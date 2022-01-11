Suns vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (30-9) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 11, 2022
Phoenix Suns 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Congrats to @MikeSielski and @Chris Herring on two successful book launches, by two of my favorite writers.
Mike on Kobe’s Rise: bookshop.org/books/the-rise…
Chris on the ’90s Knicks: bookshop.org/books/blood-in… – 7:29 PM
Congrats to @MikeSielski and @Chris Herring on two successful book launches, by two of my favorite writers.
Mike on Kobe’s Rise: bookshop.org/books/the-rise…
Chris on the ’90s Knicks: bookshop.org/books/blood-in… – 7:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Real American national anthem and “Oh Canada”
Music real.
Pumped in crowd noise? #Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/jKLJCtlGy9 – 7:27 PM
Real American national anthem and “Oh Canada”
Music real.
Pumped in crowd noise? #Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/jKLJCtlGy9 – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Will Suns hang one of those #NBA championship banners in @FootprintCNTR this year?
#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/4R74UvcIq6 – 7:06 PM
Will Suns hang one of those #NBA championship banners in @FootprintCNTR this year?
#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/4R74UvcIq6 – 7:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Yuta Watanabe will start for Raptors vs. Suns, along with Birch, Siakam, Anunoby and VanVleet. – 7:05 PM
Yuta Watanabe will start for Raptors vs. Suns, along with Birch, Siakam, Anunoby and VanVleet. – 7:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With Trent and Barnes out, Watanabe gets the start in his return. It’s VanVleet, Anunoby, Yuta, Siakam and Birch vs Phoenix. – 7:05 PM
With Trent and Barnes out, Watanabe gets the start in his return. It’s VanVleet, Anunoby, Yuta, Siakam and Birch vs Phoenix. – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bourguet Breakdown: Suns could use a return to form from Cam Payne – https://t.co/ejYs79ocis via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/rvcADOoRvN – 7:02 PM
Bourguet Breakdown: Suns could use a return to form from Cam Payne – https://t.co/ejYs79ocis via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/rvcADOoRvN – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton shooting FTs.
#Suns assistant Jarrett Jack running sideline to sideline behind Ayton. pic.twitter.com/uvToww5GLJ – 6:50 PM
Deandre Ayton shooting FTs.
#Suns assistant Jarrett Jack running sideline to sideline behind Ayton. pic.twitter.com/uvToww5GLJ – 6:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The @PHNX_Suns pregame show for Suns-Raptors goes live in 10 minutes!
Tune in here:
https://t.co/JAwP0FEapl pic.twitter.com/XTshnAvFDD – 6:50 PM
The @PHNX_Suns pregame show for Suns-Raptors goes live in 10 minutes!
Tune in here:
https://t.co/JAwP0FEapl pic.twitter.com/XTshnAvFDD – 6:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We in here. Without fans.
#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Lh9RySwaqJ – 6:46 PM
We in here. Without fans.
#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Lh9RySwaqJ – 6:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said they’ll have to see if Bol Bol plays against Toronto on Friday. Noted that he just cleared health and safety protocols recently, so they’ll see where his conditioning is. – 6:41 PM
Casey said they’ll have to see if Bol Bol plays against Toronto on Friday. Noted that he just cleared health and safety protocols recently, so they’ll see where his conditioning is. – 6:41 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Phoenix star Chris Paul averages 10 assists per game in his career against the Raptors. Only one player averaged more, Robert Pack (who I remember more for his dunks). Former Suns icon Steve Nash is next at 9.9 dimes vs. Raptors. CP3 also 4th all-time with 2.0 steals vs. Toronto – 6:41 PM
Phoenix star Chris Paul averages 10 assists per game in his career against the Raptors. Only one player averaged more, Robert Pack (who I remember more for his dunks). Former Suns icon Steve Nash is next at 9.9 dimes vs. Raptors. CP3 also 4th all-time with 2.0 steals vs. Toronto – 6:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a tough spot for him. You’re trying to, he’s more comfortable at the five for sure. He’s even talked about that with our coaches.”
Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who may have to play the four some tonight with Cam Johnson out with ankle injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NbT5qXcL5U – 6:38 PM
“It’s a tough spot for him. You’re trying to, he’s more comfortable at the five for sure. He’s even talked about that with our coaches.”
Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who may have to play the four some tonight with Cam Johnson out with ankle injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NbT5qXcL5U – 6:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He was able to get in a lot of work” Monty Williams
Landry Shamet 👍 after 3 #Suns games in protocols
“So many of the cases are different. Sometimes you can do more depending on the case you have. When he stepped back on the court, he’s probably been in better shape than most” – 6:28 PM
“He was able to get in a lot of work” Monty Williams
Landry Shamet 👍 after 3 #Suns games in protocols
“So many of the cases are different. Sometimes you can do more depending on the case you have. When he stepped back on the court, he’s probably been in better shape than most” – 6:28 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I’m not sure anybody is playing better than him in the East. We’ve talked about it as a staff …. I’m sure he’s in high consideration based on how he’s been playing all season … he keeps you up at night” – Suns coach Monty Williams on Fred VanVleet’s all-star worthiness. – 6:19 PM
“I’m not sure anybody is playing better than him in the East. We’ve talked about it as a staff …. I’m sure he’s in high consideration based on how he’s been playing all season … he keeps you up at night” – Suns coach Monty Williams on Fred VanVleet’s all-star worthiness. – 6:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just one of those freak things that happens and it’s all on me. I wish I wouldn’t have had him in that position, period, at the end of the game.”
Suns coach Monty Williams on Cam Johnson’s left ankle sprain in Saturday’s loss to Heat.
Says Johnson is day-to-day. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GoAVZ96PzT – 6:16 PM
“Just one of those freak things that happens and it’s all on me. I wish I wouldn’t have had him in that position, period, at the end of the game.”
Suns coach Monty Williams on Cam Johnson’s left ankle sprain in Saturday’s loss to Heat.
Says Johnson is day-to-day. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GoAVZ96PzT – 6:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams confirms Cam Johnson sustained that left ankle sprain during the final minute of the Suns’ loss to Miami on Saturday.
“It’s all on me. I wish I wouldn’t have had him in that position. Period. But we’re thankful that it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.” – 6:07 PM
Monty Williams confirms Cam Johnson sustained that left ankle sprain during the final minute of the Suns’ loss to Miami on Saturday.
“It’s all on me. I wish I wouldn’t have had him in that position. Period. But we’re thankful that it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.” – 6:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said Jalen Smith is more comfortable as a 5, which is something they’ve talked about it, but he’s hoping he can fare well there against a Raptors team with so many longer guys – 6:06 PM
Monty said Jalen Smith is more comfortable as a 5, which is something they’ve talked about it, but he’s hoping he can fare well there against a Raptors team with so many longer guys – 6:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Monty Williams says he’s not sure if there’s anyone in the East playing better than Fred VanVleet right now. Considering Fred just won the Player of the Week, Williams is right – 6:06 PM
Monty Williams says he’s not sure if there’s anyone in the East playing better than Fred VanVleet right now. Considering Fred just won the Player of the Week, Williams is right – 6:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Monty Williams on VanVleet: “I’m not quite sure there’s anybody playing better than him in the East right now.” – 6:05 PM
Monty Williams on VanVleet: “I’m not quite sure there’s anybody playing better than him in the East right now.” – 6:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams called it a “personal thing” in regards to Justin Jackson not being with the Suns tonight. As always, he doesn’t like talking about guys’ personal situations – 6:01 PM
Monty Williams called it a “personal thing” in regards to Justin Jackson not being with the Suns tonight. As always, he doesn’t like talking about guys’ personal situations – 6:01 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
There are about 20 PB&J sandwiches divided evenly between white bread and whole wheat outside the Suns locker room right now – 5:56 PM
There are about 20 PB&J sandwiches divided evenly between white bread and whole wheat outside the Suns locker room right now – 5:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was hard to let him go.” #WeTheNorth coach Nick Nurse on #Suns two-way Ish Wainright. pic.twitter.com/NHmnB5Q6VC – 5:55 PM
