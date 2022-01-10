Jazz vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (28-12) play against the Detroit Pistons (30-30) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 10, 2022
Utah Jazz 24, Detroit Pistons 13 (Q1 02:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:58 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Pistons 24-13 – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Jazz 24, #Pistons 13, 2:58 1Q
Bey: 5 pts
Stewart: 4 pts, 3 rebs, 2 blks
Diallo: 2 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts – 7:25 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan passes John Stockton for 2nd most made threes in franchise history! 📈
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/ndpkYz6KcI – 7:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
‘
🏀 🏀
🏀 🏀
🏀 🏀
🏀 🏀
🏀 🗑
🕷
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/ZwvVF2Y2ih – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has passed David Wesley and Rudy Gay for 95th all-time on the NBA made three-pointers list. #Bucks – 7:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell is now tied with John Stockton for the second-most made threes in @Utah Jazz history with 845.
Mitchell did in in 315 games while Stockton did it in 1,504.
#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 7:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are off to a fast start with a 13-2 lead over the Pistons. Utah’s 4-9 FGs, 2-4 from 3. Detroit 1-7, 0-2. Don has a quick 6, and Quin particularly liked him firing away on that last 3 after the O-reb. – 7:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jazz 13, Pistons 2 with 8:24 to play. Detroit has missed six of its first seven shots. Unideal – 7:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Pistons 13-2…..Mitchell with six early…..Detroit calls timeout – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is about as sluggish as Detroit has looked this season to start a game, and that’s saying something. – 7:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
On the opening possession, #Pistons Isaiah Stewart blocks Hassan Whiteside.
Okay, then. – 7:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
first 5️⃣ of the final game on the 5️⃣ game road trip
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/qOtpE7brdh – 7:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
New Jazzman Denzel Valentine getting up some shots pregame pic.twitter.com/0zhCgZCz1S – 6:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart – 6:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our starting 5 tonight ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/t9c2FwtVv2 – 6:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting five as usual for the Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. Hassan Whiteside is starting for Rudy Gobert, who is out tonight – 6:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Same starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. – 6:41 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has not finished in the top 15 of the final AP Poll in a season since the vaunted 2008 team finished No. 2.
I expect that to change late tonight after the national championship game. – 6:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Starting the week off with fresh drip 💧
@Cade Cunningham
@Isaiah Stewart
@Luke Garza
@Killian Hayes
@SaddiqBey
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Bol Bol (not with team) will not play tonight vs. #Jazz. – 5:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status update against the visiting Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/cSf62k4yZX – 5:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on what stood out about the Jazz defensively upon reviewing the Pacers film: “There was a guy named Rudy Gobert not out there. I didn’t want to mention that after the game, ’cuz it sounds like an excuse. But it’s clear he makes an impact.” – 5:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kalamian said playing power forward has been beneficial for Saddiq Bey. “He’s really strung together a nice performance over a short period of time here. Not only is he scoring but he’s rebounding and defending and doing a lot of little things that helps our team.” – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kalamian said Cade Cunningham is getting blitzed almost every game, and it’s a learning process for him. “This is a good chance for him to understand what’s open when he gets double-teamed, how to get the ball out in a timely manner.” – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kalamian said he coached Rodney McGruder in OKC and with the Clippers before rejoining in Detroit. “He is the ultimate professional. Just a classy guy, hard worker, a team-first person and a great individual. We’re certainly going to miss him, his spirit, his positive energy.” – 5:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rex Kalamian on Bol Bol-McGruder trade: Starts with McGruder, who he has coached three times. “He’s the ultimate professional. Classy guy. Team-first guy. We’re certainly going to miss his positivity and spirit.” – 5:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons acting coach Rex Kalamian on Rodney McGruder: “This is the third time I’ve coached his (OKC, LAC and DET) and he is the ultimate professional. Just a classy guy, hard worker and team-first person, and a great individual.” – 5:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
On a day with so many things going on, why aren’t we discussing the Nuggets sending Bill Bol to the Pistons? – 5:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bol Bol (Not With Team) is out tonight. My guess is still that we won’t see him with the team until Friday – 5:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
As expected, Bol Bol is OUT tonight. Have no idea if he’ll play tomorrow in Chicago. Might find out soon during pregame. – 5:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Power Hour, presented by @DiscountTire, starts at 5:30 today on the concourse. DJ J. Hearns will be bringing the beats 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Kex8qTuOPd – 4:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Thank you for everything and good luck in Detroit, @Bol Bol!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/x67NF4ZZMr – 4:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce trade to acquire Bol Bol from the Denver Nuggets for Rodney McGruder and a draft pick. – 4:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons add 7’2″ @Bol Bol in a deal too good to pass up. Bol’s shooting touch and ball skills are rare for a big man, let alone a 7’2″ big man with a 7’7″ wingspan and corresponding shot-blocking potential.
@Keith_Langlois 🗞️ : on.nba.com/3zGkJPW – 4:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Thank you for everything over the past two seasons, @Rodney McGruder! pic.twitter.com/mQm6SwjGrv – 3:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
As of now, Bulls list Alex Caruso as out vs. Pistons and still in health and safety protocols. Donovan said yesterday that Caruso is getting closer to return. – 3:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It’s official: Nuggets have traded Bol Bol to the Pistons in exchange for Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second round pick via Brooklyn. – 3:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
OFFICIAL: The Detroit #Pistons announced today that the team has acquired Bol Bol from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Rodney McGruder and draft consideration.
