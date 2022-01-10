Danny Green on Klay Thompson's injury: 'If I can take that play back, I would'

The origin of Thompson’s 177-game absence occurred in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Green was a member of that Raptors championship team, and he was whistled for a foul after he attempted a chase-down block on Thompson. The collision caused the five-time All-Star to land awkwardly on his left leg, tearing his ACL. “If I can take that play back, I would,” Green told Yahoo Sports on Sunday night. “No one wants to see a great player go down, and no one wants to be the cause of that. It wasn’t intentional. I’m glad that he’s back. The game has missed him.”
Comeback of the Night: Klay Thompson
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/9xRmRpJO3p – 6:51 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Klay Thompson is back: “I will never forget this night” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:38 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before he makes his return to the court, members of the Warriors arrived at Chase Center wearing different Klay Thompson jerseys for “Klay Day.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/09/war… – 4:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
How did Klay Thompson look in his Warriors return? A full breakdown
theathletic.com/3060501/2022/0… – 3:21 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Love our podcast community….We still find ways to laugh during the tough times.
We talked about the loss, Klay’s return, being jealous of Memphis and sprinkled in 49ers-Cowboys.
Enjoy the ride
🔊: https://t.co/OSFjZmv2wV
📺: https://t.co/y1ACpsDDuR pic.twitter.com/g3j3KVOmMV – 2:55 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green talks to @YahooSports on being excited to have Klay Thompson back and on his role in the ACL tear: ‘If I can take that play back, I would’ sports.yahoo.com/danny-green-on… – 1:57 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: The Return of Klay Thompson; CLE/GSW with @Danny Leroux
Join us! duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 1:32 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson staring down at the stat sheet
“I’m just so happy I can even look at the stat sheet and see my name there. See my shot attempts, makes. All the stats again. Minus-2. That’s no good. But at least I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/iLcwHXdigt – 1:26 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson on his dunk against the Cavs giving him confidence:
“Knowing I can still do that? Not just being able to get to my spots, and rise up and shoot. It’s only up from here.” – 12:57 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
In the span of a few seconds Sunday night, Klay Thompson showed his doubters — and, for that matter, the world — that a 941-day hiatus from games hadn’t quelled his greatness. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:41 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on having Klay Thompson’s jersey in his locker at MSG the night he broke the record:
“It was amazing to honor him even though he wasn’t there. To let him know I’m not the shooter I am if I don’t get to see Klay every single day doing what he does.” – 12:26 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on his return: “Gosh, it was fun. It was worth every single day of being away, in that squat rack, on that shuttle board, all the conditioning days. It was worth every single moment. I’m so grateful to compete again. It’s been a long road.” pic.twitter.com/ao0D4IaMMV – 12:20 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay acknowledged that there were “definitely” some moments when he didn’t think he’d be where he is today. pic.twitter.com/p5kE9Elg7Z – 12:17 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on his debut: “Eighteen shots in 20 minutes. I mean, nothing’s really changed.” pic.twitter.com/Sg9unm4SBp – 12:16 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson: “I’m just so happy right now. I didn’t shoot as well as I wanted to, but I’m so happy I can even look at the stat sheet and see my name there.” pic.twitter.com/Kfov2RNKol – 12:15 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Klay Thompson score 17 in memorable return to Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/10/wat… – 12:13 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on “Klay Day”: “I’m proud of myself for persevering. It was a very special moment I’ll never forget. I’m not going to say it’s the equivalent of winning a championship but it was pretty freaking close.” pic.twitter.com/aK1aZobHyk – 12:10 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Klay Thompson tallied 17 points in his first game in over two seasons, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 12:06 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on Draymond Green, whose stats will dip after only playing seconds tonight: “Draymond only cares about one thing, and that’s one thing. … He’s very selfless as a teammate.” – 12:06 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay Thompson: “Eighteen shots in 20 minutes. Nothing’s really changed.” – 12:06 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: “18 shots in 20 minutes. Nothing’s really changed.” – 12:06 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay Thompson on what he has learned and what he hopes people can learn from his comeback story: “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.” pic.twitter.com/Z47JHqJvvh – 12:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson sums up his journey: “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.” pic.twitter.com/uRKLAReIwd – 12:04 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson: “Tough times don’t last, tough people do. That’s what I learned.” – 12:03 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Klay looks much better than I thought he’d look athletically. They’re the clear title favorites at this point. – 12:02 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson on spending the day on his boat, with Rocco and family before the game pic.twitter.com/yJNmEU1HRg – 12:01 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay on the emotions of tonight: pic.twitter.com/ftKZFk7J1t – 12:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay Thompson said when he made his first shot on a runner, he thought this could be a night when he was unconscious. But he said he might’ve felt the adrenaline leading to him missing his next several shots. – 12:00 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson: “I’m just excited to go home, watch the film and critique myself. It’s been a long time coming.” – 11:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on what it meant that Draymond Green, who got injured pregame, still started: “So much. I mean, I can’t wait to play with Dray again. He makes my life so much easier. … I love Draymond’s competitiveness, and it just felt good to have a nearly full squad again.” – 11:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay Thompson says tonight wasn’t quite like winning a championship but what he felt was close to it. He has repeatedly looked down at the stat sheet and sounds in amazement to see his name there and stats next to it in a box score again. – 11:58 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Super blessed to be able to share a sneak peek of the Klay mome with y’all #NBATopShotThis pic.twitter.com/KAWP8aQ2t6 – 11:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Klay Thompson says the feeling of playing tonight was “pretty freakin’ close” to that of winning a championship.
His full reaction on the return: pic.twitter.com/JX0vImmWqs – 11:57 PM
Klay Thompson says the feeling of playing tonight was “pretty freakin’ close” to that of winning a championship.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay: “I’m just so happy right now. I didn’t shoot as well as I wanted to, but I’m just happy I can look down at the stat sheet and see my name.”
He keeps repeating that this night was “worth every second” of the past two and a half years. – 11:57 PM
Klay: “I’m just so happy right now. I didn’t shoot as well as I wanted to, but I’m just happy I can look down at the stat sheet and see my name.”
