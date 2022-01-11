NBA execs pick Luka Doncic as best young player to build team around

In September of 2020, HoopsHype polled 15 NBA talent evaluators and asked them to rank their top five Under 25 players to build around. We have repeated the exercise with 17 NBA executives this time. There was no change at No. 1, but quite a few after that. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic remains the first choice, though he’s no longer the consensus pick after a somewhat disappointing first half of the season in which he’s still playing himself into shape.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ 9-game win streak ends amid second-half troubles, Luka Dončić’s triple-double
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Three of next four Grizz games, all home, are against West-leading Golden State (Ja vs. Steph, Klay back, NBATV), Luka & Dallas on ESPN, East-leading Chicago on TNT, MLK Day. (And then there’s ‘Sota.)
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 14 AST
Doncic now has 39 career triple-doubles, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history by a player before their 23rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/qkcBGNz9R6 – 9:31 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Knicks are favored by 6.5 today against the Spurs.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Doncic logs triple-double
Valanciunas returns to Toronto
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks “immaculate” in their vibes after defense and Doncic triple-double fuel win over Chicago, pushes win streak to six.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Quick recap of Mavericks’ fourth-quarter getaway behind Luka’s triple-double.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Mavericks 113, Bulls 99
LaVine and DeRozan score 20 points each. Coby White chips in 13 off the bench
Luka Doncic logged a 22-14-14 triple-double. Dallas won second half 59-44
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 55, Mavericks 54 at half
LaVine 14 pts
White 11 pts
DeRozan 10 pts, 4 assists
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nice help here from Coby White and DeMar DeRozan on Doncic. DeRozan stunting to shrink the driving gap, White providing low man rim protection.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls are doing a great job getting into Luka Doncic defensively. Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu have taken turns picking him up full-court. Really playing physical with him
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
CHI starters: Jones, DeRozan, Vucevic, LaVine, Ball
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated: Bulls-Mavs preview. Luka now cleared to play.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith are available for Bulls-Mavericks. Both had been questionable
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić will return to the Mavericks’ lineup tonight against Chicago after missing Dallas’ last game with a right ankle sprain, acting coach Sean Sweeney says.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP Predictor:
Starters
G: Stephen Cury
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Anthony Davis
F: Deandre Ayton
WC: Devin Booker
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable for tomorrow with a right ankle sprain. He didn’t play last night vs. Houston. Kristaps Porzingis listed out (protocols)
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
