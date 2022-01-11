Nuggets vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (20-18) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 11, 2022
Denver Nuggets 64, Los Angeles Clippers 55 (Q3 00:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back-to-Back 3️⃣’s.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The crowd is into here, credit to them and the Clips.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
I’ll take that. 🏃♂️
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets, these Nuggets, on an 11-4 run to start the third quarter. The difference? They’ve pounded the ball inside. Jokic, AG, Monte all attacking the paint.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is going to be a battle to see if Clippers can avoid historical futility, because now Nuggets are starting to score like a pro basketball team and lead 52-32 in LA with 8:48 left in the third quarter.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers had only one offensive rebound in first half despite failing to clear 30 percent from the field.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Want to know something nice?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For those wondering, the Clippers are 0-10 in franchise history when scoring fewer than 30 points in the first half.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
First quar—I mean halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Clippers 41-28:
-Fewest points Nuggets have given up in a half this year. 5-0 when they give up 45 points or fewer.
-12 points and 6 rebounds for AG, who looks great on both ends
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets lead the Clippers 41-28 at the half.
Gordon leads all scorers with 12 pts, Jeff Green has 9 and Jokic is balanced with 7/4/8.
Everyone on Denver looks like Bruce Bowen as Denver has their best defensive half off the season.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Patrick Beverley:
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This game feels like an NCAA game. Nuggets backcourt is a combined 3/15. All 3 made FGs are from Monte Morris.
0/2 for Rivers.
0/2 for Facu.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There have only been five first halves in Clippers franchise history with fewer points scored than this one.
Nuggets lead 41-28 after two quarters in LA. The Nuggets were bad offensively (37.2% FGs, 2/16 3s)
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Denver leads, 41-28.
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon’s first-half shot chart. He’s living in the paint, also with six boards so far.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley after the Wolves’ 4-game winning streak being snapped tonight in New Orleans:
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Singer @msinger
Austin Rivers and Marcus Morris Sr. exchanging late New Year’s wishes.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets put starters back in, and have pushed lead to 32-24 with 4:18 left in half.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tough take rook. 😤
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
aaaaaand one 💪
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clippers are 1-11 from 3-point range. Denver: 1-13 from 3.
The Clippers’ worst 3-point performance this year: 4-33(12.1%). Denver’s? 9-40 (22.5%).
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone mercifully calls timeout with Nuggets up 26-20.
Nuggets have missed 16 of 17 shots outside the paint.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Singer @msinger
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Both teams have now made a 3 after Zeke Nnaji’s corner hit.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not the worst first quarter of offense the Clippers have had this season!
Nuggets lead 18-16 in LA after one dreadful quarter of play. Nuggets missed all 9 3s but all 8 of their FGs were assisted.
LA’s non-Coffey offense is in a familiar place (hell). Clippers shooting 27.3%. – 11:07 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue is on the bench chugging something in a green bottle. Don’t think it’s Heineken but Hup Holland.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
“My goodness. That man played for the Sonics!”
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Amir Coffey: 3-4. Rest of the Clips: 3-17.
Michael Singer @msinger
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Of course it’s Amir who hits the first 3.
He has 7 points on 3/4 FGs.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jokić is operating tonight against the Clippers defense at a very high level.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Michael Singer @msinger
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Michael Singer @msinger
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not a fast start offensively for either team.
Nuggets have missed all four 3s and have as many turnovers (4) as buckets.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The Brim Reaper ☕️
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ #ClipperNation Roll Call
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone is a shrewd communicator. He knows his messages ring a little bit louder when they’re uttered in Los Angeles as opposed to Denver, which might be why he called Nikola one of the most disrespected reigning MVPs he can think of.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame work.
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green and Nikola Jokic.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Porter Jr. underwent back surgery in December
Jamal Murray underwent knee surgery in April
Here they are getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/uwwD0ooIAm – 10:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Per Tre Mann, Mike Muscala said before the game: “Let’s do it for Kenrich.”
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pregame Lounge is live in 10 minutes. Me, @BrendanVogt, @DLineCo and @Duvalier Johnson.
– Nuggets/Clippers notes
– Could MPJ return this season?
– Male Form Corner
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will Barton (Health and Safety Protocols) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
With the second half of the season starting, Ty Lue reflects: “Being one game under .500, if you told me that PG would miss 20 games, Marcus would miss 20 games, Nico would miss 20 games, Kawhi not being here, I’d say that’s pretty fair.”
Looking back:
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Back to back wire to wire games that end in a last second loss for OKC.
SGA bounced back big with 32 points/8 assists/13-22 shooting.
Giddey continues rookie dominance with 18-6-8-2.
Bench Baze has one of his best games of the year.
Mann highlight plays.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone just shared that Austin Rivers had an allergic reaction that made it difficult for him to breathe last night. He went to the hospital, was released, felt better this morning, and is good to go tonight.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone says that Austin Rivers was hospitalized last night after an allergic reaction during team activities at UCLA.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Malone: “Nikola Jokic is not sexy.”
Pause.
Michael Singer @msinger
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone says that Nikola Jokic may be one of the most disrespected reigning MVPs.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Rodney McGruder and James Ennis:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bright colors under the bright lights 💧
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Corey Kispert is older than Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Theo Maledon, Poku, Vit Krejci, Josh Giddey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Tre Mann.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey saw Tre Mann’s poster dunks and realized he had a teammate who could sky for lobs.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
MANN OH MANN
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 26 assists for the squad tonight?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
You heard @BJ Boston!
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