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson: ‘I’m so happy I can look at the stat sheet and see my name on it.’ – 11:57 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson: “I’ve tried to visualize this moment for years, really. … I’m really thankful for that ovation and the love they showered me with tonight. I’ll never forget that.” – 11:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr designed the first play for Klay Thompson to be a decoy. Klay re-designed the play so he could take a shot. Here’s Steph Curry’s telling of it. pic.twitter.com/u6amDPs2mI – 11:56 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson, looking at the stat sheet: “I’m just so happy right now. … I’m just so happy I can just look at the stat sheet and see my name there.” – 11:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m just so happy I can look at the stat sheet and see my name there,” @KlayThompson said. – 11:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson on his long journey back pic.twitter.com/abiLn7RjUH – 11:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay: “It was worth every single day of being away… I won’t say it’s the equivalent of winning a championship, but it’s pretty freaking close.” – 11:55 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on his dunk: “When the lights were brightest, I just felt bouncy.” pic.twitter.com/ggnsDHD7XA – 11:54 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Klay Thompson: “It was worth every single day of being away… I won’t say it’s the equivalent of winning a championship, but it’s pretty freaking close.” – 11:54 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on his first game in 941 days: “Gosh, it was fun. It was worth every single day being on that squat rack or on that shuffle board. … It’s been a long road, but I’m also just proud of myself of persevering.” – 11:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m so grateful to compete again,” @KlayThompson said. The return felt just shy of winning an NBA title. – 11:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson on his funk: “I just saw the rim. Luckily for me, I threw it down with authority.” pic.twitter.com/VWivlfUcnJ – 11:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay Thompson said he felt extra bounce under the bright lights on that dunk. “It’s only up from here [on out].” – 11:52 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on his second-quarter dunk: “It’s funny because I didn’t dunk those whole two months of scrimmaging. But when the lights are the brightest, I just felt bouncy.” – 11:52 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson on his dunk: “When the lights are brightest, I felt bouncy.” – 11:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
18 shots in 20 minutes? “That’s so Klay Thompson,” Stephen Curry said. Thompson’s 18 FGA tonight are the most by a Warriors player in 20 or fewer minutes played since Rick Barry went 13-for-20 from the field in 20 minutes against the Pacers on March 19, 1977. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/ZqnEKBKtB4 – 11:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry on taking 18 shots in 20 minutes: “That is so Klay Thompson.” – 11:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Told Klay got up 18 shots in 20 minutes, Steph Curry blurts out: “That is so Klay Thompson.” – 11:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on Klay Thompson having 18 shots in 20 minutes: “That is so Klay Thompson.” – 11:45 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
On Klay’s 18 shots in 20 minutes: “That’s so Klay Thompson” – Steph – 11:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry: “The level of inspiration that we both have for each other and the internal competition and all that helped me get to this point in my career … I’m not the shooter I am if I don’t see Klay Thompson every single day do what he does.” – 11:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on supporting Klay Thompson when he was out with his two season-ending injuries pic.twitter.com/rF0ZWVij1T – 11:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry: “With Klay being back, it’s one step toward being whole. A huge step.” – 11:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stephen Curry reliving Klay Thompson’s dunk pic.twitter.com/dUbUTD7LtT – 11:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Klay Thompson’s return: “The league is about players, it’s about talent, it’s about ‘show,’ and him being one of the best shooters in the world and also a hell of a defender, just adds to the aura of the NBA.” – 11:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry on Klay Thompson being introduced last in the starting lineup: “That moment delivered for sure. I got goosebumps… that was special.” – 11:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry on Klay Thompson’s second-quarter dunk: “It was vicious. It was amazing to watch.” – 11:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
From the cheers he got for every shot he made to start his warmup to a Chase Center starting lineup roar that was 941 days in the making, Klay Thompson soaked up his return and took out over two years of frustration with one monster dunk over two Cavs espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:22 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Looney said the moment he’ll remember from this game is Klay’s dunk. “When he had perfect knees and Achilles, he didn’t dunk like that,” Looney laughed. Said it shows Klay’s confidence in his body. – 11:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When Steve Kerr was asked why fans connect w/ Klay so much, he cited him being homegrown, winning 3 titles & providing some of the team’s greatest thrills. He also mentioned his dog and boat.
“Everybody connects with him because he’s just authentic. He’s just Klay.” – 11:08 PM
When Steve Kerr was asked why fans connect w/ Klay so much, he cited him being homegrown, winning 3 titles & providing some of the team’s greatest thrills. He also mentioned his dog and boat.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick story from Klay Thompson’s first game in 941 days: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr said Draymond’s injury “was out of the blue” and that the Warriors were not going to risk playing him. “He was devastated,” Kerr said. “He was looking forward to this as much as anyone.” Kerr said they hatched late plan to allow Draymond to start game for Klay return. – 11:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says he drew up the first play of the game not for Klay. “I should have known better.” – 10:59 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr says he drew up the first play for someone other than Klay. Klay improvised and took the shot. Kerr: ‘Shoulda expected it.’ – 10:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson missed a lot of shots he makes and will be making. He added that he wasn’t surprised by the dunk because the Warriors had seen it in workouts. – 10:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said the first play of the game wasn’t supposed to be for Klay Thompson. – 10:57 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Steve Kerr said that he drew the first play up for Klay Thompson to move the ball, but not shoot it.
“I should’ve known better,” Kerr said, laughing. – 10:57 PM
Steve Kerr said that he drew the first play up for Klay Thompson to move the ball, but not shoot it.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s debut: “He wasn’t shy, not that we expected him to be.” pic.twitter.com/S5CdZz5zSq – 10:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr’s first impression of Klay Thompson’s return: “He wasn’t shy” alluding to Thompson getting up 18 shots in 20 minutes. Kerr called it “a beautiful night.” – 10:57 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said he drew up the first play of the game for Klay Thompson to pass the ball. He shot it.
