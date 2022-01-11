Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (30-9) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 11, 2022
Golden State Warriors 51, Memphis Grizzlies 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Grizzlies are rising up our NBA Power Rankings, and so are the 76ers, Mavericks and Raptors among others.
Check out @Tommy Beer’s latest rankings: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-po… – 9:11 PM
The Grizzlies are rising up our NBA Power Rankings, and so are the 76ers, Mavericks and Raptors among others.
Check out @Tommy Beer’s latest rankings: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-po… – 9:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault is closing with Bazley over Wiggins. Bazley’s earned it tonight. – 9:10 PM
Daigneault is closing with Bazley over Wiggins. Bazley’s earned it tonight. – 9:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies lead 59-51 @ the half.
JA MORANT: 18pts, 3reb, 4ast,
Ziaire Williams: 10PTS
Grizz knocked down 9 threes & forced 12 turnovers for 20PTS – 9:09 PM
Grizzlies lead 59-51 @ the half.
JA MORANT: 18pts, 3reb, 4ast,
Ziaire Williams: 10PTS
Grizz knocked down 9 threes & forced 12 turnovers for 20PTS – 9:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors down 59-51 at the half, largely because they’ve given the Grizzlies the gift of 20 points off turnovers.
GSW with 12 fewer FG atts, four fewer 3p makes. – 9:08 PM
Warriors down 59-51 at the half, largely because they’ve given the Grizzlies the gift of 20 points off turnovers.
GSW with 12 fewer FG atts, four fewer 3p makes. – 9:08 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Grizzlies dominated everything but the final 3 mins of each quarter. Wonder how having a first-time acting head coach affected the decision not to challenge the ball that clearly went off Klay late. – 9:08 PM
Grizzlies dominated everything but the final 3 mins of each quarter. Wonder how having a first-time acting head coach affected the decision not to challenge the ball that clearly went off Klay late. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors went on a 14-5 run in final 2:50 after finally putting GP2 on Morant. Got to think possible second half adjustment would be to start him in the JTA slot, go super small without Draymond Green. Warriors down eight in Memphis. – 9:08 PM
Warriors went on a 14-5 run in final 2:50 after finally putting GP2 on Morant. Got to think possible second half adjustment would be to start him in the JTA slot, go super small without Draymond Green. Warriors down eight in Memphis. – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 59 Warriors 51
Grizzlies are playing some good basketball. Brandon Clarke had a block that went off of Klay Thompson that was called out on Grizzlies. Warriors capitalized and stole three points at the end of the half. – 9:07 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 59 Warriors 51
Grizzlies are playing some good basketball. Brandon Clarke had a block that went off of Klay Thompson that was called out on Grizzlies. Warriors capitalized and stole three points at the end of the half. – 9:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 59-51. Klay Thompson just netted a corner 3 right as the shot clock was expiring. He has 7 points; Steph Curry has 12. – 9:07 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 59-51. Klay Thompson just netted a corner 3 right as the shot clock was expiring. He has 7 points; Steph Curry has 12. – 9:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Warriors 51
Grizzlies 59
Ja: 18 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Ziaire: 10 points
Tyus: 9 points
Bane: 6 points, 4 assists
Anderson: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals – 9:07 PM
HALFTIME
Warriors 51
Grizzlies 59
Ja: 18 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Ziaire: 10 points
Tyus: 9 points
Bane: 6 points, 4 assists
Anderson: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals – 9:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
No challenge from the Grizzlies on a ball that clearly went out on Klay Thompson costs them 3 points.
Clearly, the ball sometimes lies. – 9:06 PM
No challenge from the Grizzlies on a ball that clearly went out on Klay Thompson costs them 3 points.
Clearly, the ball sometimes lies. – 9:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC behind-the-back dimes are somethin’ special
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/y2DnGSBSiZ – 9:04 PM
SC behind-the-back dimes are somethin’ special
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/y2DnGSBSiZ – 9:04 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
How can we not question the ball at this point with Curry’s shooting? Some of these misses are miles off. – 9:04 PM
How can we not question the ball at this point with Curry’s shooting? Some of these misses are miles off. – 9:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
GP2 is good for the Warriors offense. He takes smart shots. He lives at the rim. He promotes the transition game – 9:03 PM
GP2 is good for the Warriors offense. He takes smart shots. He lives at the rim. He promotes the transition game – 9:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr waited until 2:50 left in the first half to put Gary Payton II on Ja Morant. He’s already been the Warriors’ most effective defender on him. – 9:02 PM
Steve Kerr waited until 2:50 left in the first half to put Gary Payton II on Ja Morant. He’s already been the Warriors’ most effective defender on him. – 9:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
You already knew the Warriors weren’t going down that easy. 6-0 run. – 9:02 PM
You already knew the Warriors weren’t going down that easy. 6-0 run. – 9:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry is knocked down. No call. And no fury from Warriors’ bench. – 8:59 PM
Curry is knocked down. No call. And no fury from Warriors’ bench. – 8:59 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
The Grizzlies have outscored the Warriors 20-0 on pts off turnovers so far. Golden St very loosey goosey with the basketball this evening! #analyseeez – 8:59 PM
The Grizzlies have outscored the Warriors 20-0 on pts off turnovers so far. Golden St very loosey goosey with the basketball this evening! #analyseeez – 8:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WHO RUN IT?
