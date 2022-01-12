Doc Rivers on potential Ben Simmons trade: Hopefully we'll know sooner or later

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure. Rivers notes Simmons “does come into the facility. … Hopefully we’ll know sooner or later.”
Source: Twitter @NoahLevick
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers addresses the trade rumors surrounding his team while also talking about the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:27 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure.
Rivers notes Simmons “does come into the facility. … Hopefully we’ll know sooner or later.” – 5:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on taking to players about trade rumors: ‘It depends which half-rumor is out there.’ Doesn’t like when writers suggest trades and then report them. Says some guys read everything and others don’t follow closely. – 5:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (shoulder) will play in the Sixers game tonight, Seth Curry (ankle) is a game-time decision.
Tyrese Maxey will play after missing four games in the protocols. Doc Rivers said he was able to work out a few times over the past few days. – 5:21 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Guard LaMelo Ball ‘brings joy to the game. You want to play with him. … When he gets on the floor, your guys are excited. That doesn’t happen often.’ #Hornets – 5:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is playing tonight. Seth Curry warming up to see if he can play. – 5:17 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym – 4:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams
https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW – 2:19 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A Ben Simmons analysis and updated breakdown of every team that’s known to be in the running (per @Shams Charania), at @TheAthletic…
* Sacramento, Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, Portland
* The Sixers outlook
(assist from @ Jon Krawczynski)
theathletic.com/3066096/2022/0… – 11:22 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Early returns on Klay, Tatum/Brown in Boston, a potential shakeup in Atlanta, latest intel on Ben Simmons, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
For @ESPNAusNZ: For all the negative Ben Simmons commentary out there, I asked Matisse Thybulle to break down what it’s like on the floor without the all-world defensive talent.
PODCAST 🎙️: https://t.co/Kq9wXSRYsy
FEATURE 📝: https://t.co/VKpZUrNw22 pic.twitter.com/BxanKYWKr5 – 11:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza that details the Revenge of the G Leaguers: marcstein.substack.com/p/revenge-of-t…
Monday column with my Ben Simmons latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 10:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s 31-point night in 26 minutes: “On a night like tonight, you have a lot of guys out, you’re playing a team that’s struggling right now, you can’t come in here and mess around, I thought Jo was very serious to start the game.” – 11:51 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ 7-game winning streak:
“We’ve had to do it a lot of different ways. I think our guys have finally found a way to play no matter who’s out on the floor – and that’s why we’re winning games.” – 10:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Big greetings from Doc Rivers and Sam Cassell for K.J. Martin. Guessing they knew him when he was the little kid on his dad’s lap on the podium. Good seeing Sam at halftime. Looks good, like he is planning a comeback. – 9:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said before the game that before coaching Korkmaz, he didn’t realize he could get to the bucket like he can. Gets the fingerrolll there and is up to 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 8:55 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers said Andre Drummond either throws tremendous passes or “tremendous passes.” Embiid just had one of the latter running the break lol – 8:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 12, 2022