Magic shopping Gary Harris, Terrence Ross

Competing executives say Orlando is shopping Gary Harris and Terrence Ross, but several are curious what the Magic do with Mo Bamba.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on blocking Gary Harris’ would-be game-winning three after the Wizards had lost two recent games on buzzer-beaters: “It was damn deja vu. I was not gonna let that shit happen [again].” – 9:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
just want to slide in while we have a quiet second here Terrence Ross scored 20 straight points for the Magic tonight. ok bye. – 9:08 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Wizards 102, Magic 100
Hard-fought effort for an Orlando team on a road-home back-to-back, but still another close loss.
Terrence Ross scored a game-high 32 points. – 8:31 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Harris potential game winning 3 blocked by Beal at the end.
27 points, career high 22 rebounds for Kuzma.
20 points for Beal.
32 for Terrence Ross who did not score in the final 7:19.
102-100 Wizards best Magic. 9 straight Ls for the Magic. – 8:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards beat the Magic 102-100 as Bradley Beal blocks Gary Harris’ 3PT attempt in the final seconds. They had lost twice on buzzer-beaters in recent games, but not this time.
The Wizards are 20-20 on the year. Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and 22 rebounds. – 8:29 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Human Torch Terrence Ross has 32 points on 13/18 FG, 2/4 3s. 7:06 left to play. – 8:02 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Terrence Ross tied a Magic record for most consecutive points scored in a game with 20. – 7:56 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Terrence Ross has dropped 28 points on the Wizards and the 4th just started. – 7:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) On the final possession of the 3rd quarter, the Wizards sent a second defender on Terrence Ross (Raul Neto, joining Kyle Kuzma). That’s going to have to be the tactic the Wizards employ most of the remainder of the game. Ross is demolishing them, making 11 of 14 shots. – 7:49 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards head into the fourth trailing the Magic 71-67
Beal: 15p 4r 5a
Kuzma: 13p 16r
Terrence Ross has 26 for Orlando – 7:48 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Magic 71, Wizards 67
Terrence Ross: 26 points (11-14 FG)
Gary Harris: 11 points
Bradley Beal: 15 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Kyle Kuzma: 13 points, 16 rebounds – 7:48 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 3Q: Magic 71, Wizards 67
Terrence Ross scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter. – 7:48 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Human Torch is lit! Terrence Ross is up to 22 points vs. the Wizards with 12 alone coming in the third quarter. The Magic lead 67-63 with 1:45 left in the period. – 7:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Terrence Ross whenever he plays the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/8tVkARGL7u – 7:39 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 49, Wizards 42
Chuma Okeke – 10 pts & 6 rebs
Terrence Ross – 10 pts
Bench points: ORL 19, WAS 9
Orlando shooting 36.2% FG | 42.9% 3PT
Washington shooting 35% FG | 28.6% 3PT – 7:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 49, Wizards 42
Chuma Okeke: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Terrence Ross: 10 points
Bradley Beal: 10 points, 4 assists
Kyle Kuzma: 10 points, 13 rebounds – 7:09 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gary harris is shooting 41% from 3 over the last 20 games. 3-for-5 tonight. gary harris back? – 7:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 26, Wizards 20. The Magic ended the quarter on a 14-3 run.
Chuma Okeke: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Terrence Ross: 6 points
Bradley Beal: 7 points, 3 assists
Daniel Gafford: 4 points, 4 rebounds – 6:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Saben Lee: “I thought his defense on Cole Anthony (was great).” He said Anthony and Gary Harris are two really good guards. Called Anthony a rising star. He also mentioned that he coached Gary Harris’ mother in Japan. – 9:47 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Pistons 97, Magic 92
Cole Anthony unable to connect on potential game-tying 3 with 1.6 seconds left.
Gary Harris scored a season-high 28 pts
Orlando shoots just 33.7% FG | 30.4% 3PT – 9:30 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Pistons 52, Magic 45
Gary Harris leads all scorers with 12
Cole Anthony posted 10 points
Saddiq Bey scored 11 for Detroit
Magic shoot 32.6% FG | 29.2 % 3PT
Pistons shoot 48.9% FG | 31.6% 3PT – 8:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 31, Magic 26.
Bey: 9 points
Hayes: 3 points, 3 assists
Detroit shot 52% (13-25) overall. Michigan State alumnus Gary Harris has 9 points for Orlando – 7:38 PM
Michael Scotto: Last season, executives I spoke to said the Magic were hoping to get multiple first-round picks for Ross. Now? That number appears to have whittled down to one first-round pick. Some executives have told me they’d consider maybe trading two second-round picks to try and get Ross. I’m not sure that’s going to move the needle for Orlando. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021
The Magic have sought draft capital — such as a first-round pick — in talks for veteran swingman Terrence Ross, sources said. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021
“He’ll be moved,” as one NBA executive told HoopsHype confidently. “They were trying to move him at the draft. They wanted to put him in a place where he could win. I think he’s worth a couple of second-round picks.” According to another executive who spoke with HoopsHype, Orlando previously hoped to acquire at least one first-round pick intrade discussions for Ross last season. -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021