🍪 @De’Anthony Melton
🥽 @Ja Morant
🔨 @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/R4xz4bC523 – 8:57 PM
WHO RUN IT?
🍪 @De’Anthony Melton
🥽 @Ja Morant
🔨 @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/R4xz4bC523 – 8:57 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Grizzlies seem to consistently be a tough matchup for the Warriors. I still don’t think Memphis could beat Golden State in a seven-game series, but it’d be compelling basketball. – 8:57 PM
The Grizzlies seem to consistently be a tough matchup for the Warriors. I still don’t think Memphis could beat Golden State in a seven-game series, but it’d be compelling basketball. – 8:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The “MVP” chants are filling the Forum right now, as Ja Morant gets to the FT line – 8:56 PM
The “MVP” chants are filling the Forum right now, as Ja Morant gets to the FT line – 8:56 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The Grizzlies are just snatching it away from the Warriors! – 8:55 PM
The Grizzlies are just snatching it away from the Warriors! – 8:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry slow to get up there. Appears to be OK, but was frustrated with the no-call. – 8:55 PM
Steph Curry slow to get up there. Appears to be OK, but was frustrated with the no-call. – 8:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ziaire Williams said he couldn’t wait to catch a lob from Ja Morant.
That was it, that was the lob he couldn’t wait to catch. – 8:54 PM
Ziaire Williams said he couldn’t wait to catch a lob from Ja Morant.
That was it, that was the lob he couldn’t wait to catch. – 8:54 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
This Grizzlies team is just quasi-suddenly but legitimately really good.
I have no expectations beyond where they were entering this game (fourth in the West), but also put no ceiling on what might happen. All things are possible. – 8:54 PM
This Grizzlies team is just quasi-suddenly but legitimately really good.
I have no expectations beyond where they were entering this game (fourth in the West), but also put no ceiling on what might happen. All things are possible. – 8:54 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
While checking in midway through the second, Klay Thompson yelled, “Sub!” Could sense how excited he still is to be getting out there. – 8:53 PM
While checking in midway through the second, Klay Thompson yelled, “Sub!” Could sense how excited he still is to be getting out there. – 8:53 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I think those San Jose State logos on the court (???) really hurting the Warriors. – 8:53 PM
I think those San Jose State logos on the court (???) really hurting the Warriors. – 8:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That’s two Steph Curry airballs. The Grizzlies got that man a cell on 201 Popular right now. – 8:52 PM
That’s two Steph Curry airballs. The Grizzlies got that man a cell on 201 Popular right now. – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
too much space? count dat.
@Desmond Bane // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/d7cbOUYYuj – 8:52 PM
too much space? count dat.
@Desmond Bane // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/d7cbOUYYuj – 8:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant spared Moses Moody his life on that fast break layup, that could’ve been ruthless – 8:52 PM
Ja Morant spared Moses Moody his life on that fast break layup, that could’ve been ruthless – 8:52 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis fans having fun booing Andre Iguodala. I once wrote he could rot. Probably was a tinge overheated. You decide: dailymemphian.com/article/7640/C… – 8:50 PM
Memphis fans having fun booing Andre Iguodala. I once wrote he could rot. Probably was a tinge overheated. You decide: dailymemphian.com/article/7640/C… – 8:50 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Memphis is long and athletic and overplays the passing lanes. This has to be like four games of the same approach. Warriors offense hasn’t made the adjustment – 8:49 PM
Memphis is long and athletic and overplays the passing lanes. This has to be like four games of the same approach. Warriors offense hasn’t made the adjustment – 8:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies up 45-31. Timeout Golden State. Memphis is playing some good basketball on both ends. Swarming defense leading to easy opportunities. – 8:48 PM
Grizzlies up 45-31. Timeout Golden State. Memphis is playing some good basketball on both ends. Swarming defense leading to easy opportunities. – 8:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies fans are booing Andre Iguodala every time he touches the ball, this is great😂 – 8:48 PM
The Grizzlies fans are booing Andre Iguodala every time he touches the ball, this is great😂 – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timeout Golden State.
