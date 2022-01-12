Draymond Green out at least two more games

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green won’t play in Milwaukee or Chicago. Steve Kerr said “I guess there’s a chance” Green could rejoin Warriors in Minnesota, but “doubtful”. Likely out for entire road trip. – 2:48 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Draymond Green against the red-hot Grizzlies on Tuesday due to left calf tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/11/inj… – 7:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said it’s “doubtful” that Draymond Green will join the Warriors for the upcoming Bucks, Bulls back-to-back. Said Draymond is doing well, but it’s “far-fetched” to think he can fly out and play these next two games, said he isn’t quite ready. – 10:43 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
It’s “doubtful” that Draymond Green will join the Warriors for the upcoming back-to-back vs. Bucks and Bulls, Steve Kerr said. – 10:43 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kerr called it “doubtful” that Draymond would join the Warriors in Milwaukee or Chicago.
“With a back to back, it seems far fetched that we’d just fly him out and play him,” Kerr said. – 10:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have lost three of four, all three Ls on road: Dallas, New Orleans (rest night) and now Memphis. They’ve had trouble scoring lately. Draymond Green’s status for rest of road trip unknown. Milwaukee, Chicago road b2b up next. No Klay in one of them. Challenging stretch. – 10:21 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Draymond Green against the red-hot Grizzlies on Tuesday due to left calf tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/11/inj… – 10:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors went on a 14-5 run in final 2:50 after finally putting GP2 on Morant. Got to think possible second half adjustment would be to start him in the JTA slot, go super small without Draymond Green. Warriors down eight in Memphis. – 9:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
With Draymond Green out, JTA will get the start at PF for the Warriors tonight. – 6:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Gary Payton II (ankle) was listed as probable but will play vs Grizzlies, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Juan Toscano-Anderson will start at PF in place of Draymond Green (calf). – 6:33 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green (calf) didn’t make the trip to Memphis for tomorrow’s game, sources tell @TheUndefeated. Green is day to day and could be back later this week. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / January 10, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out tonight in New Orleans. Quad for Curry, left hip for Green, left ankle for JTA. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 6, 2022