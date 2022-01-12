Hornets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (22-19) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 85, Philadelphia 76ers 69 (Q3 02:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
PJ Washington just picked up 5 fouls in 6 minutes of the 3rd quarter, 4 of them from guarding Joel Embiid. – 8:43 PM
PJ Washington just picked up 5 fouls in 6 minutes of the 3rd quarter, 4 of them from guarding Joel Embiid. – 8:43 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Freaking awesome job by Cody to heat the ball up, get the steal and deliver a much needed transition hoop + 1. Also, yikes Georges Niang. pic.twitter.com/DFcyy7h2f5 – 8:40 PM
Freaking awesome job by Cody to heat the ball up, get the steal and deliver a much needed transition hoop + 1. Also, yikes Georges Niang. pic.twitter.com/DFcyy7h2f5 – 8:40 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I’m not gonna lie…
Watching Joel Embiid right now is a privilege. He’s on another level right now. It’s incredible. – 8:34 PM
I’m not gonna lie…
Watching Joel Embiid right now is a privilege. He’s on another level right now. It’s incredible. – 8:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Gordon Hayward has 26 points and it feels like 20 of those have come on wide open layups in transition lol – 8:23 PM
Gordon Hayward has 26 points and it feels like 20 of those have come on wide open layups in transition lol – 8:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Hornets first-half box pic.twitter.com/UpRKEvNyrK – 8:21 PM
#Sixers vs. #Hornets first-half box pic.twitter.com/UpRKEvNyrK – 8:21 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA source: The idea of trading Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together would allow the #Sixers to acquire a power forward in return, expanding the pool of possible players they could get. Primary goal is still dealing Simmons and #76ers aren’t actively shopping Harris. – 8:15 PM
#NBA source: The idea of trading Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together would allow the #Sixers to acquire a power forward in return, expanding the pool of possible players they could get. Primary goal is still dealing Simmons and #76ers aren’t actively shopping Harris. – 8:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍‼️
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/TscQYwKC5U – 8:11 PM
𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍‼️
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/TscQYwKC5U – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Flyin’ into the second half 😤
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/BzuwwQwyuo – 8:07 PM
Flyin’ into the second half 😤
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/BzuwwQwyuo – 8:07 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers trail the Hornets by 14 at the half and have already allowed 18 fast-break points. Not a new issue.
Gordon Hayward (22 points, 9 for 9 from the field) will likely miss, but Sixers have a lot of work to do to extend their winning streak to eight. – 8:06 PM
Sixers trail the Hornets by 14 at the half and have already allowed 18 fast-break points. Not a new issue.
Gordon Hayward (22 points, 9 for 9 from the field) will likely miss, but Sixers have a lot of work to do to extend their winning streak to eight. – 8:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Scattered boos when #Sixers fall behind #Hornets by 14 1 minute before halftime. – 8:03 PM
Scattered boos when #Sixers fall behind #Hornets by 14 1 minute before halftime. – 8:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The #sixers say that Danny Green had his right hip examined and will return to tonight’s game. – 8:03 PM
The #sixers say that Danny Green had his right hip examined and will return to tonight’s game. – 8:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Love JB putting LaMelo on Thybulle, let’s him help off a non-shooter and cause havoc with help defense, especially on Embiid.
Hornets defense has been extremely disruptive tonight, scoring in transition consistently due to causing live ball turnovers – 8:03 PM
Love JB putting LaMelo on Thybulle, let’s him help off a non-shooter and cause havoc with help defense, especially on Embiid.