Long way to go, but the Grizzlies are up 14 on the top team in the NBA. – 8:47 PM
Timeout Golden State.
Long way to go, but the Grizzlies are up 14 on the top team in the NBA. – 8:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble. A costly foul 30 feet from the basket. Can’t have those. – 8:47 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble. A costly foul 30 feet from the basket. Can’t have those. – 8:47 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
One of the main trips I’ve missed during this pandemic is Memphis. The city & the arena vibe is dope to this country boy. – 8:47 PM
One of the main trips I’ve missed during this pandemic is Memphis. The city & the arena vibe is dope to this country boy. – 8:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a lil hustle & flow. keep your eyes on trip 🦄
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vxSteTB8UB – 8:46 PM
a lil hustle & flow. keep your eyes on trip 🦄
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vxSteTB8UB – 8:46 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Beli with another 3, his second. Warriors gonna need some of that in this game. – 8:45 PM
Beli with another 3, his second. Warriors gonna need some of that in this game. – 8:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ziaire Williams is not hitting jab step 3s earlier this season. Confidence is a game-changer. He’s really played well. – 8:45 PM
Ziaire Williams is not hitting jab step 3s earlier this season. Confidence is a game-changer. He’s really played well. – 8:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Not a good foul by Jaren Jackson Jr. there. Pair it with a tough call right before and now he has 2. – 8:42 PM
Not a good foul by Jaren Jackson Jr. there. Pair it with a tough call right before and now he has 2. – 8:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Over last 13 quarters, the Warriors are 24-for-111 from three-point range (21.6 percent).
Curry, who didn’t play in one of those games, is 5-for-22 during the same stretch. – 8:40 PM
Over last 13 quarters, the Warriors are 24-for-111 from three-point range (21.6 percent).
Curry, who didn’t play in one of those games, is 5-for-22 during the same stretch. – 8:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Memphis: Warriors trail Grizzlies 28-24
-Green: at home.
-Klay 4 pts, 2/4 FG
-Curry 3 points 0/4 FG (6 rebs, 4 assists)
-Wiggins 7 3/6 FG
-Six turnovers
-Sometimes a 4pt Q1 deficit is a win . . . – 8:39 PM
After 1 in Memphis: Warriors trail Grizzlies 28-24
-Green: at home.
-Klay 4 pts, 2/4 FG
-Curry 3 points 0/4 FG (6 rebs, 4 assists)
-Wiggins 7 3/6 FG
-Six turnovers
-Sometimes a 4pt Q1 deficit is a win . . . – 8:39 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
A lot of focus rightfully on Ja Morant in that first quarter, but Ziaire Williams was really good defending Steph Curry, too. – 8:39 PM
A lot of focus rightfully on Ja Morant in that first quarter, but Ziaire Williams was really good defending Steph Curry, too. – 8:39 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Another great defensive start for the Grizzlies.
Warriors had 6 turnovers in the 1st qtr and Grizzlies scored 9PTS off of them. – 8:39 PM
Another great defensive start for the Grizzlies.
Warriors had 6 turnovers in the 1st qtr and Grizzlies scored 9PTS off of them. – 8:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a fun first 12.
Us: 28 | @Golden State Warriors: 24
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/qHaET79WaR – 8:38 PM
a fun first 12.
Us: 28 | @Golden State Warriors: 24
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/qHaET79WaR – 8:38 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 28-24. Ja Morant, who’s getting some MVP buzz, already has 15 points. Curry has 3 points on 0-for-4 shooting (0-for-2 from 3). – 8:38 PM
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 28-24. Ja Morant, who’s getting some MVP buzz, already has 15 points. Curry has 3 points on 0-for-4 shooting (0-for-2 from 3). – 8:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
END OF THE 1ST
Warriors 24
Grizzlies 28
Ja: 15 points, 2 assists
Trip: 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
X: 3 rebounds, 1 assist – 8:37 PM
END OF THE 1ST
Warriors 24
Grizzlies 28
Ja: 15 points, 2 assists
Trip: 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
X: 3 rebounds, 1 assist – 8:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant was something else in the 1st qtr:
15PTS (6-10 FG), 2 AST – 8:36 PM
Ja Morant was something else in the 1st qtr:
15PTS (6-10 FG), 2 AST – 8:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies defense is so fluid and smart. They all communicate and stay on the same page. Melton Ziaire specially have hounded Steph Curry. Them boys are on him like white on rice. – 8:35 PM
The Grizzlies defense is so fluid and smart. They all communicate and stay on the same page. Melton Ziaire specially have hounded Steph Curry. Them boys are on him like white on rice. – 8:35 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
A Steph Curry airball, that’s something you don’t see often – 8:34 PM
A Steph Curry airball, that’s something you don’t see often – 8:34 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Quick, defensively active teams are tough on the Warriors, and that’s this Memphis team. More troubling than Suns in a prospective playoff matchup, IMO. – 8:31 PM
Quick, defensively active teams are tough on the Warriors, and that’s this Memphis team. More troubling than Suns in a prospective playoff matchup, IMO. – 8:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Z BALL. SPLASH. 🎱
@Ziaire Williams // #GrzNxtGEn pic.twitter.com/RCabJMshCu – 8:31 PM
Z BALL. SPLASH. 🎱
@Ziaire Williams // #GrzNxtGEn pic.twitter.com/RCabJMshCu – 8:31 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
I like the Grizzlies’ odds of winning tonight if Ja Morant continues to outscore all of the Warriors. Morant 15, Golden State 14 after 9:14 of action. – 8:29 PM
I like the Grizzlies’ odds of winning tonight if Ja Morant continues to outscore all of the Warriors. Morant 15, Golden State 14 after 9:14 of action. – 8:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant came up a little slow after trying to block that Curry layup. Grabbed at his groin area a little bit, and now just checked out.
