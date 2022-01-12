Cavaliers vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (23-18) play against the Utah Jazz (13-13) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 81, Utah Jazz 58 (Q3 04:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs big dog scores CLE’s first 13pts of 3Q – CLE goes on 16-0 run, up 20 in Utah. pic.twitter.com/Iquui1NOMR – 10:39 PM
#Cavs big dog scores CLE’s first 13pts of 3Q – CLE goes on 16-0 run, up 20 in Utah. pic.twitter.com/Iquui1NOMR – 10:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Oh my word, @Jarrett Allen 😮
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/yBXFs8LmCU – 10:39 PM
Oh my word, @Jarrett Allen 😮
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/yBXFs8LmCU – 10:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
20-4 Cleveland to start the third quarter. That includes 16 straight….Cavs now up 20….Jazz about to drop to fourth in the west – 10:37 PM
20-4 Cleveland to start the third quarter. That includes 16 straight….Cavs now up 20….Jazz about to drop to fourth in the west – 10:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Well, it’s fallen apart for the Jazz. 16-0 Cavs run. They’re now up 78-58. – 10:36 PM
Well, it’s fallen apart for the Jazz. 16-0 Cavs run. They’re now up 78-58. – 10:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Helllooo Lamar Stevens. He just scored the #Cavs last seven points. He has 17 points. He’s everywhere tonight, grabbing rebounds on both ends. He has 6 boards. – 10:33 PM
Helllooo Lamar Stevens. He just scored the #Cavs last seven points. He has 17 points. He’s everywhere tonight, grabbing rebounds on both ends. He has 6 boards. – 10:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Not on @Evan Mobley‘s watch! 🚫
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/v5D6hDTHBR – 10:32 PM
Not on @Evan Mobley‘s watch! 🚫
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/v5D6hDTHBR – 10:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Cavs on a 9-0 run, and they’ve surged ahead 71-58. Jazz just aren’t getting many easy looks, and Cleveland is back to exploiting them defensively. 7:09 left 3Q. – 10:31 PM
Cavs on a 9-0 run, and they’ve surged ahead 71-58. Jazz just aren’t getting many easy looks, and Cleveland is back to exploiting them defensively. 7:09 left 3Q. – 10:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lamar Stevens has scored all 13 of the Cavs points in the 2H. Lamar Stevens! He averaged 4.5 points per game. – 10:31 PM
Lamar Stevens has scored all 13 of the Cavs points in the 2H. Lamar Stevens! He averaged 4.5 points per game. – 10:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I love all of my Roman Catholic brothers, but the Jazz should not be allowing Lamar Stevens to score 13 third quarter points…….
In five minutes – 10:31 PM
I love all of my Roman Catholic brothers, but the Jazz should not be allowing Lamar Stevens to score 13 third quarter points…….
In five minutes – 10:31 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The Utah women’s team can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/7PDUnY5vKL – 10:26 PM
The Utah women’s team can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/7PDUnY5vKL – 10:26 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Physical 1H in Utah, but #Cavs up for the challenge – lead, 58-52; CLE hasn’t won in Utah since 2014; CLE, 54%FG, 12-15FT; 14asst on 29FGM, but 9 T.O. (12pts); CLE, 32pts in paint; Markkanen, 12pts, 6reb; Mobley, 9pts, 6reb, 2asst; Allen, 8pts, 4reb; Garland, 6pts, 7asst, 5reb. pic.twitter.com/sImIo0bDFO – 10:16 PM
Physical 1H in Utah, but #Cavs up for the challenge – lead, 58-52; CLE hasn’t won in Utah since 2014; CLE, 54%FG, 12-15FT; 14asst on 29FGM, but 9 T.O. (12pts); CLE, 32pts in paint; Markkanen, 12pts, 6reb; Mobley, 9pts, 6reb, 2asst; Allen, 8pts, 4reb; Garland, 6pts, 7asst, 5reb. pic.twitter.com/sImIo0bDFO – 10:16 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
24 points on 9-13 for David Roddy in Colorado State’s win over Utah State. One of nation’s most efficient half-court scorers (1.2 PPP, 96th percentile). Suddenly a 42% 3PT shooter. This season he’s scored at least 30 points off: Postups, spot-ups, transition, iso, cuts, rolls. – 10:13 PM
24 points on 9-13 for David Roddy in Colorado State’s win over Utah State. One of nation’s most efficient half-court scorers (1.2 PPP, 96th percentile). Suddenly a 42% 3PT shooter. This season he’s scored at least 30 points off: Postups, spot-ups, transition, iso, cuts, rolls. – 10:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I really like the fight of the Jazz in the first half. Not sure it’s gonna be enough for a win, but they are scratching and clawing and that part is good to see – 10:12 PM
I really like the fight of the Jazz in the first half. Not sure it’s gonna be enough for a win, but they are scratching and clawing and that part is good to see – 10:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen has found a rhythm on the offensive end here in the first half. He leads the Cavs with 12 points. He’s 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3.
