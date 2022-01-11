Stephen Curry thinks his Warriors would beat 1996 Michael Jordan Bulls

Do you believe the Warriors with KD could have beaten the 96 bulls in a seven-game Finals? Stephen Curry: Absolutely. Obviously, we will never know. But you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I say Dubs and six.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Enjoyed this read from @NifMuhammad on Steph Curry, the underdog, the late bloomer. And a nod to @ShaniqwaJarvis for these photos! gq.com/story/stephen-… – 2:20 AM
Enjoyed this read from @NifMuhammad on Steph Curry, the underdog, the late bloomer. And a nod to @ShaniqwaJarvis for these photos! gq.com/story/stephen-… – 2:20 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
How Klay Thompson helped make Stephen Curry the best shooter ever.
#KlayDay
clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-… – 1:24 AM
How Klay Thompson helped make Stephen Curry the best shooter ever.
#KlayDay
clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-… – 1:24 AM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Chauncey Billups specifically credited the player development work of assistants Edniesha Curry and Mark Tyndale in his postgame presser. Said their “grind” with the likes of Trendon Watford and CJ Elleby has been showing up in recent games. – 12:56 AM
Chauncey Billups specifically credited the player development work of assistants Edniesha Curry and Mark Tyndale in his postgame presser. Said their “grind” with the likes of Trendon Watford and CJ Elleby has been showing up in recent games. – 12:56 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Of course, the #Bucks play again Thursday when they host the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry, who has just a little bit of range 🎯
“I mean, we gotta guard him now.” – Wesley Matthews, while still sitting in the Spectrum Center.
Should be a fun one at Fiserv Forum. – 10:47 PM
Of course, the #Bucks play again Thursday when they host the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry, who has just a little bit of range 🎯
“I mean, we gotta guard him now.” – Wesley Matthews, while still sitting in the Spectrum Center.
Should be a fun one at Fiserv Forum. – 10:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Stephen Silas recalls Seth Curry showing potential in early days with brother Steph ift.tt/31N6wEk – 9:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Stephen Silas recalls Seth Curry showing potential in early days with brother Steph ift.tt/31N6wEk – 9:18 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Steph Curry showed up at East High for James Wiseman’s jersey retirement tonight. pic.twitter.com/05iam5nFlB – 9:06 PM
Steph Curry showed up at East High for James Wiseman’s jersey retirement tonight. pic.twitter.com/05iam5nFlB – 9:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers starters without Curry: Korkmaz, Green, Thybulle, Harris, Embiid. – 7:44 PM
Sixers starters without Curry: Korkmaz, Green, Thybulle, Harris, Embiid. – 7:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers will be without starting guards Tyrese Maxey (COVID) and Seth Curry (left ankle) and backup point guard (Shake Milton) tonight vs. the #Rockets Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Paul Reed (COVID), Jaden Springer (non-COVID illness) are also out. – 7:11 PM
The #Sixers will be without starting guards Tyrese Maxey (COVID) and Seth Curry (left ankle) and backup point guard (Shake Milton) tonight vs. the #Rockets Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Paul Reed (COVID), Jaden Springer (non-COVID illness) are also out. – 7:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Seth Curry won’t play for the Sixers tonight, but when asked about coaching him in Dallas Stephen Silas told a great story about the time he worked Seth out with Stephen Curry in Charlotte when Seth was still in high school pic.twitter.com/X7mJyl26DK – 7:07 PM
Seth Curry won’t play for the Sixers tonight, but when asked about coaching him in Dallas Stephen Silas told a great story about the time he worked Seth out with Stephen Curry in Charlotte when Seth was still in high school pic.twitter.com/X7mJyl26DK – 7:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) will miss tonight’s game vs. the #HoustonRockets. – 6:59 PM
#Sixers guard Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) will miss tonight’s game vs. the #HoustonRockets. – 6:59 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
ICYMI yesterday, a story on the Sixers’ PG (and dunker spot) committee approach lately, which has been working well.
That will be taken to the extreme tonight with Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and Seth Curry all out.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:42 PM
ICYMI yesterday, a story on the Sixers’ PG (and dunker spot) committee approach lately, which has been working well.