He looks to be OK, but that’s obviously not something you want to see. – 8:28 PM
Ja Morant came up a little slow after trying to block that Curry layup. Grabbed at his groin area a little bit, and now just checked out.
He looks to be OK, but that’s obviously not something you want to see. – 8:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ja Morant 15, Warriors 14 early in Memphis. Ja is putting on a show – 8:28 PM
Ja Morant 15, Warriors 14 early in Memphis. Ja is putting on a show – 8:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is on a mission tonight. Attacking the rim on every possession. He’s unhappy with the lack of foul calls, but just got one on Iguodala.
The Memphis fans liked that. – 8:27 PM
Ja Morant is on a mission tonight. Attacking the rim on every possession. He’s unhappy with the lack of foul calls, but just got one on Iguodala.
The Memphis fans liked that. – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE HIGHEST IN THE ROOM 🥷
15 already in the first quarter for @Ja Morant
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BcsFMmrTDL – 8:26 PM
THE HIGHEST IN THE ROOM 🥷
15 already in the first quarter for @Ja Morant
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BcsFMmrTDL – 8:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Memphis crowd greets former Grizzlies great Andre Iguodala with hearty boos. – 8:25 PM
Memphis crowd greets former Grizzlies great Andre Iguodala with hearty boos. – 8:25 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andre Iguodala checks into the game to boos from the FedEx Forum crowd. If you remember, he opted not to play for Memphis after getting traded there. – 8:24 PM
Andre Iguodala checks into the game to boos from the FedEx Forum crowd. If you remember, he opted not to play for Memphis after getting traded there. – 8:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Video of Andre Iguodala checking in against Memphis, or some shit. pic.twitter.com/PLSmuGwnaG – 8:24 PM
Video of Andre Iguodala checking in against Memphis, or some shit. pic.twitter.com/PLSmuGwnaG – 8:24 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
An appropriate and well-deserved boo for Andre Iguodala. Well done, folks. – 8:24 PM
An appropriate and well-deserved boo for Andre Iguodala. Well done, folks. – 8:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The FedExForum is filled with boo’s as Andre Iguodala enters the game.
if you know, you know – 8:24 PM
The FedExForum is filled with boo’s as Andre Iguodala enters the game.
if you know, you know – 8:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TURN US UP 12 🗣️
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SZV0bgEMPv – 8:23 PM
TURN US UP 12 🗣️
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SZV0bgEMPv – 8:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I can’t even begin to describe how loud it got in here on that Ja Morant dunk – 8:22 PM
I can’t even begin to describe how loud it got in here on that Ja Morant dunk – 8:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Tonight really feels like the first game in a new chapter for this Grizzlies team. You can sense the recognition in the building of having fully stepped into a new phase. – 8:21 PM
Tonight really feels like the first game in a new chapter for this Grizzlies team. You can sense the recognition in the building of having fully stepped into a new phase. – 8:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Extremely early in his comeback, but Klay Thompson has been working off the dribble more often than usual
(Via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/AmpsMolOrY – 8:20 PM
Extremely early in his comeback, but Klay Thompson has been working off the dribble more often than usual
(Via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/AmpsMolOrY – 8:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Just when it looked like the Warriors were going to make a point, the Grizz hit an 8-0 run.
Ja Morant the catalyst. – 8:18 PM
Just when it looked like the Warriors were going to make a point, the Grizz hit an 8-0 run.
