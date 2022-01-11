Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns off limits in Ben Simmons trade discussions

Brian Windhorst: From what I understand, the Wolves have pretty much offered every asset package they could possibly offer for Ben Simmons, except for Anthony Edwards and Karl Towns.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards on IG Live: “All the girls, go follow Stetson Bennett. He’s goin’ the NFL jack!” – 11:50 PM
Anthony Edwards on IG Live: “All the girls, go follow Stetson Bennett. He’s goin’ the NFL jack!” – 11:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man, Anthony Edwards is never gonna let any of us hear the end of this. – 11:47 PM
Man, Anthony Edwards is never gonna let any of us hear the end of this. – 11:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers will be without starting guards Tyrese Maxey (COVID) and Seth Curry (left ankle) and backup point guard (Shake Milton) tonight vs. the #Rockets Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Paul Reed (COVID), Jaden Springer (non-COVID illness) are also out. – 7:11 PM
The #Sixers will be without starting guards Tyrese Maxey (COVID) and Seth Curry (left ankle) and backup point guard (Shake Milton) tonight vs. the #Rockets Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Paul Reed (COVID), Jaden Springer (non-COVID illness) are also out. – 7:11 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport NBA Rumors Binge: A Desperate Ben Simmons Suitor + How Lakers Can Keep Monk – let’s steer into the skid, details on what would hard cap the Lakers included in the article… bleacherreport.com/articles/29523… – 5:15 PM
Latest @BleacherReport NBA Rumors Binge: A Desperate Ben Simmons Suitor + How Lakers Can Keep Monk – let’s steer into the skid, details on what would hard cap the Lakers included in the article… bleacherreport.com/articles/29523… – 5:15 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
NBA Western & Eastern Conference Players of the Week:
Ja Morant & Fred VanVleet
LeBron James was among the West nominees along with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anfernee Simons. pic.twitter.com/qGUdZsoOig – 3:41 PM
NBA Western & Eastern Conference Players of the Week:
Ja Morant & Fred VanVleet
LeBron James was among the West nominees along with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anfernee Simons. pic.twitter.com/qGUdZsoOig – 3:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Hawks have popped up in connection to Ben Simmons multiple times over the last week, so I took a look at their fit as a potential Sixers trade partner phillyvoice.com/sixers-nba-tra… – 2:38 PM
The Hawks have popped up in connection to Ben Simmons multiple times over the last week, so I took a look at their fit as a potential Sixers trade partner phillyvoice.com/sixers-nba-tra… – 2:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA Trade Deadline is exactly one month away. So let’s start the new week like we ended last week: With more reporting and analysis of the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia.
Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 11:28 AM
The NBA Trade Deadline is exactly one month away. So let’s start the new week like we ended last week: With more reporting and analysis of the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia.
Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 11:28 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Karl-Anthony Towns last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 7 AST
Towns now has 10 career 40-point games, tying Kevin Love for the most such games in @Minnesota Timberwolves history. pic.twitter.com/sbRLse6SqW – 9:41 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 7 AST
Towns now has 10 career 40-point games, tying Kevin Love for the most such games in @Minnesota Timberwolves history. pic.twitter.com/sbRLse6SqW – 9:41 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns:
“I’m very happy with the way I’ve been playing defense this year. Offensively it is what it is. We all know what that’s going to be. I think a lot of people doubted my defense and I’m just here to shut the haters up & I think I’m doing a good job of that.” – 10:40 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns:
“I’m very happy with the way I’ve been playing defense this year. Offensively it is what it is. We all know what that’s going to be. I think a lot of people doubted my defense and I’m just here to shut the haters up & I think I’m doing a good job of that.” – 10:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt on guarding Karl-Anthony Towns:
“KAT bag it’s just deep. He’s so versatile, he can play anywhere on the court. I think it’s just hard to scout him, because he can do whatever. He’s poppin, he’s rollin, he’s playin in the post, midpost, elbow. He’s a nightmare.” – 10:20 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt on guarding Karl-Anthony Towns:
“KAT bag it’s just deep. He’s so versatile, he can play anywhere on the court. I think it’s just hard to scout him, because he can do whatever. He’s poppin, he’s rollin, he’s playin in the post, midpost, elbow. He’s a nightmare.” – 10:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards interrupts Jarred Vanderbilt postgame pic.twitter.com/KGamNgjpDb – 10:10 PM
Anthony Edwards interrupts Jarred Vanderbilt postgame pic.twitter.com/KGamNgjpDb – 10:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards made an appearance during Jarred Vanderbilt’s press conference to share that, “VANDO IS THE GREATEST IN THE WORLD” – 10:10 PM
Anthony Edwards made an appearance during Jarred Vanderbilt’s press conference to share that, “VANDO IS THE GREATEST IN THE WORLD” – 10:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns’ season-high 40 points tonight in Houston:
“He’s an All Star-caliber player, All-NBA-caliber player. He’s having an All Star year. All season, you just give him the ball and count on him to get bucket.” – 9:49 PM
Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns’ season-high 40 points tonight in Houston:
“He’s an All Star-caliber player, All-NBA-caliber player. He’s having an All Star year. All season, you just give him the ball and count on him to get bucket.” – 9:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:
40 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
15-25 FG
4-6 3P
It’s his 10th 40-point game, tying Kevin Love for the most in Timberwolves franchise history. pic.twitter.com/bdv8frcmtN – 9:27 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:
40 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
15-25 FG
4-6 3P
It’s his 10th 40-point game, tying Kevin Love for the most in Timberwolves franchise history. pic.twitter.com/bdv8frcmtN – 9:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards brings encouraging precedent for Rockets’ Jalen Green ift.tt/3q615tn – 8:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards brings encouraging precedent for Rockets’ Jalen Green ift.tt/3q615tn – 8:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Karl-Anthony Towns has 18 points in the first quarter. That’s going to be an issue. – 7:38 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns has 18 points in the first quarter. That’s going to be an issue. – 7:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns just having a day so far here in Houston. Timberwolves lead the Rockets 36-26 after one. Towns with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Russell with 8. – 7:37 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns just having a day so far here in Houston. Timberwolves lead the Rockets 36-26 after one. Towns with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Russell with 8. – 7:37 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns is having his absolute way right now . Already up to 17 points in the first quarter. This could be a long night. – 7:34 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is having his absolute way right now . Already up to 17 points in the first quarter. This could be a long night. – 7:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If I’m a Philadelphia fan, I’d be pissed.”
@TheNBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 she would like the Sixers to do more to resolve the Ben Simmons situation. pic.twitter.com/x3bN1avBL3 – 7:25 PM
“If I’m a Philadelphia fan, I’d be pissed.”
@TheNBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 she would like the Sixers to do more to resolve the Ben Simmons situation. pic.twitter.com/x3bN1avBL3 – 7:25 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/CD8uw2psGS – 11:02 AM
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/CD8uw2psGS – 11:02 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In part 2 of my sit down with Danny Green, he talked to me about which of his 3 titles is his favorite, we talked Joel Embiid and Tim Duncan, what makes Ben Simmons so good, and the maturation process of LeBron James #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/danny-gr… via @SixersWire – 10:37 AM
In part 2 of my sit down with Danny Green, he talked to me about which of his 3 titles is his favorite, we talked Joel Embiid and Tim Duncan, what makes Ben Simmons so good, and the maturation process of LeBron James #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/danny-gr… via @SixersWire – 10:37 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA trade season has arrived: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season…
My latest This Week In Basketball column covers:
🏀 The Sixers holding onto hope they can convince Ben Simmons to play for them this season.
🏀 The Hawks as a Simmons suitor to watch.
🏀 More around-the-league chatter. – 7:57 PM
NBA trade season has arrived: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season…
My latest This Week In Basketball column covers:
🏀 The Sixers holding onto hope they can convince Ben Simmons to play for them this season.
🏀 The Hawks as a Simmons suitor to watch.
🏀 More around-the-league chatter. – 7:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves Anthony Edwards seizing openings to ‘manipulate’ defenses. Story for Sunday’s paper: startribune.com/wolves-anthony… – 7:53 PM
Timberwolves Anthony Edwards seizing openings to ‘manipulate’ defenses. Story for Sunday’s paper: startribune.com/wolves-anthony… – 7:53 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers column: What would be a realistic return for Ben Simmons by the Feb. 10 trade deadline? And what are the chances something happens? https://t.co/xcTTHfAeid #NBA pic.twitter.com/cP2B0ughfE – 4:25 PM
#Sixers column: What would be a realistic return for Ben Simmons by the Feb. 10 trade deadline? And what are the chances something happens? https://t.co/xcTTHfAeid #NBA pic.twitter.com/cP2B0ughfE – 4:25 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sixers “number 1 goal” still to convince Ben Simmons to re-join the team
sportando.basketball/en/sixers-numb… – 6:11 AM
Sixers “number 1 goal” still to convince Ben Simmons to re-join the team
sportando.basketball/en/sixers-numb… – 6:11 AM
More on this storyline
Is there any reason to believe Towns wants to leave Minnesota? Krawczynski: Not at the moment, no. Towns is in his seventh season with the Timberwolves. He has said many times that he wants to win in Minnesota and doesn’t want to go elsewhere to do it, including at the end of last season when he said he hoped to have a career like Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan, two decades with one team. That said, there are those around the league who are watching his situation closely. Towns has had six GMs and five head coaches since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2015. The Wolves have made the playoffs just once in his time here. If you’re looking for the next star player to want to move, he would be high on a lot of lists. But every chance he has been given to express frustration, including today, he has been adamant that he is on board and wants to be a part of the solution in Minnesota. -via The Athletic / November 5, 2021
He knew the tweet like was an issue at practice and walked over to the media and addressed it. The skepticism about the “hacking” excuse is certainly understandable, but KAT has never publicly changed his tune on his desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves. -via The Athletic / November 5, 2021
Karl-Anthony Towns: Just changed my password. We solid on here now -via Twitter @KarlTowns / November 4, 2021