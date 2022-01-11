Suns keeping Bismack Biyombo

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns make the signing of Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season officially official: pic.twitter.com/bzwKDO7aVE – 12:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:
Justin Anderson – IND
Bismack Biyombo – PHX
DaQuan Jeffries – MEM
Carlik Jones – DEN
Mac McClung – CHI
Jaylen Morris – SAS
Lance Stephenson – IND
Tremon Waters – WAS – 8:32 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lowry gives Biyombo a hug as the two are having a conversation. #Suns #HeatCulture – 10:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Phoenix Suns are signing center Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Biyombo has made an impact in his two games on a 10-day deal: 13.5 points, six rebounds and two blocks. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 6, 2022
Kellan Olson: Suns have announced the signing of Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day contract. No. 18 for him. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / January 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign free agent C Bismack Biyombo on a 10-day hardship deal. Biyombo, who started 41 games for Charlotte last year, brings some size and strength to Suns’ frontline depth. Deal could be prelude to a longer stay this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 1, 2022