Ja Morant the catalyst. – 8:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
when i tell you Ja Morant should be allowed to wear a helmet during games incase he jumps through the backboard im only half-kidding. – 8:18 PM
when i tell you Ja Morant should be allowed to wear a helmet during games incase he jumps through the backboard im only half-kidding. – 8:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ON ALL THAT 🚫
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZKMVqpvJOV – 8:18 PM
ON ALL THAT 🚫
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZKMVqpvJOV – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JA MORANT FOR 3
Timeout Warriors. Grizzlies are up 12-8 with 7:16 left in the 1st quarter – 8:18 PM
JA MORANT FOR 3
Timeout Warriors. Grizzlies are up 12-8 with 7:16 left in the 1st quarter – 8:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
KT straight down the lane
#KlayThompson || #NBAAllStar
📺 @NBCSAuthentic & @NBATV pic.twitter.com/5MBl71I7D3 – 8:17 PM
KT straight down the lane
#KlayThompson || #NBAAllStar
📺 @NBCSAuthentic & @NBATV pic.twitter.com/5MBl71I7D3 – 8:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Early observation: Klay Thompson’s handle is better than it has ever been. – 8:17 PM
Early observation: Klay Thompson’s handle is better than it has ever been. – 8:17 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That midrange jumper by Klay looked more like Klay than any midrange he took in the first game – 8:15 PM
That midrange jumper by Klay looked more like Klay than any midrange he took in the first game – 8:15 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Klay Day, Part II…
With the Warriors taking on the rising Grizzlies, a look at why Klay Thompson’s return – and the choice not to trade him in 2014 – has as much to do with his defensive value as it does anything else, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3061070/2022/0… – 8:14 PM
Klay Day, Part II…
With the Warriors taking on the rising Grizzlies, a look at why Klay Thompson’s return – and the choice not to trade him in 2014 – has as much to do with his defensive value as it does anything else, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3061070/2022/0… – 8:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggs wasted zero time getting to work
📺 @NBCSAuthentic & @NBATV pic.twitter.com/baE5hgikHW – 8:14 PM
Wiggs wasted zero time getting to work
📺 @NBCSAuthentic & @NBATV pic.twitter.com/baE5hgikHW – 8:14 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After tallying 17 points in 20 minutes in his comeback against the Cavs, Klay Thompson was presented with the game ball from Canon Curry. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/10/wat… – 8:14 PM
After tallying 17 points in 20 minutes in his comeback against the Cavs, Klay Thompson was presented with the game ball from Canon Curry. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/10/wat… – 8:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
JTA opens on Ja Morant picking up full court, Klay Thompson on Desmond Bane, Andrew Wiggins on Kyle Anderson. – 8:12 PM
JTA opens on Ja Morant picking up full court, Klay Thompson on Desmond Bane, Andrew Wiggins on Kyle Anderson. – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Looks like Ziaire Williams and Desmond Bane are splitting the Steph assignment, heck of a growth opportunity I’d say – 8:12 PM
Looks like Ziaire Williams and Desmond Bane are splitting the Steph assignment, heck of a growth opportunity I’d say – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
And Jaren Jackson EMPHATICALLY sends Wiggins’ shot to the Warriors bench – 8:12 PM
And Jaren Jackson EMPHATICALLY sends Wiggins’ shot to the Warriors bench – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS 🙅
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn
#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/GS8MXRJDpl – 8:11 PM
YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS 🙅
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn
#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/GS8MXRJDpl – 8:11 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Want to see a lot more of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga this season? You might need to start tuning into the @GLeagueWarriors. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:11 PM
Want to see a lot more of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga this season? You might need to start tuning into the @GLeagueWarriors. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:11 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Excited to be here tonight to see the hottest, most exciting team in the NBA. And also the Warriors! – 8:11 PM
Excited to be here tonight to see the hottest, most exciting team in the NBA. And also the Warriors! – 8:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Schedule gets a little trickier for the Wolves in this next stretch after tonight (Memphis, GSW twice, at Knicks, at Atlanta, Brooklyn, at Portland, at Phoenix and Utah rest of the month). Have a chance to finish their first 41 games above .500 with a win tonight – 8:10 PM
Schedule gets a little trickier for the Wolves in this next stretch after tonight (Memphis, GSW twice, at Knicks, at Atlanta, Brooklyn, at Portland, at Phoenix and Utah rest of the month). Have a chance to finish their first 41 games above .500 with a win tonight – 8:10 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja’s two-hand rip-it-down block against the Lakers added to the Grizzlies’ pre-game hype video. It should stay there for the next 10 years or so. – 8:07 PM
Ja’s two-hand rip-it-down block against the Lakers added to the Grizzlies’ pre-game hype video. It should stay there for the next 10 years or so. – 8:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane trash talking LeBron was added to the intro video, appropriately. – 8:07 PM
Desmond Bane trash talking LeBron was added to the intro video, appropriately. – 8:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane talking trash with LeBron, and the Ja Morant chase down block are already in the Grizzlies’ pregame intro video – 8:06 PM
Desmond Bane talking trash with LeBron, and the Ja Morant chase down block are already in the Grizzlies’ pregame intro video – 8:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Packed house for Grizzlies-Warriors.
