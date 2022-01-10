LeBron James passes Oscar Robertson for seventh on all-time assists

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed Oscar Robertson for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time assist leaderboard following Sunday night’s 7-assist performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite missing multiple games and recently taking on the role of the Lakers’ starting center, James is still averaging nearly seven assists per game this season.
Source: Brianna Williams @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
LeBron James is now qualified among the league leaders in scoring at 28.7 points per game, 1.2 points behind Kevin Durant. One month ago, you could get +8000 odds on James to finish the season as the scoring leader. Nobody is offering that line anymore. – 6:15 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video to the Lakers’ 127-119 loss to the Grizzlies, which wasn’t nearly that close. LeBron got too little help. Russ looked very unhappy afterward. A reminder there’s still a big gap between them and the elites. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/0tQHTS94qu – 1:09 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron calls a chase-down block like Ja Morant had on Avery Bradley “stalking your prey” and that Morant has “rockets in his calf muscles.” – 12:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron said Ja Morant has rockets in his calf muscles in relation to Morant’s ridiculous block on Avery Bradley. – 12:39 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Wayne Ellington says at the Lakers’ mini-camp in Vegas before the season, LeBron kept referencing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the 2020-21 season — it took to come together, then they did and won the Super Bowl. Wayne says that analogy still gives him hope for the Lakers. – 12:24 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James passes Oscar Robertson to overtake No. 7 spot on all-time assists list
LeBron James passes Oscar Robertson to overtake No. 7 spot on all-time assists list
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Brad Jones when he saw Kyle Anderson on the elevator:
Brad Jones when he saw Kyle Anderson on the elevator:
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on Kyle Anderson’s production and contribution across the board: “Kyle is fantastic” – and he worked really hard to get his legs back under him after the health and safety protocols. Talked abt the good “welcome back” gift of guarding LeBron – loved how he battled too – 12:13 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on what he saw from them in the 2nd and 3rd quarter to get stops: He said LeBron was making everything, and they ran them out in the 1st in transition. Their focus was to make them play in the half-court and hit tough shots over them – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
On L.A.’s shooting, outside of LeBron:
On L.A.’s shooting, outside of LeBron:
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies set their franchise record with nine straight wins. Some highlights:
– Ja Morant NBA Jam block, alley-pop
– Jaren blocks six shots
– Bane let’s LeBron hear it
– John Konchar. That’s it.
– Kyle Anderson with a KAFKA stat line
Grizzlies set their franchise record with nine straight wins. Some highlights:
– Ja Morant NBA Jam block, alley-pop
– Jaren blocks six shots
– Bane let’s LeBron hear it
– John Konchar. That’s it.
– Kyle Anderson with a KAFKA stat line
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers’ 4-game winning streak comes to an end against a Memphis team that’s now won 9 straight. Grizz win 127-119, but not before LA cut a 29-pt 4th Q deficit down to 7. LeBron 35p on 14-of-19 9r 7a; Ellington 16p; Reaves 16p; THT 13p; Russ 6p on 2-of-12 7r 6a – 11:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Grizzlies 127, Lakers 119
The Lakers’ four-game win streak is over. They reach the midway point of the season 21-20. LeBron James had 35 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. An Austin Reaves-led run in the fourth made the game closer.
Up next: at Sacramento on Wednesday. – 11:53 PM
The Lakers’ four-game win streak is over. They reach the midway point of the season 21-20. LeBron James had 35 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. An Austin Reaves-led run in the fourth made the game closer.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James passed Oscar Robertson for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time assists list. LeBron now has 9,888 career assists and counting. Next up? Magic Johnson, who has 10,141 career assists. pic.twitter.com/hPnjgn3yj3 – 11:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron had 35 points tonight, the rest of Lakers starters had 22 combined.
It’s his 18th 30-point games this season, the most in the NBA.