Still don’t know where he came from to grab that offensive rebound and then dunk.
Cavs lead 58-52 at the half. – 10:09 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen has found a rhythm on the offensive end here in the first half. He leads the Cavs with 12 points. He’s 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3.
Still don’t know where he came from to grab that offensive rebound and then dunk.
Cavs lead 58-52 at the half. – 10:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Cavs 58, Jazz 52. The Eric Paschall Game! Despite not getting the start, he’s got 16p on 7-7 FGs, 2-2 from 3. Jazz have been competitive despite shooting 7-20 from 3. Yes, Cleveland has 32 PITP, but Utah has 26. Markkanen 12p and 6r to lead the Cavs. – 10:09 PM
HALFTIME: Cavs 58, Jazz 52. The Eric Paschall Game! Despite not getting the start, he’s got 16p on 7-7 FGs, 2-2 from 3. Jazz have been competitive despite shooting 7-20 from 3. Yes, Cleveland has 32 PITP, but Utah has 26. Markkanen 12p and 6r to lead the Cavs. – 10:09 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Cleveland leads 58-52 at the half. Paschall is 7 of 7 with 16 points to lead all scorers. Donovan Mitchell has 11 and Jordan Clarkson has 10. – 10:09 PM
Cleveland leads 58-52 at the half. Paschall is 7 of 7 with 16 points to lead all scorers. Donovan Mitchell has 11 and Jordan Clarkson has 10. – 10:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Cavs up 58-52 on the Jazz at the half.
Again, I’m mostly impressed. Jazz aren’t getting killed without any centers. Eric Paschall has been absolutely terrific: he has 16 points on 7-7 FG. – 10:09 PM
Cavs up 58-52 on the Jazz at the half.
Again, I’m mostly impressed. Jazz aren’t getting killed without any centers. Eric Paschall has been absolutely terrific: he has 16 points on 7-7 FG. – 10:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Cavaliers 58-52 at halftime. Paschall has 14…he’s been tremendous….. – 10:08 PM
The Jazz trail the Cavaliers 58-52 at halftime. Paschall has 14…he’s been tremendous….. – 10:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
So to clarify Malik Fitts wrist injury, the right wrist was the wrong wrist, if that makes sense. – 10:07 PM
So to clarify Malik Fitts wrist injury, the right wrist was the wrong wrist, if that makes sense. – 10:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris got asked about his shoulder injury, said it’s something he’s been dealing with since the road game in Utah back in November. pic.twitter.com/djRTuGyb91 – 10:06 PM
Tobias Harris got asked about his shoulder injury, said it’s something he’s been dealing with since the road game in Utah back in November. pic.twitter.com/djRTuGyb91 – 10:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ummmmm. So Malik Fitts has a cast on his left hand. Team reported he had a right wrist injury. So, guess it was the wrong hand. – 10:02 PM
Ummmmm. So Malik Fitts has a cast on his left hand. Team reported he had a right wrist injury. So, guess it was the wrong hand. – 10:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
JC with the stepback 💥
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/Oak9gSK9LQ – 10:01 PM
JC with the stepback 💥
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/Oak9gSK9LQ – 10:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It was reported as a right wrist injury on Malik Fitts, but he pretty clearly has a cast on his left. Not that it ultimately matters, I guess, but details. – 10:00 PM
It was reported as a right wrist injury on Malik Fitts, but he pretty clearly has a cast on his left. Not that it ultimately matters, I guess, but details. – 10:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s the @Lauri Markkanen show in SLC!