Massive matchup. pic.twitter.com/c92YMOTXCd – 8:06 PM
Packed house for Grizzlies-Warriors.
Massive matchup. pic.twitter.com/c92YMOTXCd – 8:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out vs. @Golden State Warriors
🏇 @Ja Morant
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🌲 @Ziaire Williams
🐻 @KyleAnderson5
🟢 @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/xqX5xrADTy – 8:02 PM
first five out vs. @Golden State Warriors
🏇 @Ja Morant
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🌲 @Ziaire Williams
🐻 @KyleAnderson5
🟢 @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/xqX5xrADTy – 8:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a quick appearance in the G League, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled out against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night due to bilateral knee soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/11/inj… – 7:56 PM
After a quick appearance in the G League, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled out against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night due to bilateral knee soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/11/inj… – 7:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
crib vibes 🔊
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/yX1jT3xoRW – 7:54 PM
crib vibes 🔊
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/yX1jT3xoRW – 7:54 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out the Curry 6s for pre-game warmups in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/sXZ2h37Erz – 7:52 PM
Stephen Curry breaks out the Curry 6s for pre-game warmups in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/sXZ2h37Erz – 7:52 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for the Grizzlies vs. Warriors on a Tuesday night. Zach Zarba, Curtis Blair and Natalie Sago. The president of the NBA officials fan club — @badunclep — cites this trio as the best in the league, fully endorsing their refereeing talents – 7:52 PM
Here are your officials for the Grizzlies vs. Warriors on a Tuesday night. Zach Zarba, Curtis Blair and Natalie Sago. The president of the NBA officials fan club — @badunclep — cites this trio as the best in the league, fully endorsing their refereeing talents – 7:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting lineups for tonight’s game
Warriors: Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Toscano-Anderson, Looney
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Williams, Anderson, Trip – 7:49 PM
Starting lineups for tonight’s game
Warriors: Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Toscano-Anderson, Looney
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Williams, Anderson, Trip – 7:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s time…
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/BBVSKFUwFB – 7:49 PM
It’s time…
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/BBVSKFUwFB – 7:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big 12. big splash alert.
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/dbXdCgWP1S – 7:46 PM
big 12. big splash alert.
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/dbXdCgWP1S – 7:46 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
For the next 4 years, you get one player:
Stephen Curry
Or
Ja Morant
Who are you taking? – 7:39 PM
For the next 4 years, you get one player:
Stephen Curry
Or
Ja Morant
Who are you taking? – 7:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
hey, Ja Morant’s out here. Vote for him for the All Star game!
@Ja Morant | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RalWrdOhKm – 7:21 PM
hey, Ja Morant’s out here. Vote for him for the All Star game!
@Ja Morant | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RalWrdOhKm – 7:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Small applause for Terps product Aaron Wiggins introduced in Thunder’s starting lineup
(I may or may not have been the majority of that applause) – 7:07 PM
Small applause for Terps product Aaron Wiggins introduced in Thunder’s starting lineup
(I may or may not have been the majority of that applause) – 7:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good news for the Sixers: Tyrese Maxey is no longer on the injury report, which means he has cleared health and safety protocols. Shake Milton (back contusion) is still out, while Seth Curry (ankle soreness) is listed as questionable after missing last night’s game in Houston. pic.twitter.com/CTYVVhvCtV – 7:03 PM
Good news for the Sixers: Tyrese Maxey is no longer on the injury report, which means he has cleared health and safety protocols. Shake Milton (back contusion) is still out, while Seth Curry (ankle soreness) is listed as questionable after missing last night’s game in Houston. pic.twitter.com/CTYVVhvCtV – 7:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
throwin’ darts 🎯
#AndrewWiggins || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/j5lX8nNou4 – 7:01 PM
throwin’ darts 🎯
#AndrewWiggins || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/j5lX8nNou4 – 7:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Good evening from Memphis
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/aQ9rD0K91B – 6:45 PM
Good evening from Memphis
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/aQ9rD0K91B – 6:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
With Draymond Green out, JTA will get the start at PF for the Warriors tonight. – 6:43 PM
With Draymond Green out, JTA will get the start at PF for the Warriors tonight. – 6:43 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is out tonight. Kerr said it’s a short term thing. – 6:37 PM
Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is out tonight. Kerr said it’s a short term thing. – 6:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steve Kerr said some of the Warriors players were laughing that many of James Wiseman’s classmates are still in high school.
