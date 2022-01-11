76ers sign Charlie Brown to a two-way contract

Shams Charania: The Philadelphia 76ers are signing hardship guard Charlie Brown on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. 76ers released forward Aaron Henry to create space.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers announce that they’ve signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a two-way contract and waived Aaron Henry. Brown and Myles Powell now the Sixers’ two-ways.
Team has also assigned Jaden Springer and Braxton Key to the Blue Coats. (Apologies for typo in earlier tweet.) – 5:26 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Yesterday, Charlie Brown Jr. discussed playing w/ his hometown team for the 1st time:
“It’s a blessing to be home & doing what I love to do at the highest level. Philly fans are the best fans in the league.”
Today, he joins the @Philadelphia 76ers roster as a 2-way: pic.twitter.com/XYTTDF8EMA – 5:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Officially official: Charlie Brown Jr. has parlayed his 10-day stint with the Sixers into a two-way contract (as @matt_breen’s terrific profile of Brown noted was coming earlier today) pic.twitter.com/47eGsSqFSk – 5:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official:
Hometown kid Charlie Brown Jr. has signed a two-way contract with the team.
Brown originally signed a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Jan. 3. pic.twitter.com/X5irrNDcVN – 5:13 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. to a two-way deal, a team official confirms – 4:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Philadelphia 76ers are signing hardship guard Charlie Brown on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. 76ers released forward Aaron Henry to create space. – 4:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Charlie Brown Jr. might be the first player in NBA history who didn’t reacting negatively to a Flagrant 2 committed on him. A better man than I. – 10:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. with a flagrant 2 for running over Charlie Brown Jr. Porter ejected with eight points on 2 of 9 shooting. – 10:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Charlie Brown Jr. gets some high-fives from the bench after chasing down that loose ball. The stat line won’t necessarily show it, but his length and activity have definitely been apparent in his run so far. – 8:51 PM
