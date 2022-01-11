Jayson Tatum on partnership with Jaylen Brown: 'We both want to be here'

Keith Smith: Jayson Tatum on talking and working with Jaylen Brown: “We both want to be here and we both want to figure it out. We want it bad. We want to figure it out together. There’s not too many players in the league like JB. We’ve got each other’s back.”
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown end tired narrative: ‘We both want to be here’
New on BSJ: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown end tired narrative: ‘We both want to be here’
Mark Murphy @Murf56
And more Tatum: “We have to figure some things but I think the most important thing is we both want it extremely bad. We want to try to figure it out together so for us, it’s just being on the same page I think is extremely important, just knowing that we have each other’s back.” – 12:17 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
More Tatum: ” There’s not many players in the league like JB. The grass ain’t always greener and we’ve had some great stretches and I think this year hasn’t been what we expected but I think in the long run it will be good for us.” – 12:16 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum on a talk he had with Jaylen Brown: “We live in a world where we are on our phones and TV and see all the things about we can’t play together and everybody in the media saying that one of us got to go. We both want to be here and both want to figure it out.” – 12:16 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum on catching Timelord in the head with a fastball: “I didn’t even laugh when it happened. Like I genuinely felt bad. I mean, it had some heat on it. I apologized like twice because, he knew I didn’t do it on purpose but, if somebody hit me in the head with a ball, I’d be mad – 12:03 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
There was smoke on the Tatum pass that hit Rob Williams off the side of his face in the 2nd. But all’s good. Timelord: ““I was really trying to find the ball once it hit me in the head. JT apologized twice, so I’m good. He felt sorry. He apologized twice, so I’m good.” – 11:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum with a long, thoughtful answer on his chat with co-star Jaylen Brown after last week’s loss to the Knicks.
Jayson Tatum with a long, thoughtful answer on his chat with co-star Jaylen Brown after last week’s loss to the Knicks.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on his convo with Jaylen Brown after hearing talk about splitting them up: “We both want to be here & we both want to figure it out.”
Jayson Tatum on his convo with Jaylen Brown after hearing talk about splitting them up: “We both want to be here & we both want to figure it out.”
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum reiterated what Jaylen Brown said the other night: The two want to make it work in Boston. They are on the same page and they want to play together. Also said he has no issues with @Kendrick Perkins, just responded to his tweet. #Celtics – 11:41 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum on Robert Williams:
Jayson Tatum on Robert Williams:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I’m like the biggest Rob Williams fan. I have been for a long time.” – 11:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on talking and working with Jaylen Brown: “We both want to be here and we both want to figure it out. We want it bad. We want to figure it out together. There’s not too many players in the league like JB. We’ve got each other’s back.” – 11:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum says he and Jaylen Brown both want to be here and want to figure it out together. He says there aren’t a lot of other players out there like JB… “the grass isn’t always greener” – 11:40 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum on playing with Jaylen Brown:
Jayson Tatum on playing with Jaylen Brown:
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on his talk with Jaylen Brown last week: “We both want to be here and both want to figure it out.” – 11:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on defending himself on Twitter: “I don’t have a problem with Perk. We don’t even know each other. I just saw it and I responded. We both said what we said, and we move on. It is what it is.” – 11:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on his response to Kendrick Perkins tweet: “It was nothing more than that. I don’t have a problem with Perk. We got no beef toward each other. I seen what he said. I just responded. That’s all it was.” – 11:38 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum on hitting Robert Williams in the head:
Jayson Tatum on hitting Robert Williams in the head:
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum on what he saw on his game-tying shot:
Jayson Tatum on what he saw on his game-tying shot:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I had all those turnovers.”
Jayson Tatum: “I had all those turnovers.”
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum:
Jayson Tatum:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on winning an ugly game: “It felt great. That’s a game we’ve lost over the course of the season. It felt good to figure it out at the end.” – 11:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams said that Jayson Tatum apologized after drilling him in the head with a pass in the first quarter. “(laughs) Yeah that was something, but he apologized twice. We’re good.”
