Kristaps Porzingis out for Wednesday's return to New York

January 11, 2022

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kristaps Porzingis has Covid-19. Save the boos tomorrow night. – 1:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mavs announce that Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) & Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) will both miss game vs Knicks tomorrow. – 1:28 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kristaps Porzingis won’t play for the Mavericks tomorrow night at MSG, the team says. No return game in New York for the former Knicks All-Star. He’s in health and safety protocols. – 1:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis remains in the league’s health and safety protocols and will not play Wednesday at New York against his old team.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have waived JaQuori McLaughlin. Looks like they are making room for Marquis Chriss when Kristaps Porzingis returns.
McLaughlin (6-4, 190) signed a two-way contract with Dallas on Sept. 3 after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. The rookie guard saw action in 4 games – 4:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are planning to sign Marquese Chriss to his third 10-day hardship deal with Kristaps Porzingis still in the league’s health and safety protocols, league sources say.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
One of those “hard roster decisions” that Mark Cuban has mentioned could come as soon as today, when Marquese Chriss’ second 10-day contract is set to expire. Hard to imagine Dallas not finding a way to keep him. Much depends on how close Porzingis is to clearing protocols. – 9:27 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith are available for Bulls-Mavericks. Both had been questionable
Kristaps Porzingis is still out in protocols – 5:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As of latest injury update, Luka Doncic still questionable tonight. So is Dorian Finney-Smith with an illness. Porzingis, Cauley-Stein and Kidd all out. – 5:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable for tomorrow with a right ankle sprain. He didn’t play last night vs. Houston. Kristaps Porzingis listed out (protocols)
#Bulls will be looking for their 10th straight win in Dallas on Sunday – 3:37 PM

Sarah K. Spencer: McMillan spoke about how hard it was to be disconnected from the team, with him/players out in protocols: “Extremely (tough). I’ve never had to go through anything like that. To coach during this time with COVID, some of my guys, it’s been close to a month since I’ve seen them.” -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 11, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan is officially out of health and safety protocols, I’m told. He is coaching Hawks practice today. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 11, 2022