The Lakers have lost 8 of those games, the most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tfQwc1rpGw – 11:38 PM
It’s his 18th 30-point games this season, the most in the NBA.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With seven assists tonight, LeBron James has moved past Oscar Robertson for 7th on the NBA’s all-time assists list. Here’s a quote from LeBron talking about Robertson in 2015 when he joined the Big O as the only other player at the time to be in the top 25 in points and assists pic.twitter.com/P2Ry6hy3Q8 – 11:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron’s postgame address to the team. AK pic.twitter.com/YU5OWlyXCE – 11:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
With his seventh assist, LeBron James passed Oscar Robertson for seventh on the NBA’s all-time assists list. – 11:31 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
LeBron James and James Harden are two of the highest hoops IQ players in the game. I will never understand how both of them independently decided to play GM and trade for Russell Westbrook. – 11:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James: 13-of-18 from the field.
LeBron James: 13-of-18 from the field.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 107, Lakers 83
Memphis blew this game open in the third, leading by as many as 29 points. LeBron James has 32 points — his third straight 30-point game and 10th 30-point game in his past 11 games. The only other Laker in double figures is THT with 11. – 11:23 PM
Third quarter: Grizzlies 107, Lakers 83
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron better get it together if he wants to maintain Austin Reaves’ winning percentage. AK – 11:14 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
LeBron might deserve the MVP for somehow having this Lakers team above .500. – 11:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is 13 for 17 (76.5%), an uber-efficient line any night, but one that stands out especially with the rest of the team struggling to hit shots, hitting only 14 collectively (shooting 29.1%). – 11:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ok so Desmond Bane said something that LeBron was extremely displeased about so he decided to do this after the free throws at the other end pic.twitter.com/E5PDFo7Vue – 11:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Refs counted the basket, but took away the foul on LeBron … then Memphis got their 11th triple to fall after a Lakers turnover, to push their lead to 20. – 11:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is 11-for-15. The rest of the Lakers starters are a combined 6-for-33. LAL trails MEM 75-58 w/ 8:34 left in the 3rd Q. – 10:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Bane hit a jumper over LeBron’s contest, but it’ll likely be wiped off, as Bane kicked his leg out on his way down to initiate contact with LeBron. Vogel challenged it. – 10:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron needs 4 more assists to pass Oscar Robertson (9,887) for 7th on the NBA’s all-time assists list. – 10:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Lakers 52
LeBron James leads all scorers w/ 23 points — nearly half of LA’s total. Non-LeBron Lakers are a combined 11 of 37 (29.7%). LA only has three turnovers, which has prevented this from becoming a bigger deficit. MEM is +12 in points in the paint. – 10:35 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Lakers 52
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Memphis 65, Lakers 52.
The defense gave up a lot of corner looks which the Grizzlies were only too happy to convert (9 for 15). With that bucket moments before halftime, Russ is now the only Lakers starter besides LeBron with more than one FG. LeBron has 23 points. – 10:33 PM
HALFTIME: Memphis 65, Lakers 52.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Monk’s 1 for 8, Bradley 1 for 8, Westbrook 1 for 7 as LAL’s starters outside of LeBron (9 for 13) just can’t find a shot that will go down.
Memphis, meanwhile, has been very efficient, at 55.6% as a team and 64.3% from 3.
Monk’s 1 for 8, Bradley 1 for 8, Westbrook 1 for 7 as LAL’s starters outside of LeBron (9 for 13) just can’t find a shot that will go down.
Memphis, meanwhile, has been very efficient, at 55.6% as a team and 64.3% from 3.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Watching LeBron go off is fun, but the Lakers need a little more balance than LeBron 20, everyone else 27. BK – 10:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is 8 for 11, but the rest of the Lakers just 10 for 30. – 10:26 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Finally getting that promised LeBron James/John Konchar duel. – 10:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Something about those Grizzlies uniforms that turns LeBron James into Ray Allen. – 10:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane talking shit to LeBron James. LeBron gives him a shove.
What was it Ja Morant said?
Desmond Bane talking shit to LeBron James. LeBron gives him a shove.
