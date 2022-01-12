Bam Adebayo getting closer to return

Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo certainly looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/jjyOcjyhEN
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat inactives: Bam Adebayo (right thumb UCL reconstruction), Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain), Marcus Garrett (return to competition reconditioning), Markieff Morris (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala (right wrist sprain) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery). – 7:14 PM
Heat inactives: Bam Adebayo (right thumb UCL reconstruction), Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain), Marcus Garrett (return to competition reconditioning), Markieff Morris (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala (right wrist sprain) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery). – 7:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Another good sign. Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon working side by side pregame. Dedmon is active. Adebayo is not. pic.twitter.com/C28yG8sPAk – 6:38 PM
Another good sign. Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon working side by side pregame. Dedmon is active. Adebayo is not. pic.twitter.com/C28yG8sPAk – 6:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo certainly looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/jjyOcjyhEN – 6:35 PM
Bam Adebayo certainly looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/jjyOcjyhEN – 6:35 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Bam Adebayo staying upbeat after 20 games on the injured list #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:25 AM
Bam Adebayo staying upbeat after 20 games on the injured list #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:25 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Keeps looking like Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo are really getting close
If you were to say the Heat would be in the 3 seed midway through January as each inch closer to their return, I’d say that’s best possible case scenario
And they’ve done that in a total road stretch – 3:50 PM
Keeps looking like Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo are really getting close
If you were to say the Heat would be in the 3 seed midway through January as each inch closer to their return, I’d say that’s best possible case scenario
And they’ve done that in a total road stretch – 3:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris, Marcus Garrett, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo not traveling with Heat to Atlanta today.
Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are on the trip. Adebayo not playing tomorrow, but has traveled with team in recent weeks just to be around teammates, coaches. – 3:22 PM
Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris, Marcus Garrett, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo not traveling with Heat to Atlanta today.
Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are on the trip. Adebayo not playing tomorrow, but has traveled with team in recent weeks just to be around teammates, coaches. – 3:22 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Rookie of the Week
Ömer Yurtseven, Miami Heat
“Yurtseven has taken over as the starting center the past seven games for the Heat in the absence of Bam Adebayo, and he’s been awesome — averaging 12 ppg, 15.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.4 bpg.”
https://t.co/AOoCNA4wmL pic.twitter.com/ZGlxgMlvCV – 3:00 PM
Rookie of the Week
Ömer Yurtseven, Miami Heat
“Yurtseven has taken over as the starting center the past seven games for the Heat in the absence of Bam Adebayo, and he’s been awesome — averaging 12 ppg, 15.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.4 bpg.”
https://t.co/AOoCNA4wmL pic.twitter.com/ZGlxgMlvCV – 3:00 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
High praise for Bam Adebayo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:39 AM
High praise for Bam Adebayo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:39 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat report for Wednesday in Atlanta:
Bam Adebayo (thumb) out
Dewayne Dedmon (knee) out
Marcus Garrett (protocols) out
Markieff Morris (protocols) out
KZ Okpala (wrist) out
Victor Oladipo (knee) out
Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable
(Vincent, Haslem cleared protocols, available.) – 4:42 PM
Heat report for Wednesday in Atlanta:
Bam Adebayo (thumb) out
Dewayne Dedmon (knee) out
Marcus Garrett (protocols) out
Markieff Morris (protocols) out
KZ Okpala (wrist) out
Victor Oladipo (knee) out
Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable
(Vincent, Haslem cleared protocols, available.) – 4:42 PM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson: Butler out tomorrow but practiced just now. Dedmon close to return. Bam able to do everything with conditioning, but Spo doesn’t give timetable. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / January 11, 2022
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 22, 2021
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo is with the Heat in Orlando as he continues to recover from thumb surgery. He’s expected to travel to Detroit too. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 17, 2021