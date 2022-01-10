USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Nikola Vucevic moves past Truck Robinson and more

Daily statistical milestones: Nikola Vucevic moves past Truck Robinson and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Nikola Vucevic moves past Truck Robinson and more

January 10, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Nikola Vucevic No. 99 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Truck Robinson with 7,273 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Anthony Mason

Jonas Valanciunas No. 166 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Grant Hill with 6,175 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Andre Iguodala No. 179 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Joe Graboski and Hot Rod Williams with 6,002 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from James Edwards

LeBron James No. 7 in assists now

Moved ahead of Oscar Robertson with 9,888 assists. He’s now 253 away from Magic Johnson

Stephen Curry No. 62 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kenny Anderson with 5,201 assists. He’s now 9 away from Mike Conley

Andre Iguodala No. 67 in assists now

Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 5,100 assists. He’s now 37 away from Jrue Holiday

Kevin Durant No. 131 in assists now

Moved ahead of Earl Watson, Devin Harris and Johnny Moore with 3,872 assists. He’s now 3 away from Kemba Walker

Carmelo Anthony No. 175 in assists now

Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 3,395 assists. He’s now 3 away from Mitch Richmond

Nikola Jokic No. 232 in assists now

Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 2,927 assists. He’s now 4 away from Bob Weiss

Kevin Durant No. 98 in blocks now

Moved ahead of LeBron James with 1,018 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Andre Drummond

Nicolas Batum No. 237 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Nate Thurmond with 554 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Lonnie Shelton

Jeff Green No. 219 in points now

Moved ahead of Rik Smits with 12,875 points. He’s now 3 away from Wayman Tisdale

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 110 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jae Crowder with 1,079 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Gilbert Arenas

D’Angelo Russell No. 148 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Zach LaVine with 955 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Raja Bell

Harrison Barnes No. 153 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chucky Atkins with 936 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Voshon Lenard

Reggie Jackson No. 169 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Courtney Lee with 877 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Devin Booker

Tony Snell No. 231 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jayson Tatum with 700 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Karl-Anthony Towns

Austin Rivers No. 232 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles with 699 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jayson Tatum

Fred VanVleet No. 242 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Garrett Temple, Mickael Pietrus, Carlos Delfino, Danny Ferry and Jamal Murray with 681 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Dennis Schroeder

Garrett Temple No. 243 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Fred VanVleet

Carmelo Anthony No. 91 in steals now

Moved ahead of Reggie Theus with 1,207 steals. He’s now 3 away from Dirk Nowitzki

Kevin Durant No. 177 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jason Richardson with 996 steals. He’s now tied with Michael Finley


