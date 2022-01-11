Atlanta a potential destination for Jerami Grant?

Meanwhile, some competing executives have Atlanta as a credible destination for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. The Pistons are thought to covet a young center, making Okongwu a potentially attractive option in a trade along with Reddish.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have been linked to Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Here are 5 thoughts on the potential fit: ift.tt/3qbE34f – 9:26 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Per @Shams Charania, the Knicks are interested in Jerami Grant.
What would a deal look like? Got together with @Fred Katz to discuss it:
theathletic.com/3063444/2022/0… – 9:10 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pistons forward Jerami Grant reportedly chased by several playoff teams
sportando.basketball/en/pistons-for… – 1:34 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Give me your mock Wizards trades for Jerami Grant. pic.twitter.com/MGNGPldHUD – 12:16 PM
Several playoff teams are pursuing Pistons star forward Jerami Grant: The Wizards, Knicks, Blazers and Lakers among others, sources said. Grant is sidelined due to a UCL injury in his right thumb but Detroit will have a vast group of suitors for the 27-year-old. Grant, who is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $112 million this offseason, is one of the most sought-after players this trade season. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022
Teams with championship aspirations are routinely calling Detroit about Jerami Grant’s services, sources tell The Athletic. And while the Pistons are happy with what Grant provides both on and off the court to the organization, the franchise is currently in the business of capitalizing on its small asset pool, of which Grant takes up the most real estate. -via The Athletic / January 3, 2022
With Detroit on a 13-game losing streak and quickly slumping to a 12-70 pace, Jerami Grant is increasingly regarded by rival teams as one of the NBA’s most likely players to be traded before the Feb. 10 trade deadline. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 17, 2021