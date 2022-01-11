Thunder vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-26) play against the Washington Wizards (20-20) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 11, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 33, Washington Wizards 30 (Q2 10:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Lots of game left.
Kuzma: 12 PTS, 5-5 FG
Harrell: 5 PTS, 2-2 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA had 12 points on 5-8 shooting in the 1st quarter.
Shai didn’t shoot a single 3 cause the Wizards have nobody who can stop him at the rim and they’ve hilariously tried to defend him one on one. – 7:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Thunder are the worst offensive team in the NBA this season at 99.6 points per game
Naturally they have scored 31 on the Wizards in the first quarter (124 pace) – 7:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Thunder 31, Wizards 30
– SGA: 12 pts, 5-8 shooting
– Kuzma: 12 pts, 5-5 shooting
– Thunder 1-8 from three – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are down 31-30 to the Thunder after one. Kuzma and SGA have 12 pts each to lead all scorers. – 7:36 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Podcast title:
Spencer Dinwiddie and the one-leg running floaters – 7:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
you only see what I want you to see
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZcZlxmsbMG – 7:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Just finished watching the Pelicans last game, and I think it’s pretty clear that they will be a far tougher out than the Thunder and Rockets — even if their records are similar.
Side note: This Herb Jones kid can lock up (curious to see who he guards — I assume Ant). – 7:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has already had three highlight reel passes that will be forever lost because they didn’t end in buckets.
Giddey’s missed assist mix tape gonna be fire. – 7:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Giddey’s already had about five “oooh” passes tonight, based off the Wizards crowd. – 7:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
used to getting buckets in the DMV
@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/PL8dpFFKU2 – 7:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura gets a shoutout from the PA announcer for his home debut tonight at Cap One – 7:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura has checked into the game for his 2021-22 home regular-season debut and received some nice applause and a “Rooo-ie” from the fans when he was introduced. – 7:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has 11 pts on 5-5 FG in 5 min to start tonight’s game against the Thunder. Can’t miss.🔥 – 7:18 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
KYLE KUZMA IS ON FIRE 5/5 FROM THE FIELD WITH 11 POINTS IN FIVE MINUTES. – 7:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma’s recent streak of strong performances is continuing tonight. He has 11 of Washington’s 18 points with 6:49 remaining in the first quarter. Washington leads Oklahoma City 18-8. – 7:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
First game of an eight-game homestand for the Wizards pic.twitter.com/KAWLx5tjfZ – 7:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Small applause for Terps product Aaron Wiggins introduced in Thunder’s starting lineup
(I may or may not have been the majority of that applause) – 7:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🤳🤳🤳
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/LqVqohQeqe – 7:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
tipping off on @BallySportsOK
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/ydhbgj5u5b – 7:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
pregame in the nation’s capital ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FvOYrcGUIA – 6:55 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“Getting Jerami Grant to D.C. for Dummies”
With recent reports of the Washington Wizards’ interest in Jerami Grant, @lazchance & I try to negotiate a deal 👀
Yup, role play. | @detroitbadboys
🍎 https://t.co/QzeR91Zbsq
🟢 https://t.co/0v0YOiicia
🖥 https://t.co/eIDfAlkqYR pic.twitter.com/YSacfoXkjC – 6:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starters! 🔽 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/w3aWzmQJ52 – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ hour until game time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault answering maybe the most important question for the Thunder this season- the long term fit of SGA-Dort-Giddey:
“I’m pretty optimistic about the fit with those guys.” – 5:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he is “optimistic” about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Josh Giddey’s fit together – 5:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said he’s “optimistic” about the SGA-Giddey-Dort fit. – 5:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Aleksej Pokusevski will be with the OKC Blue for at least a week – 5:43 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell arrived to today’s game in a Chemion LED face mask that displays the message “I’m Back” after returning from the health and safety protocol.
pic.twitter.com/kVjlyxjbAo – 5:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the starters vs Washington:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 5:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Thunder: Spencer Dinwiddie, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Ty Jerome will play more tonight with Kenrich Williams out. – 5:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Trendy or comfy? Which style do you prefer?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/02Sch54SGn – 5:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal will need two consecutive negative tests in a 24 hour span to exit health and safety protocols, per Wes Unseld Jr.