“It happens fast.” – 6:35 PM
Steve Kerr said some of the Warriors players were laughing that many of James Wiseman’s classmates are still in high school.
“It happens fast.” – 6:35 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors still have no timetable on when James Wiseman will get cleared for contact work. – 6:34 PM
Warriors still have no timetable on when James Wiseman will get cleared for contact work. – 6:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Grizzlies say the honorees of the 17th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award are Muggsy Bogues, Elvin Hayes and Allan Houston. The honorees will be celebrated on game day during the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium. – 6:34 PM
The Grizzlies say the honorees of the 17th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award are Muggsy Bogues, Elvin Hayes and Allan Houston. The honorees will be celebrated on game day during the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium. – 6:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Gary Payton II (ankle) was listed as probable but will play vs Grizzlies, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Juan Toscano-Anderson will start at PF in place of Draymond Green (calf). – 6:33 PM
Gary Payton II (ankle) was listed as probable but will play vs Grizzlies, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Juan Toscano-Anderson will start at PF in place of Draymond Green (calf). – 6:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
cozy vibes on this side.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/PjTf7YlFgS – 6:33 PM
cozy vibes on this side.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/PjTf7YlFgS – 6:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. with some warmup 3’s — he’s had back-to-back games of 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, 5+ blocks, and he’s the only player to do that this season per @Stathead
@Jaren Jackson Jr. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/DN3pr7r5JE – 6:33 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. with some warmup 3’s — he’s had back-to-back games of 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, 5+ blocks, and he’s the only player to do that this season per @Stathead
@Jaren Jackson Jr. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/DN3pr7r5JE – 6:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Memphis
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Kevon Looney – 6:32 PM
Warriors starters tonight in Memphis
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Kevon Looney – 6:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for pregame! We have tons of great Grizzlies content on the blog and the podcast network. @JoeMullinax has an awesome preview for this game, @NathanChester24 and I have features on Ziaire Williams and Tyus Jones. Check those out at grizzlybearblues.com – 6:25 PM
That’s it for pregame! We have tons of great Grizzlies content on the blog and the podcast network. @JoeMullinax has an awesome preview for this game, @NathanChester24 and I have features on Ziaire Williams and Tyus Jones. Check those out at grizzlybearblues.com – 6:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Darko Rajakovic said Steven Adams is still a game-time decision – 6:21 PM
Darko Rajakovic said Steven Adams is still a game-time decision – 6:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Darko Rajakovic said Ja Morant has been working on everything, and has done it in the dark. Also added this isn’t even the best Ja we’ll see, and he’ll only get better – 6:20 PM
Darko Rajakovic said Ja Morant has been working on everything, and has done it in the dark. Also added this isn’t even the best Ja we’ll see, and he’ll only get better – 6:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kenny Atkinson is back on the road for the first time since late October. Warriors have all their assistant coaches on the bench tonight in Memphis. – 6:19 PM
Kenny Atkinson is back on the road for the first time since late October. Warriors have all their assistant coaches on the bench tonight in Memphis. – 6:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Darko Rajakovic called playing a team like the Warriors “rewarding” and “challenging,” and it helps this team grow. With national attention, they just want to take things game by game, and grow with the process – 6:19 PM
Darko Rajakovic called playing a team like the Warriors “rewarding” and “challenging,” and it helps this team grow. With national attention, they just want to take things game by game, and grow with the process – 6:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Acting Grizzlies coach Darko Rajakovic said being out in health and safety protocols was “tough.”
“It hit me really hard.” – 6:18 PM
Acting Grizzlies coach Darko Rajakovic said being out in health and safety protocols was “tough.”
“It hit me really hard.” – 6:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
This year we will be honoring Muggsy Bogues, Elvin Hayes and Allan Houston as part of our 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game presented by @MidSouthFord.
Full schedule of events: https://t.co/g6j2hvqLjw pic.twitter.com/HetqhmTmKS – 6:15 PM
This year we will be honoring Muggsy Bogues, Elvin Hayes and Allan Houston as part of our 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game presented by @MidSouthFord.
