De'Andre Hunter nearing return?

Chris Kirschner: De’Andre Hunter went through a full 5-on-5 practice today. Nate McMillan said he’ll talk with the trainers to see if Hunter will be cleared for tomorrow’s game. Clint Capela did not practice today.
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on De’Andre Hunter’s availability, after Hunter went through practice today:
“It was good to get him out there… We’ll see how Dre feels and we’ll make a decision here this week.” – 1:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says De’Andre Hunter went through practice today and played 5-on-5.
Clint Capela did not practice today. – 12:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
A look at De’Andre Hunter getting some shots up today: pic.twitter.com/bSO7gtLnuC – 12:29 PM
Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk, talking about De’Andre Hunter on 92.9 FM: “Yesterday was the first day that he shot some jumpers.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 28, 2021
Sarah K. Spencer: De’Andre Hunter’s MRI on his right wrist revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery. He’s expected to return in approximately eight weeks, per the Hawks. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / November 14, 2021
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow vs. MIL: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 13, 2021