Robert Williams said that Jayson Tatum apologized after drilling him in the head with a pass in the first quarter. “(laughs) Yeah that was something, but he apologized twice. We’re good.”
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams on getting nailed in head by Jayson Tatum pass: “I probably would have been knockout (if it weren’t for his dreadlocks).” – 10:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams said Tatum would’ve knocked him out with that bullet pass to the dome if he didn’t have his dreads for a helmet – 10:45 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Robert Williams said he probably would’ve been knocked out by Tatum’s pass if it weren’t for his dreads. – 10:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said he’s going with the players he feels comfortable with in the rotation. He also said he’s fine pushing minutes for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum because the Celtics are trying to get them into a rhythm. – 10:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown: Robert Williams should be in the category for first-team all defense – 10:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics and Pacers both entered this rock fight 2-11 in games decided by 5 or fewer…and they showed us why.
Celtics win 101-98 in OT.
Double-doubles for Tatum, Brown and Rob Williams
23-rebound triple-double for Sabonis
The Celtics and Pacers both entered this rock fight 2-11 in games decided by 5 or fewer…and they showed us why.
Celtics win 101-98 in OT.
Double-doubles for Tatum, Brown and Rob Williams
23-rebound triple-double for Sabonis
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 101-98 in OT
Brown – 26/15/6/0 TOs
Tatum – 24 points, 12 rebounds
R. Williams – 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks
Celtics – 39.8% FGs
Celtics – 20 TOs
Craig – 19 points
Stephenson – 14 points
Sabonis – 11/23/10
Pacers – 38.3% FGs
Celtics win 101-98 in OT
Brown – 26/15/6/0 TOs
Tatum – 24 points, 12 rebounds
R. Williams – 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks
Celtics – 39.8% FGs
Celtics – 20 TOs
Craig – 19 points
Stephenson – 14 points
Sabonis – 11/23/10
Pacers – 38.3% FGs
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics overcome another poor 4Q, nip #Pacers 101-98 in OT. Brown 26 and 15 rebds, Tatum 24 and 12 rebs, RWIlliams 14 and 12 rebs; Craig 19, Stephenson 14. Sabonis 11 and 23 rebs.
#Celtics overcome another poor 4Q, nip #Pacers 101-98 in OT. Brown 26 and 15 rebds, Tatum 24 and 12 rebs, RWIlliams 14 and 12 rebs; Craig 19, Stephenson 14. Sabonis 11 and 23 rebs.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Celtics 101, Pacers 98. Boston improves to 20-21 at the halfway mark this season, behind 26 points and several big plays in OT from Jaylen Brown and 24 and a game-tying shot at the end of regulation from Jayson Tatum. The Celtics remain a season-long work-in-progress. – 10:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jaylen Brown makes 1-of-2 at the line. #Celtics lead 99-95 with 4.3 seconds left in OT. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/ShYjq46ed5 – 10:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Lance Stephenson had a clean look to tie this game back up with 10 seconds to go in overtime, but it rimmed out. Now the Celtics need Jaylen Brown to hit one free throw to finally seal away a win. – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rober Williams and Jaylen Brown won this game for Boston, with some help from Jayson Tatum too. – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was great work by Tatum to invite the double to open Grant up for three. Grant just missed. Process over results.
That was great work by Tatum to invite the double to open Grant up for three. Grant just missed. Process over results.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown has 25 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes tonight. – 10:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jayson Tatum just tied the game at 89. 1.8 seconds left for the #Pacers to try to win it. pic.twitter.com/4DAnfyTs3E – 10:01 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Tatum saves the Celtics again, forces OT at the death. pic.twitter.com/AEenCUE0L9 – 10:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tatum buries a contested corner jumper to even the game at 89.
Pacers used timeout with 1.8s left, then Justin Holiday missed a 3. So more basketball between these teams.