Full schedule of events: https://t.co/g6j2hvqLjw pic.twitter.com/HetqhmTmKS – 6:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 6:00 PM
The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 6:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the starters vs Washington:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 5:42 PM
Mark Daigneault announces the starters vs Washington:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 5:42 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Injury report for Sixers-Hornets:
-Seth Curry questionable with left ankle soreness, Tobias Harris probable with right shoulder pain
-Shake Milton still out with a back contusion
-Tyrese Maxey not listed – 5:36 PM
Injury report for Sixers-Hornets:
-Seth Curry questionable with left ankle soreness, Tobias Harris probable with right shoulder pain
-Shake Milton still out with a back contusion
-Tyrese Maxey not listed – 5:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga is now out tonight in Memphis. Bilateral knee soreness. Otto Porter, previously questionable, is available. Gary Payton II upgraded to probable. He will be needed for stints on Ja Morant. – 5:36 PM
Jonathan Kuminga is now out tonight in Memphis. Bilateral knee soreness. Otto Porter, previously questionable, is available. Gary Payton II upgraded to probable. He will be needed for stints on Ja Morant. – 5:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“As a fan, it was pretty cool to watch. The emotion, you could see it on his face.” Suns coach Monty Williams.
Klay Thompson’s return after missing two seasons takes Warriors-Suns matchup to different level (w/video) #Suns #Warriors #DubNation #NBA https://t.co/yPHSBU7eiz pic.twitter.com/x0IIkEp07z – 5:25 PM
“As a fan, it was pretty cool to watch. The emotion, you could see it on his face.” Suns coach Monty Williams.
Klay Thompson’s return after missing two seasons takes Warriors-Suns matchup to different level (w/video) #Suns #Warriors #DubNation #NBA https://t.co/yPHSBU7eiz pic.twitter.com/x0IIkEp07z – 5:25 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors recall Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody pic.twitter.com/GqGGlCrlxi – 4:45 PM
Warriors recall Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody pic.twitter.com/GqGGlCrlxi – 4:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
1⃣1⃣ reached multiple career milestones in his return to the court.
Dive into the stats & facts behind a historic day on #WarriorsGround with the latest By the Numbers, presented by @googlecloud pic.twitter.com/XCmAUOsSuG – 4:02 PM
1⃣1⃣ reached multiple career milestones in his return to the court.
Dive into the stats & facts behind a historic day on #WarriorsGround with the latest By the Numbers, presented by @googlecloud pic.twitter.com/XCmAUOsSuG – 4:02 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen Curry couldn’t help himself from rubbing salt in #Knicks fans’ wound again.
#Warriors #NBA
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 3:59 PM
Stephen Curry couldn’t help himself from rubbing salt in #Knicks fans’ wound again.
#Warriors #NBA
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 3:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Klay Thompson’s return after missing two seasons takes Warriors-Suns matchup to different level (w/video) #DubNation #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:35 PM
Klay Thompson’s return after missing two seasons takes Warriors-Suns matchup to different level (w/video) #DubNation #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
From the praise of the league’s best coaches and players to the ultimate confidence & trust from teammates.
Here’s how Ja Morant is rising to stardom.
“The guy is a superstar. I don’t see anybody that’s had a real true answer for the guy.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 2:47 PM
From the praise of the league’s best coaches and players to the ultimate confidence & trust from teammates.
Here’s how Ja Morant is rising to stardom.
“The guy is a superstar. I don’t see anybody that’s had a real true answer for the guy.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 2:47 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Draymond Green, who’s nursing a calf injury and didn’t join the Warriors for the start of their four-city trip: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:33 PM
The latest on Draymond Green, who’s nursing a calf injury and didn’t join the Warriors for the start of their four-city trip: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Want to win the Nuggets @MichelobULTRA Courtside experience?
Register for your chance to win (2) tickets to our Jan. 21 game against the Grizzlies today and you could be Ultra Courtside!
👉 https://t.co/1RPjstw7RC
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/R8j9UoWYw3 – 2:15 PM
Want to win the Nuggets @MichelobULTRA Courtside experience?
Register for your chance to win (2) tickets to our Jan. 21 game against the Grizzlies today and you could be Ultra Courtside!
👉 https://t.co/1RPjstw7RC
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/R8j9UoWYw3 – 2:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
swiiishin’ in memphis
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/nmdwv08iTO – 2:05 PM
swiiishin’ in memphis
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/nmdwv08iTO – 2:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
buckets for breakfast
#KlayThompson || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1lBt1Ze68U – 2:01 PM
buckets for breakfast
#KlayThompson || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1lBt1Ze68U – 2:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson will play his second game of the season tonight when the Warriors face the Grizzlies
Klay’s former coach, @Mark Jackson, tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson his only concern is the time it takes for Klay to get back to being an elite defender #DubNation pic.twitter.com/AHSKB2lbjm – 2:00 PM
Klay Thompson will play his second game of the season tonight when the Warriors face the Grizzlies
Klay’s former coach, @Mark Jackson, tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson his only concern is the time it takes for Klay to get back to being an elite defender #DubNation pic.twitter.com/AHSKB2lbjm – 2:00 PM