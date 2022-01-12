Heat vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (25-15) play against the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022
Miami Heat 56, Atlanta Hawks 51 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks just unveiled a new division title banner. pic.twitter.com/Jz7Peo9Lxp – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I really think there’s something there with Duncan and Herro off the bench
Duncan’s shots don’t shift at all
It’s the same looks, except Herro has a safety net with his improved playmaking at the moment
Even with starters return, this may make the team better – 8:43 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Freaking awesome job by Cody to heat the ball up, get the steal and deliver a much needed transition hoop + 1. Also, yikes Georges Niang. pic.twitter.com/DFcyy7h2f5 – 8:40 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The Tyler block that everyone is asking to see ⬇️
@Tyler Herro // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2DZcR5KDk3 – 8:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 56-51 to the Heat at halftime.
Hunter: 13 points, 4/8 FG
Bogdanovic: 10/4, 4/8 FG
Young: 9/2/2/, 3/9 FG – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 56, Hawks 51 at half. Herro with 16 points, 8 assists. Herro’s career high is 11 assists. His season high is 9. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime; Heat 56, Hawks 51. Tyler Herro doing a lot with 16 points and eight assists. His career-high is 11 assists. – 8:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
At halftime, De’Andre Hunter leads the Hawks in scoring (13 points, 3-4 from 3).
Also has a block.
Hawks trail the Heat, 56-51. – 8:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Most impressed I’ve been with Tyler Herro in a half of basketball
Scoring comfort, passing vision, and his best defensive stretch of the season by far
(Not just the block, but the way he’s moving his feet on-ball)
Some next level skills right now – 8:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler with the Midwestern “ope lemme just sneak right past ya” pic.twitter.com/Pfi3KyCTrL – 8:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This first half has been a display of all the work Tyler Herro has done to improve from last season. Hesitation dribbles (adding to his bag), beating defenders off the dribble (improved first step) and jumping for blocks (higher vertical/more strength). – 8:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro misses shot. Look how he recovers. 94-foot sprint to make a play. pic.twitter.com/4stEY7XGBO – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro just making things happen off the bounce, with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and seven assists in 15 minutes. – 8:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro forces a Trae Young switch and really takes advantage on a nice jumper
Young tries to take Herro back, and Herro was moving his feet exceptionally
That’s big time – 8:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro: 16 points, 15 minutes. He makes this look normal. It is not normal. – 8:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with nine turnovers and eight assists. Not a sharp offensive performance, so far. – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ugly start to this one
Tyler Herro keeping them in somewhat of an offensive rhythm
This should be a 91-89 finish – 8:18 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter is 3-4 FG (2-2 from 3) with 8 points in his first 7 minutes back – 8:15 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Collins getting hosed, at home, an a clear offensive foul by Dedmon, AFTER DD already turned the ball over is peak @NBAOfficial Screw The Hawks call pic.twitter.com/IFucAhybBg – 8:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 27, Heat 21
Hawks shot 57.9% FG (11-19).
De’Andre Hunter came off the bench to hit a 3, in his first stint back – 8:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 27-21 over the Heat at the end of the first quarter.
Collins: 7 points, 3/3 FG
Bogdanovic: 5 points, 2/4 FG
Young: 4/2/2, 2/6 FG
Hawks shot 58 percent in the quarter – 8:05 PM
Solomon Hill @solohill
we didn’t give up 30 point first quarter. pic.twitter.com/caIP8nPcq6 – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Hawks 27, Heat 21. Tyler Herro with eight points in six minutes, but Heat shooting just 1 of 5 on threes with seven turnovers. – 8:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle started off with a couple of nice assists, then twice took Finney-Smith in for short jumpers, then hit a 3. Just missed an understandable heat check 3. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent about to enter the game. Could mean no minutes for Kyle Guy and Chris Silva tonight. – 8:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
De’Andre Hunter checking in for the first time since early November – 7:59 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter checking in for the first time since Nov. 12! – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon are the Heat’s first three off the bench. – 7:56 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
As soon as Gallo checks in, he abandons the shooter and Max made him pay 😂 – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Luckily Miami has two starting lineups available tonight
Gabe Vincent
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Dewayne Dedmon
That’s a strong grouping to get them back in it – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra calls timeout. Hawks ahead 13-2 with Heat just 1 of 8 from the field and 0 of 3 on threes. – 7:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nice steal by Okongwu and Bogi finishes with a 3-pointer on the other end.