Hornets defense has been extremely disruptive tonight, scoring in transition consistently due to causing live ball turnovers – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nothin’ but space and opportunity 💥
@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5lboWz3QJS – 8:02 PM
Nothin’ but space and opportunity 💥
@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5lboWz3QJS – 8:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers down 11 (59-48) late in 2nd quarter after Embiid misses two free throws, Bridges hits a 3-pointer, Embiid turns it over and Hayward gets breakaway layup. – 8:02 PM
#Sixers down 11 (59-48) late in 2nd quarter after Embiid misses two free throws, Bridges hits a 3-pointer, Embiid turns it over and Hayward gets breakaway layup. – 8:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green had his right hip examined and will return, Sixers say. – 8:01 PM
Danny Green had his right hip examined and will return, Sixers say. – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Uncharacteristic 8 first-half turnovers for the Sixers, which have led to 10 Hornets points. They’ve got a game-high 11-point lead late in the second. – 8:01 PM
Uncharacteristic 8 first-half turnovers for the Sixers, which have led to 10 Hornets points. They’ve got a game-high 11-point lead late in the second. – 8:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green had his hip checked out and he’s cleared to return #Sixers – 8:01 PM
Danny Green had his hip checked out and he’s cleared to return #Sixers – 8:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Danny Green had his right hip examined and the SIxers say he will return – 8:01 PM
Danny Green had his right hip examined and the SIxers say he will return – 8:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers packaging Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in a trade doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense: https://t.co/cTIrFtneVv #76ers pic.twitter.com/RL9sWtvxEy – 7:56 PM
#NBA column: The #Sixers packaging Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in a trade doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense: https://t.co/cTIrFtneVv #76ers pic.twitter.com/RL9sWtvxEy – 7:56 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ & McDaniels missing a lot of weird open shots, must believe that will change. Meanwhile Cody Martin has started well – 7:50 PM
PJ & McDaniels missing a lot of weird open shots, must believe that will change. Meanwhile Cody Martin has started well – 7:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Fan near Rich Paul at the game just yelled at him during a break in the action just now: “Yo Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM
Fan near Rich Paul at the game just yelled at him during a break in the action just now: “Yo Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Fan just yelled: ‘Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly.’ #Sixers – 7:48 PM
Fan just yelled: ‘Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly.’ #Sixers – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Fan sitting behind Rich Paul: “Yo, Rich Paul! Get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM
Fan sitting behind Rich Paul: “Yo, Rich Paul! Get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green got up and walked very gingerly back to the locker room. Suffered an injury on a play where Miles Bridges blocked his layup. Left hamstring and left calf have been problems for him this season. – 7:45 PM
Danny Green got up and walked very gingerly back to the locker room. Suffered an injury on a play where Miles Bridges blocked his layup. Left hamstring and left calf have been problems for him this season. – 7:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Danny Green went down on the baseline in some pain right now, looked like he initially grabbed around his hip and/or hamstring area though it was tough to tell from where we’re sitting if replay shows otherwise. Walking slowly back to locker room right now under his own power – 7:44 PM
Danny Green went down on the baseline in some pain right now, looked like he initially grabbed around his hip and/or hamstring area though it was tough to tell from where we’re sitting if replay shows otherwise. Walking slowly back to locker room right now under his own power – 7:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danny Green is down and grabbing his left hamstring again after attempting that layup. Has been a problem all season for him. – 7:43 PM
Danny Green is down and grabbing his left hamstring again after attempting that layup. Has been a problem all season for him. – 7:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
He can’t miss! 🎯🔥
1️⃣5️⃣ – 6/6 from the floor
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/AD5CTcuYhR – 7:40 PM
He can’t miss! 🎯🔥
1️⃣5️⃣ – 6/6 from the floor
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/AD5CTcuYhR – 7:40 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 8 minutes in his return (Maxey has been out since Dec. 30):
8 PTS / 3-4 fg / 2-2 3fg / 2 REB / 1 AST – 7:40 PM
Tyrese Maxey’s first 8 minutes in his return (Maxey has been out since Dec. 30):
8 PTS / 3-4 fg / 2-2 3fg / 2 REB / 1 AST – 7:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Might as well stay on the edge of your seat for this one 👀
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Rj6rbTgpkR – 7:38 PM
Might as well stay on the edge of your seat for this one 👀
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Rj6rbTgpkR – 7:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 35, Hornets 34 at the end of the first. Maxey caught fire late in the period, finding Green for a 3 before hitting pull-up J and a step-back 3 right before the quarter buzzer. Embiid also has 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Hornets have 16 points in the paint. – 7:37 PM
Sixers 35, Hornets 34 at the end of the first. Maxey caught fire late in the period, finding Green for a 3 before hitting pull-up J and a step-back 3 right before the quarter buzzer. Embiid also has 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Hornets have 16 points in the paint. – 7:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A pair of off-the-dribble threes to close his first quarter back in the lineup for Tyrese Maxey, not too shabby – 7:37 PM
A pair of off-the-dribble threes to close his first quarter back in the lineup for Tyrese Maxey, not too shabby – 7:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
How do you guard Steph Curry? The Milwaukee #Bucks say start in the parking lot (Or the airport. Or … Charlotte?)
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:33 PM
How do you guard Steph Curry? The Milwaukee #Bucks say start in the parking lot (Or the airport. Or … Charlotte?)
