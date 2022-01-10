John Collins frustrated with role in Atlanta

Collins, however, has grown increasingly frustrated over his role in Atlanta, multiple sources have told The Athletic. His shot attempts per game and usage rate have decreased in each of the past three seasons — even as the athletic, energetic Collins has improved his offensive repertoire. The 6-foot-9 big man has challenged the Hawks locker room on multiple occasions to play team basketball and commit to one another this season. Oftentimes, Collins has felt his voice go unheard.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Report: John Collins increasingly frustrated with role on Hawks
Not really sure how a John Collins fit in Philadelphia would work, but it's certainly interesting nonetheless #Sixers
Adding to his offense, Amir Coffey has had some physical contested shots defending John Collins and helped lead to two misses.
Starting lineups:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 3:15 PM
Clips vs Lou Will-less Hawks
STARTERS 1/9
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 3:10 PM
Hawks starters:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 3:07 PM
Hawks starters vs. Clippers
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 3:03 PM
John Collins on the why the Hawks aren’t consistently bringing the urgency + effort on defense and what can be done to fix it:
“I’ve banged my head on the wall a couple times trying to figure it out myself. There’s really no excuse.” pic.twitter.com/CcIbJyacF9 – 2:24 AM
There have been numerous games (including tonight) where players and coaches have cited effort and urgency defensively as a major issue, so I asked John Collins why he thinks this keeps happening when we're almost halfway through the season.
He gave a really great quote ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vpSw8YRiaz – 2:16 AM
John Collins said that he felt good physically in his first game back after being in the health & safety protocols.
Back down to a four-point game after Trae Young’s latest assist to John Collins.
Young is up to a double-double with 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 from 3, 5-6 FT) and 10 assists in 22 minutes – 11:34 PM
John Collins returns after missing the last 5 games, and Bogdan Bogdanovic the last 4, due to health and safety protocols. Both will start, as will Trae Young, who missed ATL's last game with lower back soreness.
LeBron starting at center tonight in a good test for this Lakers super small lineup. Hawks are healthy with Clint Capela and John Collins in the starting lineup
Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, John Collins and Clint Capela tonight vs. the Lakers.

Kevin Huerter coming off the bench again.
Kevin Huerter coming off the bench again. – 9:34 PM
Hawks starters vs. Lakers
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 9:33 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel still featuring LeBron James at center even with the Hawks' bigger frontcourt with Clint Capela and John Collins
Trae Young, Bogi, John Collins and Jalen Johnson are all AVAILABLE, in great news for the Hawks:
Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are all available for tonight's game.
Hawks say Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Cam Reddish are available.
Trae Young, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all warming up right now. They're game-time decisions, per Joe Prunty.
It's still the plan for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Trae Young to go through warm-ups tonight before determining their availability vs. the Lakers, per Prunty.
Hawks are "hopeful" to get certain players that have been in protocols back (including John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic), but they'll be game-time calls after warm ups, per intermin coach Joe Prunty.

Trae Young (back) is also a game-time call.
Trae Young (back) is also a game-time call. – 8:32 PM
on this date in 1912, John Martin Collins da 3rd, completed the first solo flight over the southeastern part of the U.S.

RT. #johncollins #allstar
RT. #johncollins #allstar pic.twitter.com/xwqpzPLQyf – 7:45 PM
Per Joe Prunty, John Collins, Bogi and Jalen Johnson (all of whom are coming back from COVID) will be game-time decisions for tonight vs. the Lakers.

Trae Young (low back contusion) will be a game-time decision as well.
Trae Young (low back contusion) will be a game-time decision as well. – 1:56 PM
Joe Prunty said Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Jalen Johnson will be game-time decisions. Depends on how they respond to this morning's shootaround and warmups later.
Collins, 24, is eligible to be traded on Jan. 15. 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has set a high price threshold on Simmons, and has stated repeatedly that he wants Simmons to return to the team. Rival executives do believe Morey will stick to his approach of desiring a star in any Simmons trade, but what if that offer fails to arrive this season? Would the 76ers hold onto Simmons until the summer? There is also belief that teams are awaiting Morey to lower his asking price before a deal comes to fruition. Teams across the league continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022