“It was hard to let him go.” #WeTheNorth coach Nick Nurse on #Suns two-way Ish Wainright. pic.twitter.com/NHmnB5Q6VC – 5:55 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Nick Nurse understatement: “Well, he’s certainly had a good week.” – On player of the week Fred VanVleet. – 5:54 PM
Nick Nurse understatement: “Well, he’s certainly had a good week.” – On player of the week Fred VanVleet. – 5:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nick Nurse said it was hard for the Raptors to let go of Ish Wainright, who was battling for a roster spot with them in training camp. Spoke highly of Wainright’s basketball IQ and said he did everything right through the process. – 5:54 PM
Nick Nurse said it was hard for the Raptors to let go of Ish Wainright, who was battling for a roster spot with them in training camp. Spoke highly of Wainright’s basketball IQ and said he did everything right through the process. – 5:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse on OG Anunoby:
“There’s gotta be more shots for him, especially tonight with both Gary and Scottie out.” – 5:49 PM
Nick Nurse on OG Anunoby:
“There’s gotta be more shots for him, especially tonight with both Gary and Scottie out.” – 5:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Scottie Barnes (knee) and Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) OUT vs. #Suns tonight. – 5:48 PM
Scottie Barnes (knee) and Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) OUT vs. #Suns tonight. – 5:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes (right knee soreness) Gary Trent Jr. (Left ankle swelling) will not play vs. Phoenix tonight. – 5:47 PM
Scottie Barnes (right knee soreness) Gary Trent Jr. (Left ankle swelling) will not play vs. Phoenix tonight. – 5:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Scottie Barnes or Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors, per head coach Nick Nurse – 5:47 PM
No Scottie Barnes or Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors, per head coach Nick Nurse – 5:47 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Play Memory Match and other games while you wait for tip-off and be entered to win great prizes from @FordCanada!
Check out Game Time now!
➡️ https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/x0WbLqlYU3 – 5:44 PM
Play Memory Match and other games while you wait for tip-off and be entered to win great prizes from @FordCanada!
Check out Game Time now!
➡️ https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/x0WbLqlYU3 – 5:44 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A loaded Heat 6-pack, including what Zo and Ayton told Yurtseven, and Omer’s new lofty goal. PLUS good stuff from Kyle Guy as Heat decision looms; Duncan on playing off bench; Tucker best in league at this; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:40 PM
NEW: A loaded Heat 6-pack, including what Zo and Ayton told Yurtseven, and Omer’s new lofty goal. PLUS good stuff from Kyle Guy as Heat decision looms; Duncan on playing off bench; Tucker best in league at this; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on Klay’s return, the hot Raptors, latest on Ben Simmons and much more: open.spotify.com/episode/08Mf3T… – 5:40 PM
New pod with @Chris Vernon on Klay’s return, the hot Raptors, latest on Ben Simmons and much more: open.spotify.com/episode/08Mf3T… – 5:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We here. Suns vs. Raptors.
#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/HtXUTegV3s – 5:34 PM
We here. Suns vs. Raptors.
#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/HtXUTegV3s – 5:34 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Support the Raptors and your community by purchasing your 50/50 tickets today for a chance to WIN the jackpot!
Play to win today! ⬇️
🎟: https://t.co/pYwo4GOFZy pic.twitter.com/ohOkityZ7v – 5:26 PM
Support the Raptors and your community by purchasing your 50/50 tickets today for a chance to WIN the jackpot!
Play to win today! ⬇️
🎟: https://t.co/pYwo4GOFZy pic.twitter.com/ohOkityZ7v – 5:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“As a fan, it was pretty cool to watch. The emotion, you could see it on his face.” Suns coach Monty Williams.
Klay Thompson’s return after missing two seasons takes Warriors-Suns matchup to different level (w/video) #Suns #Warriors #DubNation #NBA https://t.co/yPHSBU7eiz pic.twitter.com/x0IIkEp07z – 5:25 PM
“As a fan, it was pretty cool to watch. The emotion, you could see it on his face.” Suns coach Monty Williams.
