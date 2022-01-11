Timberwolves vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 11, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 59, New Orleans Pelicans 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Pelicans lead the league in defensive rebounding percentage and held the Wolves to just 2 offensive boards and 2 second-chance points in the first half. – 9:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 65, Wolves 59
– Fourth time this year the Pels have hit 60+ in a first half; they are 3-0 in those games
– Ingram: 14p, 5a
– Hayes: 11p, 4/4 FG
– Hart: 9p, 5r, 3a
– NAW: 0p, 2r, 5a, 16 min
Pels: 57.2 FG%, 7/18 3P, 10/13 FT
Wolves: 47.6 FG%, 8/19 3P, 11/14 FT – 9:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 65, Wolves 59
Ingram 14 pts & 5 assts
Hayes 11 pts
Hart 9 pts & 5 rebs
Pels shot 57 percent from the field and picked up 19 assists on their 24 field goals. They moved the ball around pretty well. Just have to gets the turnovers (10) under control. – 9:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves did not get up for that 1st half. Pelicans reminded them they’re not a bad team.
Wolves down 6 at half. Let’s see if the urgency changes in the 2nd half. Will need to to grab a W. – 9:10 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
With 5 assists in the first half Nickeil Alexander-Walker is one away from tying his season high – 9:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tough end to the quarter for the Wolves, who trail the Pelicans 65-59 at the half. Been noticing at least a little frustration in the body language at both ends of the floor. Let’s see how the Wolves respond 2nd half. – 9:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#BrandonIngram up to a game-high 14 points 🙌
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/K8dSUFw9r5 – 9:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
☠️ NO ANKLES ARE SAFE ☠️
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/uyqvv1EwqY – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes already has 9 points off the bench. Some pretty nice minutes from him. He’s been active and finishing his shots around the basket. – 9:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT makes it all look easy. 😼
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/XkeWfoJpwq – 9:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Beautiful pass by Ingram to Hayes for the finish 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zi3MJi3tz5 – 9:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose Alvarado (forehead laceration) received two stitches and is available to return to tonight’s game – 8:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fresh Herb 🌿
#HerbertJones #NBAAllstar pic.twitter.com/zaJ5EPoLjx – 8:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A few funky variables messing with the Wolves rotation
– Pat Bev minutes restriction makes him 1st sub out, pulling DLo away from 2nd unit
– Nowell injury led to 3 minutes of: Naz + JO + McDaniels + Beasley + Pat Bev
– KAT goes long in 1st, leaving Naz to guard Valanciunas – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The losing team has scored less than 100 pts in all three previous Wolves-#Pelicans matchups this season, but doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen tonight. Tied at 46 at midway point of 2Q, with both teams pushing the ball and getting open shots – 8:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
We’re tied at 46 with 6:02 left in the first half.
Russell leads all with 13 points on 4-6 shooting and 4 assists.
Towns is up to 9 points and 5 rebounds in 12+ minutes of action. – 8:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
These Timberwolves City uniforms remind me of the New Orleans Mardi Gras jerseys that were purple in the front and green in the back pic.twitter.com/8rCKdb7vv8 – 8:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Close game at the end of the first. #WBD pic.twitter.com/4PHmDhCbm9 – 8:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Wolves 36, Pelicans 35
Ingram 10 pts
Jones 6 pts
Graham 5 pts
Pels had 10 assists on their 13 field goals. – 8:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Eventful first quarter and the Timberwolves lead the Pelicans 36-35. Ingram and Russell with 10 each. We’ll await word on Nowell. – 8:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose Alvarado to the locker room, but he was high-fiving people on his way back. Think he’s OK after taking an elbow to the dome. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado is cut. They are cleaning up the blood on the floor right now.
That was a scary fall.
He was going up for the ball and took an elbow square on the forehead from Jaylen Nowell. – 8:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado just took a hard fall after colliding with a Minnesota player. Looks like he’s got a pretty good cut on his head. Trainers are looking at him now. – 8:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Oh my rough collision between Jaylen Nowell and Jose Alvarado. – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
” Yeah Jose!”