Steve Kerr said he drew up the first play of the game for Klay Thompson to pass the ball. He shot it.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Klay Thompson’s return a rousing success; reaches multiple career milestones in Warriors’ win over Cavs
Klay Thompson’s return a rousing success; reaches multiple career milestones in Warriors’ win over Cavs
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Klay Thompson: “I’m grateful to be doing what I love again. The last two years have given me a sense of gratefulness into doing this nightly. It’s not easy and it comes with the cost of wear and tear on your body. I love being a two-way impact player.” (NBA TV postgame interview) – 10:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The last think Klay said before heading into the locker room: “This is only the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/FqtroTxeKS – 10:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson just played in his first game in 2 1/2 years. That was powerful to witness. pic.twitter.com/c3MNwgrAbE – 10:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warm reception for Klay Thompson in the hallway afterwards pic.twitter.com/dE7ZFObG0v – 10:48 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs struggle offensively, hold GSW to 40%FG, 17pts in 4Q, but Dubs outlast CLE rally – take 96-82 decision; reb: GSW, 60, CLE, 50; Klay, 17pts, 7-18FG, 3-8 3ptFG; CLE, 43%FG, 29% 3ptFG, 18 T.O.; Rondo, 6-10FG, rest of bench combined 3-17FG. pic.twitter.com/ZSZvl0eI4W – 10:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
All love for Klay Thompson after Warriors victory in his debut pic.twitter.com/i6OlU49AG7 – 10:47 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Klay looked rusty as expected. Many of those forced shots were products of Draymond’s absence. He’ll get more scramble 3s and fewer off-the-dribble twos with Draymond there to feed him. – 10:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I did not know I was going to dunk on somebody,” said @KlayThompson to @NBCSAuthentic – 10:43 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
All year we have been hearing how the West isn’t that good. Klay is back, Dallas has won 6 in a row, Jamal Murray maybe around the corner, Kawhi is after that. Let’s see the West in April. Who is the 7th seed? – 10:42 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I kinda love how unapologetic Klay was about shooting every single time he could. Even when he was embracing KLove, it looked like that’s what he was saying, lol – 10:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Following Warriors’ 96-82 win over Cavs, Klay and Kevin Love have a warm moment. Lots of history together. – 10:41 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
For a Draymond-less game, I count this as an encouraging performance. The Cavs are a handful and the Warriors did what they needed to do at both ends. And Klay. – 10:40 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay Thompson, what a triumphant return. Scored 17 and did a little bit of everything … an assist was the last thing to come. Perfect. – 10:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors win in Klay Thompson’s return. They’re 30-9. Difficult four-game road trip ahead: at Memphis, at Milwaukee, at Chicago, at Minnesota. The Bucks, Bulls is a back-to-back. They’ll likely have Klay for one side of it. – 10:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
After Klay was subbed out with 2:40 left, he got a standing ovation. Soon after, thr arena broke out into a “We want Klay” chant. pic.twitter.com/QkyGZmRBOU – 10:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Once again, I know it’s Klay Day, but Kevon Looney has tallied a career-high 18 rebounds tonight. – 10:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors fans chanting, “We want Klay! We want Klay! We want Klay!” I presume Steve Kerr and Rick Celebrini won’t change their minds. – 10:36 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
It didn’t take long for Klay Thompson to get on the board in his first game back on the court in over two seasons. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/09/wat… – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson first game back:
17 PTS
3 REB
7-18 FG
3-8 3P
in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1ldOlnMvY5 – 10:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson checks out for the night. He finishes with 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting, 3-of-8 from three, in 20 minutes.
“Klay! Klay! Klay!” Chants breaking out as he takes a seat. – 10:34 PM
Klay Thompson checks out for the night. He finishes with 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting, 3-of-8 from three, in 20 minutes.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s final line tonight: 17 points on 7-of-18 FG in 20 minutes. Made three of his eight 3s. Almost all his misses were short. The traffic dunk was a welcome back moment. Held up defensively. – 10:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay heading to the bench with 2:41 left for the end of his return. Klay finished with 17 points while shooting 7-of-18 from field and 3-of-8 from deep in 20 minutes. Given a standing O – 10:34 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Warriors are the best team in the NBA, they just got Klay Freaking Thompson back (and he looks pretty good already in Game One), and they have real assets to go out and complete a legit win-now trade (unlike many fellow title contenders).
This is honestly crazy to me. – 10:26 PM
The Warriors are the best team in the NBA, they just got Klay Freaking Thompson back (and he looks pretty good already in Game One), and they have real assets to go out and complete a legit win-now trade (unlike many fellow title contenders).
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay with the block-from behind. And this time, no whistle. He’s rusty, but he’s been engaged defensively and trying to lean on his instincts. – 10:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay checking back in at 9:39 mark of 4th Q. He’s only at 13 minutes and entering early in the 4th Q gives him some run with Steph & Andre before they presumably sit later in a blowout. – 10:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s Klay Thompson’s hot start to the third quarter
-Pick-and-pop action with Curry, baseline jumper fading left
-Created separation with right foot (same as Achilles tear) for jumper over Markkanen in iso setting
-Vintage transition 3 pic.twitter.com/zcxjIrDQie – 10:03 PM
Here’s Klay Thompson’s hot start to the third quarter
-Pick-and-pop action with Curry, baseline jumper fading left
-Created separation with right foot (same as Achilles tear) for jumper over Markkanen in iso setting
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay is starting to hit his rhythm. Has a quick 7 points to start the second half. 14 on the night so far. His last 3-pointer was his 1,800th career three. – 9:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay with back to back buckets, the last a 3-ball (No. 1800 in his career). Crowd roars. Keeps roaring. Cavaliers want a timeout.
Warriors 60, Cavs 48, 9:08 Q3 – 9:53 PM
Klay with back to back buckets, the last a 3-ball (No. 1800 in his career). Crowd roars. Keeps roaring. Cavaliers want a timeout.
