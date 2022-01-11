USA Today Sports

Kris Dunn to play in Clippers' G League affiliate

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Agua Caliente Clippers have added guard Kris Dunn to the roster, sources tell @TheAthletic.
Dunn, the 5th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, was last in Grizzlies camp and played for Hawks last season.
Agua Caliente Clippers are set to resume their season tomorrow at home. – 12:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kris Dunn has been sent an @nbagleague contract, sources say, and Terrance Ferguson has signed a G League contract that should lead him to a new team upon clearing waivers.
Other NBA names back in the G League: Jodie Meeks (@Raptors905) and Marcus Thornton (@MotorCityCruise). – 9:41 AM

Kelly Iko: Free agent Terrance Ferguson is signing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, sources tell myself and @Alykhan Bijani -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / January 11, 2022