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 6 AST
Jokic is averaging 26.2 PPG, 15.0 RPG, and 7.1 APG over his last 15 games.
The only other players since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 25p/15r/5a over a 15-game span are Charles Barkley and Giannis Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/bSaNOzKMgu11:01 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko The @Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet scored 32 points in last night’s 105-101 win over the Pelicans, going 8-17 from 3P range.
VanVleet has made at least four 3P in each of his last eight games.
The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Stephen Curry and James Harden. pic.twitter.com/naACzOUYlW9:11 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange Jonas Valanciunas misses Toronto, and even as the Raptors grinded out their sixth straight win, you could argue the Raptors miss him too: sportsnet.ca/article/raptor…8:58 AM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue LeBron was out there with zero help last night and we were here for all of it. Up next Warriors. See you at the Forum #GrizzFam pic.twitter.com/dHIbWkzhNC7:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie NEW GAME THEORY PODCAST IS UP!
It’s @Fred Katz, and he’s here to run through MIDSEASON NBA AWARD BALLOTS.
MVP, DPOY, COY, ROY, MIP, 6MOY, ALL-NBA, and All-Defense.
Here’s Fred on Kevin Durant, his MVP choice.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
YouTube: https://t.co/hVMd7l5R7N pic.twitter.com/1E30WMQ5bG7:14 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops LeBron James is now qualified among the league leaders in scoring at 28.7 points per game, 1.2 points behind Kevin Durant. One month ago, you could get +8000 odds on James to finish the season as the scoring leader. Nobody is offering that line anymore. – 6:15 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video to the Lakers’ 127-119 loss to the Grizzlies, which wasn’t nearly that close. LeBron got too little help. Russ looked very unhappy afterward. A reminder there’s still a big gap between them and the elites. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/0tQHTS94qu1:09 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron calls a chase-down block like Ja Morant had on Avery Bradley “stalking your prey” and that Morant has “rockets in his calf muscles.” – 12:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha LeBron said Ja Morant has rockets in his calf muscles in relation to Morant’s ridiculous block on Avery Bradley. – 12:39 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron James on Ja Morant: “He got rockets in his calf muscles.” – 12:39 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry on having Klay Thompson’s jersey in his locker at MSG the night he broke the record:
“It was amazing to honor him even though he wasn’t there. To let him know I’m not the shooter I am if I don’t get to see Klay every single day doing what he does.” – 12:26 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Wayne Ellington says at the Lakers’ mini-camp in Vegas before the season, LeBron kept referencing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the 2020-21 season — it took to come together, then they did and won the Super Bowl. Wayne says that analogy still gives him hope for the Lakers. – 12:24 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA LeBron James passes Oscar Robertson to overtake No. 7 spot on all-time assists list
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro…12:19 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Brad Jones when he saw Kyle Anderson on the elevator:
“Oh hey, by the way, you’re guarding LeBron tonight. Welcome back.” – 12:15 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Brad Jones on Kyle Anderson’s production and contribution across the board: “Kyle is fantastic” – and he worked really hard to get his legs back under him after the health and safety protocols. Talked abt the good “welcome back” gift of guarding LeBron – loved how he battled too – 12:13 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Brad Jones on what he saw from them in the 2nd and 3rd quarter to get stops: He said LeBron was making everything, and they ran them out in the 1st in transition. Their focus was to make them play in the half-court and hit tough shots over them – 12:12 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Frank on the non-LeBron starters going 8 for 32: “Lot of guys having a tough night all at once.”
Also credits the tenacity of Memphis’ defense. – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter On L.A.’s shooting, outside of LeBron:
“Lot of guys having a tough night all at once.” – 12:11 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon The Lakers bench put together a lively 21-0 run at the finish of this game, but the Lakers started so far behind, it still didn’t come all that close. Memphis wins 127-119. LeBron had 35 points, the rest of the starters had 22 combined. – 12:10 AM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb Man, LeBron having to put in some of the most amazing athletic performances by any late-30s athlete in history just to get his team into a play-in tournament just isn’t right. – 12:07 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Grizzlies set their franchise record with nine straight wins. Some highlights:
– Ja Morant NBA Jam block, alley-pop
– Jaren blocks six shots
– Bane let’s LeBron hear it
– John Konchar. That’s it.
– Kyle Anderson with a KAFKA stat line
Memphis is one game behind Utah for 3rd – 12:03 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr designed the first play for Klay Thompson to be a decoy. Klay re-designed the play so he could take a shot. Here’s Steph Curry’s telling of it. pic.twitter.com/u6amDPs2mI11:56 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten The Lakers’ 4-game winning streak comes to an end against a Memphis team that’s now won 9 straight. Grizz win 127-119, but not before LA cut a 29-pt 4th Q deficit down to 7. LeBron 35p on 14-of-19 9r 7a; Ellington 16p; Reaves 16p; THT 13p; Russ 6p on 2-of-12 7r 6a – 11:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange The Raptors welcomed their old friend Jonas Valanciunas back to Toronto by surging past the Pels for their 6th straight win. What did JV think about his first game back in TO? “I miss it.”
sportsnet.ca/article/raptor…11:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Grizzlies 127, Lakers 119
The Lakers’ four-game win streak is over. They reach the midway point of the season 21-20. LeBron James had 35 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. An Austin Reaves-led run in the fourth made the game closer.
Up next: at Sacramento on Wednesday. – 11:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears 18 shots in 20 minutes? “That’s so Klay Thompson,” Stephen Curry said. Thompson’s 18 FGA tonight are the most by a Warriors player in 20 or fewer minutes played since Rick Barry went 13-for-20 from the field in 20 minutes against the Pacers on March 19, 1977. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/ZqnEKBKtB411:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Steph Curry on taking 18 shots in 20 minutes: “That is so Klay Thompson.” – 11:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Told Klay got up 18 shots in 20 minutes, Steph Curry blurts out: “That is so Klay Thompson.” – 11:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry on Klay Thompson having 18 shots in 20 minutes: “That is so Klay Thompson.” – 11:45 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steph Curry: “The level of inspiration that we both have for each other and the internal competition and all that helped me get to this point in my career … I’m not the shooter I am if I don’t see Klay Thompson every single day do what he does.” – 11:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry on supporting Klay Thompson when he was out with his two season-ending injuries pic.twitter.com/rF0ZWVij1T11:41 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto LeBron James passed Oscar Robertson for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time assists list. LeBron now has 9,888 career assists and counting. Next up? Magic Johnson, who has 10,141 career assists. pic.twitter.com/hPnjgn3yj311:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse LeBron had 35 points tonight, the rest of Lakers starters had 22 combined.
It’s his 18th 30-point games this season, the most in the NBA.
The Lakers have lost 8 of those games, the most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tfQwc1rpGw11:38 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten With seven assists tonight, LeBron James has moved past Oscar Robertson for 7th on the NBA’s all-time assists list. Here’s a quote from LeBron talking about Robertson in 2015 when he joined the Big O as the only other player at the time to be in the top 25 in points and assists pic.twitter.com/P2Ry6hy3Q811:37 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Stephen Curry: “With Klay being back, it’s one step toward being whole. A huge step.” – 11:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Stephen Curry reliving Klay Thompson’s dunk pic.twitter.com/dUbUTD7LtT11:34 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers LeBron’s postgame address to the team. AK pic.twitter.com/YU5OWlyXCE11:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Steph Curry on Klay Thompson being introduced last in the starting lineup: “That moment delivered for sure. I got goosebumps… that was special.” – 11:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Steph Curry on Klay Thompson’s second-quarter dunk: “It was vicious. It was amazing to watch.” – 11:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Steph Curry on Klay Thompson’s dunk: “It was vicious.” – 11:32 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron James has now passed Oscar Robertson (9,887) for 7th all-time on the assist list. – 11:31 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home