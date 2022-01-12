USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Jamal Crawford and more

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Jamal Crawford and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Jamal Crawford and more

January 12, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Stephen Curry No. 55 in points now

Moved ahead of Jamal Crawford with 19,427 points. He’s now 33 away from Terry Cummings

Nikola Vucevic No. 98 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Anthony Mason with 7,281 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Russell Westbrook

Jae Crowder No. 108 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady, Marcus Morris, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Gilbert Arenas with 1,083 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Cuttino Mobley

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 109 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady and Gilbert Arenas with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jae Crowder

D’Angelo Russell No. 147 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Raja Bell with 959 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Gerald Green

Serge Ibaka No. 158 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 6,312 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Zaza Pachulia

Eric Bledsoe No. 168 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jack Sikma with 3,495 assists. He’s now 3 away from Archie Clark

Eric Bledsoe No. 169 in steals now

Moved ahead of Kawhi Leonard with 1,016 steals. He’s now 1 away from Johnny Moore

Andre Iguodala No. 178 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of James Edwards with 6,005 rebounds. He’s now 31 away from Anthony Davis

Jeff Green No. 217 in points now

Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman and Wayman Tisdale with 12,887 points. He’s now 27 away from Kendall Gill

Nikola Jokic No. 230 in assists now

Moved ahead of Antonio Daniels and Bob Weiss with 2,935 assists. He’s now 6 away from Howard Komives

Fred VanVleet No. 239 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroeder with 685 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Byron Russell


