Wolves have talked to Indiana about Myles Turner

Darren Wolfson: It is clear that Sachin Gupta of the Wolves wants to upgrade their roster. Myles Turner very much in the Wolves mix. They have talked to Indiana. Not an easy trade to complete, though.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
All things considered. #Pacers gotta be happy to only be down 3 at the half.
Jeremy Lamb leads Indiana with 9. Duane Washington Jr. 7, Myles Turner 6, Domantas Sabonis 4, Justin Holiday 4.
Robert Williams has a game-high 10. – 8:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tie game after a pair of Myles Turner free throws, but then Marcus Smart comes back with an and-1 on Turner on the other end. Celtics lead the #Pacers 35-32. – 8:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Keifer Sykes
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Myles Turner
— Domantas Sabonis – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pacers starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Myles Turner
Justin Holiday
Duane Washington Jr.
Keifer Sykes – 7:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – Jan. 10, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Indiana – Keifer Sykes, Duane Washington Jr. Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Pritchard Indiana: Brogdon, LaVert, Duarte, Bitadze, Warren, McConnell pic.twitter.com/yDtckZwR5L – 7:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavericks and Knicks reportedly expressing interest in Pacers’ center Myles Turner
sportando.basketball/en/mavericks-a… – 1:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I still think Bol Bol can be a very poor man’s Myles Turner. Put him next to a strong five that can handle the banging on D and screening on offense. Let Bol float and block shots on D and space the floor and dive to the rim on offense. There’s a player in there, I think. – 3:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 61, Jazz 52
Domantas Sabonis 24 points , Duane Washington Jr. 9, Lance Stephenson 9, Myles Turner 8. I’d call that balance.
Donovan Mitchell has 16. – 8:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Keifer Sykes
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Domantas Sabonis
— Myles Turner – 6:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. now has 27 games with 2+ blocks, per @Pete Pranica. Only player to do that more this season is Myles Turner – 4:26 PM
More on this storyline
Rival teams are ramping up conversations with the Pacers involving guard Caris LeVert and center Myles Turner. The Mavericks and Knicks are expressing interest in trading for Turner, sources said. The Lakers and Hornets have had a level of interest in Turner as well, sources added. The Cavaliers are among interested teams in LeVert, those sources said, as he would provide a combo guard able to handle the ball and playmaker in the season-ending absence of Collin Sexton and Rubio. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022
Keith Smith: Just talking to people around the league, I think there’s more teams that feel (Myles) Turner is plug-and-play over Domantas Sabonis, because you don’t necessarily need to run plays for him. -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
There were talks last summer between the Hornets and Pacers for Turner, and sources believe those talks could be resumed before the deadline. -via Action Network / December 16, 2021