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/xKVH2aXfn7 – 9:57 PM
It’s the @Lauri Markkanen show in SLC!
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/xKVH2aXfn7 – 9:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall has been so good putting the ball on the floor and then utilizing leverage tonight. He’s got 11p on 5-5 shooting. – 9:56 PM
Eric Paschall has been so good putting the ball on the floor and then utilizing leverage tonight. He’s got 11p on 5-5 shooting. – 9:56 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Jazz F Joe Ingles picks up his second technical, gets das boot.
Jazz down to eight available players. – 9:56 PM
Jazz F Joe Ingles picks up his second technical, gets das boot.
Jazz down to eight available players. – 9:56 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Fans are clapping for Ingles. But he was one of the Jazz’s longest guys they had available tonight and he’s gone before the midway point of the second quarter. Jazz down to 9 players. – 9:53 PM
Fans are clapping for Ingles. But he was one of the Jazz’s longest guys they had available tonight and he’s gone before the midway point of the second quarter. Jazz down to 9 players. – 9:53 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Refs miss Bojan’s wrist getting grabbed. Jazz complain. Joe Ingles get T’d up again and tossed. – 9:52 PM
Refs miss Bojan’s wrist getting grabbed. Jazz complain. Joe Ingles get T’d up again and tossed. – 9:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:24 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail Cleveland 47-36 – 9:50 PM
6:24 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail Cleveland 47-36 – 9:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
This has been an extremely poorly officiated game. Joe Ingles just got tossed. – 9:50 PM
This has been an extremely poorly officiated game. Joe Ingles just got tossed. – 9:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris said he’s been dealing shoulder pain since he got hit in a game vs. Utah. Said it’s “irritating pain” more than anything but that it’s been aggravated/re-aggravated frequently – 9:49 PM
Tobias Harris said he’s been dealing shoulder pain since he got hit in a game vs. Utah. Said it’s “irritating pain” more than anything but that it’s been aggravated/re-aggravated frequently – 9:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris said he’s been dealing with his right shoulder pain since the Sixers played in Utah. He said he’s aggravated it multiple times.
Harris said he can play through it, but “when the time is right, I’ll probably look into some things.” – 9:49 PM
Tobias Harris said he’s been dealing with his right shoulder pain since the Sixers played in Utah. He said he’s aggravated it multiple times.
Harris said he can play through it, but “when the time is right, I’ll probably look into some things.” – 9:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Heads up basketball from the fellas! 👏
@Cedi Osman x @Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/eaZMlMYErT – 9:44 PM
Heads up basketball from the fellas! 👏
@Cedi Osman x @Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/eaZMlMYErT – 9:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Cavs 27, Jazz 24. An 11-0 run near the end got Utah back in it. Counterintuitively, 18 of the Jazz’s points came in the paint. Only outrebounded 12-8. There’s not been much ball movement, though — 1 assist on 11 baskets. Cavs’ trio of 7-footers combined for 17p, 7r. – 9:39 PM
End 1Q: Cavs 27, Jazz 24. An 11-0 run near the end got Utah back in it. Counterintuitively, 18 of the Jazz’s points came in the paint. Only outrebounded 12-8. There’s not been much ball movement, though — 1 assist on 11 baskets. Cavs’ trio of 7-footers combined for 17p, 7r. – 9:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs have a 27-24 lead over the Jazz. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley lead the Cavs with 6 points each.
