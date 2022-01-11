USA Today Sports

De'Andre Hunter nearing return?

De'Andre Hunter nearing return?

Main Rumors

De'Andre Hunter nearing return?

January 11, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on De’Andre Hunter’s availability, after Hunter went through practice today:
“It was good to get him out there… We’ll see how Dre feels and we’ll make a decision here this week.” – 1:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says De’Andre Hunter went through practice today and played 5-on-5.
Clint Capela did not practice today. – 12:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
A look at De’Andre Hunter getting some shots up today: pic.twitter.com/bSO7gtLnuC12:29 PM

More on this storyline

Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow vs. MIL: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 13, 2021

, , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home