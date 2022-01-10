James Harden out against Blazers with knee injury

Alex Schiffer: Nets announce James Harden is out tonight in Portland due to a left knee hyperextension.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets updated their injury report to note that James Harden is out tonight at POR due to a left knee hyper-extension. – 5:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets rule out James Harden for tonight’s game vs Portland because he has a hyperextended left knee – 5:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden is out tonight for the #Net due to a left knee hyperextension. #nba #trailblazers – 5:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Nets say James Harden is out tonight against Portland with a left knee hyperextension – 5:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is out with a hyperextended knee, the Nets say – 5:20 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Nets have ruled out James Harden (left knee hyperextension) for tonight’s game against Portland, the team says. – 5:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Nets say James Harden (left knee hyperextension) is out against Portland. – 5:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden is out tonight with a left knee hyperextension. – 5:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets‘ James Harden is listed out tonight due to a left knee hyperextension. – 5:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce James Harden is out tonight in Portland due to a left knee hyperextension. – 5:19 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet scored 32 points in last night’s 105-101 win over the Pelicans, going 8-17 from 3P range.
VanVleet has made at least four 3P in each of his last eight games.
The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Stephen Curry and James Harden. pic.twitter.com/naACzOUYlW – 9:11 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
LeBron James and James Harden are two of the highest hoops IQ players in the game. I will never understand how both of them independently decided to play GM and trade for Russell Westbrook. – 11:29 PM
Matt Brooks: James Harden: “As much as I want to get back to 30s and 40s points, I can’t do that. As much as I want to, as much as I would love to, I didn’t have any opportunities to play pickup. It was all rehab.” -via Twitter / October 28, 2021
Harden says this is unfamiliar territory for him coming back from a significant injury and having to be patient with his offense. “My career, I’ve been blessed,” Harden said. “Just not having surgeries or whatnot. So just this whole process last year was just like frustrating and draining. … It was draining for me to know that I couldn’t be myself and be out there on the floor and be the player that I am [at the end of last season]. “But I’m finally slowly getting back to it. It just takes a lot of hard work and dedication. But it’s gonna happen. But you got to just continue to keep fighting, and I will.” -via ESPN / October 28, 2021
“I had no opportunities to play pickup or nothing this summer,” Harden said. “Everything was rehab for three months, from a Grade 2 injury that happened three times in one season. So this is my fifth game of trying to just play with competition against somebody else. And as much as I want to rush the process and be back to hooping and killing, [have to] take your time.” -via ESPN / October 28, 2021