Cavs are shooting 9-of-17 (52.9 %) from the field and 1 of-6 (16.7 %) from 3. – 9:39 PM
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs have a 27-24 lead over the Jazz. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley lead the Cavs with 6 points each.
Cavs are shooting 9-of-17 (52.9 %) from the field and 1 of-6 (16.7 %) from 3. – 9:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Cavs lead 27-24 after the first quarter.
Utah is just 2 of 9 from 3-point range, but has really found some success playing downhill against the taller Cavs. The Jazz are 9/13 in the paint. – 9:38 PM
Cavs lead 27-24 after the first quarter.
Utah is just 2 of 9 from 3-point range, but has really found some success playing downhill against the taller Cavs. The Jazz are 9/13 in the paint. – 9:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 27-24 after 1Q. Honestly, I’m impressed with the Jazz’s defense so far! Their cohesion in switching has been good, they’ve only given up 1 Cleveland OReb, and the help has been there. – 9:38 PM
Jazz down 27-24 after 1Q. Honestly, I’m impressed with the Jazz’s defense so far! Their cohesion in switching has been good, they’ve only given up 1 Cleveland OReb, and the help has been there. – 9:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
The mini-Jazz have 18 of their 24 points in the paint. I wasn’t expecting that. – 9:35 PM
The mini-Jazz have 18 of their 24 points in the paint. I wasn’t expecting that. – 9:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Doin’ work down low 💪
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/536n2oXaus – 9:32 PM
Doin’ work down low 💪
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/536n2oXaus – 9:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs two-way Brandon Goodwin checks into the game with Rajon Rondo out tonight. – 9:31 PM
#Cavs two-way Brandon Goodwin checks into the game with Rajon Rondo out tonight. – 9:31 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz best bet would seem to be getting hot from three, but so far they’re just 1-8.
But, their last five baskets have all come within eight feet of the hoop. – 9:31 PM
The @Utah Jazz best bet would seem to be getting hot from three, but so far they’re just 1-8.
But, their last five baskets have all come within eight feet of the hoop. – 9:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz down 22-15…..Cleveland’s size and athleticism is a big problem so far. Good news is that the Jazz are starting to get a bit more comfortable offensively in finding ways to attack – 9:30 PM
Jazz down 22-15…..Cleveland’s size and athleticism is a big problem so far. Good news is that the Jazz are starting to get a bit more comfortable offensively in finding ways to attack – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Cavs just attacking Jordan Clarkson… not sure why he’s playing so far off his man. – 9:25 PM
Cavs just attacking Jordan Clarkson… not sure why he’s playing so far off his man. – 9:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
“Checking in for the Jazz: Double-zero Jordan Clarkson and single-zero Eric Paschall.” – 9:23 PM
“Checking in for the Jazz: Double-zero Jordan Clarkson and single-zero Eric Paschall.” – 9:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Too smooth 🔥
@Evan Mobley‘s got a quick six on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/QwWenVAqlE – 9:23 PM
Too smooth 🔥
@Evan Mobley‘s got a quick six on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/QwWenVAqlE – 9:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Been an interesting start here in Salt Lake City. #Cavs lead 11-5 over the Jazz.
Jazz Joe Ingles was also issued a tech, which Darius Garland made the free throw. – 9:22 PM
Been an interesting start here in Salt Lake City. #Cavs lead 11-5 over the Jazz.