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay showing the old defensive prowess along with the scoring. That’s what I was most worried about. He was one of the league’s most underappreciated frontcourt defenders before his injury. What a night so far. – 9:53 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After hitting his 1,800th career 3-pointer, Klay Thompson goes to far corner and screams toward crowd. There’s several moments from tonight that could stand the test of time. – 9:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson just made his 1800th 3-pointer…the crowd is eating this up. Rightfully so. – 9:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: 12 shots, 14 points in 11 minutes. Getting them up. Just got hot to open the third quarter. – 9:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay with the Warriors first bucket of the game, and their first of the second half. – 9:48 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs have weathered the emotional storm in 1H, solid D, within striking distance – trail, 51-46; Klay scores on first FGA, 2-8 since; GSW, 37%FG, 26% 3ptFG, CLE, 43%, 25%; CLE, 8 T.O.; GSW, 12 off reb; Stevens, 13pt, 6-6FG, Allen, 7pt, 3-4FG, 4reb, blk; Garland, 7pt, 2-3 3ptFG pic.twitter.com/LI8s8VjV8G – 9:39 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Klay Thompson throwing down a poster dunk in his first game back pic.twitter.com/i4XpeelrpD – 9:38 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson scored seven points and nailed one 3-pointer in the first half in nine minutes. – 9:32 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Klay Thompson’s last made 3: 6/13/2019 Game 6 vs Toronto, 941 Days Ago
Play Type: Spot Up > Catch and Shoot > Unguarded
On Court:
TOR: Kyle Lowry – Danny Green – Kawhi Leonard – Pascal Siakam – Marc Gasol
GSW: Stephen Curry – Andre Iguodala – Draymond Green – Andrew Bogut pic.twitter.com/lwlzvqwr9Z – 9:31 PM
Klay Thompson’s last made 3: 6/13/2019 Game 6 vs Toronto, 941 Days Ago
Play Type: Spot Up > Catch and Shoot > Unguarded
On Court:
TOR: Kyle Lowry – Danny Green – Kawhi Leonard – Pascal Siakam – Marc Gasol
Dan Favale @danfavale
klay showing excelling north-south explosion in protest of that foul call. 11/10 mobility score. – 9:31 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Klay Day is living up to the hype. The @nba feels a little more whole with him back in the game. @KlayThompson 👊🏽 – 9:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Everything Klay does tonight is being celebrated as a game-winning buzzer beater in The Finals. He just made his first 3-pointer since 2019, marking 12,000th career point. Standing ovation. – 9:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Much to the chagrin of the Chase Center crowd, that was a good call on Klay, he got him with the body on the stepthru before the shotblock – 9:31 PM
Much to the chagrin of the Chase Center crowd, that was a good call on Klay, he got him with the body on the stepthru before the shotblock – 9:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is that Klay Thompson in traffic dunk in his first half back, the best sign of how his legs feel
(Via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/HLUOsSI0Y1 – 9:30 PM
Here is that Klay Thompson in traffic dunk in his first half back, the best sign of how his legs feel
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Feels pretty fitting that Klay’s first made 3-pointer in 941 days marked his 12,000th career point. – 9:29 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Klay shooting everything. No extra passes!!! Let’s go!!! 😂😂🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥 – 9:29 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
With his first three of the night, Klay Thompson racks up his 12,000th career point. – 9:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay hits his first 3 with 1:17 left in the 2nd Q after missing his first 4 from deep. Surprisingly, Klay has been more effective attacking the basket than shooting J’s so far. – 9:28 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Don’t need to see another minute if you just saw that @KlayThompson throwdown. You’re all caught up #warriors – 9:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pretty amazing to see that from Klay in his first game back after he tore his ACL on a similar dunk attempt over 900 days ago. – 9:27 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Late in the second quarter, Klay Thompson beat his man off the dribble, and threw down a one-handed dunk over two defenders. Wow. Needless to say, his explosiveness doesn’t seem to be too affected by that Achilles surgery. – 9:27 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson with his first dunk of the night. Skirts past big Jarrett Allen, weaves thru traffic and bangs it. – 9:27 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Oooooooooooooooooooooo that’s what tf I’m talking bout letssssss gooooo Klay Thompson our here dunking on people!!! Call yo mama!!! – 9:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson just dunked and Chase Center went nuts. Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back. – 9:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay threw down a one-handed dunk. Who had that on their bingo card? – 9:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Absolutely beautiful ATO, first the fake DHO to Klay, but then another option off that of a hammer screen for the Poole corner 3. – 9:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay will be on the floor for the final 4:23 of the first half. Same amount of time to open the game. – 9:24 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looks like Klay is checking, presumably to close th to close the half. – 9:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors call timeout to get Klay back in the game. He’s been out since around the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Before the game, Kerr said he’d play Klay in several five-minute spurts. There’s 4:23 left in the second. – 9:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is entering after the timeout. So he will play the first 4:23 and final 4:23 of the first half. About 8.5 minutes, on line for that 15-20 range. – 9:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay just got off the bike and returned to the bench. He didn’t sit down and looked to be heading to the scorer’s table before a timeout was called. – 9:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay’s coming to the bench. He was on a stationary bike near the entrance tunnel during beginning of 2nd Q, and talking to fans while pedaling. – 9:21 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson has been sitting a while. He’s on the stationary bike now. He checked out with just under eight minutes left and hasn’t been back. It’s 5 minutes left in the half – 9:20 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick post from Klay Thompson’s first appearance in 941 days: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:20 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The full Warriors intro featuring Klay, if you missed it
instagram.com/reel/CYiEjECIs… – 9:17 PM
The full Warriors intro featuring Klay, if you missed it
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ starting lineup intros, featuring Klay Thompson for the first time in 941 days pic.twitter.com/TmL0CyjbUB – 9:11 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Watching klay Thompson intro I got a little goosebumply…place was loud – 9:11 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
You know Klay is on the bench stewing right now about the threes he missed in the first quarter. – 9:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors 24, Cavaliers 21
-Curry 14 4/5 3p
-Klay 2p, 1/5 FG
-Team: 33.3pct FG – 9:07 PM
After 1: Warriors 24, Cavaliers 21
-Curry 14 4/5 3p
-Klay 2p, 1/5 FG
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Before tonight’s game, Steve Kerr talked about how little this game matters in the grand scheme of things — it’s all about Klay’s return. That being said, he added he hopes the Warriors win so postgame will be more joyful. Looks like Steph is going to make sure there’s joy. – 8:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
I know it’s Klay Day, but his Splash Bro is putting in work early on. Steph has an early 14 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the field with 4:02 left in the first. All 3-pointers. – 8:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry went 2-of-19 from 3 his last two games. Rested in New Orleans. Two off-days. The Klay Thompson energy injection. He’s 4-of-4 from 3 in the first eight minutes tonight. Fourteen points. – 8:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I know it’s a minor detail during KLAY DAY but having Wiggins guard Garland out the gate is a big part of why the Warriors traded for him. That would have been Klay’s assignment in the past. But having Wiggins means he doesn’t have to take on that responsibility. – 8:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The moment Klay was introduced to Chase Center pic.twitter.com/GNKqFDg0m5 – 8:54 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Wiggins got the assist on Klay’s first bucket back, and the assist on Steph’s three point record. Nice. – 8:52 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
It’s good to have you back @Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/oQgFYKpb96 – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Watching #Warriors–#Cavs like everyone else to see Klay Thompson.
