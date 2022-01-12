Donovan Mitchell: I was a Heat fan growing up

USA Today Sports

The athleticism, particularly the ability to dunk on people in traffic. The superior ability to handle the ball and get to wherever off the dribble, whenever. The ability to turn up in the postseason. The ability in transition. And the humility. Both share those traits. “I was definitely a Heat fan growing up,” Mitchell said. “I remember when him and LeBron were playing the Pacers in a playoff series. And I just remember how they manipulated the game in the fourth quarter and overtime. I remember … how much he impacted my life and my career growing up. “We just witnessed greatness when he was playing. He’s been a big influence on me in a number of ways.”
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic

Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz blew a 22-point lead. Allowed 78 second-half points on 59% shooting to the worst offense in the league. Donovan Mitchell was irate afterward: “We’re fooling ourselves if we say we’re gonna win a championship and we have a night like tonight.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…11:24 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
A woeful defensive performance leads to the Utah Jazz squandering a 22-point lead and falling to a struggling Pistons team on Monday, prompting a collective rebuke postgame for Donovan Mitchell. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…4:27 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Failure is not final💯 – 10:47 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell very frustrated after this one. – 10:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell on the @Utah Jazz performance tonight.
“We’re fooling ourselves if we say we want to win a championship and we have a night like tonight.”
#takenote | @kslsports10:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell: We’re fooling ourselves saying we want to win a championship, having nights like tonight – 10:00 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell: “We are fooling ourselves to say we want to win a championship and we have a night like tonight.” – 9:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell: “We’re fooling ourselves if we think we can win a championship playing like this.” – 9:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell was visibly frustrated, and took several seconds to respond when asked what his mood was following the “every [expletive] night comment: “We didn’t do a lot right. We gotta guard. We gotta guard the ball. … We gotta be able to have each other’s backs.” – 9:57 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell: “We gotta guard, man. We gotta just guard the ball. There is not much else to it.” – 9:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Cade Cunningham outperforming Donovan Mitchell and getting a win against the Jazz feels like a big deal for his development. – 9:12 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
There’s not a lot of secrets about what the Jazz are and aren’t anymore.
They have stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and are an extremely gifted offensive team, but they’re awful defensively on the perimeter when Gobert isn’t there to cover it all up. – 9:12 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Some symbolism in Donovan Mitchell throwing down a one-handed alley-oop over Trey Lyles. – 8:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is a one percent athlete – 8:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell is now tied with John Stockton for the second-most made threes in @Utah Jazz history with 845.
Mitchell did in in 315 games while Stockton did it in 1,504.
#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 7:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Available Jazz roster as of this moment: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, Hassan Whiteside, Jordan Clarkson, Eric Paschall, Trent Forrest, Danuel House, Norvel Pelle, Denzel Valentine. – 2:49 PM
Tim MacMahon: I think that it’s a little bit different situation in Salt Lake City with Donovan Mitchell just because there is I’m gonna say at least speculation around a league that market size might matter to him. -via YouTube / January 8, 2022
Rumblings about New York’s inevitable pursuits of All-Stars, and particular All-Stars who are represented by CAA, were always louder than talk of any Knicks short-term upgrade. Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker enter free agency in 2024. Utah and New Orleans officials know all too well of New York’s looming presence surrounding the futures of Donovan Mitchell and Zion Williamson. -via Bleacher Report / January 8, 2022