Hawks open up a 13-2 lead vs. the Heat. – 7:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 13-2 over the Heat. Miami has started 1-of-8 from the floor and has 3 turnovers. – 7:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz’s available players tonight: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Eric Paschall, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Trent Forrest, Denzel Valentine, Zylan Cheatham. – 7:41 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Rested and ready to go.
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/6l61h0nzqn – 7:35 PM
Rested and ready to go.
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/6l61h0nzqn – 7:35 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
By my count the Jazz have 10 players available tonight including freshly signed 10-day Zylan Cheatham. No centers. – 7:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Heading into tonight’s game @OmerYurtseven5 is the first NBA rookie in over 40 years to grab 16+ rebounds in 4 straight games… assistant coach Malik Allen plays a big role in that.
@CoupNBA has the scoop on the work Yurt is putting in behind-the-scenes – 7:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks, who will play 10 of their next 12 games at home, welcome the Miami Heat to State Farm Arena tonight. Atlanta won the 2020-21 regular season series (2-1) and ride a two-game winning streak over Miami into tonight’s contest.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The Mechanic is back 🔧
What gets @Dewayne Dedmon game-ready?
Road Rituals // @ATT pic.twitter.com/4j4OYlewTt – 7:15 PM
The Mechanic is back 🔧
What gets @Dewayne Dedmon game-ready?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat inactives: Bam Adebayo (right thumb UCL reconstruction), Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain), Marcus Garrett (return to competition reconditioning), Markieff Morris (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala (right wrist sprain) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery). – 7:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
First five for our first matchup this season vs. ATL pic.twitter.com/suUvVoJmrf – 7:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven in starting lineup, alongside Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin.
So it will be Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon off the bench tonight in Atlanta. – 7:08 PM
Heat staying with Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven in starting lineup, alongside Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu
Heat will start:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
P.J. Tucker
Omer Yurtseven
(No Butler or Bam for MIA.) – 7:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starters tonight vs. Hawks: Lowry, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Yurtseven.
Dedmon playing off the bench and Robinson’s third straight game as a reserve. – 7:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:05 PM
Chaundee Brown @cbrownballin935
Never forget where you started, but stay focused on where your goin. 💯 – 7:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin making the most of his Heat two-way opportunity with a career season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks final injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
Clint Capela: Out
Solomon Hill: Out
Jalen Johnson: Out
Cam Reddish: Out
John Collins: Available
De’Andre Hunter: Available – 6:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
De’Andre Hunter and John Collins are available.
Cam Reddish and Clint Capela are out. – 6:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Another good sign. Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon working side by side pregame. Dedmon is active. Adebayo is not. pic.twitter.com/C28yG8sPAk – 6:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Clint Capela and Cam Reddish are out for the Hawks vs. Heat tonight. – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo certainly looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/jjyOcjyhEN – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela and Cam Reddish are out for tonight’s game.
De’Andre Hunter is available. – 6:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is officially available to play tonight.
Huge for the Hawks to get him back. – 6:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsATL INJURY UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (knee) will be available to play in tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 6:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Dewayne Dedmon will play tonight vs Atlanta
@5ReasonsSports – 6:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan, back to coach his first game since exiting protocols, on the 17-22 Hawks:
“We need to, how can I put it, I heard a coach say one time, take off the tuxedo and we need to put on a hard hat. We need to go to work.” – 5:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nate McMillan says the Hawks have to “take off the tuxedos.” As much as I don’t want to provide context to this, McMillan said the Hawks have to put on their hard hats and play harder. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nate McMillan says the Hawks have to “take off the tuxedos” and start playing with more force. – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nate McMillan on the shorthanded Heat, “Nothing changes when they lose guys.” – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Opposing coaches cite sage advice for spicing up Heat season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and minutes while shooting a career-best 50.5 percent from the field in his first season with the Heat … as a two-way contract player.
Martin on how his move to the Heat has helped him and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“He’s been a monster for us lately.” – Jimmy Butler
@CoupNBA goes into how Ömer is enduring, and trucking through, every bump in his rookie season road while turning himself into an impact player when needed ⬇️ – 3:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Opposing coaches cite sage advice for spicing up Heat season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat create G League backcourt reunion; Dewayne Dedmon a big Omer Yurtseven fan. – 3:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Updated Hawks injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
John Collins (back): Probable
De’Andre Hunter (wrist): Questionable
Clint Capela (ankle): Doubtful
Cam Reddish (ankle): Doubtful
Solomon Hill (hamstring): Out
Jalen Johnson (ankle): Out – 1:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari reportedly available for first-round pick
sportando.basketball/en/hawks-forwa… – 1:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Got a fresh question coming in hot 🍟
Who do you agree with? pic.twitter.com/A3lLobfJl3 – 1:30 PM