What was it Ja Morant said?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s a technical on LeBron, but it’s not… but it’s LeBron.. smh. – 10:12 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Really great defensive possession by the Lakers where you see everything working in sync as they draw a shot clock violation. LeBron with a timely switch onto Melton, Reaves denying Jackson a chance to get the ball, then Russ rotating on Clarke and challenging him in the paint. – 10:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 27, Grizzlies 27
LeBron James leads the Lakers with 12 points. THT provided a spark with 8 points off the bench, including two 3s. LA is continuing to take care of the ball — just two turnovers in the opening frame. – 10:06 PM
First quarter: Lakers 27, Grizzlies 27
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, the NBA’s 2nd leading scorer at the moment, has 12 of LAL’s 14 points, as they lead by 2. – 9:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have been shooting the ball well of late, but start slow tonight, aside from LeBron. He’s 3 of 5, the rest of the team just 1 for 8. – 9:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on gameplan for LeBron’s shift to the 5: This shift from a perimeter player to this speaks to his legend status, and they’ve talked a lot about it. They want to stay in front of him and negate him. Describes LeBron as someone that’s hard to stop – 8:11 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Grizz acting coach Brad Jones, while Taylor Jenkins is out with COVID protocols, says Ja Morant (thigh) remains a gametime decision tonight. “As a guy who has to coach against LeBron [James], I hope he does [play],” Jones said. Morant already has two 40-pt games vs LAL this year – 8:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “He’s critical to everything that we do defensively.” – 7:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on the LeBron-at-5 groups defensively, noting a benefit: “Doing a lot of double teaming of elite guards … more speed to scramble around the perimeter. A lot of areas we still need to improve upon, but the speed of that (group) can be beneficial.” – 7:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Some interesting things to look for ahead of this Lakers-Grizzlies game tonight.
1) Lakers are 5-0 with LeBron James at center. They didn’t play James at center in the last meeting vs the Grizzlies because of the Steven Adams factor, but he’s out today. Wonder if they go small. – 4:15 PM
Some interesting things to look for ahead of this Lakers-Grizzlies game tonight.
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Al Harrington just proved that he doesn’t understand LeBron James’ greatness with a head-scratching Michael Jordan comparison.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
Al Harrington just proved that he doesn’t understand LeBron James’ greatness with a head-scratching Michael Jordan comparison.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/CD8uw2psGS – 11:02 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In part 2 of my sit down with Danny Green, he talked to me about which of his 3 titles is his favorite, we talked Joel Embiid and Tim Duncan, what makes Ben Simmons so good, and the maturation process of LeBron James #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/danny-gr… via @SixersWire – 10:37 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Another day, another game in La-La Land. But LeBron James’ Lakers are surging – will Memphis be able to keep their winning streak and push it to a franchise record nine games in a row?
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview https://t.co/Nfj199sA1I pic.twitter.com/bZBObClX8f – 8:30 AM
More on this storyline
“Oh, wow. I am a historian of the game and I know quite a bit about The Big O,” LeBron said. “From his times from high school to the University of Cincinnati, to actually playing for the Cincinnati Royals all the way to Milwaukee, and so on and so on. What he meant to the game and what he still means to the game is something that’s just unparalleled. And, obviously, he will always have a connection to Russ, what they was able to do for multiple seasons. But he was one of the first really premier big guards that could do pretty much everything out on the floor. But his ability to get teammates involved, his ability to find his teammates, his ability to provide that sense of joy out on the floor because of the pass is something that I’ve always respected and gravitated towards; guys like himself, J-Kidd, and Magic. I sound like a broken record, but it’s the honest to God’s truth: anytime I’m connected — or anything with the greats, it’s an honor.” -via Clutch Points / January 10, 2022
Jorge Sierra: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the only player in the Top 10 in three of the five main statistical categories. That’s no longer the case. After last night’s game, LeBron James is also Top 10 in three categories (points, assists AND steals). 👉 https://t.co/ZexZOe8FAx pic.twitter.com/bHCQtNOkOZ -via Twitter @hoopshype / January 8, 2022
Ryan Ward: According to Lakers PR, with his fourth steal of the night, LeBron James passed Alvin Robertson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time steals list. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 8, 2022