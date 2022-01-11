Daily statistical milestones: Rajon Rondo moves past Thaddeus Young and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Rajon Rondo No. 49 in steals now
Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young with 1,503 steals. He’s now 2 away from Reggie Miller
Buddy Hield No. 56 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allan Houston and Mike Dunleavy with 1,309 three-pointers. He’s now 16 away from Ryan Anderson
Mike Conley No. 60 in assists now
Moved ahead of Norm Van Lier with 5,218 assists. He’s now 3 away from Rickey Green
Hassan Whiteside No. 83 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Ervin Johnson and Thurl Bailey with 1,088 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Andrew Bogut
Evan Fournier No. 88 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Metta World Peace and Jameer Nelson with 1,155 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Bojan Bogdanovic
Khris Middleton No. 95 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 1,126 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Gary Payton
Robert Covington No. 96 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rudy Gay and David Wesley with 1,124 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Khris Middleton
Kevin Durant No. 130 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kemba Walker with 3,877 assists. He’s now 1 away from Walter Davis
Jordan Clarkson No. 138 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Barnes with 985 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa
Kevin Durant No. 148 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of DeMarcus Cousins with 6,501 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Willie Naulls
Harrison Barnes No. 153 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard with 939 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Anthony Peeler
Kevin Durant No. 175 in steals now
Moved ahead of Paul Pressey and Michael Finley with 998 steals. He’s now tied with Devin Harris
Donovan Mitchell No. 179 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Stockton with 847 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Sam Perkins
Terry Rozier No. 185 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks and Jose Juan Barea with 823 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Avery Bradley
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 200 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tom Heinsohn with 5,760 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from Reggie Evans
Andre Drummond No. 209 in steals now
Moved ahead of Thabo Sefolosha with 936 steals. He’s now tied with Jeff Teague
Marcus Smart No. 217 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson
Blake Griffin No. 227 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 2,948 assists. He’s now 14 away from Tom Gola
Taj Gibson No. 229 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Brook Lopez with 5,362 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Jerry West
Hassan Whiteside No. 238 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Ray Allen, Gary Payton, Robert Horry, Shawn Bradley, Dave Corzine and Cedric Maxwell with 5,275 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Tracy McGrady
Alex Len No. 242 in blocks now
Moved ahead of AC Green and Jawann Oldman with 547 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Luc Longley and Chris Mullin
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 249 in assists now
Moved ahead of Hidayet Turkoglu and Adrian Dantley with 2,836 assists. He’s now 1 away from Dana Barros
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what makes Kevin Durant so good pic.twitter.com/bxNZQAqBCx – 10:35 AM
Spotify: spoti.fi/33jqN4K
Apple: apple.co/3fb86mi – 10:29 AM
27.8 points (on 51% shooting),
7.6 assists,
5.0 made 3PT’s
He’s one of seven players averaging more than 27 points and 5 dimes in January. The other five are Giannis, Trae Young, Embiid, FVV, LeBron & Kevin Durant. – 9:36 AM
“No. Let me die out there! Nah, I’m just playing. But no, I’m not concerned. Whenever coach wants to give me a day, I’ll support that. But I’m not looking for one. I’m just gonna play until they tell me I’m sitting out” – 2:13 AM
-Kevin Durant was offered the chance to talk about a long flight and back to back. He wasn’t having any excuses. – 1:19 AM
“I’m not making excuses about no schedule.” – 1:18 AM
At the 8:33 mark of the 3rd quarter Mike Conley has a no pass possession over the next 14 possessions the Utah Jazz have 0 halfcourt possessions with more than 1 pass. 0. In fact 7 of the 14 possessions are no pass possessions. – 12:52 AM