Tatum buries a contested corner jumper to even the game at 89.
Pacers used timeout with 1.8s left, then Justin Holiday missed a 3. So more basketball between these teams.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Tatum ties it at 89 with one second left: pic.twitter.com/zqveR9PQQN – 9:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum with the bucket. Now, time for Celtics to defend against the banked desperation 3. – 9:58 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jayson Tatum hit that game-tying shot and looked pissed after 😂 – 9:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum ties it with 1.8 seconds left to play on a baseline jumper.
Tatum ties it with 1.8 seconds left to play on a baseline jumper.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka is gonna need to trust some young guys again with some minutes in the middle of the game because Tatum and Brown are getting gassed in crunch time and the late game offense already puts the onus on them to create everything. JB barely getting up the floor in transition. – 9:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance drills a 3 and Oshae Brissett just dunked all on Jayson Tatum. #Pacers lead 87-83 with 1:17 left in the game. – 9:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The most notable aspect of this closing run: No Schroder. So Tatum and Brown are your ballhandlers, Grant and Josh are out there to space. Rob down the middle. – 9:50 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jayson Tatum just gave the Celtics an 83-81 lead with 1:54 left in the game. #Pacers – 9:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Torrey Craig is a 29.6% 3-point shooter but is 3-for-3 tonight. That and his defense on Tatum has been the key for #Pacers comeback. Tied at 81 with 4:20 left. #Celtics – 9:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jaylen Brown just tied the game at 81 with a 3. 4:20 remaining. #Pacers are 1-11 in games decided by 4 points or less this season. – 9:43 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Brissett’s defense on Tatum 1 v 1 and recovery on that spot up 👀👀👀 – 9:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
it’s great brown and tatum are finally running pick and roll together but if it’s not getting them a switch mismatch and the defense knows it’s going to turn into a drive and kick to the elbow then it’s not going to work – 9:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers just took the lead on a Sabonis dunk, but then Jaylen Brown makes a 3. But then TORREY CRAIG makes a 3. Indiana leads 79-78 with 4:57 left in the game. – 9:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 68-60 after three
Tatum – 16 points
Brown – 15 points
Rob – 12 points
Celtics – 40.7% shooting
Celtics – 16 turnovers
Sykes – 11 points
Lamb – 11 points
Washington – 8 points
Pacers – 36.9% shooting
Celtics lead 68-60 after three
Tatum – 16 points
Brown – 15 points
Rob – 12 points
Celtics – 40.7% shooting
Celtics – 16 turnovers
Sykes – 11 points
Lamb – 11 points
Washington – 8 points
Pacers – 36.9% shooting
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: Celtics 68, #Pacers 60
Jeremy Lamb and Keifer Sykes lead Indiana with 11 apiece.