In theory that means he will be out again tomorrow vs. Magic at a minimum – 5:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura most likely will play 15-16 minutes tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gill vs. Diakite? You better believe I’m watching Wizards-Thunder tonight! #wahoowa – 5:25 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Thomas Bryant (ACL) is on track to be available tomorrow vs the Orlando Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. says. – 5:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal out tonight due to protocols, Corey Kispert will start at shooting guard, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:23 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal entered the health and safety protocol due to an inconclusive test, sources tell me. – 5:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant, out for almost one year following an ACL tear, is on track to be available tomorrow when the Wizards host the Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:21 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
With Beal out Wizards will start Corey Kispert along with Dinwiddie, KCP, Kuz, Gafford. – 5:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Getting to the Bradley Beal news in a bit, but Wes Unseld Jr. also says that Thomas Bryant (ACL) should be back and available for the Wizards’ next game. Bryant hasn’t played since Jan. 9, 2021 – 5:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Defense got it done in Orlando.
Our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/v9Pc6e9uTE – 5:10 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma.
Capital One Arena.
vs. OKC Thunder 🐈⬛ pic.twitter.com/6XnVNXBrUQ – 4:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. Oklahoma City. – 4:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal is OUT for Wizards vs. Thunder tonight
He has re-entered health and safety protocols after previously missing games despite not testing positive then pic.twitter.com/cHqz4DzylN – 4:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In their updated injury report, the Wizards have listed Bradley Beal as in the NBA’s health-and-safety protocols and out for tonight’s game against the Thunder. Beal missed 3 games from Dec. 23-28 in the protocols; when he returned, he said the absence was due to contact tracing. – 4:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has re-entered health and safety protocols, according to the NBA’s latest official injury report update. The Wizards play OKC tonight. – 4:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards‘ Bradley Beal has re-entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Thunder tonight. – 4:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎙NEW POD
This week, @Chris Miller sits down with John Thompson III to discuss Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, Monumental Basketball’s work off the court and more.
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup – 4:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Mamadi Diakite to 10-Day Contract
🔗| https://t.co/JBpNchd6k3 pic.twitter.com/3YqMNdbqE7 – 4:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last 10 games, Kyle Kuzma leads the team with a 25.1 defensive rebounding percentage.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/tynUzLkFsQ – 4:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mamadi Diakite is back.
Mamadi was with the Thunder in the preseason and has been signed to a 10 day contract.
Lots of 10 days being signed this season, but OKC obviously likes Diakite. pic.twitter.com/oK1s5k9ror – 4:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good to see Mamadi Diakite get a chance with the Thunder. That was a scary injury he suffered in the preseason and it’s good to see him back. – 4:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ Anthony Gill has exited the NBA’s health-and-safety protocols, but Gill is listed as out tonight when the Wizards host the Thunder. – 4:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’re celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a virtual roundtable discussion this Friday, an essay contest for DMV students and special programming during our January 17 game.
Learn more 👇 – 4:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Following a short stint at home, the Thunder hits the road for a pair of Eastern Conference matchups. First up, taking on the Wizards for the second time this season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/o7p79MUSwR pic.twitter.com/vkgJlBcEsJ – 4:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mamadi Diakite is joining the Thunder on a 10-day deal, per a team release. Diakite was with the Thunder in training camp. – 3:59 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Thunder have signed forward @_mdiakite to a 10-day contract, the team says. – 3:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Big news for OKC they signed their training camp standout big man. pic.twitter.com/0rNwI0vqvU – 3:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Thunder have signed forward Mamadi Diakite to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s COVID-related hardship allowance.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
You’ll want to keep an eye on the point guards tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/5H84A5bVH9 – 2:55 PM
You’ll want to keep an eye on the point guards tonight.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
As Washington begins its offseason evaluations, an extension for @TheTerry_25 would seem to be priority one. The third-year star isn’t sweating what happens, as he said exclusively to our @Ben Standig, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zMVpb5 – 1:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
GAMEDAY in D.C.
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘵 𝘞𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴
📍| Washington
📺 | @BallySportsOK
🕕 | 6:00PM CT pic.twitter.com/cHaEmQIXpL – 1:31 PM