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Carli Lloyd here courtside, sitting along the baseline near Hornets’ basket – 7:31 PM
Carli Lloyd here courtside, sitting along the baseline near Hornets’ basket – 7:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sub pattern so far, with a full rotation minus Shake Milton:
Green and Korkmaz for Thybulle and Maxey
Niang for Harris
Curry and Embiid still in at 3:01 mark – 7:29 PM
Sub pattern so far, with a full rotation minus Shake Milton:
Green and Korkmaz for Thybulle and Maxey
Niang for Harris
Curry and Embiid still in at 3:01 mark – 7:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
this video just keeps getting better. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XdljQSl8HO – 7:27 PM
this video just keeps getting better. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XdljQSl8HO – 7:27 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid’s first 5 minutes tonight:
10 PTS / 3-3 fg / 3-3 FT – 7:24 PM
Joel Embiid’s first 5 minutes tonight:
10 PTS / 3-3 fg / 3-3 FT – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting things off on the right foot 💥
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ftIB3eY7hQ – 7:24 PM
Starting things off on the right foot 💥
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ftIB3eY7hQ – 7:24 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz are the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first subs tonight, replacing Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey. – 7:23 PM
Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz are the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first subs tonight, replacing Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey. – 7:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
somebody find the sniper who got Rozier there to draw Embiid’s second foul – 7:22 PM
somebody find the sniper who got Rozier there to draw Embiid’s second foul – 7:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
📂Documents
└📁 Joel Embiid
└📁 Insane Plays pic.twitter.com/h8D4mMWWXr – 7:21 PM
📂Documents
└📁 Joel Embiid
└📁 Insane Plays pic.twitter.com/h8D4mMWWXr – 7:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great job by Mason Plumlee to move his feet there, need a big game from him tonight against Embiid – 7:17 PM
Great job by Mason Plumlee to move his feet there, need a big game from him tonight against Embiid – 7:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good couple of possessions for Tobias… and he gets swiped in the face. That kinda year. – 7:15 PM
Good couple of possessions for Tobias… and he gets swiped in the face. That kinda year. – 7:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Updated notes on Rich Paul meeting with the Sixers’ brass, how Doc handles the trade deadline with players, Tyrese Maxey’s return and local boy Charlie Brown’s new contract inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:14 PM
Updated notes on Rich Paul meeting with the Sixers’ brass, how Doc handles the trade deadline with players, Tyrese Maxey’s return and local boy Charlie Brown’s new contract inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
let’s go let’s go let’s go!!
📍 – Philadelphia, PA
🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/iHqBjo6w0s – 7:03 PM
let’s go let’s go let’s go!!
📍 – Philadelphia, PA
🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/iHqBjo6w0s – 7:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the 76ers/Klutch Sports meeting on Ben Simmons in Philadelphia: es.pn/3GnVnbX – 6:54 PM
ESPN story on the 76ers/Klutch Sports meeting on Ben Simmons in Philadelphia: es.pn/3GnVnbX – 6:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
big fella l o a d i n g . . .
📱 @Socios pic.twitter.com/lDwEA3sb83 – 6:54 PM
big fella l o a d i n g . . .
📱 @Socios pic.twitter.com/lDwEA3sb83 – 6:54 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul is courtside tonight in Philly for Sixers-Hornets. – 6:52 PM
Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul is courtside tonight in Philly for Sixers-Hornets. – 6:52 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Seth Curry is available tonight and starting for the Sixers.
Maxey, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid the other starters. – 6:31 PM
Seth Curry is available tonight and starting for the Sixers.
Maxey, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid the other starters. – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/9i36Wh1ImB – 6:30 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/9i36Wh1ImB – 6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First Five in PHI! 🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/V2mJknCi5T – 6:30 PM
First Five in PHI! 🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/V2mJknCi5T – 6:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers addresses the trade rumors surrounding his team while also talking about the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:27 PM
Doc Rivers addresses the trade rumors surrounding his team while also talking about the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:27 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Danny: Green🟢
Jacket: Yellow🟡
Kicks: Lanvin Navy Blue🔵
👟@SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/UGn6tEOAEa – 6:23 PM
Danny: Green🟢
Jacket: Yellow🟡
Kicks: Lanvin Navy Blue🔵
👟@SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/UGn6tEOAEa – 6:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
Kai Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/N1QNEE3I36 – 6:21 PM
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
Kai Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/N1QNEE3I36 – 6:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“He loves the game. I swear that’s what gets him through it.”
@Doc Rivers on @Tyrese Maxey‘s positive energy & how it helped him get through the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/9GDb0CNF5W – 6:06 PM
“He loves the game. I swear that’s what gets him through it.”
@Doc Rivers on @Tyrese Maxey‘s positive energy & how it helped him get through the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/9GDb0CNF5W – 6:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers power forward Tobias Harris is playing with right shoulder bursitis and bicep tendinitis, according to sources. – 5:42 PM
#Sixers power forward Tobias Harris is playing with right shoulder bursitis and bicep tendinitis, according to sources. – 5:42 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure.
Rivers notes Simmons “does come into the facility. … Hopefully we’ll know sooner or later.” – 5:27 PM
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure.
Rivers notes Simmons “does come into the facility. … Hopefully we’ll know sooner or later.” – 5:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (shoulder) will play in the Sixers game tonight, Seth Curry (ankle) is a game-time decision.