He looks good as far as movement. The shot will come in game speed. – 8:49 PM
Watching #Warriors–#Cavs like everyone else to see Klay Thompson.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Be interesting to see Thompson’s next stint when the Warriors are in less of a get-Klay-a-three offense – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay’s first rotation lasts 4 minutes, 23 seconds: 2 points on 1-of-5 shooting, 0 of 3 from 3. Predictably rusty, but aggressive. – 8:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Klay Thompson is going to get on shot up for every day he missed before this game is over – 8:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson welcomed to Chase Center after 941-day absence pic.twitter.com/unJzBBMeLR – 8:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson’s first pregame intro in 941 days: pic.twitter.com/5LevgVg1je – 8:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson gets a raucous applause when his name is called during starting lineups pic.twitter.com/9bVqEn3UZl – 8:45 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Klay Thompson going hard to the rim for his first bucket back! pic.twitter.com/UMYfhzr4xQ – 8:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
first Warriors possession of the game KLAY BUCKET LETS GO pic.twitter.com/zx78ahGI0N – 8:44 PM
Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites
It’s super cool and logical that I can’t watch Klay Thompson’s return game on YouTube TV because of NBA blackout rules. – 8:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green started the game to honor Klay Thompson’s return before immediately committing a foul and leaving with a calf injury sustained in pregame warmups. – 8:44 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors clearly trying to get Klay going early. Hit a cut-and-drive runner on first possession of game, Then, missed a jumper. – 8:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Klay Thompson has scored his first basket since June 13, 2019 versus the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/LNQxYeIM7d – 8:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson floater on his first possession back pic.twitter.com/PjLkzCqa8x – 8:43 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Klay Buckets! First shot & it’s a make!!! Let’s gooooo!!! In traffic, off the curl, to the cup with confidence!!! – 8:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Well it only took 40 seconds for Klay to get his first shot up and score pic.twitter.com/A1dihFP8ng – 8:43 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson wastes no time scoring the Warriors’ first basket on a athletic layup 40 seconds in. – 8:43 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Klay scoring on a drive to the basket! Not what I had on the Bingo board. – 8:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Of course it’s Klay that gets the Warriors on the board first!! – 8:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay gets his first bucket on a drive to the hoop. Chase Center erupts. – 8:43 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
First play of the game Klay Thompson scores! pic.twitter.com/Doc0WYboBX – 8:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay’s first shot: Curled off a screen and drove for a floater. Okay, that was pretty good. – 8:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Real special to see Draymond just want to be in the starting lineup for Klay even though he’s not playing. – 8:42 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I love that Draymond suited up and started to be there w Klay, even if he couldn’t play – 8:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond Green immediately fouls and checks out. He started to be in the lineup with Klay in his first game back – 8:42 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green committed a foul immediately after tipoff, then left the floor. Started tonight to honor Klay Thompson. – 8:42 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Honestly surreal it’s been 941 days since Klay last played. Russell Westbrook has played for three different teams during that span lol – 8:42 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The roar for Klay Thompson during starting line up introductions is so loud that you can barely hear his name being announced. pic.twitter.com/clYZKvblIV – 8:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green starts the game by fouling and stopping play so he can leave the game. The fans learn of Draymond starting the game in honor of Klay’s return. – 8:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors say that Draymond Green won’t play because he has left calf tighness during pre-game warmup. But he was on the court to honor Klay Thompson – 8:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
As he walked onto the court, Klay Thompson hugged Kevin Love — his former Little League teammate. – 8:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
you would expect nothing less from steph than to step aside and have his splash brother klay be announced last – 8:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
One of the loudest roars I’ve heard in a regular season game for a starter. And it’s deserved — Klay is back after 941 days away. pic.twitter.com/Skj99cB0XO – 8:41 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Klay Thompson’s intro gave me chills.
pic.twitter.com/KLMV9pMXH1 – 8:41 PM
Klay Thompson’s intro gave me chills.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay is rocking the headband for his return. Headband Klay can do a lot of things, including setting an NBA record for most 3’s in a game (14) – 8:41 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the last time klay thompson played nba basketball was right the hell now pic.twitter.com/7iOArne0tM – 8:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Very cool that the Warriors announced Klay last for tonight’s game. The NBA is a much more fun place with him in it. One of the biggest stories of the second half of the season is how effective Klay can be after close to 2.5 years away. – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I got emotional during that Klay Thompson intro. What a cool moment. – 8:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No matter who your team is or how much you dislike the Warriors, this Klay Thompson return has to give you chills. This is peak sports stuff on how the game can bring people together. – 8:40 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Just so happy for Klay. May he stay healthy & have fun! 🙏🏽🏀 #KlayDay lfgggggg!!!! – 8:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Chase Center is ELECTRIC as they announce Klay Thompson in the starting lineup.
This is going to be a fun night. – 8:39 PM
Chase Center is ELECTRIC as they announce Klay Thompson in the starting lineup.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
I feel like if someone tweeted merely a lukewarm sentiment about Klay tonight they’d be lit on fire lol – 8:36 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Draymond Green will not play against the Cavs due to left calf tightness, the team says. He experienced it during warm ups.
He will be on the court to honor Klay Thompson. – 8:33 PM
Draymond Green will not play against the Cavs due to left calf tightness, the team says. He experienced it during warm ups.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Warriors say Draymond Green is a late scratch due to left calf tightness he experienced in warmup. He will be on the court for opening tip to honor Klay Thompson’s return. – 8:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green (left calf tightness) is a late scratch. Will be out there to honor Klay at tip. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Late scratch (essentially): Draymond Green. Left calf tightness. Will be out there for tip to honor Klay Thompson and then sit. – 8:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say Draymond Green will be on the court for the opening tip vs. Cavaliers to honor Klay Thompson, but will not participate in the remainder of the game due to left calf tightness he experienced during pregame warmup. – 8:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson is set to make his season debut in minutes against the Cavaliers!
@LegsESPN can’t wait to see the home crowd welcome him back to the court. Hear the game on NBA Radio! https://t.co/Wir3FSqDBQ
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/lKfENBbnxf – 8:30 PM
Klay Thompson is set to make his season debut in minutes against the Cavaliers!
@LegsESPN can’t wait to see the home crowd welcome him back to the court. Hear the game on NBA Radio! https://t.co/Wir3FSqDBQ
Andrew Perna @Andrew_Perna
We last saw Klay play NINE MONTHS BEFORE Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID test led to an NBA shutdown. – 8:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pretty fun seeing Klay Thompson’s name back on here again: pic.twitter.com/mNK2gpRYSw – 8:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson is back!
#DubNation #KlayDay pic.twitter.com/bDMY7HK9aj – 7:59 PM
Klay Thompson is back!
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
first Klay props available @UnderdogFantasy since …. ever?
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/uXXfJt4NtT – 7:56 PM
first Klay props available @UnderdogFantasy since …. ever?
