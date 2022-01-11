Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to another 10-day contract

Chris Haynes: Indiana Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I can confirm that the #Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, per source. @Chris Haynes was first. – 2:47 PM
I can confirm that the #Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, per source. @Chris Haynes was first. – 2:47 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Indiana Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:34 PM
Indiana Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson has injected life into the Pacers, he’s changed the vibe and been productive on the court. But his 10-day hardship contract expired today.
So what’s next?
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/whats-next-f… – 12:37 PM
Lance Stephenson has injected life into the Pacers, he’s changed the vibe and been productive on the court. But his 10-day hardship contract expired today.
So what’s next?
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/whats-next-f… – 12:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:
Justin Anderson – IND
Bismack Biyombo – PHX
DaQuan Jeffries – MEM
Carlik Jones – DEN
Mac McClung – CHI
Jaylen Morris – SAS
Lance Stephenson – IND
Tremon Waters – WAS – 8:32 AM
NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:
Justin Anderson – IND
Bismack Biyombo – PHX
DaQuan Jeffries – MEM
Carlik Jones – DEN
Mac McClung – CHI
Jaylen Morris – SAS
Lance Stephenson – IND
Tremon Waters – WAS – 8:32 AM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Got to give credit to Sabonis for a focused, intense effort on a bad shooting night. Celtics cut off pick and rolls with Stephenson and Pacers seemed clueless how to get Sabonis in scoring position. Had 11 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists on 3 of 12 shooting. – 10:27 PM
Got to give credit to Sabonis for a focused, intense effort on a bad shooting night. Celtics cut off pick and rolls with Stephenson and Pacers seemed clueless how to get Sabonis in scoring position. Had 11 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists on 3 of 12 shooting. – 10:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 101-98 in OT
Brown – 26/15/6/0 TOs
Tatum – 24 points, 12 rebounds
R. Williams – 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks
Celtics – 39.8% FGs
Celtics – 20 TOs
Craig – 19 points
Stephenson – 14 points
Sabonis – 11/23/10
Pacers – 38.3% FGs
Pacers – 20 TOs – 10:23 PM
Celtics win 101-98 in OT
Brown – 26/15/6/0 TOs
Tatum – 24 points, 12 rebounds
R. Williams – 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks
Celtics – 39.8% FGs
Celtics – 20 TOs
Craig – 19 points
Stephenson – 14 points
Sabonis – 11/23/10
Pacers – 38.3% FGs
Pacers – 20 TOs – 10:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Celtics 101, #Pacers 98 OT.
Domantas Sabonis with 11 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists.
Torrey Craig with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench.
Lance Stephenson with 14 points and four rebounds off the bench. – 10:22 PM
Final: #Celtics 101, #Pacers 98 OT.
Domantas Sabonis with 11 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists.
Torrey Craig with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench.
Lance Stephenson with 14 points and four rebounds off the bench. – 10:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics overcome another poor 4Q, nip #Pacers 101-98 in OT. Brown 26 and 15 rebds, Tatum 24 and 12 rebs, RWIlliams 14 and 12 rebs; Craig 19, Stephenson 14. Sabonis 11 and 23 rebs.
Teams meet again Wednesday in Indiana. – 10:22 PM
#Celtics overcome another poor 4Q, nip #Pacers 101-98 in OT. Brown 26 and 15 rebds, Tatum 24 and 12 rebs, RWIlliams 14 and 12 rebs; Craig 19, Stephenson 14. Sabonis 11 and 23 rebs.
Teams meet again Wednesday in Indiana. – 10:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Finally, this one is over.
Celtics outlast the Pacers in OT, 101-98. Not pretty either way; Both shot <40%, combined for 39 TOs.
Stephenson and Craig, who led them with 19pts, were big late. Sabonis recorded his 2nd triple-double in 3gms: 11-23-10.
Up next: Rematch in Indy Wed – 10:20 PM
Finally, this one is over.
Celtics outlast the Pacers in OT, 101-98. Not pretty either way; Both shot <40%, combined for 39 TOs.
Stephenson and Craig, who led them with 19pts, were big late. Sabonis recorded his 2nd triple-double in 3gms: 11-23-10.
