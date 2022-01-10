Spurs vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (15-24) play against the New York Knicks (21-21) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 10, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 69, New York Knicks 79 (Q3 03:16)
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs fall behind by 12.
Spurs fall behind by 12.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Y’all already know this went in 🤯AND-1! pic.twitter.com/a2NbNnUi7g – 9:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Knicks go up by 8, which is their largest lead of the game.
Knicks go up by 8, which is their largest lead of the game.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Spurs/Knicks! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sas-vs-ny… – 9:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
the guys handled business on both ends 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4r0YWGcs67 – 8:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob (10 points) and Dejounte (16 points) each have 10 paint points in this one.
Spurs are a +16 in the paint now – 8:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
If #Bulls get frustrated with their 3 makeup games, they can always look at Nets. They played Spurs in Brooklyn yesterday, are in Portland tonight, then Chicago on Wed. – 8:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for SAS/NYK with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sas-vs-ny… – 8:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half:
Spurs are doing a good job of taking away the paint from the Knicks.
Spurs are cold on jumpers
Shooting stats at the half:
Spurs are doing a good job of taking away the paint from the Knicks.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
So nice, we’ll show it twice.
So nice, we’ll show it twice.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Knicks by 2
NYK take the 2Q 28-23
Spurs are a +12 in the paint
Half: Knicks by 2
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 51-49 at the half.
Knicks up 51-49 at the half.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks 51, Spurs 49 at halftime. Strong finish for Barrett but then some boos for Randle after he shoots an airball on a step-back 3 before the buzzer. – 8:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Q showing off the vision 👀
Q showing off the vision 👀
New York Knicks @nyknicks
ALLEY OOP TO TOPPIN
ALLEY OOP TO TOPPIN
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs’ 8 point lead trimmed to 1.
Spurs are up by 12 in attacking points (paint + FTs)
Spurs’ 8 point lead trimmed to 1.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
It’s Pride Night here at MSG. The Spurs held their first ever Pride Night last month: LGBTQ advocates, leaders praise Spurs’ Pride Night expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
500 dimes and counting‼️
500 dimes and counting‼️
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray has 12 points in the first half. He’s scoring from everywhere.
6 paint points
3 points from outside
2 points from mid-range
Dejounte Murray has 12 points in the first half. He’s scoring from everywhere.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch SAS/NYK with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sas-vs-ny… – 8:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Not groundbreaking but Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl are legit. – 8:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks are paying the price for betting on aging point guards nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:11 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Evan leading the charge early 🔥
Evan leading the charge early 🔥
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 26-23. Lonnie did a good job taking the final shot. Didn’t sink it, but handled it well. He came out aggressive again tonight and has 7 points, same as DJ. – 8:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 3
Murray, Lonnie 7 pts each | Fournier 8 pts
Primo 5 pts | Barrett 6 pts
1Q: Spurs by 3
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This Barrett Oop would’ve broke Knicks Twitter pic.twitter.com/CobyE51QSf – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
These are not the refs from the Celtics-Knicks game on Saturday. That crew let everything go. This group is calling a lot of touch fouls early. – 8:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks see Immanuel Quickley getting sharper at point newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Spurs/Knicks with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sas-vs-ny… – 8:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Man this Spurs lineup is something else. We’ve come a long way from Ginoboli, Duncan, Parker and Kawhi. – 7:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
7 points now in the 1Q for Dejounte Murray
4 paint points and he made a three to counter Fournier
7 points now in the 1Q for Dejounte Murray
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
San Antonio ISD spends $75,000 to buy 250,000 protective KN 95 masks news4sanantonio.com/news/local/san… – 7:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for SAS/NYK live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux nba.com/game/sas-vs-ny… – 7:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier picking up where he left off Thursday. 8 points already. – 7:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lonnie’s aggressive again early on.
Lonnie’s aggressive again early on.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle with his second turnovers midway through the first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle heard light boos during pregame intros, then lots of cheers when he buries first shot of game. – 7:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle hits his first shot and he 19,700 new best friends. Well, probalby about 16,000 right now. – 7:42 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A moment of silence for the lives lost in the Bronx fire yesterday.
A moment of silence for the lives lost in the Bronx fire yesterday.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
During pregame introductions – Randle gets a mixed reaction, light boos, from a pretty sparse and quiet crowd. – 7:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Spurs/Knicks with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sas-vs-ny… – 7:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Spurs/Knicks! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sas-vs-ny… – 7:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Best place to watch the game?
Best place to watch the game?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Closing out the road trip in New York tonight! 🌃 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops now for your shot at some cash to use in the Fan Shop! pic.twitter.com/ELjPylDFjL – 7:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Evan Fournier returns to Knicks starting lineup tonight vs SAS. RJ Barrett, Alec Burks, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson join Fournier in starting lineup, team says. – 7:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier is back in the starting lineup for the Knicks tonight with Burks, Randle, Barrett and Robinson. – 7:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Monday night drip 🥶
Monday night drip 🥶
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Jock Landale is out tonight against the Knicks, but he already had quite a New York weekend. Although he’s learned not to make any assumptions, things are looking up for the Aussie in more ways than one.
