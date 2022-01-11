Bradley Beal back to COVID protocols

Shams Charania: Wizards‘ Bradley Beal has re-entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Thunder tonight.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal out tonight due to protocols, Corey Kispert will start at shooting guard, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:23 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
With Beal out Wizards will start Corey Kispert along with Dinwiddie, KCP, Kuz, Gafford. – 5:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Getting to the Bradley Beal news in a bit, but Wes Unseld Jr. also says that Thomas Bryant (ACL) should be back and available for the Wizards’ next game. Bryant hasn’t played since Jan. 9, 2021 – 5:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal is OUT for Wizards vs. Thunder tonight
Bradley Beal is OUT for Wizards vs. Thunder tonight
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In their updated injury report, the Wizards have listed Bradley Beal as in the NBA’s health-and-safety protocols and out for tonight’s game against the Thunder. Beal missed 3 games from Dec. 23-28 in the protocols; when he returned, he said the absence was due to contact tracing. – 4:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has re-entered health and safety protocols, according to the NBA’s latest official injury report update. The Wizards play OKC tonight. – 4:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards‘ Bradley Beal has re-entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Thunder tonight. – 4:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura made his season debut, Kyle Kuzma had 27 pts and 22 reb and Bradley Beal had a game-saving block as the Wizards beat the Magic.
Rui Hachimura made his season debut, Kyle Kuzma had 27 pts and 22 reb and Bradley Beal had a game-saving block as the Wizards beat the Magic.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal in 6️⃣ games back from health and safety protocols
31.5 points
45 FG%
8.3 assists
4.8 rebounds
1.4 steals
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on blocking Gary Harris’ would-be game-winning three after the Wizards had lost two recent games on buzzer-beaters: “It was damn deja vu. I was not gonna let that shit happen [again].” – 9:30 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Harris potential game winning 3 blocked by Beal at the end.
27 points, career high 22 rebounds for Kuzma.
20 points for Beal.
32 for Terrence Ross who did not score in the final 7:19.
102-100 Wizards best Magic. 9 straight Ls for the Magic. – 8:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pretty disappointing end to the game for Orlando. Beal makes 1/2 FTs with 5 seconds left. They’re out of timeouts, but appeared to have no idea what they were running even with the FTs to get organized. Beal ended up blocking Harris’ 3 to win. – 8:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards beat the Magic 102-100 as Bradley Beal blocks Gary Harris’ 3PT attempt in the final seconds. They had lost twice on buzzer-beaters in recent games, but not this time.
The Wizards are 20-20 on the year. Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and 22 rebounds. – 8:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 102, Magic 100
Kuzma: 27 pts., 22 rebs.
Beal: 20 pts., 6 rebs., 7 assts.
Ross: 32 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts. – 8:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic opt to go with a quick layup to cut the lead to one point. They foul to put Beal on the line with 6.8 left. – 8:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards head into the fourth trailing the Magic 71-67
Beal: 15p 4r 5a
Kuzma: 13p 16r
Terrence Ross has 26 for Orlando – 7:48 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Magic 71, Wizards 67
Terrence Ross: 26 points (11-14 FG)
Gary Harris: 11 points
Bradley Beal: 15 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Kyle Kuzma: 13 points, 16 rebounds – 7:48 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Magic 49, Wizards 42. Not the prettiest game you’ve ever seen.
Kuzma: 10p 13r
Beal: 10p 4a
10 turnovers for the Wiz
Hachimura has 4p 2r in nine minutes so far. He’s 1-3 from the floor. – 7:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 49, Wizards 42
Chuma Okeke: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Terrence Ross: 10 points
Bradley Beal: 10 points, 4 assists
Kyle Kuzma: 10 points, 13 rebounds – 7:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Magic lead the Wizards 26-20 after one.
Bradley Beal has 7p 3a and the Wiz are shooting 39.1% from the floor. Rui Hachimura saw about 5 mins — Unseld wants to break his time on court in shorter shifts in his debut – 6:37 PM
Magic lead the Wizards 26-20 after one.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the first quarter, the Wizards trail the Magic 26-20. Washington held a 13-3 lead but was outscored 23-7 the remainder of the quarter. Bradley Beal has a team-high seven points and a team-high three assists. – 6:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards led 13-3, but the Magic went on a 23-4 run and are up 26-20 at the end of the 1st. Beal leads the Wizards with 7 pts. – 6:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 26, Wizards 20. The Magic ended the quarter on a 14-3 run.
Chuma Okeke: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Terrence Ross: 6 points
Bradley Beal: 7 points, 3 assists
Daniel Gafford: 4 points, 4 rebounds – 6:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal likes Orlando I’d say. pic.twitter.com/tkgGHz8mo2 – 6:16 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura warming up for his season debut tonight against the Magic alongside Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/PenaIebXgl – 5:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters against the Magic tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma & Daniel Gafford. – 4:50 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Ok, so it’s not quite working how most envisioned but is there an argument that the Washington Wizards are actually on schedule?
I broke down the Bradley Beal/Spencer Dinwiddie pairing and how to fix it all.
#MayOh ⬇️ mayoh.substack.com/p/its-way-too-… – 11:55 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he’s not concerned, and doesn’t seem to be surprised, about not showing up in the first round of All-Star fan vote results. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:20 AM
Quinton Mayo: Bradley Beal entered the health and safety protocol due to an inconclusive test, sources tell me. -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / January 11, 2022
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal will need two consecutive negative tests in a 24 hour span to exit health and safety protocols, per Wes Unseld Jr. In theory that means he will be out again tomorrow vs. Magic at a minimum -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 11, 2022
Paul Garcia: Thaddeus Young is out of H&S; protocols. Landale is probable to play tomorrow per Spurs. White, Jones, Keldon, Vassell, and Doug are in H&S; protocols. Collins out due to injury -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / January 11, 2022