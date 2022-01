James Harden out against Blazers with knee injury

The @Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet scored 32 points in last night’s 105-101 win over the Pelicans, going 8-17 from 3P range.VanVleet has made at least four 3P in each of his last eight games.The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Stephen Curry and James Harden. pic.twitter.com/naACzOUYlW