Jazz Joe Ingles was also issued a tech, which Darius Garland made the free throw. – 9:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Short-stuff Jazz trail the leviathan Cavs 11-5 with 6:56 left 1Q. Cleveland has made 5 of 6 shots and has 8 PITP. Shocker. – 9:21 PM
Short-stuff Jazz trail the leviathan Cavs 11-5 with 6:56 left 1Q. Cleveland has made 5 of 6 shots and has 8 PITP. Shocker. – 9:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
on the board 🕷
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/AK4jEWh4Ju – 9:19 PM
on the board 🕷
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/AK4jEWh4Ju – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Early beef between Ingles and Jarrett Allen, leading to a tech on the Jazzman. – 9:17 PM
Early beef between Ingles and Jarrett Allen, leading to a tech on the Jazzman. – 9:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐒
→ @Mike Conley
→ @Donovan Mitchell
→ @Royce O’Neale
→ @Bojan Bogdanovic
→ @Joe Ingles
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/vtwKeZpkSA – 9:07 PM
𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐒
→ @Mike Conley
→ @Donovan Mitchell
→ @Royce O’Neale
→ @Bojan Bogdanovic
→ @Joe Ingles
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/vtwKeZpkSA – 9:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Go time! #LetEmKnow
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/4vRz6GPcEn – 9:06 PM
Go time! #LetEmKnow
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/4vRz6GPcEn – 9:06 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Interview with Kevin Love right NOW on @BallySportsCLE! And more from Kevin coming up before tip! #Cavs #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/quoWhWv7Yg – 8:54 PM
Interview with Kevin Love right NOW on @BallySportsCLE! And more from Kevin coming up before tip! #Cavs #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/quoWhWv7Yg – 8:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
16-5 this season when #JarrettAllen records a double-double 💪
🌟 RETWEET to vote him to #NBAAllStar! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HFFuKUACVM – 8:43 PM
16-5 this season when #JarrettAllen records a double-double 💪
🌟 RETWEET to vote him to #NBAAllStar! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HFFuKUACVM – 8:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Here’s a unique opportunity to train on our home court and then stick around for our game against the Jazz this Sunday!
👉 https://t.co/zzOHQizciM
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/j3w31asU8p – 8:30 PM
Here’s a unique opportunity to train on our home court and then stick around for our game against the Jazz this Sunday!
👉 https://t.co/zzOHQizciM
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/j3w31asU8p – 8:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight here against the Jazz:
Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:22 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight here against the Jazz:
Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
home again, home again
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/9i8Ftpox4V – 8:21 PM
home again, home again
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/9i8Ftpox4V – 8:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles said he wishes a day with Jordan Clarkson could be auctioned off. But what would that be like? According to JC, even odds on getting “Vegas JC” or “monk” JC, where he’s literally silent for days at a time. That and more JC uniqueness here: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:06 PM
Joe Ingles said he wishes a day with Jordan Clarkson could be auctioned off. But what would that be like? According to JC, even odds on getting “Vegas JC” or “monk” JC, where he’s literally silent for days at a time. That and more JC uniqueness here: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:06 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Rajon Rondo out tonight against #Jazz with right hamstring soreness – 8:05 PM
#Cavs Rajon Rondo out tonight against #Jazz with right hamstring soreness – 8:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Rajon Rondo is OUT tonight with right hamstring. soreness. – 8:05 PM
#Cavs Rajon Rondo is OUT tonight with right hamstring. soreness. – 8:05 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs injury update for this evening’s game:
Rajon Rondo is OUT with right hamstring soreness. – 8:04 PM
#Cavs injury update for this evening’s game:
Rajon Rondo is OUT with right hamstring soreness. – 8:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz’s available players tonight: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Eric Paschall, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Trent Forrest, Denzel Valentine, Zylan Cheatham. – 7:41 PM
Utah Jazz’s available players tonight: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Eric Paschall, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Trent Forrest, Denzel Valentine, Zylan Cheatham. – 7:41 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
By my count the Jazz have 10 players available tonight including freshly signed 10-day Zylan Cheatham. No centers. – 7:26 PM
By my count the Jazz have 10 players available tonight including freshly signed 10-day Zylan Cheatham. No centers. – 7:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder notes that the Jazz are in a tough position tonight, saying that any time the Cavs throw it into the post, “you can argue we’re at a disadvantage.” Said he’s mostly worried about rebounding. – 7:23 PM
Quin Snyder notes that the Jazz are in a tough position tonight, saying that any time the Cavs throw it into the post, “you can argue we’re at a disadvantage.” Said he’s mostly worried about rebounding. – 7:23 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
We’ll reach the midpoint of the NBA regular-season schedule tonight with the Cleveland-Utah game. – 7:22 PM
We’ll reach the midpoint of the NBA regular-season schedule tonight with the Cleveland-Utah game. – 7:22 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Utah’s frontcourt depth tonight: pic.twitter.com/PQHFdoHHX3 – 7:21 PM
Utah’s frontcourt depth tonight: pic.twitter.com/PQHFdoHHX3 – 7:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Danuel House is now OUT for tonight’s game with a “non-COVID illness”. – 7:20 PM
Danuel House is now OUT for tonight’s game with a “non-COVID illness”. – 7:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Continuing our West Coast swing!
