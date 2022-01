Wolves have talked to Indiana about Myles Turner

Rival teams are ramping up conversations with the Pacers involving guard Caris LeVert and center Myles Turner. The Mavericks and Knicks are expressing interest in trading for Turner, sources said. The Lakers and Hornets have had a level of interest in Turner as well, sources added. The Cavaliers are among interested teams in LeVert, those sources said, as he would provide a combo guard able to handle the ball and playmaker in the season-ending absence of Collin Sexton and Rubio. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022