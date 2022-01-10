Daily statistical milestones: Nikola Vucevic moves past Truck Robinson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Nikola Vucevic No. 99 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Truck Robinson with 7,273 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Anthony Mason
Jonas Valanciunas No. 166 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Grant Hill with 6,175 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from Zydrunas Ilgauskas
Andre Iguodala No. 179 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Joe Graboski and Hot Rod Williams with 6,002 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from James Edwards
LeBron James No. 7 in assists now
Moved ahead of Oscar Robertson with 9,888 assists. He’s now 253 away from Magic Johnson
Stephen Curry No. 62 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kenny Anderson with 5,201 assists. He’s now 9 away from Mike Conley
Andre Iguodala No. 67 in assists now
Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 5,100 assists. He’s now 37 away from Jrue Holiday
Kevin Durant No. 131 in assists now
Moved ahead of Earl Watson, Devin Harris and Johnny Moore with 3,872 assists. He’s now 3 away from Kemba Walker
Carmelo Anthony No. 175 in assists now
Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 3,395 assists. He’s now 3 away from Mitch Richmond
Nikola Jokic No. 232 in assists now
Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 2,927 assists. He’s now 4 away from Bob Weiss
Kevin Durant No. 98 in blocks now
Moved ahead of LeBron James with 1,018 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Andre Drummond
Nicolas Batum No. 237 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Nate Thurmond with 554 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Lonnie Shelton
Jeff Green No. 219 in points now
Moved ahead of Rik Smits with 12,875 points. He’s now 3 away from Wayman Tisdale
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 110 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jae Crowder with 1,079 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Gilbert Arenas
D’Angelo Russell No. 148 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Zach LaVine with 955 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Raja Bell
Harrison Barnes No. 153 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chucky Atkins with 936 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Voshon Lenard
Reggie Jackson No. 169 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Courtney Lee with 877 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Devin Booker
Tony Snell No. 231 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jayson Tatum with 700 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Karl-Anthony Towns
Austin Rivers No. 232 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles with 699 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jayson Tatum
Fred VanVleet No. 242 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Garrett Temple, Mickael Pietrus, Carlos Delfino, Danny Ferry and Jamal Murray with 681 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Dennis Schroeder
Garrett Temple No. 243 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Fred VanVleet
Carmelo Anthony No. 91 in steals now
Moved ahead of Reggie Theus with 1,207 steals. He’s now 3 away from Dirk Nowitzki
Kevin Durant No. 177 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jason Richardson with 996 steals. He’s now tied with Michael Finley
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 6 AST
Jokic is averaging 26.2 PPG, 15.0 RPG, and 7.1 APG over his last 15 games.
The only other players since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 25p/15r/5a over a 15-game span are Charles Barkley and Giannis Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/bSaNOzKMgu – 11:01 AM
VanVleet has made at least four 3P in each of his last eight games.
The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Stephen Curry and James Harden. pic.twitter.com/naACzOUYlW – 9:11 AM
It’s @Fred Katz, and he’s here to run through MIDSEASON NBA AWARD BALLOTS.
MVP, DPOY, COY, ROY, MIP, 6MOY, ALL-NBA, and All-Defense.
Here’s Fred on Kevin Durant, his MVP choice.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
YouTube: https://t.co/hVMd7l5R7N pic.twitter.com/1E30WMQ5bG – 7:14 AM
“It was amazing to honor him even though he wasn’t there. To let him know I’m not the shooter I am if I don’t get to see Klay every single day doing what he does.” – 12:26 AM
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:19 AM
“Oh hey, by the way, you’re guarding LeBron tonight. Welcome back.” – 12:15 AM
“Lot of guys having a tough night all at once.” – 12:11 AM
– Ja Morant NBA Jam block, alley-pop
– Jaren blocks six shots
– Bane let’s LeBron hear it
– John Konchar. That’s it.
– Kyle Anderson with a KAFKA stat line
Memphis is one game behind Utah for 3rd – 12:03 AM
sportsnet.ca/article/raptor… – 11:54 PM
The Lakers’ four-game win streak is over. They reach the midway point of the season 21-20. LeBron James had 35 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. An Austin Reaves-led run in the fourth made the game closer.
Up next: at Sacramento on Wednesday. – 11:53 PM
It’s his 18th 30-point games this season, the most in the NBA.
The Lakers have lost 8 of those games, the most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tfQwc1rpGw – 11:38 PM
