Danny Green on Klay Thompson's injury: 'If I can take that play back, I would'

“When it first happened, I thought I blocked the ball,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “I thought it was a clean block and then he went down, I was like, ‘Man, he’s hurt. Let me make sure he’s OK.’ Some of the guys on the sidelines were upset. A lot of fans were upset. Obviously, I got a lot of backlash for it. But I’m trying to make a clean play on the ball, and I just wanted to make sure he was good. … And then he came back on the court to shoot his free throws, and that’s when I thought he was fine. “I didn’t know that he tore anything until after the game, which was a tough blow. It was tough to hear what was being said, but I didn’t look at myself as the victim. My concern was for him. Their fans are great fans. They’re going to encourage their team. And anybody that tries to hurt or do anything to the other 10 or 13 players, they’re gonna fight for them. So, I got some heated emotions from some of the fans, but every time I’ve spoken about the incident, I’ve stated that it was not purposeful at all.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022