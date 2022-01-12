Danilo Gallinari: I'd like to stay in Atlanta until the end of the season

Danilo Gallinari on trade rumors: “I’d like to stay until the end of the season also because changing in-season is never easy, for many reasons. But anything can happen “.
Source: Redazione Sky Sport, Sky Sport @ Sky.it
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips play their tribute to Lou (in street clothes and inactive today) and his former Clipper teammate Gallo checks in for the Hawks. – 3:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Google Translate version (always a little on the rough side) of an Italian interview with Danilo Gallinari: sport-sky-it.translate.goog/nba/2022/01/09… – 2:25 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danilo Gallinari says he would love to remain in Atlanta till the end of the season sportando.basketball/en/danilo-gall… – 11:35 AM
More on this storyline
Interviewed by Sky Sport, Danilo Gallinari said that he would love to remain with the Hawks for the remainder of the season. There were rumors about his possible trade in the past days. “I am ready to stay and I would love to remain for the remainder of the season because a change of a team is never easy, for several reasons. But anything can happen” Gallinari said. -via Sportando / January 10, 2022
But there’s a fine line between roster depth and roster dilution, and sources say the Hawks — well aware that their rotations are a bit crowded when fully healthy — are on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal for an impact player. Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari (just $5 million of his $21.4 million guaranteed on his deal for next season) and third-year small forward Cam Reddish, it seems, are the most likely candidates to be headed out. -via The Athletic / January 5, 2022