Welcome to Detroit, @Bol Bol! pic.twitter.com/7xGbKo0Rmc – 3:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets have finalized the Bol Bol trade to Detroit. Denver adds Rodney McGruder and a second-rounder via Brooklyn. – 3:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
ORCHARD ROSTER MOVE: We’ve acquired Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round draft pick in a trade with the Pistons.
🔗 https://t.co/W3BwdQym5i
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZLFBYeMF1E – 3:31 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
STORY: Anthony Lynn out as Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator. “Sometimes it just doesn’t work out the way you want,” said Lions coach Dan Campbell. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 3:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s next four games, all of which Will Barton could miss, are:
Jan 11th @ Los Angeles Clippers
Jan 13th vs Portland Trail Blazers
Jan 15th vs Los Angeles Lakers
Jan 16th vs Utah Jazz
Absolutely brutal time to miss games. – 3:17 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz sign Denzel Valentine to hardship deal; 2 more added to protocols https://t.co/oMivIgtIy3 pic.twitter.com/hsVEuTt9cC – 3:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey enters NBA’s health and safety protocols: https://t.co/osWmzjtM8T pic.twitter.com/jfKJROUBRs – 3:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Pistons update. 16th NBA Head Coach entering health and safety protocols. bleacherreport.com/articles/10023… – 3:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I’m sure you’ve heard, but Dok has also entered health and safety protocols. The Jazz will be without six players and three coaches tonight in Detroit against the Pistons. – 3:10 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Since Ja Morant got hurt on November 26th, the Grizzlies have the best record in the NBA and have the best Net Rating by a huge margin:
Grizzlies (19-4): +13.1
Cavaliers (13-8): +9.4
Jazz (16-5): +8.9
Suns (14-6): +6.7
Mavs (12-11): +5.5
Bucks (14-8): +4.9
Warriors (13-7): +4.4 – 3:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Available Jazz roster as of this moment: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, Hassan Whiteside, Jordan Clarkson, Eric Paschall, Trent Forrest, Danuel House, Norvel Pelle, Denzel Valentine. – 2:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
UPDATED: The Utah Jazz have added seven people to the NBA’s health and safety protocol this weekend, including four players and three assistant coaches. Also, the team added Denzel Valentine on a 10-day hardship contract. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Have to imagine that Norvel Pelle is taking a Jazz crash course right now. Also would think Paschall might get some small ball minutes – 2:42 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
UPDATE
Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/10):
*OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Health & Safety)
OUT – Jared Butler (Health & Safety )
OUT – Joe Ingles (Health & Safety)
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Health & Safety)
OUT – Elijah Hughes (Health & Safety )
OUT – Rudy Gay (Health & Safety) – 2:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Update: Udoka Azubuike has been added to the Jazz’s list of players in COVID health and safety protocols. – 2:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Udoka Azubuike is also in the @Utah Jazz health and safety protocol. – 2:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Another Utah Jazz update to the health and safety protocol: second-year center Udoka Azubuike. – 2:33 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
What a week for the Valentine family in Utah. Drew leads Loyola Chicago to a win in the pop-up game against San Francisco at SLCC, and then his brother Denzel signs with the Jazz a few days later – 2:19 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Jaxson Dart is in the transfer portal.
Utah does not NEED a QB, nor does BYU, but there is a matter of depth, options if you look beyond 2022.
Might Dart be willing to come home and wait? sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 2:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey is in health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will be the acting head coach tonight vs. #Jazz. – 1:41 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Assistant Rex Kalamian will assume the acting head coaching duties for tonight’s game vs. Utah. – 1:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons coach Dwane Casey has entered health and safety protocols, the team announced. Rex Kalamian will take over HC duties tonight – 1:38 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Pistons coach Dwane Casey has entered the league’s COVID protocols, the team says. Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will coach tonight against Utah. – 1:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has entered health and safety protocols, team says. Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will assume acting head coaching duties for tonight’s game vs. Utah. – 1:34 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pistons forward Jerami Grant reportedly chased by several playoff teams
sportando.basketball/en/pistons-for… – 1:34 PM
Pistons forward Jerami Grant reportedly chased by several playoff teams
Luke Garza @LukaG_55
Welcome to the Brotherhood @ttremaglioNBPA! Let’s get to work. #WeAre450 – 1:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Need a new #Pistons hat?
🧢 Check out this @NewEraCap snapback for tonight’s Item of the Game 🧢
🔗: https://t.co/fTA8AwHrew pic.twitter.com/0bdmAsgXJi – 1:30 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Weekend content:
– #peltonmailbag returned with a look at LeBron at C lineups and more: es.pn/3q9v6bY (ESPN+)
– Grades for the Bol Bol trade: es.pn/3t7AKgx (ESPN+) – 1:29 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
New LIST and NOTEBOOK pod today.
Notebook pod at 2:30 + what the Nuggets can/should learn from the Bol Bol experiment.
youtube.com/watch?v=60E4jL… – 1:23 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Joe Ingles has been cleared by the NBA and is now listed as:
OUT – Return to Competition Reconditioning – 1:23 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Joe Ingles has cleared the NBA’s COVID protocol but is out tonight for “return to competition reconditioning.” – 1:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ingles has cleared protocols but he is still out tonight in Detroit while he gets his conditioning back – 1:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Joe Ingles has been cleared by the NBA and is out of COVID protocols. However, he’s still out for tonight’s game, listed as OUT due to “Return to Competition Reconditioning” – 1:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles has been cleared from the health and safety protocol. He is still OUT tonight (re-conditioning). – 1:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles has been cleared by the NBA and is now listed as:
OUT – Return to Competition Reconditioning – 1:20 PM