Up next: Rematch in Indy Wed – 10:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson misses the potential game-tying 3 in OT. That basically wraps this one up. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fAj7QeCC4b – 10:11 PM
Lance Stephenson misses the potential game-tying 3 in OT. That basically wraps this one up. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fAj7QeCC4b – 10:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Lance Stephenson had a clean look to tie this game back up with 10 seconds to go in overtime, but it rimmed out. Now the Celtics need Jaylen Brown to hit one free throw to finally seal away a win. – 10:11 PM
Lance Stephenson had a clean look to tie this game back up with 10 seconds to go in overtime, but it rimmed out. Now the Celtics need Jaylen Brown to hit one free throw to finally seal away a win. – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s pretty wild that Lance Stephenson, after all these years, is playing a huge role in a close game while on a 10-Day. – 10:10 PM
It’s pretty wild that Lance Stephenson, after all these years, is playing a huge role in a close game while on a 10-Day. – 10:10 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Somethings right in the world with Lance Stephenson in a Pacers uniform. #BornReady pic.twitter.com/4fb4uTK6C9 – 9:53 PM
Somethings right in the world with Lance Stephenson in a Pacers uniform. #BornReady pic.twitter.com/4fb4uTK6C9 – 9:53 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lance Stephenson should never leave Indiana. When his playing career is over, just stay there. Indy, Pacers just seem to bring out the best version of him. – 9:51 PM
Lance Stephenson should never leave Indiana. When his playing career is over, just stay there. Indy, Pacers just seem to bring out the best version of him. – 9:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
What a sequence from Lance Stephenson – sentence I didn’t expect to be typing in 2022. He buries a late shot clock 3 to put Indiana up by one, then grabs a rebound and rifles a full court pass to Oshae Brissett for an and-one dunk. Indiana leads by two now with a minute to go. – 9:51 PM
What a sequence from Lance Stephenson – sentence I didn’t expect to be typing in 2022. He buries a late shot clock 3 to put Indiana up by one, then grabs a rebound and rifles a full court pass to Oshae Brissett for an and-one dunk. Indiana leads by two now with a minute to go. – 9:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Wow, so Stephenson hits his third three, Jaylen misses one and then Brissett leaks out for a And-1. #Pacers up 4 with 1:05 left – 9:51 PM
Wow, so Stephenson hits his third three, Jaylen misses one and then Brissett leaks out for a And-1. #Pacers up 4 with 1:05 left – 9:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Lance Stephenson gets a flagrant one for an elbow to the face of Dennis Schroeder on the last drive. Could be a big swing in the game, as instead of Indiana having the ball Boston will now get two free throws and then ball, with the Celtics leading by 3 with 9:25 to go. – 9:30 PM
Lance Stephenson gets a flagrant one for an elbow to the face of Dennis Schroeder on the last drive. Could be a big swing in the game, as instead of Indiana having the ball Boston will now get two free throws and then ball, with the Celtics leading by 3 with 9:25 to go. – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This should just be a common offensive foul. Nothing malicious by Stephenson on that play. – 9:30 PM
This should just be a common offensive foul. Nothing malicious by Stephenson on that play. – 9:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Stephenson charge call being reviewed for a possible flagrant. Laid a solid elbow on Schroder. #Celtics #Pacers – 9:29 PM
Stephenson charge call being reviewed for a possible flagrant. Laid a solid elbow on Schroder. #Celtics #Pacers – 9:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A Lance Stephenson 3 (and air guitar) and a Torrey Craig layup have cut the lead to 3. Celtics call timeout up 71-68 with 9:41 left in the game. #Pacers – 9:25 PM
A Lance Stephenson 3 (and air guitar) and a Torrey Craig layup have cut the lead to 3. Celtics call timeout up 71-68 with 9:41 left in the game. #Pacers – 9:25 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Lance Stephenson almost bust his ass after that last 3, playing his air guitar while trotting backward. – 9:25 PM
Lance Stephenson almost bust his ass after that last 3, playing his air guitar while trotting backward. – 9:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just hit a 3 and the #Pacers keep hanging around. They trail 62-58. – 9:16 PM
Lance Stephenson just hit a 3 and the #Pacers keep hanging around. They trail 62-58. – 9:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson and Torrey Craig Craig have checked in. #Pacers – 7:52 PM
Lance Stephenson and Torrey Craig Craig have checked in. #Pacers – 7:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Looks like Lance Stephenson wrote “Born Ready” in red marker on his AND1s. I know @Nick DePaula will appreciate this!! #Pacers
📸: by me pic.twitter.com/hx2YCzyt7A – 7:17 PM
Looks like Lance Stephenson wrote “Born Ready” in red marker on his AND1s. I know @Nick DePaula will appreciate this!! #Pacers
📸: by me pic.twitter.com/hx2YCzyt7A – 7:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lance Stephenson Best Pacers Moments So Far
sportando.basketball/en/lance-steph… – 3:16 PM
Lance Stephenson Best Pacers Moments So Far
sportando.basketball/en/lance-steph… – 3:16 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Pacers are expected to keep Lance Stephenson for the rest of the season, league sources say, thanks to his very strong play in this third Indiana stint that has won admiration from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. Stephenson has one day left on his initial Indiana hardship deal. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 9, 2022
The Indiana Pacers today announced the team has signed forward Justin Anderson and guard Lance Stephenson to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. -via NBA.com / January 1, 2022
Chris Vivlamore: In other roster news, Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill were not signed to second 10-day contracts (they expired yesterday). Stephenson is reportedly headed to Pacers. -via Twitter @CVivlamoreAJC / January 1, 2022