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson ready for “Klay Day” pic.twitter.com/RzY5GZfOS7 – 7:55 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before he makes his return to the court, members of the Warriors arrived at Chase Center wearing different Klay Thompson jerseys for “Klay Day.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/09/war… – 7:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson ends his pre-game routine with a dunk pic.twitter.com/FO4a2oVXcm – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s Week 18 (that’s weird) and there’s a huge game left, but there are some really good NBA games tonight!
Bulls at Mavs
Cavs at Warriors and Klay back!
Grizzlies at Lakers – 7:44 PM
It’s Week 18 (that’s weird) and there’s a huge game left, but there are some really good NBA games tonight!
Bulls at Mavs
Cavs at Warriors and Klay back!
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry taking turns with launching from 3. Just like old times pic.twitter.com/cunuhoX8Lj – 7:44 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson warming up with Steph Curry (in a No. 11 jersey) pregame. pic.twitter.com/pMtoJASyem – 7:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson comes out to an ovation for warmups pic.twitter.com/Fe95KP7ekS – 7:39 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Happy Klay Day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/INub0gwShV – 7:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Huge roar from the crowd as Klay Thompson comes out for warmups. Fans cheer all of his first several makes. pic.twitter.com/YGRAVBMkAX – 7:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson takes the court for pregame warmups before his first game in 941 days!!!!! pic.twitter.com/61iQE7tdgN – 7:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Headband Klay makes his first few shots pic.twitter.com/jMkkvrhWz0 – 7:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson gets a super roar when he begins his workout pic.twitter.com/5HweVihNkc – 7:34 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Klay Thompson has taken the floor. He makes his first six shots and the crowd has roared every time.
And we’re talking about warm ups. pic.twitter.com/5qNoV3bcHK – 7:34 PM
Klay Thompson has taken the floor. He makes his first six shots and the crowd has roared every time.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Standing ovation for Warriors’ Klay Thompson as he enters Chase Center court for warmups on “Klay Day” pic.twitter.com/PXp08cltsX – 7:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph warmup has begun with Klay jersey on. pic.twitter.com/JpERFJk9qS – 7:34 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry in No. 11 for Klay Thompson on “Klay Day” pic.twitter.com/nvOLsY6od4 – 7:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph trying to shoot like Klay tonight pic.twitter.com/F1rkY68iKF – 7:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Golden State players wearing Klay jerseys pregame on Klay Day pic.twitter.com/eRzR1eRUcE – 7:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson coming back tonight: pic.twitter.com/aLyy1C9Dop – 6:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr reiterated Klay Thompson will play “conservative” minutes. Didn’t spell out exact number but plan to ease Klay back into his first game in 941 days – 6:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about exact minutes range Klay Thompson will play, Steve Kerr wouldn’t say an exact number but he said team will be “conservative” in bringing him back to full speed eventually. – 6:58 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “The outcome of this game is really meaningless in the big picture. Klay Thompson is coming back for the first time in 2.5 years.” – 6:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr said he won’t say anything to Klay about today. “As you can imagine, Klay’s head has got to be spinning.” – 6:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said he plans to play Klay Thompson in five-minute bursts – 6:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Every Warriors player showed up at Chase Center today in a Klay Thompson jersey.
“I don’t know who’s idea it was,” Kerr said, “but I think it’s great.” – 6:55 PM
Every Warriors player showed up at Chase Center today in a Klay Thompson jersey.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kerr on having Klay at this morning’s walk-through: “It was almost surreal. He’s finally back, the day’s finally here. We’re all bouncing off the walls. The hard part, for sure, is being able to settle into the game and trying to beat a really good team amidst all the emotions.” – 6:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr said it felt “surreal” to talk about having Klay Thompson in the game plan in the coaches meeting a half hour ago. He said it’s been such a long wait that now to be able to talk about having him has felt weird but great again. – 6:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the good problem of figuring out how rest of rotation will look like with Klay Thompson back pic.twitter.com/vxtZ7MbkKc – 6:53 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors tonight against the Cavs. – 6:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on what he expects the emotions will be like with Klay Thompson returning pic.twitter.com/J9q6KDCW3e – 6:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says “tonight may be the most difficult” circumstances for Klay Thompson to play under and deal with all the emotions he and everyone else will feel after having not played since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. – 6:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “Tonight might be the most difficult game he plays in. It’s so difficult than a playoff game or a game that comes at a long season. … It’ll be incredibly emotional for the rest of us, so imagine what it’ll be like for Klay.” – 6:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Klay Thomspon starts tonight against Cleveland in his first NBA action in nearly 950 days.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:49 PM
The Warriors say Klay Thomspon starts tonight against Cleveland in his first NBA action in nearly 950 days.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Know Klay Thompson is getting all of the attention for his return tonight, and rightfully so. I am so excited to see him.
Also, Rui Hachimura just checked in for his first minutes of the season. Great to see him back. Missed the 1st half of the season due to personal reasons – 6:49 PM
Know Klay Thompson is getting all of the attention for his return tonight, and rightfully so. I am so excited to see him.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney
Feels good to type that out. – 6:48 PM
Tonight’s Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Cavaliers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
This is the expected starting unit moving forward when everyone is available – 6:47 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Cavaliers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Happy Klay Day, y’all!
After being sidelined for 941 with back-to-back ACL and Achilles injuries, he’s making his comeback tonight. So happy for him. pic.twitter.com/66l4bidRDq – 6:43 PM
Happy Klay Day, y’all!
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
It’s sweet to hear the greeting “Happy Klay Day!” at Chase Center. – 6:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
My guy @DaltonJ_Johnson with a fitting analogy for Klay Thompson’s last 31 months. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Yup, Warriors have missed a lot without Klay Thompson for 2 1/2 years pic.twitter.com/FzFurgEJQv – 6:29 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before Klay Thompson makes his debut against the Cavs, Warriors Wire checked in to find out what his return means to basketball fans and members of Dub Nation. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/klay-tho… – 6:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Professional sports hit the Bay Area in 1903. We’ve seen legendary players and coaches. Crazy comebacks. More than a dozen championships across MLB, NBA and NFL.
Never have we seen anything like the mysterious journey that awaits Klay Thompson.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:08 PM
Professional sports hit the Bay Area in 1903. We’ve seen legendary players and coaches. Crazy comebacks. More than a dozen championships across MLB, NBA and NFL.
Never have we seen anything like the mysterious journey that awaits Klay Thompson.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
After Klay got hurt in Game 6, Steph Curry missed a 3 to force a Game 7 in Toronto.
No Klay.
No KD.
Would have just been Steph shooting 40 times against a triangle and two with B everything on the line.