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from Jan 11:
– B. Ingram: 33 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast
– S. Gil-Alexander: 32 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast
– A. Gordon: 30 pts, 12 reb, 11-16 fg
– J. Morant: 29 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast
– K. Kuzma: 29 pts, 5 reb, 12-17 fg
– S. Curry: 27 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast
– S. Dinwiddie: 22 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl – 11:30 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell As expected, Tyrese Maxey is back at Sixers shootaround this morning. Paul Reed is also back on the floor. Seth Curry is also getting some shots up at the end of the session. He’s listed as questionable to play tonight. – 11:07 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb New: Some thoughts on the Celtics reportedly showing trade interest in Jeff Green(!?!) and Jalen Smith masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…10:14 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire After Steph Curry and Ja Morant battled during the Warriors’ loss to the red-hot Grizzlies, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were … warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…10:00 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.34
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.84
3. Kevin Durant: 14.65
4. LeBron James: 14.64
5. Stephen Curry: 14.1
6. Trae Young: 13.44
7. Joel Embiid: 13.43
8. DeMar DeRoza: 12.91 pic.twitter.com/i3AWzXdARY9:53 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Ja Morant now has the fifth-best odds to win NBA MVP, according to almost all sportsbooks.
He’s behind only Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic. – 9:50 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_ Seth Curry is questionable again with ankle soreness. Tobias Harris is on the injury report due to shoulder pain but he’s probable. Shake Milton remains out
Tyrese Maxey is cleared from the protocol #Sixers8:57 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls With the focus on the brilliance of @DeMar DeRozan @Zach LaVine -a lock for theAll Star Game..let’s not forget the contributions of @Nikola Vucevic @Lonzo Ball . Vooch is 7th in reb at 11 per. Ball is 9th in steals. He’s 54% from 3pt range last 3. Coby: 8 str double digit scoring games – 8:39 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow We need to find the kid in the Curry jersey. Get on it, twitter. We need a beautiful ending to this heartwarming story 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IgPLYeMoTi8:20 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Mike Malone: “Jokic is one of the more disrespected reigning MVPs”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…5:02 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Here’s the key stretch from late in tonight’s fourth quarter. Denver spends two-straight possessions trying to get Nikola Jokic the ball. They can’t. Clippers make the Nuggets pay with back-to-back 3s. pic.twitter.com/Y4TphlqZWr2:51 AM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares Hopping on the postgame show to discuss Malone and Jokic’s comments after the game.
youtube.com/watch?v=cMOENv…1:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Amir Coffey played the entire second half.
The comeback officially started when Bledsoe and Batum entered the game for Jackson/Zubac in between the Jokic free throws that put Nuggets up 25.
Bledsoe never left the game from that point on. – 1:37 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU In last 19 minutes, Clippers had 14 assists and only 1 turnover.
In that same time, Nuggets had 8 assists (4 by Jokic) and 9 turnovers, negating a 17-12 rebound advantage in that stretch – 1:31 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Total games with a negative plus-minus on the season:
Bol – 5
Davon Reed – 6
Nikola Jokić – 10
Aaron Gordon – 12
Monte Morris – 13
PJ Dozier – 14
Zeke Nnaji – 15
Bones Hyland – 15
Will Barton – 15
Austin Rivers – 17
Jeff Green – 20
JaMychal Green – 21
Facu Campazzo – 30 – 1:28 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Nuggets tonight:
– Aaron Gordon/Nikola Jokic: 51 points, 20/30 FGs, 25 rebounds, 9 assists
– The rest: 34 points, 12/50 FGs, 2/26 3s – 1:26 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Jackson/Coffey/Bledsoe outscored Nuggets 33-26 in last 19 minutes of tonight’s game.
Just those three. – 1:20 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA Aaron Gordon was 10-11 at the rim tonight. His pressure on the painted area was the only other reason — other than Jokic — that Denver even had a chance to win despite their complete collapse. – 1:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Ty Lue said he had a veteran unit on the floor and was pleased with how they closed without Lue needing to use his final timeouts.
But he also admitted that he had thoughts not suitable for a family broadcast when Jokic’s final shot went up. – 1:18 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Eric Bledsoe +/-, last five Clippers wins
+20 at Sacramento
+24 at Boston
+16 at Brooklyn
+23 vs Hawks
+28 vs Nuggets – 1:10 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA Malone immediately points to turnovers and the inability to get the ball to Jokic as reasons for the Nuggets loss.
He said to put the blame on himself for tonight. – 1:03 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson Nikola Jokic had enough of this game.
Denver was down by 2 points and instead of the Nuggets electing to call a timeout, he chose to shoot a 3-pointer.
Denver blows a 25-point lead and fall to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bad loss. – 12:55 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU No timeouts called by either team in last 107 seconds of play. Nikola Jokic misses go-ahead 3, Aaron Gordon misses putback, Clippers hold on to complete a comeback win from down 25 with 7:04 left in 3rd quarter to win 87-85 and get back to .500.
3rd win streak of season. – 12:55 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Jokic’s 3 hits iron, and the Clippers escaped with a 87-85 win over the Nuggets. Even with Nuggets’ fluid & uneven roster, their unraveling was something else tonight against the Clippers. Nuggets squandered a 25-point lead. – 12:54 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Nikola Jokic had Nic Batum on him for an entire possession just now. Denver just couldn’t get him the ball. That possession ended with a Facu Campazzo 3. He’s 0-5 from 3-point range tonight. – 12:49 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares Jokic has gotten dunked on more times this season than in his previous six. – 12:43 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson The Sombor Shuffle finally made a return for Nikola Jokic as he’s doing everything in his power to close the Clippers out.