Tyrese Maxey will play after missing four games in the protocols. Doc Rivers said he was able to work out a few times over the past few days. – 5:21 PM
Tobias Harris (shoulder) will play in the Sixers game tonight, Seth Curry (ankle) is a game-time decision.
Tyrese Maxey will play after missing four games in the protocols. Doc Rivers said he was able to work out a few times over the past few days. – 5:21 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Guard LaMelo Ball ‘brings joy to the game. You want to play with him. … When he gets on the floor, your guys are excited. That doesn’t happen often.’ #Hornets – 5:20 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Guard LaMelo Ball ‘brings joy to the game. You want to play with him. … When he gets on the floor, your guys are excited. That doesn’t happen often.’ #Hornets – 5:20 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (right shoulder) is in for tonight vs. Hornets.
Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is warming up now, went through shootaround. – 5:17 PM
Tobias Harris (right shoulder) is in for tonight vs. Hornets.
Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is warming up now, went through shootaround. – 5:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (shoulder) has been upgraded to available for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
😁 – 5:17 PM
Tobias Harris (shoulder) has been upgraded to available for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
😁 – 5:17 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is playing tonight. Seth Curry warming up to see if he can play. – 5:17 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is playing tonight. Seth Curry warming up to see if he can play. – 5:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has entered Health and Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to out for tonight’s game at PHI #AllFly – 5:09 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has entered Health and Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to out for tonight’s game at PHI #AllFly – 5:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting 3-pointers pregame: pic.twitter.com/r5jQQkUPhY – 5:08 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting 3-pointers pregame: pic.twitter.com/r5jQQkUPhY – 5:08 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey getting some pregame work in. The #Sixers guard is set to make his return tonight after missing the last four games pic.twitter.com/aD4gNR3Mtm – 5:04 PM
Tyrese Maxey getting some pregame work in. The #Sixers guard is set to make his return tonight after missing the last four games pic.twitter.com/aD4gNR3Mtm – 5:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sky Miles is soaring to #NBAAllStar! ✈️⭐️
RT & VOTE for @Miles Bridges!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/LrRGuQkuQi – 4:44 PM
Sky Miles is soaring to #NBAAllStar! ✈️⭐️
RT & VOTE for @Miles Bridges!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/LrRGuQkuQi – 4:44 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym – 4:33 PM
new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym – 4:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. – 4:27 PM
ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. – 4:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM
From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Two-way player Charlie Brown Jr. doing a pregame drill. #Sixers go for 8th win in a row tonight when they face the #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/8o5z9adu63 – 4:24 PM
Two-way player Charlie Brown Jr. doing a pregame drill. #Sixers go for 8th win in a row tonight when they face the #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/8o5z9adu63 – 4:24 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris underwent an MRI yesterday on his right shoulder and it was revealed he’s dealing with tendinitis, league sources tell @YahooSports. He’s not expected to miss time. – 4:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris underwent an MRI yesterday on his right shoulder and it was revealed he’s dealing with tendinitis, league sources tell @YahooSports. He’s not expected to miss time. – 4:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: @Rod Boone of @theobserver explains the @Charlotte Hornets campaign to get LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland
#AllFly
charlotteobserver.com/article2571375… – 2:50 PM
ICYMI: @Rod Boone of @theobserver explains the @Charlotte Hornets campaign to get LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland
#AllFly
charlotteobserver.com/article2571375… – 2:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams
https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW – 2:19 PM
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams
https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW – 2:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Mad Maxey is back in the building & we have never been happier.😀
📽️@Tyrese Maxey expressed his excitement about returning to the hardwood with @Lauren Rosen at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/wfcqCHexAf – 2:05 PM
Mad Maxey is back in the building & we have never been happier.😀
📽️@Tyrese Maxey expressed his excitement about returning to the hardwood with @Lauren Rosen at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/wfcqCHexAf – 2:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey said his recent COVID case was completely asymptomatic: “I didn’t cough one time (or) sneeze. No congestion. Was never tired. I was basically at home, acting like I was sick, (but) perfectly healthy.” inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:56 PM
Tyrese Maxey said his recent COVID case was completely asymptomatic: “I didn’t cough one time (or) sneeze. No congestion. Was never tired. I was basically at home, acting like I was sick, (but) perfectly healthy.” inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:56 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Vernon Carey Jr. has cleared health and safety protocols and has been assigned to @greensboroswarm. – 1:01 PM
Vernon Carey Jr. has cleared health and safety protocols and has been assigned to @greensboroswarm. – 1:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
OFFICIAL: @Charlotte Hornets center Vernon Carey Jr. has cleared the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and will be assigned to the @greensboroswarm #AllFly – 1:01 PM
OFFICIAL: @Charlotte Hornets center Vernon Carey Jr. has cleared the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and will be assigned to the @greensboroswarm #AllFly – 1:01 PM