Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris trade would allow 76ers to acquire power forward

Tom Moore: #NBA source: The idea of trading Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together would allow the #Sixers to acquire a power forward in return, expanding the pool of possible players they could get. Primary goal is still dealing Simmons and #76ers aren’t actively shopping Harris.
Source: Twitter @TomMoorePhilly
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias addresses his name being in trade rumors after tonight’s loss to the Hornets #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris got asked about his shoulder injury, said it’s something he’s been dealing with since the road game in Utah back in November. pic.twitter.com/djRTuGyb91 – 10:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris on his name popping up in trade rumors: “That’s something I’d rather not talk about. It already took too much energy out of me yesterday and today. I just move on from that… – 10:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris on being in trade rumors: “That’s something I’d rather not talk about, that already took too much energy out of me today and yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/lt94brbSsn – 10:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris didn’t want to comment on trade rumors tonight. Says it already took “too much energy” from him yesterday #Sixers – 9:52 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Tobias Harris on being the subject of trade rumors: ‘I’d rather not talk about that’ pic.twitter.com/ueLrMDRVhb – 9:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris said he’s been dealing shoulder pain since he got hit in a game vs. Utah. Said it’s “irritating pain” more than anything but that it’s been aggravated/re-aggravated frequently – 9:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris said he’s been dealing with his right shoulder pain since the Sixers played in Utah. He said he’s aggravated it multiple times.
Harris said he can play through it, but “when the time is right, I’ll probably look into some things.” – 9:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on all the turnovers: ‘I just think we got a little too stagnant offensively and we had no ball movement in the half court.’ – 9:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: Packaging Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in a trade could make sense if the #Sixers get a quality power forward in return, but they’ll need more impact players for it to happen: https://t.co/yGQD1ObdRp pic.twitter.com/vh4NIuTjIR – 9:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
By playing so much Embiid-Drummond down the stretch here, perhaps Doc Rivers is sending a message of some sort to Ben Simmons agent Rich Paul sitting courtside. 🤔 – 9:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA source: The idea of trading Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together would allow the #Sixers to acquire a power forward in return, expanding the pool of possible players they could get. Primary goal is still dealing Simmons and #76ers aren’t actively shopping Harris. – 8:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers packaging Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in a trade doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense: https://t.co/cTIrFtneVv #76ers pic.twitter.com/RL9sWtvxEy – 7:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Fan near Rich Paul at the game just yelled at him during a break in the action just now: “Yo Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Fan just yelled: ‘Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly.’ #Sixers – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Fan sitting behind Rich Paul: “Yo, Rich Paul! Get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good couple of possessions for Tobias… and he gets swiped in the face. That kinda year. – 7:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the 76ers/Klutch Sports meeting on Ben Simmons in Philadelphia: es.pn/3GnVnbX – 6:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers addresses the trade rumors surrounding his team while also talking about the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers power forward Tobias Harris is playing with right shoulder bursitis and bicep tendinitis, according to sources. – 5:42 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure.
Rivers notes Simmons “does come into the facility. … Hopefully we’ll know sooner or later.” – 5:27 PM
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (shoulder) will play in the Sixers game tonight, Seth Curry (ankle) is a game-time decision.
Tyrese Maxey will play after missing four games in the protocols. Doc Rivers said he was able to work out a few times over the past few days. – 5:21 PM
Tobias Harris (shoulder) will play in the Sixers game tonight, Seth Curry (ankle) is a game-time decision.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (right shoulder) is in for tonight vs. Hornets.
Tobias Harris (right shoulder) is in for tonight vs. Hornets.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (shoulder) has been upgraded to available for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
Tobias Harris (shoulder) has been upgraded to available for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is playing tonight. Seth Curry warming up to see if he can play. – 5:17 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym – 4:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. – 4:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM
From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris underwent an MRI yesterday on his right shoulder and it was revealed he’s dealing with tendinitis, league sources tell @YahooSports. He’s not expected to miss time. – 4:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams
https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW – 2:19 PM
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A Ben Simmons analysis and updated breakdown of every team that’s known to be in the running (per @Shams Charania), at @TheAthletic…
* Sacramento, Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, Portland
* The Sixers outlook
(assist from @ Jon Krawczynski)
theathletic.com/3066096/2022/0… – 11:22 AM
A Ben Simmons analysis and updated breakdown of every team that’s known to be in the running (per @Shams Charania), at @TheAthletic…
* Sacramento, Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, Portland
* The Sixers outlook
(assist from @ Jon Krawczynski)
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Early returns on Klay, Tatum/Brown in Boston, a potential shakeup in Atlanta, latest intel on Ben Simmons, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is questionable again with ankle soreness. Tobias Harris is on the injury report due to shoulder pain but he’s probable. Shake Milton remains out
Tyrese Maxey is cleared from the protocol #Sixers – 8:57 AM
Seth Curry is questionable again with ankle soreness. Tobias Harris is on the injury report due to shoulder pain but he’s probable. Shake Milton remains out
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
For @ESPNAusNZ: For all the negative Ben Simmons commentary out there, I asked Matisse Thybulle to break down what it’s like on the floor without the all-world defensive talent.
PODCAST 🎙️: https://t.co/Kq9wXSRYsy
FEATURE 📝: https://t.co/VKpZUrNw22 pic.twitter.com/BxanKYWKr5 – 11:49 PM
For @ESPNAusNZ: For all the negative Ben Simmons commentary out there, I asked Matisse Thybulle to break down what it’s like on the floor without the all-world defensive talent.
PODCAST 🎙️: https://t.co/Kq9wXSRYsy
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza that details the Revenge of the G Leaguers: marcstein.substack.com/p/revenge-of-t…
Monday column with my Ben Simmons latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 10:57 PM
Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza that details the Revenge of the G Leaguers: marcstein.substack.com/p/revenge-of-t…
There’s this subplot to the Simmons situation, too: As if the uncertainty that would come with taking on his massive deal isn’t enough, sources say the Sixers have been attempting to attach forward Tobias Harris and his sizable deal in possible Simmons deals with multiple teams as well (including Atlanta and Sacramento). The 29-year-old forward, who is averaging 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, is owed a combined $79.4 million in the next two seasons. -via The Athletic / January 12, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is not taking back Tobias Harris in a deal with Ben Simmons. Could they re-route Tobias Harris somewhere else? It is a lot of money on his contract. Philadelphia continues to be content to wait. -via YouTube / January 12, 2022
Sam Amick: The thing with Philly that’s interesting is you hear some chatter that they wouldn’t mind getting off Tobias Harris’ money. He’s a hell of a player but that’s a huge contract. -via Spotify / January 12, 2022