Klay Thompson’s return after missing two seasons takes Warriors-Suns matchup to different level (w/video) #Suns #Warriors #DubNation #NBA https://t.co/yPHSBU7eiz pic.twitter.com/x0IIkEp07z – 5:25 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Every La Salle basketball fan is going to need to read @MikeSielski new book for some perspective on the Kobe recruitment I’ve never seen reported elsewhere – 5:19 PM
Every La Salle basketball fan is going to need to read @MikeSielski new book for some perspective on the Kobe recruitment I’ve never seen reported elsewhere – 5:19 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
Since 2009 second to only Bball, I’ve watched more golf than anything…prayers to Tim Rosaforte’s family 🙏🏾. Although I’d never met him I listened to and watched him all the time. Was always full of energy and kept me engaged as a fan of golf!! – 4:33 PM
Since 2009 second to only Bball, I’ve watched more golf than anything…prayers to Tim Rosaforte’s family 🙏🏾. Although I’d never met him I listened to and watched him all the time. Was always full of energy and kept me engaged as a fan of golf!! – 4:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Raptors have the NBA’s top offense the last 2 weeks, per @Ben Falk‘ numbers. 6-1 last 7 games.
VanVleet: 31.2 PPG
Siakam: 24.3 PPG
Anunoby: 18.3 PPG – 4:31 PM
Raptors have the NBA’s top offense the last 2 weeks, per @Ben Falk‘ numbers. 6-1 last 7 games.
VanVleet: 31.2 PPG
Siakam: 24.3 PPG
Anunoby: 18.3 PPG – 4:31 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Real contenders in the West
🏀 Fred VanVleet: All-Star
🏀 The Ben Simmons trade machine
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/08Mf3T… – 4:05 PM
🏀 Real contenders in the West
🏀 Fred VanVleet: All-Star
🏀 The Ben Simmons trade machine
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/08Mf3T… – 4:05 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Congrats to our @efirstbank Bingo monthly grand prize winners!
Join the action tonight and play along on the Suns app every game!
📱 https://t.co/T8bUcCzb76 pic.twitter.com/OL1dNjucVz – 3:50 PM
Congrats to our @efirstbank Bingo monthly grand prize winners!
Join the action tonight and play along on the Suns app every game!
📱 https://t.co/T8bUcCzb76 pic.twitter.com/OL1dNjucVz – 3:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Klay Thompson’s return after missing two seasons takes Warriors-Suns matchup to different level (w/video) #DubNation #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:35 PM
Klay Thompson’s return after missing two seasons takes Warriors-Suns matchup to different level (w/video) #DubNation #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:35 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Just a couple of All-Stars ❤️
#FredVanVleet | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/HKqdUGQHk5 – 3:20 PM
Just a couple of All-Stars ❤️
#FredVanVleet | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/HKqdUGQHk5 – 3:20 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Getting buckets? Easy. These photo shoots?… Different story. #ad @StateFarm @Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/26UlVDeMb3 – 2:39 PM
Getting buckets? Easy. These photo shoots?… Different story. #ad @StateFarm @Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/26UlVDeMb3 – 2:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns officially sign veteran Bismack Biyombo for rest of 2021-22 season azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:35 PM
#Suns officially sign veteran Bismack Biyombo for rest of 2021-22 season azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Toronto, Canada 🇨🇦
Currently 12 degrees.
Snow showers.
#Suns #Raptors tonight at @ScotiabankArena without fans amid rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I’m just preaching to the team that we’ve got to bring our own energy.” Jae Crowder.
Might want to bring a heater. too. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/EB3PbORiQ3 – 2:32 PM
Toronto, Canada 🇨🇦
Currently 12 degrees.
Snow showers.
#Suns #Raptors tonight at @ScotiabankArena without fans amid rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I’m just preaching to the team that we’ve got to bring our own energy.” Jae Crowder.
Might want to bring a heater. too. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/EB3PbORiQ3 – 2:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
What JaVale said. 🗣
Vote for #NBAAllStar: https://t.co/AnajQDjz65 pic.twitter.com/Ifft7Dfkfj – 2:25 PM
What JaVale said. 🗣
Vote for #NBAAllStar: https://t.co/AnajQDjz65 pic.twitter.com/Ifft7Dfkfj – 2:25 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
From a reader: Reads like a movie!
This was a great book! Read it in a couple sittings. Fast paced and filled with great likable characters and witty dialogue. Needs to be turned into a movie! TheArmAndTheFall.com – 1:53 PM
From a reader: Reads like a movie!
This was a great book! Read it in a couple sittings. Fast paced and filled with great likable characters and witty dialogue. Needs to be turned into a movie! TheArmAndTheFall.com – 1:53 PM