That will be taken to the extreme tonight with Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and Seth Curry all out.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:42 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Following Sixers all out tonight:
Curry (left ankle soreness)
Milton (back contusion)
Maxey, Reed (protocols)
Springer (non COVID illness)
Simmons (personal reasons) – 6:37 PM
Following Sixers all out tonight:
Curry (left ankle soreness)
Milton (back contusion)
Maxey, Reed (protocols)
Springer (non COVID illness)
Simmons (personal reasons) – 6:37 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Chicago Bulls Pau Gasol scored a career-high 46 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 95-87 win over the Bucks.
Gasol and Michael Jordan (2x) are the only players in franchise history to record at least 45 points and 15 rebounds in a game. pic.twitter.com/lZHtpNNjRB – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Chicago Bulls Pau Gasol scored a career-high 46 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 95-87 win over the Bucks.
Gasol and Michael Jordan (2x) are the only players in franchise history to record at least 45 points and 15 rebounds in a game. pic.twitter.com/lZHtpNNjRB – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James scored 35 points last night, 13 more than the other four Laker starters combined.
That’s tied for the third-largest such difference in the NBA this season:
+26 Paul George (10/29/21)
+14 Stephen Curry (11/18/21)
+13 Kevin Durant (11/8/21)
+13 James (1/9/22) pic.twitter.com/882xfRDLtQ – 2:31 PM
LeBron James scored 35 points last night, 13 more than the other four Laker starters combined.
That’s tied for the third-largest such difference in the NBA this season:
+26 Paul George (10/29/21)
+14 Stephen Curry (11/18/21)
+13 Kevin Durant (11/8/21)
+13 James (1/9/22) pic.twitter.com/882xfRDLtQ – 2:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry has been added to the Sixers’ injury report. He is questionable with left ankle soreness. He tweaked in during Friday’s win over San Antonio but stayed in the game. – 2:27 PM
Seth Curry has been added to the Sixers’ injury report. He is questionable with left ankle soreness. He tweaked in during Friday’s win over San Antonio but stayed in the game. – 2:27 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers added Seth Curry to the injury report. He’s questionable with ankle soreness vs #Rockets – 1:48 PM
The #Sixers added Seth Curry to the injury report. He’s questionable with ankle soreness vs #Rockets – 1:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
NBA 75: Chris Paul
Interviewed Steph Curry and Chris Paul recently for a detailed look back at Paul’s basketball career theathletic.com/3053078/2022/0… – 11:36 AM
NBA 75: Chris Paul
Interviewed Steph Curry and Chris Paul recently for a detailed look back at Paul’s basketball career theathletic.com/3053078/2022/0… – 11:36 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet scored 32 points in last night’s 105-101 win over the Pelicans, going 8-17 from 3P range.
VanVleet has made at least four 3P in each of his last eight games.
The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Stephen Curry and James Harden. pic.twitter.com/naACzOUYlW – 9:11 AM
The @Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet scored 32 points in last night’s 105-101 win over the Pelicans, going 8-17 from 3P range.
VanVleet has made at least four 3P in each of his last eight games.
The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Stephen Curry and James Harden. pic.twitter.com/naACzOUYlW – 9:11 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Al Harrington just proved that he doesn’t understand LeBron James’ greatness with a head-scratching Michael Jordan comparison.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/al-harrington-… – 2:34 PM
Al Harrington just proved that he doesn’t understand LeBron James’ greatness with a head-scratching Michael Jordan comparison.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/al-harrington-… – 2:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1991, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 40 points in a 107-99 win over the Sixers, reaching 15,000 career points in the process.
Jordan is the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark (460 games), trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (358). pic.twitter.com/MhvLCZ1VXL – 12:31 PM
📅 On this day in 1991, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 40 points in a 107-99 win over the Sixers, reaching 15,000 career points in the process.