🆚 @Utah Jazz
🕘 9:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/5Vg6rJrLjC – 5:30 PM
Continuing our West Coast swing!
🆚 @Utah Jazz
🕘 9:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/5Vg6rJrLjC – 5:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Cavs start three 7-footers. The Utah Jazz are currently without Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside, Udoka Azubuike, and Rudy Gay. And Norvel Pelle is questionable with a “non-COVID illness.” Should be, um, interesting tonight. – 5:05 PM
The Cavs start three 7-footers. The Utah Jazz are currently without Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside, Udoka Azubuike, and Rudy Gay. And Norvel Pelle is questionable with a “non-COVID illness.” Should be, um, interesting tonight. – 5:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hassan Whiteside now enters the Jazz’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 5:02 PM
Hassan Whiteside now enters the Jazz’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 5:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hassan Whiteside has joined the ranks of the Utah Jazz in the health and safety protocol. – 5:02 PM
Hassan Whiteside has joined the ranks of the Utah Jazz in the health and safety protocol. – 5:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz announced Hassan Whiteside is now in the health and safety protocol. – 5:01 PM
The @Utah Jazz announced Hassan Whiteside is now in the health and safety protocol. – 5:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
you know what to do⤵️
1. retweet to vote
2. save & update your wallpaper
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/hvG3hRfuib – 4:45 PM
you know what to do⤵️
1. retweet to vote
2. save & update your wallpaper
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/hvG3hRfuib – 4:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Almost every Utah Jazz player asked about Jordan Clarkson used a variation on the theme “unique vibe.” JC eventually agreed: “They’re very blessed to come to my planet sometimes.” In a Tribune exclusive, the man himself explains his singular personality. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 4:32 PM
Almost every Utah Jazz player asked about Jordan Clarkson used a variation on the theme “unique vibe.” JC eventually agreed: “They’re very blessed to come to my planet sometimes.” In a Tribune exclusive, the man himself explains his singular personality. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 4:32 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah-Arizona State has been rescheduled for Monday in Tempe at 2 p.m.
So instead of a Thursday-Saturday set against the Arizona schools, Utes will go Saturday-Monday. – 3:32 PM
Utah-Arizona State has been rescheduled for Monday in Tempe at 2 p.m.
So instead of a Thursday-Saturday set against the Arizona schools, Utes will go Saturday-Monday. – 3:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Want to help welcome guests next month when The Land takes center stage? 🏀🌟
@CLESports is seeking passionate Clevelanders willing to lend a hand and help make #NBAAllStar a success!
VOLUNTEER SIGN UP: https://t.co/f8AUhz0rU3 pic.twitter.com/c0mCLo88uZ – 3:15 PM
Want to help welcome guests next month when The Land takes center stage? 🏀🌟
@CLESports is seeking passionate Clevelanders willing to lend a hand and help make #NBAAllStar a success!
VOLUNTEER SIGN UP: https://t.co/f8AUhz0rU3 pic.twitter.com/c0mCLo88uZ – 3:15 PM