Boston has inquired about Suns' Jalen Smith

Michael Scotto: I’ve also heard former lottery pick Aaron Nesmith and guard Dennis Schroeder are also available in Boston. They’ve made several calls doing due diligence, including to Phoenix regarding Jalen Smith’s availability.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Some thoughts on the Celtics reportedly showing trade interest in Jeff Green(!?!) and Jalen Smith masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:14 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Shoutout Jalen Smith keeping the baseline jumper alive last night. pic.twitter.com/jY5XEd87sE – 9:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty good minutes from Jalen Smith tonight at the 4. Monty also acknowledged this is the type of matchup against a longer frontcourt where it could work, so let’s not jump the gun here lol – 8:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Smith tip in off McGee miss.
Smith 3.
#Suns cut lead to six. – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee jump hook coming out of timeout
Jalen Smith in at the four. #Suns – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a tough spot for him. You’re trying to, he’s more comfortable at the five for sure. He’s even talked about that with our coaches.”
Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who may have to play the four some tonight with Cam Johnson out with ankle injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NbT5qXcL5U – 6:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said Jalen Smith is more comfortable as a 5, which is something they’ve talked about it, but he’s hoping he can fare well there against a Raptors team with so many longer guys – 6:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton said he loved Jalen Smith’s scream and flex after his poster dunk on the Hornets. DA told him, “For that being your first technical foul, Monty’s gonna have to accept that one.” – 2:31 PM
More on this storyline
Despite declining his third-year option, the Suns have had interest generate in talks to move center Jalen Smith, sources said. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021