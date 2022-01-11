Domantas Sabonis trade very unlikely

The Athletic reported on Dec. 7 that the Pacers would potentially move toward a rebuild and were receptive to trade conversations around Domantas Sabonis, LeVert and Turner. The Pacers have an extremely high value on Sabonis, rival executives say, which makes a trade unlikelier for the two-time All-Star big man.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Until Domantas Sabonis did it Monday night in Boston, the last 23-rebound triple-double against the Celtics was in March…
…of 1968. pic.twitter.com/d2SoZVIRVk
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Only one man (Kevin Love in 2011) has ever had more rebounds in the 27-year history of TD Garden than Domantas Sabonis had Monday night.
If you’re wondering about the Celtics, Mark Blount and Antoine Walker have the most in a game for the home team (21).
(Andre Drummond, tho..) pic.twitter.com/FLwdDBcQnf
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Got to give credit to Sabonis for a focused, intense effort on a bad shooting night. Celtics cut off pick and rolls with Stephenson and Pacers seemed clueless how to get Sabonis in scoring position. Had 11 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists on 3 of 12 shooting. – 10:27 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics and Pacers both entered this rock fight 2-11 in games decided by 5 or fewer…and they showed us why.
Celtics win 101-98 in OT.
Double-doubles for Tatum, Brown and Rob Williams
23-rebound triple-double for Sabonis
Boston finishes the first half of the season 20-21. – 10:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 101-98 in OT
Brown – 26/15/6/0 TOs
Tatum – 24 points, 12 rebounds
R. Williams – 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks
Celtics – 39.8% FGs
Celtics – 20 TOs
Craig – 19 points
Stephenson – 14 points
Sabonis – 11/23/10
Pacers – 38.3% FGs
Pacers – 20 TOs – 10:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Celtics 101, #Pacers 98 OT.
Domantas Sabonis with 11 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists.
Torrey Craig with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench.
Lance Stephenson with 14 points and four rebounds off the bench. – 10:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics overcome another poor 4Q, nip #Pacers 101-98 in OT. Brown 26 and 15 rebds, Tatum 24 and 12 rebs, RWIlliams 14 and 12 rebs; Craig 19, Stephenson 14. Sabonis 11 and 23 rebs.
Teams meet again Wednesday in Indiana. – 10:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Finally, this one is over.
Celtics outlast the Pacers in OT, 101-98. Not pretty either way; Both shot <40%, combined for 39 TOs.
Stephenson and Craig, who led them with 19pts, were big late. Sabonis recorded his 2nd triple-double in 3gms: 11-23-10.
Up next: Rematch in Indy Wed – 10:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The way this season has gone, Holiday will make two, miss the third and Sabonis will tip it in to force OT. – 10:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The TD Garden building record for rebounds in a game is 24 (Kevin Love, Jan. 2011).
Sabonis with a 23-rebound triple double with :15 seconds left in OT. – 10:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Sabonis at 9-22-9, on the verge of the weirdest triple-double I’ve seen all year. Rob Williams has done a good job bodying him up and not reaching in the post tonight – 9:49 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers just took the lead on a Sabonis dunk, but then Jaylen Brown makes a 3. But then TORREY CRAIG makes a 3. Indiana leads 79-78 with 4:57 left in the game. – 9:40 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
18th rebound for Sabonis, matching the most against the Celtics this year (Embiid – December 1st).
Still 8:33 to play. – 9:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers were within three via an 8-0 spurt, then an offensive foul on Lance was upgraded to a Flagrant-1 foul after review.
He made contact with Schroder above the shoulders, but it wasn’t any more physical than Sabonis takes each game. – 9:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
All things considered. #Pacers gotta be happy to only be down 3 at the half.
Jeremy Lamb leads Indiana with 9. Duane Washington Jr. 7, Myles Turner 6, Domantas Sabonis 4, Justin Holiday 4.
Robert Williams has a game-high 10. – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I know it’s asking for ISO ball, but if Sabonis is guarding Richardson, the Celtics needs to clear the floor for Richardson to attack. – 8:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis scores his first points tonight three minutes into the 2Q. He’s 0 for 5 from the field and been swarmed immediately. Jazz left the roll open, which is why he feasted the other night. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Outstanding defense by Grant. The play before this timeout, he switched onto Sabonis, stopped his drive, when Enes recovered, Grant scrambled back to his man and helped force a steal. – 8:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Keifer Sykes
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Myles Turner
— Domantas Sabonis – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pacers starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Myles Turner
Justin Holiday
Duane Washington Jr.
Keifer Sykes – 7:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – Jan. 10, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Indiana – Keifer Sykes, Duane Washington Jr. Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Pritchard Indiana: Brogdon, LaVert, Duarte, Bitadze, Warren, McConnell pic.twitter.com/yDtckZwR5L
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: Just talking to people around the league, I think there’s more teams that feel (Myles) Turner is plug-and-play over Domantas Sabonis, because you don’t necessarily need to run plays for him. -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
Kevin O’Connor: I’ve had a handful of executives around the league tell me when it comes to Sabonis deals… they’re like, ‘Look for some teams that aren’t thinking about contending’. Look for some teams that are maybe on the fringes or teams that are even just in the lottery. -via Spotify / December 23, 2021
Brian Windhorst on the Pacers: They might trade one, they might trade two players. I would think Caris LeVert and Myles Turner, most likely in that order, from what I understand. I know there’s a lot of discussion about Sabonis out there, that there’s a lot of people claiming various things. I haven’t heard Sabonis’ name in the trade market. -via Spotify / December 18, 2021