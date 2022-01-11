Sixers to pursue James Harden in free agency?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Woj Pod with Nuggets’ Jeff Green: 10th anniversary of life-changing open heart surgery, the scar, KD/Russ/Harden Thunder, KG’s Celtics, playing with Jokic’s genius, why he wants to play into his 40’s, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/33jqN4K
Apple: apple.co/3fb86mi – 10:29 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Irving score 22, but with Harden out it is not enough, Trail Blazers top Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/11/wat… – 7:31 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ James Harden out vs. #TrailBlazers with hyperextended left knee, but expected back vs #Bulls nypost.com/2022/01/10/net… via @nypostsports – 11:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Portland. First time here since November 2019, which marked Nic Claxton’s first NBA game. He’s starting tonight alongside Kyrie Irving, who is in game No. 2 of part-time status. James Harden is resting. The Blazers’ stars are out. Updates to follow. – 9:50 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
If the Sixers hold on to win, it will be Embiid’s 7th straight game with 30+ points and a win.
The only other Philly pro to do this was Wilt (for the Warriors in 1961-62)
The NBA record is 8 (Moses, Jordan, Shaq, Amar’e, Durant, Harden) – 9:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Nets are being “overly cautious” in sitting Harden vs. Blazers. Nash says Harden didn’t get an MRI and should be good to go vs. Bulls. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says James Harden didn’t get an MRI on his knee and expects him to play Wednesday. They’re being overly cautious. – 8:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash expects James Harden to play Wednesday. Says he thinks they may be being overly cautious. – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash expects James Harden to play Wednesday vs the #Bulls. #Nets – 8:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets updated their injury report to note that James Harden is out tonight at POR due to a left knee hyper-extension. – 5:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets rule out James Harden for tonight’s game vs Portland because he has a hyperextended left knee – 5:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden is out tonight for the #Net due to a left knee hyperextension. #nba #trailblazers – 5:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Nets say James Harden is out tonight against Portland with a left knee hyperextension – 5:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is out with a hyperextended knee, the Nets say – 5:20 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Nets have ruled out James Harden (left knee hyperextension) for tonight’s game against Portland, the team says. – 5:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Nets say James Harden (left knee hyperextension) is out against Portland. – 5:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden is out tonight with a left knee hyperextension. – 5:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets‘ James Harden is listed out tonight due to a left knee hyperextension. – 5:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce James Harden is out tonight in Portland due to a left knee hyperextension. – 5:19 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet scored 32 points in last night’s 105-101 win over the Pelicans, going 8-17 from 3P range.
VanVleet has made at least four 3P in each of his last eight games.
The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Stephen Curry and James Harden. pic.twitter.com/naACzOUYlW – 9:11 AM
Even before those reports, Nets people who would need to be aware of Harden’s future were well aware that Philadelphia loomed as a potential suitor for the guard, SNY sources say. -via SportsNet New York / December 2, 2021
But if things go sideways in Brooklyn and Harden decides to test the market, Morey and the Sixers will almost certainly have interest. At that point, Simmons-for-Harden sign-and-trade wouldn’t seem so far-fetched. -via SportsNet New York / December 2, 2021
How do you feel about the 76ers bringing Jerami Grant back to Philly? Better yet, what about the Sixers making another attempt to acquire James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons? Those are two options under consideration by Sixers brass, according to multiple sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 18, 2021