Steal and behind the back dish to Temple for the slam 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jPpcGOqc0Q – 8:32 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Brandon Ingram started with Jarred Vanderbilt on him and now he gets Jaden McDaniels. Doesn’t get easier. – 8:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado is the first point guard off the bench for New Orleans. – 8:25 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Wolves’ Greatest Lineup Ever was outscored in the first quarter.
Herb Jones +/- > – 8:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Three-Lo’s in the building.
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/Ee536gzQKz – 8:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In the Wolves defense, D’Angelo Russell gets to play the pick up football version of the guy who is “guarding” the QB — but really just drops back in coverage looking for doubles and interceptions.
And he loves that role. – 8:21 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves defense could use a little wake-up call. Pelicans 8 of 13 to start. Wolves also scoring… Russell with 8 early and Vanderbilt with 6. He’s been leaking out in transition with great success so far. – 8:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have had 28, 21 and 17 turnovers against Minnesota this season.
They had two on the first two possessions tonight. – 8:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The pregame “mosh pit” ended with Naji Marshall holding Jose Alvarado as several #Pelicans “kicked” and “punched” Alvarado. A new twist to the tradition that gets players pumped up for the opening tip – 8:09 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam has passed Jose Calderon and is now 8th on Toronto’s all-time scoring list. Jonas Valanciunas up next on the Raptors all-time list, then MoPete. – 8:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Can you guess whose kicks these are?
👀 #WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
I want nothing more than to see Pat Bev vs. Jose Alvarado minutes tonight. – 7:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Patrick Beverley is AVAILABLE.
Leandro Bolmaro (Health and Safety Protocols) is OUT at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/N90iccbxJ3 – 7:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Just finished watching the Pelicans last game, and I think it’s pretty clear that they will be a far tougher out than the Thunder and Rockets — even if their records are similar.
Side note: This Herb Jones kid can lock up (curious to see who he guards — I assume Ant). – 7:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With Hart and Beverley returning tonight, both teams will have their most effective starting lineups back in action. #Pelicans are 8-5 with Graham, Hart, Ingram, Jones, Valanciunas – 7:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5️⃣ vs Minnesota tonight 🏀
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/HITcPYp8h9 – 7:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has 11 pts on 5-5 FG in 5 min to start tonight’s game against the Thunder. Can’t miss.🔥 – 7:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
No #PelicansGameday experience is complete without the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon!
Head to the App Store and download it now to keep up with all of tonight’s game action 📲 pic.twitter.com/z99r40S74R – 7:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Good evening 😊
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/WifDpU6oxp – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Play Courtside Challenge on the homepage of the Pelicans app to win prizes all season long, courtesy of @seatgeek! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QmMExCH4k4 – 6:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pels
Vanderbilt over 6.5 points
– Had 21 last game, don’t get why his line dropped after that
KAT over 8.5 rebs + over 3.5 assists
– Played Pelicans three times, should know double is coming
Beverley over 9 points
– Has scored 9+ in 9 of last 11 games – 6:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s time to work 😼
@Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GlT9LeOdAo – 5:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
when in New Orleans, you have to pay respect pic.twitter.com/awLZNTRW2Y – 5:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Garrett Temple talks with the media after today’s game day shootaround 🎙
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/coaIExKHYH – 4:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
You know what time it is! @Jim Eichenhofer‘s keys to tonight’s game ⤵️
🏀 MIN (12.7), NOP (12.0) rank 3rd/4th in offensive boards
🏀 Teams bottom 10 in 3-point%; Pels have struggled vs. Wolves
🏀 Valanciunas, Towns are two of West’s most productive centers
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/S32LYxI5Md – 4:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Do the Pelicans need to make a trade right NOW
🏀 West is about to get tough and season may slip away by deadline
🏀 Jose Alvarado should get more minutes
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/2AtIki9jTP – 3:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Episode 5 of 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 comes out tomorrow at 1 pm CT
Preview 👀 pic.twitter.com/zHzCv85OMo – 3:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
all smiles at shootaround 😃 pic.twitter.com/7GzGLIwtRd – 2:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s podcast, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press joins @dsallerson and @Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight’s game between the Pelicans and the Timberwolves.
Full episode: https://t.co/xp3w7tGnSh
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/FJ4zVsIaYy – 2:37 PM