Jordan is the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark (460 games), trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (358). pic.twitter.com/MhvLCZ1VXL – 12:31 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr compares Klay Thompson’s return to Stephen Curry in New York and Michael Jordan’s return back to the NBA:
“With Klay, the moment will be about a guy’s perseverance, and his love for the game, and everyone else’s love for him. That’s why it’s going to be special.” pic.twitter.com/CtohKDtmhy – 6:17 PM
Steve Kerr compares Klay Thompson’s return to Stephen Curry in New York and Michael Jordan’s return back to the NBA:
“With Klay, the moment will be about a guy’s perseverance, and his love for the game, and everyone else’s love for him. That’s why it’s going to be special.” pic.twitter.com/CtohKDtmhy – 6:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Evan Fournier (game time decision) has three 32+ point games against the Celtics this year. (His season high is 26 in his other 35 games.
In the last 35 years, only two players have 4 32-point games in a season against the Celtics..
Allen Iverson 2006
Michael Jordan 1991 & 1988 pic.twitter.com/7VgkjpdXxo – 6:14 PM
Evan Fournier (game time decision) has three 32+ point games against the Celtics this year. (His season high is 26 in his other 35 games.
In the last 35 years, only two players have 4 32-point games in a season against the Celtics..
Allen Iverson 2006
Michael Jordan 1991 & 1988 pic.twitter.com/7VgkjpdXxo – 6:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Different circumstances, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr likened the emotion of Klay Thompson’s return to when he played on the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan returned from his first retirement – 4:55 PM
Different circumstances, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr likened the emotion of Klay Thompson’s return to when he played on the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan returned from his first retirement – 4:55 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
I think people forget what a great player Karl Malone was late in his career.
Most 30-point games in NBA history by a player age 35 years or older:
80 – Malone
48 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
39 – Michael Jordan
38 – LeBron James
He’s the oldest and third-oldest MVP in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/QGvyecXQ5s – 1:31 PM
I think people forget what a great player Karl Malone was late in his career.
Most 30-point games in NBA history by a player age 35 years or older:
80 – Malone
48 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
39 – Michael Jordan
38 – LeBron James
He’s the oldest and third-oldest MVP in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/QGvyecXQ5s – 1:31 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1993, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 35 points in a 120-95 win over the Bucks, giving him exactly 20,000 points for his career.
Jordan reached that mark in 620 games, the second-fastest player in NBA history to do so behind Wilt Chamberlain (499). pic.twitter.com/Ln8uLOMteL – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1993, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 35 points in a 120-95 win over the Bucks, giving him exactly 20,000 points for his career.
Jordan reached that mark in 620 games, the second-fastest player in NBA history to do so behind Wilt Chamberlain (499). pic.twitter.com/Ln8uLOMteL – 12:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 9 AST
✅ 4 STL
✅ 3 BLK
James has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 10 games, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 35 years or older. pic.twitter.com/Wzd4duPkFx – 10:41 AM
LeBron James last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 9 AST
✅ 4 STL
✅ 3 BLK
James has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 10 games, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 35 years or older. pic.twitter.com/Wzd4duPkFx – 10:41 AM
More on this storyline
Bob McAdoo: I think my game would have been perfect for today. I’ve heard a lot of people say of all the old guys, Bob McAdoo’s game would have translated better than anyone because he was doing what [Kevin] Durant is doing now. I see these guys playing now, and they think it’s so phenomenal, and it is, but they got to realize it was done before them. I see Luka Doncic and Durant. I saw Dirk Nowitzki. I see all these big guys shooting and I’m like hmmm, that favors what I did in the 1970s. -via NBA.com / December 7, 2021
Bob McAdoo: Now, they have the private jets, they can get out of town right after the game. We had to get up at 4 or 5 in the morning to take a commercial jet. We had to take our own uniforms and shoes. These guys don’t have to take nothing. The only thing they have to bring is their game. Also, the money is different. These guys don’t have to fight to get contracts. They are giving guys averaging five points per game $50 million. It’s crazy. -via NBA.com / December 7, 2021
Bob Pettit: My favorite player to watch is Kevin Durant. I consider myself a forward. He’s such an incredible player but I watch him because that’s the position that I played when I was playing basketball. I would not have wanted to have played against him, I know that. I think he would be as effective then as he is now. When the game gets on the line, he’s looking to take the shot. In any era, Kevin would have become an outstanding and wonderful player. But you’ve got all kinds of great players that just leave you in awe and you keep your mouth open when you’re watching them. It feels like every team has two, three or four great players on it who you can enjoy watching any night you watch them play. -via HoopsHype / October 21, 2021