Remains one of my favorite games that never happened. – 6:05 PM
After Klay got hurt in Game 6, Steph Curry missed a 3 to force a Game 7 in Toronto.
No Klay.
No KD.
Would have just been Steph shooting 40 times against a triangle and two with B everything on the line.
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Since #Warriors star Klay Thompson last played in an #NBA game, he’s made a whopping $85 million.
#DubNation
Since #Warriors star Klay Thompson last played in an #NBA game, he’s made a whopping $85 million.
#DubNation
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
After a Sunday Sixers practice, here’s a story with:
-Injury updates
-A little on why PG by committee has been very effective lately
-Danny Green on why dunker spot by committee has been working, too
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 5:45 PM
After a Sunday Sixers practice, here’s a story with:
-Injury updates
-A little on why PG by committee has been very effective lately
-Danny Green on why dunker spot by committee has been working, too
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
From 2011-12 to 2018-19, nobody scored more points on spot-ups and off-ball screens than Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/wUtp4dT5OF – 5:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Klay Thompson is expected to return tonight in the Anta KT 7.
The 3-time Champ’s newest shoe features a simple motivation on the bottom:
“Rings • Rings • Rings … Rings”
Klay Thompson is expected to return tonight in the Anta KT 7.
The 3-time Champ’s newest shoe features a simple motivation on the bottom:
“Rings • Rings • Rings … Rings”
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
We’re giving away $150 in https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to the person who guesses Klay Thompson’s exact 3PM/3PA tonight. pic.twitter.com/hkvznxETH3 – 5:33 PM
#StatMuseSunday
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
#KlayDay // When you win Klay’s Anta design contest in China with @JAHRONMON & @NateStuhlbarg and Klay starts firing off champagne like you won a title.
🤣🤣🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/t8l4YyyQ6D – 5:26 PM
#KlayDay // When you win Klay’s Anta design contest in China with @JAHRONMON & @NateStuhlbarg and Klay starts firing off champagne like you won a title.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
With Klay Thompson back…
The Warriors have outscored their opponents by 3,063 points when Curry, Green and Thompson are all on the floor since Green entered the league in 2012-13.
That is nearly 1,100 points better than any other 3-man lineup during that span. – 5:16 PM
With Klay Thompson back…
The Warriors have outscored their opponents by 3,063 points when Curry, Green and Thompson are all on the floor since Green entered the league in 2012-13.
That is nearly 1,100 points better than any other 3-man lineup during that span. – 5:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Enjoyed working with Steph to bring this one to life. A great recap of Klay’s journey over the last 2.5 years. Thanks to @Jlshobar, @DoubleR_PR and the video team in Bristol for the assists as well.
This will get you ready for Klay Day.
espn.com/video/clip/_/i… – 5:08 PM
Enjoyed working with Steph to bring this one to life. A great recap of Klay’s journey over the last 2.5 years. Thanks to @Jlshobar, @DoubleR_PR and the video team in Bristol for the assists as well.
This will get you ready for Klay Day.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As Klay Thompson gets set to return after 2.5 years away from the floor — he does so knowing that a lot of people have forgotten how good he was when he left. He is looking forward to showing everybody how great he can be again. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA power rankings: #Bulls keep rising closer to top as #Suns, #Warriors 1-2 with Klay Thompson set to return tonight vs. #Cavaliers (w/videos) #NBA75 https://t.co/QUyS85PYqb via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/X5IrspTR6h – 5:02 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Sunday, January 9th 2022. 😂
#KlayThompson #RuiHachimura pic.twitter.com/FnN3VsA5Kd – 4:54 PM
Sunday, January 9th 2022. 😂
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Klay Thompson officially announced he would make his return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant, on Klay’s return today:
“I know it’s a huge, huge day out there in the Bay Area and it’s going to be electric in there today. Talking to Klay over the last couple years, you can just feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor.” – 3:52 PM
Kevin Durant, on Klay’s return today:
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant on Klay Thompson: “Talking to Klay the last couple years, you can feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor. I know every fan’s going to be tuned in. I’m looking forward to his return and hopefully healthy rest of the season and career” pic.twitter.com/G3wahMJcdd – 3:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Klay: “I’m excited for him. I know it’s a huge, huge day out there in the Bay Area. It’s going to be electric in there today. Talking to Klay over the last couple years, you can just feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor.” – 3:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant calls Klay Thompson’s return “a huge day in the Bay area.” – 3:25 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Weekend pod:
– The field of unhappy new coaches
– Tatum and Jaylen in Boston
– A 12th-place Hawks autopsy
– My proposal to permanently fix All-Star and All-NBA ballots
– Pre-Klay Day nostalgia
Preview here:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gre… – 3:23 PM
– The field of unhappy new coaches
– Tatum and Jaylen in Boston
– A 12th-place Hawks autopsy
– My proposal to permanently fix All-Star and All-NBA ballots
– Pre-Klay Day nostalgia
Preview here:
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson’s basketball skills are very important to the Warriors. He brings something else just as important. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:17 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We get to watch Klay Thompson play basketball for the first time in 31 months, 941 days, 22,584 hours, and 1,355,040 minutes pic.twitter.com/UihYvWAZD0 – 2:56 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Lots of Klay takes today (and I’m here for all of them). Here’s my modest contribution: there are few things more inspiring – to you and others – than unabashedly loving what you do. – 2:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Spurs 121-119 in overtime to snap five-game home losing streak. Cam Thomas with 11 points and the dagger. Kevin Durant with 28 points, Harden with 26. See you all in Portland. Welcome back Klay Thompson. – 2:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Lots of talk about Klay’s return for GS and playing a good CLE team, but the game of the day is Mavs-Bulls, riding respective 5 & 9 game win streaks. Mavs try to end 4 game losing streak to CHI, last 3 by 10+. @Rphillipstexas has pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:40 @theeagledallas – 2:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Wonder if Klay thinks it’s safe to walk under these scaffolds in SF pic.twitter.com/JAdYX3EWXQ – 2:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson announces he’ll make his debut later today when the Warriors host the Cavs!
@Rick24Barry tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he only has one concern with Klay’s return #DubNation #KlayDay pic.twitter.com/ULWSdkRJvm – 2:00 PM
Klay Thompson announces he’ll make his debut later today when the Warriors host the Cavs!
