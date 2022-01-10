James Ennis to Denver

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent wing James Ennis to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ennis is expected to be available vs. his former team, the Clippers, on Tuesday in LA.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm @Shams Charania reporting: Barton has entered protocols, James Ennis will be signed to a 10-day COVID exception, and DeMarcus Cousins, later this week, will likely sign on a 10-day injury exception.
One more: #Nuggets assistant Popeye Jones has entered H&S protocols. – 3:40 PM
Can confirm @Shams Charania reporting: Barton has entered protocols, James Ennis will be signed to a 10-day COVID exception, and DeMarcus Cousins, later this week, will likely sign on a 10-day injury exception.
One more: #Nuggets assistant Popeye Jones has entered H&S protocols. – 3:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
James Ennis was originally signed by the Nets where he appeared in 2 games, including against the Clippers.
Then he was traded to the Clippers where he appeared in 2 games, including against the Nets.
Now he’s on the Nuggets who play the Clippers tomorrow. – 2:50 PM
James Ennis was originally signed by the Nets where he appeared in 2 games, including against the Clippers.
Then he was traded to the Clippers where he appeared in 2 games, including against the Nets.
Now he’s on the Nuggets who play the Clippers tomorrow. – 2:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
James Ennis in 41 games (37 starts) for the Orlando Magic last year (several of which came next to Aaron Gordon):
24.0 minutes
8.4 points
4.0 rebounds
1.5 assists
47.3 FG%
43.3 3P%
I mean, that’s pretty decent. Surprised he hasn’t stuck around anywhere. – 2:50 PM
James Ennis in 41 games (37 starts) for the Orlando Magic last year (several of which came next to Aaron Gordon):
24.0 minutes
8.4 points
4.0 rebounds
1.5 assists
47.3 FG%
43.3 3P%
I mean, that’s pretty decent. Surprised he hasn’t stuck around anywhere. – 2:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent wing James Ennis to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ennis is expected to be available vs. his former team, the Clippers, on Tuesday in LA. – 2:44 PM
The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent wing James Ennis to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ennis is expected to be available vs. his former team, the Clippers, on Tuesday in LA. – 2:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Looks like the Jazz are pivoting from James Ennis III to Denzel Valentine pic.twitter.com/yRLM2VgUs3 – 7:56 PM
Looks like the Jazz are pivoting from James Ennis III to Denzel Valentine pic.twitter.com/yRLM2VgUs3 – 7:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz added five more people to the NBA’s health and safety protocol Sunday, including players Rudy Gay and Elijah Hughes, plus three assistant coaches. Per a report, the team is set to sign James Ennis III on a 10-day hardship contract. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:34 PM
The Utah Jazz added five more people to the NBA’s health and safety protocol Sunday, including players Rudy Gay and Elijah Hughes, plus three assistant coaches. Per a report, the team is set to sign James Ennis III on a 10-day hardship contract. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Clippers emptying bench, worth pointing out that James Ennis’ hardship contract expired after Phoenix – 5:53 PM
With Clippers emptying bench, worth pointing out that James Ennis’ hardship contract expired after Phoenix – 5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:
Chris Clemons – ATL
James Ennis – LAC
Shaq Harrison – BKN
Jaylen Hoard – OKC
Malik Newman – CLE
Cameron Oliver – ATL
Isaiah Thomas – DAL
Brad Wanamaker – WAS
Micah Potter’s 10-Day with DET was terminated a day early on Friday. – 8:13 AM
NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:
Chris Clemons – ATL
James Ennis – LAC
Shaq Harrison – BKN
Jaylen Hoard – OKC
Malik Newman – CLE
Cameron Oliver – ATL
Isaiah Thomas – DAL
Brad Wanamaker – WAS
Micah Potter’s 10-Day with DET was terminated a day early on Friday. – 8:13 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Utah Jazz are no longer planning to sign James Ennis on a 10-day contract and continue to scour the marketplace for a free agent wing player, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 9, 2022
Shams Charania: The Utah Jazz plan to sign forward James Ennis to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Ennis has spent time with the Nets and Clippers on 10-days this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 9, 2022
Mirjam Swanson: And it’s official: The LA Clippers say The LA Clippers have signed James Ennis III to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance. -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / December 29, 2021