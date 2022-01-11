Frank Vogel: Anthony Davis will play center when he returns

Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will play “a lot of the five” when he gets back from injury.
Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel, asked about Anthony Davis when he returns, said the direction the Lakers will likely go in is Davis starting at the 5, and LeBron playing backup 5, at least for the base/initial looks. – 5:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will play “a lot of the five” when he gets back from injury. – 5:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel admits Anthony Davis has been “doing some shooting” but won’t give an official update on his status. – 12:12 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Great news Laker Fans, Anthony Davis out here shooting around… pic.twitter.com/lOSI2NgYBT – 9:01 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. yesterday:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 5 BLK
✅ 10-10 FT
Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis are the only players in the NBA this season to record multiple games with at least 25 points and five blocks.
Jaren Jackson Jr. yesterday:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 5 BLK
✅ 10-10 FT
Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis are the only players in the NBA this season to record multiple games with at least 25 points and five blocks.
More on this storyline
At least Anthony Davis was spotted on the court before the game going through an individual workout, the first time he’s done so publicly since spraining a knee ligament against Minnesota on Dec. 17. Davis moved well on the injured leg despite wearing a bulky brace on the knee. Sources said the brace was merely precautionary and that the prognosis for Davis’ recovery is still good. The Lakers are scheduled to provide an update on Davis’ recovery as early as this weekend, though his return isn’t expected to closely follow. -via Los Angeles Times / January 10, 2022
Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis out on the court, shooting with a knee brace. He was jumping rope a little earlier. pic.twitter.com/xmfdeCojoV -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 10, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis warming up with a bulky brace on his left knee. He sprained the MCL in his left knee just more than three weeks ago in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BD8rj4UclB -via Twitter @mcten / January 9, 2022