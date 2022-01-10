Kelly Oubre enters COVID protocols

USA Today Sports

Rod Boone: Kelly Oubre has been placed in health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. Tough blow for the #Hornets. Makes their rematch with the Bucks that much more difficult, obviously. He has been playing really well.
Source: Twitter @rodboone

Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels will get a bulk of the extra minutes with Kelly Oubre out tonight against Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/JH8QdD3fQb5:26 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say Kelly Oubre has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to out for tonight’s game vs. Bucks. – 4:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets Kelly Oubre has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Charlotte’s Kelly Oubre has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. – 4:17 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre has been placed in health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. Tough blow for the #Hornets. Makes their rematch with the Bucks that much more difficult, obviously. He has been playing really well. – 4:16 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kelly Oubre almost air balling his first two 3s after hitting 8 in a quarter last game is the most Oubre thing to happen. – 7:34 PM

Michael Singer: Can confirm @Shams Charania reporting: Barton has entered protocols, James Ennis will be signed to a 10-day COVID exception, and DeMarcus Cousins, later this week, will likely sign on a 10-day injury exception. One more: #Nuggets assistant Popeye Jones has entered H&S; protocols. -via Twitter @msinger / January 10, 2022