The Nuggets now have ALL momentum.
Those things are like a Gamebreaker on NBA Street. – 12:42 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports Jesus Reggie Jackson just hammed it on Jokic. – 12:42 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan Jokic is just ridiculous. He ran away from the basket as he went into his gather/shooting motion and turned it into a Dirk fall-away. There isn’t a single thing anybody can do about that. – 12:41 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA Wizards teammates Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had to be separated after getting into a fight at half-time.
➡️ https://t.co/1PpigiOYzM pic.twitter.com/mj4HOczfVL12:41 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Huge stretch from Nikola Jokic. Two clutch offensive rebounds. Then a deep Sombor Shuffle. Nuggets clinging to a three-point lead with 4:24 left. – 12:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers weren’t able to hold onto fourth quarter lead 16 days ago because, as Terance Mann noted, Nuggets had their closer.
Jokic doing Jokic things to put Nuggets back in the lead.
Nuggets 79, Clippers 76. 4:24 left. And Jackson is in foul trouble. – 12:40 AM
Michael Singer @msinger Gordon (9) and Jokic (4) with all of Denver’s fourth-quarter scoring.
Nuggets up 3, 4:24 left. – 12:40 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake Jokic come on – 12:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Jokic making his fallaway look so easy. – 12:38 AM
Michael Singer @msinger No idea how Jokic grabbed that rebound. – 12:37 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU 25-point Nuggets lead is GONE
(or at least it was before Aaron Gordon got free for a casual reverse dunk)
Nuggets 73, Clippers 71. 6:52 left.
Eric Bledsoe finally made a 3 after 13 misses in a row. pic.twitter.com/lzdDJoH4Gk12:34 AM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope grabbed the rebound of Josh Giddey’s 3-pointer (blocked by Montrezl Harrell) with about 2.5 seconds left in the half. Hard to fathom a pass and shot could be executed that quickly. Nonetheless, Trezz wanted the ball after leaking out. pic.twitter.com/JOKYdIZucN12:33 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Clippers got the 25-point deficit down to two but here comes the MVP. Nikola Jokic checks back in with Aaron Gordon with 9:19 left. – 12:29 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM With Nikola Jokic not on the floor, Nuggets have watched Clippers cut a 25-point deficit to 66-62 with 10:38 left. This game might not get to the 90’s in scoring but it’s a game now. – 12:25 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU … or Terance Mann can stay in, Eric Bledsoe can keep honey badgering steals, and Brandon Boston Jr. can finish a dunk to get LA on a 6-0 run to start fourth and force a Michael Malone timeout.
Nuggets doing what they do in terms of not holding onto leads this season. 66-62 now – 12:25 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs Hang on for the fourth, Nuggets fans. Gotta get through the Jokic bench minutes and then grit this one out. Denver’s 25 point 3rd quarter lead falling 11: pic.twitter.com/yLZtWUcAEj12:21 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind The Nuggets’ inability to get Nikola Jokic the ball when he has a mismatch is stunning. – 12:11 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.1 points and a league-best 17.3 rebounds per game in Denver’s previous eight games. And yet where’s the MVP love? Michael Malone: “He is one of the more disrespected reigning MVPs that I can think of in terms of the attention” espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:09 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Nuggets got lead up to 25, but Clippers finally on an 8-0 run. 3s by Morris and Coffey were followed by Eric Bledsoe pursuing a steal for several seconds, getting it, and laying it in. – 12:07 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS This appears to be the end of 1st half play that led to an apparent halftime altercation between Montrezl Harrell and KCP, as reported by @Shams Charania. You can see Harrell and KCP start talking on their way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/hoXaHMecMF12:06 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs Jokic came out in the 3rd quarter like he’d seen the Nuggets completely fall apart to start third quarters before and wasn’t havin it. Denver’s up 20. – 12:00 AM
Michael Singer @msinger Nuggets, these Nuggets, on an 11-4 run to start the third quarter. The difference? They’ve pounded the ball inside. Jokic, AG, Monte all attacking the paint.
20-point lead. – 11:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “Defensive stops.” Jae Crowder.
How #Suns overcame 20 turnovers and giving up 22 offensive rebounds in win over Raptors to begin five-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/uPzE5wswiJ11:46 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Wizards’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a physical altercation at halftime of Tuesday night’s home win over the Thunder and needed to be separated by teammates.
Details: theathletic.com/news/wizards-m…11:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn First quar—I mean halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Clippers 41-28:
-Fewest points Nuggets have given up in a half this year. 5-0 when they give up 45 points or fewer.
-12 points and 6 rebounds for AG, who looks great on both ends
-Jeff Green: 9 pts on 12 fga pic.twitter.com/79zAVFMdZz11:42 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs Nuggets have just 41 points, Jokic has taken 4 shots & they’re up by 13. Denver’s bench has taken more shots than the starters, the team is 2-for-16 on threes, & hopefully they can comfortably win this atrocious example of basketball. Also to continue the quarterly gifs… yikes. pic.twitter.com/LnIayGPKIw11:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin How did Jae Crowder respond to playing the 3 with Devin Booker and Chris Paul on the bench and Cam Johnson out with an ankle injury?
“Be aggressive”
Crowder scored 13 of his team-high 19 in the 2nd quarter of #Suns win over Raptors. pic.twitter.com/qRt3dJWVyW11:41 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson The Nuggets lead the Clippers 41-28 at the half.
Gordon leads all scorers with 12 pts, Jeff Green has 9 and Jokic is balanced with 7/4/8.
Everyone on Denver looks like Bruce Bowen as Denver has their best defensive half off the season.
What’s your message to the team? – 11:41 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home