Jock Landale is out tonight against the Knicks, but he already had quite a New York weekend. Although he’s learned not to make any assumptions, things are looking up for the Aussie in more ways than one.
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Knicks will be short-handed again with Kemba Walker & Nerlens Noel OUT while Evan Fournier is looking to get loose pre-game, but they still have more bodies than the visiting Spurs. Here’s a $9 Monday freebie from the
The Knicks will be short-handed again with Kemba Walker & Nerlens Noel OUT while Evan Fournier is looking to get loose pre-game, but they still have more bodies than the visiting Spurs. Here’s a $9 Monday freebie from the
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Primo (left quad contusion) from probable to available while downgrading Landale (upper back spasms) from questionable to out. – 6:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs announce Landale is out tonight.
Spurs announce Landale is out tonight.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Spurs finishing 7-game trip on back-to-back. Popovich: “Obviously it’s not an ideal situation. You don’t feel sorry for yourself. Dejounte (Murray) played 40 minutes last night but he wants to go again tonight even though it’s a back-to-back. He’s becoming a leader.” – 6:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Basketball in the Big Apple!
🆚 @New York Knicks
⏰ 6:30pm CT
📍 Madison Square Garden
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
Basketball in the Big Apple!
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for SAS/NYK live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for SAS/NYK live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Evan Fournier (contused left thigh) is available to play tonight against San Antonio.
The Knicks say Evan Fournier (contused left thigh) is available to play tonight against San Antonio.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Evan Fournier is available to play tonight vs. the Spurs. – 6:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked what he saw yesterday from Devontae Cacok, Pop said: “I don’t want him coming after me – he’s a tough kid…He brings it, he sticks his nose in. Really tough competitor.” – 6:25 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks Fits Lookbook. Winter ’22.
Knicks Fits Lookbook. Winter ’22.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Now that sports betting is legal in New York, as of Saturday, you can get good odds on #Knicks making playoffs nypost.com/2022/01/10/how… – 6:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Popovich is still uncertain on Josh Primo availability tonight after thigh contusion yesterday. – 6:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Both Josh Primo and Jock Landale are game time decisions per Coach Pop.
Both Josh Primo and Jock Landale are game time decisions per Coach Pop.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Proud of the fight our guys continue to show! Ready for another week of hoops 👏
Proud of the fight our guys continue to show! Ready for another week of hoops 👏
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Knicks sill be without Kenna Walker and Nerlens Noel, per Thibodeau. Evan Fournier is a game-tine decision. – 5:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel still out for the Knicks tonight. Fournier will warm up. – 5:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba, Fournier and Noel were all listed as questionable. Thibodeau said Nerlens and Kemba are out and Fournier will test it pregame. – 5:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As of 4:30 – Knicks/Spurs injury report for tonight. pic.twitter.com/sTL2hhXIgD – 4:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: last week on The Putback, we had NYK beat writer @Marc Berman – dean of one of the most dysfunctional beats in sports journalism – to talk DeMar DeRozan’s NYK interest, Tom Thibodeau’s Obi Toppin usage, Leon Rose & more. Full show here: https://t.co/svfC2koMiz pic.twitter.com/w3zDQpWnDj – 4:41 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Release: From 9 a.m. Saturday launch of mobile sports wagering to kickoff of the NFL late window on Sunday, the amount of handle wagered in New York nearly matched the amount wagered in all 20 active states with Caesars Sportsbook. 65% of the handle in NY was driven by NFL bets – 4:37 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
How the now-legal New York sportsbooks are viewing the #Knicks nypost.com/2022/01/10/how… – 4:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🚨 KNICKS DROP 🚨
🚨 KNICKS DROP 🚨
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
It’s not often that school district officials and union leaders agree wholeheatedly on an issue. But the decision by San Antonio ISD to buy 250,000 protective KN95 masks for students and staff is being lauded by everyone. Catch my story today at 6 on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/YmUSP57pkD – 3:26 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Landale (back spasms) is questionable for tonight vs. Knicks. Primo (quad contusion) is probable. The six in virus protocols – White, McDermott, Vassell, Johnson, Jones, Young – and Collins (recovery from ankle surgery) remain out. – 2:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry has been added to the Sixers’ injury report. He is questionable with left ankle soreness. He tweaked in during Friday’s win over San Antonio but stayed in the game. – 2:27 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs’ injury report today does not fit within the tweet’s image preview. It’s a hefty one.
The Spurs’ injury report today does not fit within the tweet’s image preview. It’s a hefty one.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Highlights from Knicks second-round pick Rokas Jokubaitis’s impressive performance for Barcelona vs. Baxi Manresa last week.
Highlights from Knicks second-round pick Rokas Jokubaitis’s impressive performance for Barcelona vs. Baxi Manresa last week.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jock Landale is questionable for tonight @ Knicks with upper back spasms.
Josh Primo is probable with a left quad contusion.
Collins out due to injury. – 1:37 PM