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
How many points will Klay Thompson score against the Warriors on Sunday? Predict his stat line with these prop bets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/klay-tho… – 1:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game… pic.twitter.com/d5aRWzno1M – 1:15 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
One note before tonight: For the rest of my life I’ll be convinced that if Klay never gets hurt, the Warriors win in 2019. – 1:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
It’s official, Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to the Warriors from injury on Sunday against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/08/war… – 1:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson will be seeing his first NBA action since June 2019 tonight.
@Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell have their alarms for 8:30PM Eastern time ready to go ⏰ #DubNation
Listen to every second on NBA Radio! https://t.co/Wir3FSqDBQ pic.twitter.com/rkJv7DEKTa – 1:00 PM
Klay Thompson will be seeing his first NBA action since June 2019 tonight.
@Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell have their alarms for 8:30PM Eastern time ready to go ⏰ #DubNation
Tas Melas @TasMelas
These quotes from Klay Thompson’s teammates after scrimmaging with him recently are what Klay’s all about.
(Via @Anthony Slater)
Wiggins, who hasn’t played with Klay in an NBA game: “Bro, he doesn’t dribble. You know what that’s going to open up for other guys?” – 12:34 PM
These quotes from Klay Thompson’s teammates after scrimmaging with him recently are what Klay’s all about.
(Via @Anthony Slater)
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
“Everything Klay has been going through just made him a better person. He’s grown as a man, as a professional.”
I went behind the scenes on how Klay Thompson handled being away from the game for nearly 1,000 days. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:23 PM
“Everything Klay has been going through just made him a better person. He’s grown as a man, as a professional.”
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Klay Thompson will always end up making you laugh. Always. pic.twitter.com/85ed30FMF7 – 12:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Pop on Klay’s return: “It’s another big thrill for the fans. I don’t mean just Golden State. The league is about players, it’s about talent … and him being one of the best shooters in the world, and also a hell of a defender, just adds to the aura of their team and to the NBA.” – 11:59 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Big day today!
▫️We’ll be on the call for @StocktonKings vs. OKC at 2pm
▫️Back to host pre/post on radio for Kings-Blazers at 6pm
▫️NIGHT CHAT at 9:30pm talking Kings, Klay Thompson’s return and a ton of NBA topics
youtube.com/watch?v=g0trUL… – 11:27 AM
Big day today!
▫️We’ll be on the call for @StocktonKings vs. OKC at 2pm
▫️Back to host pre/post on radio for Kings-Blazers at 6pm
▫️NIGHT CHAT at 9:30pm talking Kings, Klay Thompson’s return and a ton of NBA topics
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson is back. Here’s all you need to know ahead of his return on Sunday vs. the Cavs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 11:24 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson plays basketball today! Here’s a bonus podcast to get you hyped up for Thompson’s return. He’s back!
#KlayDay #klaythompson #Klay941
#Warriors #klay
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-… – 11:04 AM
Klay Thompson plays basketball today! Here’s a bonus podcast to get you hyped up for Thompson’s return. He’s back!
#KlayDay #klaythompson #Klay941
#Warriors #klay
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
When you cover injuries your work tends to have a built in level of doom-and-gloom. Today is different. Today I’m going to thoroughly enjoy the return of Klay Thompson. Happy Klay Day! – 11:00 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In part 2 of my sit down with Danny Green, he talked to me about which of his 3 titles is his favorite, we talked Joel Embiid and Tim Duncan, what makes Ben Simmons so good, and the maturation process of LeBron James #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/danny-gr… via @SixersWire – 10:37 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
When it’s KLAY DAY 🙌
(via @Golden State Warriors)
pic.twitter.com/Q5qO1OncFB – 10:18 AM
When it’s KLAY DAY 🙌
(via @Golden State Warriors)
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Who said the holidays are over? Happy Klay Day, everybody! pic.twitter.com/jfAP0jVCgr – 7:56 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Klay Thompson officially announced he would make his return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 7:00 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Danny Green with 1 block 1 rebound 1 assist in the same play! pic.twitter.com/hpQ1EKFySZ – 7:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Danny Green doing Danny Green things, although that outlet pass was more Manu-like. – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang and Danny Green are the Sixers’ first subs tonight, replacing Harris and Korkmaz. So we’ll get Thybulle and Green together for a stretch, which Green said he liked a couple weeks ago when both guys were healthy. – 7:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say Danny Green will play, Isaiah Joe will be out tonight against the Spurs. Doc Rivers said Green will be on a minute limit.
Matisse Thybulle is back tonight as well, out of the protocols. – 5:21 PM
Sixers say Danny Green will play, Isaiah Joe will be out tonight against the Spurs. Doc Rivers said Green will be on a minute limit.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Danny Green (calf) is available tonight for the Sixers.
Isaiah Joe (back) is out. – 5:17 PM
Danny Green (calf) is available tonight for the Sixers.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Danny Green (calf) is available to play tonight, but Isaiah Joe (back) is out. – 5:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Isaiah Joe is out tonight. Danny Green is available to play #Sixers – 5:16 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green is available and Isaiah Joe is out tonight vs. the Spurs. – 5:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
BREAKING: @Philadelphia 76ers PR has informed me the NBA has issued a stat correction for Wednesday night’s game.
Danny Green has been awarded a steal for the following play, and his new official box score is:
0 PTS
0 REBS
0 AST
0 BLK
1 STL
The historic cardio-only performance is no more. pic.twitter.com/uhrfYbgPrP – 3:12 PM
BREAKING: @Philadelphia 76ers PR has informed me the NBA has issued a stat correction for Wednesday night’s game.
Danny Green has been awarded a steal for the following play, and his new official box score is:
0 PTS
0 REBS
0 AST
0 BLK
1 STL
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🚨 NBA STAT CHANGE ALERT 🚨
You can retire your Danny Green memes.
Green has received credit for a steal that was previously awarded to Andre Drummond in the Sixers game on Jan. 5.
His official stats for the game are now:
✅ 24 MIN
✅ 0 PTS
✅ 0 REB
✅ 0 AST
✅ 1 STL
✅ 0 BLK pic.twitter.com/yvlsTNn4Ph – 2:41 PM
🚨 NBA STAT CHANGE ALERT 🚨
You can retire your Danny Green memes.
Green has received credit for a steal that was previously awarded to Andre Drummond in the Sixers game on Jan. 5.
His official stats for the game are now:
✅ 24 MIN
✅ 0 PTS
✅ 0 REB
✅ 0 AST
✅ 1 STL
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green put up shots at Sixers shootaround with a sleeve on his left calf. Listed as questionable for tonight. pic.twitter.com/2DhCoum9eX – 11:19 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
