Deandre Ayton a target for the Pistons in free agency?

As noted, the Pistons are believed to be targeting a big man with their projected cap room this summer. Deandre Ayton may be their primary target, but many around the league expect the Phoenix Suns to retain him despite failing to reach an extension with him before the season.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
– 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Felt like a innocent man who went to jail.” Deandre Ayton on his time in protocols.
“I was just at home just healthy as can be just sitting there watching the games, and playing 2K and shaking my head. Didn’t have no symptoms”
Ayton said his levels “were just down.” #Suns – 2:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton said he loved Jalen Smith’s scream and flex after his poster dunk on the Hornets. DA told him, “For that being your first technical foul, Monty’s gonna have to accept that one.” – 2:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton said he was asymptomatic during his time under health and safety protocols.
“I felt like an innocent man in jail.” – 2:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton said his body felt fine in his first game back last night. Said his feet were “burning a little bit,” but his body didn’t feel too beat up otherwise. Added that he didn’t have symptoms while he was out – 2:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: 5 takeaways from #Suns' 23-point loss to Heat in return of Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee from protocols (with postgame video) #HEATCulture
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The only part that bothered me is I wanted to challenge the kick, but before I could even challenge the kick, the official, Billy (Kennedy) said there wasn’t no kick.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton's foul on Tyler Herro 3 that turned into flagrant 1 after review. #Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from #Suns 23-point loss to #HeatCulture in return of Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee from protocols
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Smith in for Ayton. Justin Jackson in for Bridges.
So it’s Payne, Booker, Jackson, Cam Johnson and Smith. – 10:44 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
DeAndre Ayton didn’t think he committed a foul, was waving his finger for begging for a review.
The refs did an automatic review and gave him a flagrant foul. Whoops.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton called for foul on Herro 3.
Fans booing.
Ayton wants review.
Chris Paul talking.
Play under official review. #Suns – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#HeatCulture walking tightrope on baseline that leads to Herro 3.
Ayton answers with 2, but #Suns down 65-48. – 10:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd with Payne, Paul, Johnson, Crowder and Ayton. #Suns – 9:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Heat: Lowry, Strus, Martin, Tucker, Yurtseven – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Get as close as you can to a base.” Monty Williams on when players are trying to get back in shape as Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee are available to play tonight. #Suns – 7:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In regards to any potential minutes restrictions tonight, Monty Williams said the Suns are just going to see how Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee respond – 7:16 PM
But the deadline for Ayton came without the Suns presenting a max offer, thus making him a restricted free agent next offseason. “It didn’t work out and I got it out of my mind right away,” Ayton, 23, said. “What I can do to make it rub in everyone’s faces is to bust my ass, work hard and win games. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning. If you want to get something and earn something in this league, you have to be a winner. Do something that leads to winning. Me putting my head down and working is just closing out all of that noise. I’m not really worried about all of that. -via The Undefeated / December 8, 2021
“You had the time to do the negotiations. You had a deadline and it didn’t work out. Boom, Bada, Bing. You still got to work. You still got to play in between the lines. Still got to make sure this dude don’t dunk on me, score on me or do something to win the game. Still got to do that. And that’s just my competitive spirit.” Ayton, who is averaging 16.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, plays like a throwback center, from his game to his sideburns to his competitive spirit. The 2019 NBA All-Rookie first-team selection can score in the post, knock down the midrange jumper and block shots. The spotlight of the class of 2018, however, has often shined on two hot-scoring popular guards in Doncic and Young, who have both been NBA All-Stars while Ayton has not. -via The Undefeated / December 8, 2021
Far away from home in Phoenix, it’s that Bahamian mindset that has helped Deandre Ayton have peace with his unrewarded contract situation with the Suns. “I’m not really worried about things like that and having all the stuff mixed in my head,” Ayton told The Undefeated recently. “I’m just putting my head down and working. Me? I’m from the Islands. We work for what we want. It is well-deserving with how I am playing right now. I’m going to bust my tail and get something I deserve.” -via The Undefeated / December 8, 2021