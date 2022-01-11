Jalen Suggs resumes practice with Magic

Jalen Suggs took a major step in his rehab process on Tuesday as he resumed practice with the Orlando Magic. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft suffered a fractured right thumb in Orlando’s comeback effort in Philadelphia on Nov. 29.
Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz close in on returning; Wendell Carter, Robin Lopez join Magic for road trip orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:53 PM
Updated: Wendell Carter Jr., Robin Lopez traveling for Magic’s road trip; plus updated on Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 3:32 PM
Wendell Carter Jr., Robin Lopez traveling for Magic’s road trip; Jalen Suggs injury update orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:07 PM
Jalen Suggs (thumb) is still wearing a splint but did go through @Orlando Magic practice today. Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said they’ll monitor his response to rehab and some potential to increase activity as the team goes through its road trip. – 12:24 PM
Joining Suggs at practice on Tuesday was Magic point guard Markelle Fultz, who continues to hit milestones in his rehab process from a devastating ACL injury in his left knee. Although Fultz’s return is not considered imminent, Suggs could potentially play as soon as the backend of the Magic’s upcoming road trip, depending on how he responds to practice sessions. How his thumb responds to constantly catching, handling, and shooting the ball will factor into the speed of his return. -via NBA.com / January 11, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: No surgery needed on Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs’ fractured right thumb, per team. He will be evaluated every two weeks to gauge healing. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 30, 2021
Orlando Magic PR: 🚨 INJURY UPDATE: After further evaluation, @OrlandoMagic guard Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb. Suggs will be out for an extended period of time. #MagicTogether. Adrian Wojnarowski: Suggs will travel back to Orlando to get fractured thumb reevaluated before a clear timetable on a return, but he’s expected to miss several weeks. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 30, 2021