LetEMknow pic.twitter.com/jgPReGwRiM – 10:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are starting off this game strong on the boards. They are out-rebounding the Kings 16-9, with 12 defensive rebounds.
Jarrett Allen already has 10 rebounds, seven of which are defensive boards. – 10:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are up to 12 points with 3:28 remaining in the 1Q. Queta has 4 of those points. – 10:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings rookie Neemias Queta gets the first basket of his career. pic.twitter.com/K2SrQXfEmN – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta scores his first career bucket. pic.twitter.com/or800yuLW1 – 10:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Neemias Queta checks into the game for the Kings in the first quarter. Alvin Gentry needing size. Queta scores on his first touch. – 10:21 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Neemias Queta getting ready for some first quarter action.
PORTUGAAAAAAAL! STAND UP! – 10:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings take a timeout after going 2 of 10 to start the game. The Cavaliers are 6 of 8. Kings are down 12-5. – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Timeout Kings. 12-5 Cavs. Kings bigs running into a wall in the post. Len and Bagley have a combined 7 shots out of the Kings’ 10 attempts early. 1 make so far. – 10:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A true Euro-step 🇫🇮
@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jcWlMpzmdD – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley with the bucket to start the scoring for Sacramento 2-2. – 10:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s time… Who’s up with us??
Tune in to #CavsKings on @BallySportsCLE NOW! pic.twitter.com/zpvi4UHCtC – 10:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The TD Garden building record for rebounds in a game is 24 (Kevin Love, Jan. 2011).
Sabonis with a 23-rebound triple double with :15 seconds left in OT. – 10:10 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Rank these teams by urgency to blow it up/significant overhaul/trade based euphemism: Boston, Indy, Portland, Sacramento – 9:59 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
We are LIVE on @BallySportsCLE RIGHT NOW.
Who’s staying up late with us for #Cavs #Kings?!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/i9BFH6r6q8 – 9:49 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
No Thompson, Jones or Holmes tonight for the Kings.
Will we see some Neemias Queta tonight?! – 9:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 1/10:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 9:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Another big out for the Kings tonight: Tristan Thompson (right quad soreness). Could be a moment for rookie Neemias Queta against a big Cavs lineup. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Things just got interesting for Neemias Queta fans with Tristan Thompson being ruled out. – 9:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/WCuLQ4NIPH – 9:33 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 1/10:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 1/10:
Maurice Harkless (right ankle soreness) – AVAILABLE
Tristan Thompson (right quad soreness) – OUT – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 1/10:
Maurice Harkless (right ankle soreness) – AVAILABLE
Tristan Thompson (right quad soreness) – OUT – 9:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
A couple of Kings dripping before tip-off 👑💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/knTuCt0j6y – 9:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks have seats reserved for pro personnel scouts at tonight’s Kings-Cavaliers game. That’s more than usual. Maybe it’s nothing … or maybe business is picking up with a month to go before the trade deadline. – 9:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup stays the same for tonight here in Sacramento:
Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:19 PM
#Cavs starting lineup stays the same for tonight here in Sacramento:
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz fall to the Detroit Pistons 126-116. Utah led by as many as 22 points in the first half. The Jazz give up 78 second half points. They lose their third straight to end the trip. Home for one on Wednesday against Cleveland and then back to the road – 9:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Cavaliers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley
Alex Len – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is here in Sacramento again. There is a chance he sees the court tonight with the glut of bigs on the Cavs. – 8:30 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
The doctor is in. Make sure you tune in to #Kings PreGame Live as I diagnose what ails the #Kings. I’m writing out prescriptions to get the team back on track. I’ll be joined by my guy @kennythomasnba and @momoragan tonight at 6:30 on @NBCSAuthentic #NBA #Sacramento #Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/bHHaMQ8cTN – 8:21 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With that 3-point play, Jayson Tatum just passed Rajon Rondo for 4th on the TD Garden all-time scoring list…
…he doesn’t turn 24 until March. pic.twitter.com/QTYkb9meHv – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says there is no update on Richaun Holmes or Damian Jones, who are both out due to health and safety protocols. – 8:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Staying up with the squad 👊
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
🕙 10:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/s3QHRfpai2 – 6:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week's edition of the NBA Stock Report could only be led off by one thing: the return of Klay Thompson after 941 days away.
Stock 📈: Klay, Grizzlies, Mavericks
Stock 📉: Nets, Hawks, Kings
Stock 📈: Klay, Grizzlies, Mavericks
Stock 📉: Nets, Hawks, Kings
https://t.co/OIUdN3iGj2 pic.twitter.com/4gAAoj9YtB – 5:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sins of the past are once again sins of the present in Sacramento kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-doesnt… via @James Ham – 5:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc'd On Prime: The Return of Klay Thompson; CLE/GSW with @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/xhcIUJI30O – 4:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
New edition of THE LIST is up! 16 clips from the last two wins over the Kings and Thunder.
✅ Jokic & Jmyke chemistry
✅ A new example of the “impossible-to-guard” flare action
✅ How defenses change when Denver’s guards make shots
thednvr.com/the-list-the-j… – 4:05 PM
New edition of THE LIST is up! 16 clips from the last two wins over the Kings and Thunder.
✅ Jokic & Jmyke chemistry
✅ A new example of the “impossible-to-guard” flare action
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
2 TICKETS up for grabs!
@Sacramento Kings vs Cavaliers
7pm @Golden1Center
Share your favorite moment of the first half of the season for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/3dAAlMY32E – 4:05 PM
2 TICKETS up for grabs!
@Sacramento Kings vs Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hey @KidCudi, let’s update that #NBAAllStar jersey 👀🌟
RETWEET so he can get a @Darius Garland one! pic.twitter.com/Xk4fIP6YzZ – 4:04 PM
