USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Rajon Rondo moves past Thaddeus Young and more

Daily statistical milestones: Rajon Rondo moves past Thaddeus Young and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Rajon Rondo moves past Thaddeus Young and more

January 11, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Rajon Rondo No. 49 in steals now

Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young with 1,503 steals. He’s now 2 away from Reggie Miller

Buddy Hield No. 56 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Allan Houston and Mike Dunleavy with 1,309 three-pointers. He’s now 16 away from Ryan Anderson

Mike Conley No. 60 in assists now

Moved ahead of Norm Van Lier with 5,218 assists. He’s now 3 away from Rickey Green

Hassan Whiteside No. 83 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Ervin Johnson and Thurl Bailey with 1,088 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Andrew Bogut

Evan Fournier No. 88 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Metta World Peace and Jameer Nelson with 1,155 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Bojan Bogdanovic

Khris Middleton No. 95 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 1,126 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Gary Payton

Robert Covington No. 96 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rudy Gay and David Wesley with 1,124 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Khris Middleton

Kevin Durant No. 130 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kemba Walker with 3,877 assists. He’s now 1 away from Walter Davis

Jordan Clarkson No. 138 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Barnes with 985 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa

Kevin Durant No. 148 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of DeMarcus Cousins with 6,501 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Willie Naulls

Harrison Barnes No. 153 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard with 939 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Anthony Peeler

Kevin Durant No. 175 in steals now

Moved ahead of Paul Pressey and Michael Finley with 998 steals. He’s now tied with Devin Harris

Donovan Mitchell No. 179 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of John Stockton with 847 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Sam Perkins

Terry Rozier No. 185 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks and Jose Juan Barea with 823 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Avery Bradley

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 200 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tom Heinsohn with 5,760 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from Reggie Evans

Andre Drummond No. 209 in steals now

Moved ahead of Thabo Sefolosha with 936 steals. He’s now tied with Jeff Teague

Marcus Smart No. 217 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson

Blake Griffin No. 227 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 2,948 assists. He’s now 14 away from Tom Gola

Taj Gibson No. 229 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Brook Lopez with 5,362 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Jerry West

Hassan Whiteside No. 238 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Ray Allen, Gary Payton, Robert Horry, Shawn Bradley, Dave Corzine and Cedric Maxwell with 5,275 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Tracy McGrady

Alex Len No. 242 in blocks now

Moved ahead of AC Green and Jawann Oldman with 547 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Luc Longley and Chris Mullin

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 249 in assists now

Moved ahead of Hidayet Turkoglu and Adrian Dantley with 2,836 assists. He’s now 1 away from Dana Barros


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls The Bulls need to take care of business against Detroit tonight, winners of 2 straight and 4-2 in January .Cade Cunningham is hoopin’ for the Pistons. Can’t look past the Pistons for Wednesday’s game vs Nets. Brooklyn will have Durant, Harden, Irving available. One game at a time – 11:08 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Hassan Whiteside throws ball away, stands under rim calling ‘my bad’ rather than defending (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/11/has…11:01 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA Hassan Whiteside moves approximately seven inches on this play pic.twitter.com/hDrbNmntfh10:50 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA “Whether he wins one in Brooklyn or not, the guy conducts himself as a champion.”
Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what makes Kevin Durant so good pic.twitter.com/bxNZQAqBCx10:35 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Woj Pod with Nuggets’ Jeff Green: 10th anniversary of life-changing open heart surgery, the scar, KD/Russ/Harden Thunder, KG’s Celtics, playing with Jokic’s genius, why he wants to play into his 40’s, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/33jqN4K
Apple: apple.co/3fb86mi10:29 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Over the #Blazers last five games, Anfernee Simons is averaging:
27.8 points (on 51% shooting),
7.6 assists,
5.0 made 3PT’s
He’s one of seven players averaging more than 27 points and 5 dimes in January. The other five are Giannis, Trae Young, Embiid, FVV, LeBron & Kevin Durant. – 9:36 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Is KD concerned about his workload? 85 mins in last 2 games
“No. Let me die out there! Nah, I’m just playing. But no, I’m not concerned. Whenever coach wants to give me a day, I’ll support that. But I’m not looking for one. I’m just gonna play until they tell me I’m sitting out” – 2:13 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “Who cares. Who cares….Everybody’s schedule is f—d up.”
-Kevin Durant was offered the chance to talk about a long flight and back to back. He wasn’t having any excuses. – 1:19 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kevin Durant on the schedule: “Who cares? That’s what championship teams go through: A little adversity.
“I’m not making excuses about no schedule.” – 1:18 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kevin Durant on the Nets’ travel: “Who cares?…Everybody’s schedule is fucked up.” – 1:18 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kevin Durant: “If it’s not one thing, it’s something else for us.” – 1:16 AM
David Locke @DLocke09 In the 2nd half tonight the Utah Jazz had 18 possessions with Mike Conley off the floor. They NEVER threw more than 1 pass in the front court. 8 of those possessions had ZERO passes. A total of 10 front court passes in 18 possessions without Mike Conely. Conley was +10 – 1:12 AM
David Locke @DLocke09 Re-watching 2nd half
At the 8:33 mark of the 3rd quarter Mike Conley has a no pass possession over the next 14 possessions the Utah Jazz have 0 halfcourt possessions with more than 1 pass. 0. In fact 7 of the 14 possessions are no pass possessions. – 12:52 AM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home