End of 3Q: Celtics 68, #Pacers 60
Jeremy Lamb and Keifer Sykes lead Indiana with 11 apiece.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams had an extended discussion that lasted all the way through the last timeout. Looked like a disagreement over the prior defensive possession, where Brown wound up on the ground and the Pacers got a clean look from 3 that they made. – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown was yelling at Grant Williams about missing a rotation. Not sure if it was on the Pacers last three, but if it was, Brown was laying on the floor yelling at the ref while his man got a wide-open shot. Not sure that’s on Grant. – 9:16 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Spirited discussion between Jaylen Brown and Grant WIlliams during that break. Teammates step between to prevent escalation. Grant daps up Brown on way back onto the floor. – 9:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum is not having a good game at all. Why jack that 3? And then to turn it right over…. this is the opposite of how he’s been playing over the past few games – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is 6-for7 at the line tonight. Doing a good job getting downhill and attacking the rim. – 9:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m not entirely sure what Jayson Tatum just did, but he definitely got away with something there – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 42-39 at the half
Rob – 10 points, 5 ORs
Tatum – 9 points
Smart – 9 points
Celtics – 38.6% shooting
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Lamb – 9 points
Washington – 7 points
Turner – 6 points
Pacers – 34.9% shooting
Celtics lead 42-39 at the half
Rob – 10 points, 5 ORs
Tatum – 9 points
Smart – 9 points
Celtics – 38.6% shooting
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Lamb – 9 points
Washington – 7 points
Turner – 6 points
Pacers – 34.9% shooting
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With that 3-point play, Jayson Tatum just passed Rajon Rondo for 4th on the TD Garden all-time scoring list…
With that 3-point play, Jayson Tatum just passed Rajon Rondo for 4th on the TD Garden all-time scoring list…
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really good pass by Grant to Tatum on the block. Strong finish by Tatum for the and-1. That’s good basketball. – 8:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
OK so Jayson Tatum nearly decapitated Robert Williams with what appeared to be a cross-court pass for Jaylen Brown. Rob is OK – 7:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum just hit Robert Williams directly in the head with a hard pass and the ball caromed right out of bounds. Never seen that. #Celtics #Pacers
Jayson Tatum just hit Robert Williams directly in the head with a hard pass and the ball caromed right out of bounds. Never seen that. #Celtics #Pacers
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum just threw a four-seam fastball off Rob Williams’ head. That’s normally not what you’re looking for in a PnR. – 7:45 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Ask and you shall receive… @John Karalis found the artwork Jayson Tatum repped walking into the arena tonight. https://t.co/4eKOPH2s83
Ask and you shall receive… @John Karalis found the artwork Jayson Tatum repped walking into the arena tonight. https://t.co/4eKOPH2s83
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum just threw a fastball off Rob Williams’ head that landed about three rows in the crowd. – 7:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jayson Tatum just rifled a pass off of Robert Williams face and out of bounds. Lol the #Pacers will take it. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pacers starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Myles Turner
Justin Holiday
Duane Washington Jr.
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pacers starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Myles Turner
Justin Holiday
Duane Washington Jr.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – Jan. 10, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Indiana – Keifer Sykes, Duane Washington Jr. Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
Pacers at Celtics – Jan. 10, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Indiana – Keifer Sykes, Duane Washington Jr. Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Klay’s long-awaited return
💯 The Nets’ issues with Kyrie playing part time
💯 Whether Tatum and Brown fit together
💯 Klay’s long-awaited return
💯 The Nets’ issues with Kyrie playing part time
💯 Whether Tatum and Brown fit together
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics showing no interest in splitting Tatum and Brown duo
Celtics showing no interest in splitting Tatum and Brown duo
More on this storyline
The 19-21 Celtics have indicated to rival teams that they want to build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — and have no interest to split up the two All-Star forwards right now, sources said. The 18-21 Celtics appear open for business around other players on the roster. Boston engaged with the 76ers before the season about a potential Simmons deal, but showed no inclination to move Brown. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022
After Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown produced the first triple-double of his career in Boston’s 99-75 victory over the New York Knicks here at TD Garden on Saturday night, he shot down the idea that he and Jayson Tatum can’t have an effective long-term partnership. “I think we can play together,” Brown said after finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Knicks, who had stunned the Celtics two days earlier at Madison Square Garden thanks to an RJ Barrett banked-in, buzzer-beating 3-pointer. “We have played together well for the majority of our career and things like that. The last year or so hasn’t gone as expected, but I think a lot of the adversity that we’re kind of going through now is going to help us grow and get better in the future. -via ESPN / January 9, 2022
“If we get over this slump and continue to learn, I think there’s a lot of good basketball on the other side of this. I only can control what I can control. I understand everybody has to do their jobs, but me and JT talk. We talked after the game, communicated with each other and things like that. So we’re on the same page. I get where all the other frustration comes from, but as long as I’m on the same page with him and he’s on the same page with me, that’s where we’re most focused on. So tonight we wanted to come out and get a win and we did it.” -via ESPN / January 9, 2022