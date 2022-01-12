Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Jamal Crawford and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Stephen Curry No. 55 in points now
Moved ahead of Jamal Crawford with 19,427 points. He’s now 33 away from Terry Cummings
Nikola Vucevic No. 98 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Anthony Mason with 7,281 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Russell Westbrook
Jae Crowder No. 108 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady, Marcus Morris, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Gilbert Arenas with 1,083 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Cuttino Mobley
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 109 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady and Gilbert Arenas with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jae Crowder
D’Angelo Russell No. 147 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raja Bell with 959 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Gerald Green
Serge Ibaka No. 158 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 6,312 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Zaza Pachulia
Eric Bledsoe No. 168 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jack Sikma with 3,495 assists. He’s now 3 away from Archie Clark
Eric Bledsoe No. 169 in steals now
Moved ahead of Kawhi Leonard with 1,016 steals. He’s now 1 away from Johnny Moore
Andre Iguodala No. 178 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of James Edwards with 6,005 rebounds. He’s now 31 away from Anthony Davis
Jeff Green No. 217 in points now
Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman and Wayman Tisdale with 12,887 points. He’s now 27 away from Kendall Gill
Nikola Jokic No. 230 in assists now
Moved ahead of Antonio Daniels and Bob Weiss with 2,935 assists. He’s now 6 away from Howard Komives
Fred VanVleet No. 239 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroeder with 685 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Byron Russell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
– B. Ingram: 33 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast
– S. Gil-Alexander: 32 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast
– A. Gordon: 30 pts, 12 reb, 11-16 fg
– J. Morant: 29 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast
– K. Kuzma: 29 pts, 5 reb, 12-17 fg
– S. Curry: 27 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast
– S. Dinwiddie: 22 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl – 11:30 AM
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.34
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.84
3. Kevin Durant: 14.65
4. LeBron James: 14.64
5. Stephen Curry: 14.1
6. Trae Young: 13.44
7. Joel Embiid: 13.43
8. DeMar DeRoza: 12.91 pic.twitter.com/i3AWzXdARY – 9:53 AM
He’s behind only Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic. – 9:50 AM
Tyrese Maxey is cleared from the protocol #Sixers – 8:57 AM
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:02 AM
youtube.com/watch?v=cMOENv… – 1:40 AM
The comeback officially started when Bledsoe and Batum entered the game for Jackson/Zubac in between the Jokic free throws that put Nuggets up 25.
Bledsoe never left the game from that point on. – 1:37 AM
In that same time, Nuggets had 8 assists (4 by Jokic) and 9 turnovers, negating a 17-12 rebound advantage in that stretch – 1:31 AM
Bol – 5
Davon Reed – 6
Nikola Jokić – 10
Aaron Gordon – 12
Monte Morris – 13
PJ Dozier – 14
Zeke Nnaji – 15
Bones Hyland – 15
Will Barton – 15
Austin Rivers – 17
Jeff Green – 20
JaMychal Green – 21
Facu Campazzo – 30 – 1:28 AM
– Aaron Gordon/Nikola Jokic: 51 points, 20/30 FGs, 25 rebounds, 9 assists
– The rest: 34 points, 12/50 FGs, 2/26 3s – 1:26 AM
Just those three. – 1:20 AM
But he also admitted that he had thoughts not suitable for a family broadcast when Jokic’s final shot went up. – 1:18 AM
+20 at Sacramento
+24 at Boston
+16 at Brooklyn
+23 vs Hawks
+28 vs Nuggets – 1:10 AM
He said to put the blame on himself for tonight. – 1:03 AM
Denver was down by 2 points and instead of the Nuggets electing to call a timeout, he chose to shoot a 3-pointer.
Denver blows a 25-point lead and fall to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bad loss. – 12:55 AM
3rd win streak of season. – 12:55 AM
The Nuggets now have ALL momentum.
Those things are like a Gamebreaker on NBA Street. – 12:42 AM
➡️ https://t.co/1PpigiOYzM pic.twitter.com/mj4HOczfVL – 12:41 AM
Jokic doing Jokic things to put Nuggets back in the lead.
Nuggets 79, Clippers 76. 4:24 left. And Jackson is in foul trouble. – 12:40 AM
Nuggets up 3, 4:24 left. – 12:40 AM
(or at least it was before Aaron Gordon got free for a casual reverse dunk)
Nuggets 73, Clippers 71. 6:52 left.
Eric Bledsoe finally made a 3 after 13 misses in a row. pic.twitter.com/lzdDJoH4Gk – 12:34 AM
Nuggets doing what they do in terms of not holding onto leads this season. 66-62 now – 12:25 AM
20-point lead. – 11:58 PM
How #Suns overcame 20 turnovers and giving up 22 offensive rebounds in win over Raptors to begin five-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/uPzE5wswiJ – 11:46 PM
Details: theathletic.com/news/wizards-m… – 11:43 PM
-Fewest points Nuggets have given up in a half this year. 5-0 when they give up 45 points or fewer.
-12 points and 6 rebounds for AG, who looks great on both ends
-Jeff Green: 9 pts on 12 fga pic.twitter.com/79zAVFMdZz – 11:42 PM
“Be aggressive”
Crowder scored 13 of his team-high 19 in the 2nd quarter of #Suns win over Raptors. pic.twitter.com/qRt3dJWVyW – 11:41 PM
Gordon leads all scorers with 12 pts, Jeff Green has 9 and Jokic is balanced with 7/4/8.
Everyone on Denver looks like Bruce Bowen as Denver has their best defensive half off the season.
What’s your message to the team? – 11:41 PM
